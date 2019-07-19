CNN Unveils Two Night Debate Line-up, Twenty Candidates Qualify – July 30th and 31st…

CNN held a rather comical lotto-showcase to unveil the candidate line-up for their two night democrat candidate debate on Tuesday July 30th, and Wednesday July 31st. The debate line-up lotto was held one day after the DNC club announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified the second debate.

[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer were the four presidential candidates who did not make the second round of debates.]

The first night is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke. It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.

Meanwhile white male Beto needs to take a bite out of white male Buttigieg to survive to round three. Mayor Pete has been stealing all of self-flagellating Beto’s support; and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.

Ironically the second night puts all of the peoples’ of color candidates together. Additionally, in a delicious luck-o’-the draw, ‘spank me’ Harris is in position to finish off ‘creepy’ Joe Biden.

Obviously most of the pressure is upon Creepy to have a good debate and stop the downward spiral of support losses to Spank Me and How. However, that possible conflict opens the door for Booker to play the creed-card and mount a multi-front racist attack with an opening statement in Congolese.

“Lets Get Ready to Mumble” !!!

