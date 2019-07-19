CNN Unveils Two Night Debate Line-up, Twenty Candidates Qualify – July 30th and 31st…

Posted on July 19, 2019 by

CNN held a rather comical lotto-showcase to unveil the candidate line-up for their two night democrat candidate debate on Tuesday July 30th, and Wednesday July 31st. The debate line-up lotto was held one day after the DNC club announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified the second debate.

[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer were the four presidential candidates who did not make the second round of debates.]

The first night is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke.  It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.

Meanwhile white male Beto needs to take a bite out of white male Buttigieg to survive to round three.  Mayor Pete has been stealing all of self-flagellating Beto’s support; and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.

Ironically the second night puts all of the peoples’ of color candidates together.  Additionally, in a delicious luck-o’-the draw, ‘spank me’ Harris is in position to finish off ‘creepy’ Joe Biden.

Obviously most of the pressure is upon Creepy to have a good debate and stop the downward spiral of support losses to Spank Me and How.  However, that possible conflict opens the door for Booker to play the creed-card and mount a multi-front racist attack with an opening statement in Congolese.

“Lets Get Ready to Mumble” !!!

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, media bias, Notorious Liars, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

33 Responses to CNN Unveils Two Night Debate Line-up, Twenty Candidates Qualify – July 30th and 31st…

  1. WSB says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:12 pm

    What a bunch of losers.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Elric VIII says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    It’s all about the Benjamins. Not a Patriot in the lineup.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Tiffthis says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    So, who was left out of the “lottery”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Sherri Young says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    Hilarious.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. justoldcowboybill says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:16 pm

    It’s going to go into the history books as…the biggest two day sale of popcorn ever recorded!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Duke of Cumberland says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:19 pm

    Beto needs to take a bite out of Buttigieg! LOL, I cant be the only one who saw what you did there SD!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Rudolph says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    We all know CNN and the DNC collude, so nothing about this line-up is random.

    Like

    Reply
  8. CoffeeBreak says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    I watched the last one (for information’s sake) and I’ll most probably view this one, as well.

    Like

    Reply
  9. Sentient says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    It’s interesting that they split the two gay guys onto separate nights, but put both Chinese guys on the second night.

    Like

    Reply
  10. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    I have got to tell you people. I have seem better looking faces on the monkeys at the zoo!
    https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/cnn-debate-lineup-july-30-31.jpg?w=768&h=155

    Like

    Reply
  11. Raptor says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    “Lets Get Ready to Mumble” !!!
    Best line of the night!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Sentient says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Since Sanders and Biden are way too old … and white and male … it looks like the final round will be Warren v Harris. Too bad they won’t square off at the next debate. Kamala’s going to have to save her kill shot for later : “Bitch, you a fake-ass Indian!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. jmarshs says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    “….and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.”

    lol

    Like

    Reply
  15. Paul B. says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    My friends, I am considering running for the Democrat nomination! My platform will consist of dismantling the Democrat Party.

    Like

    Reply
  16. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Plus……

    The DnCnn split between the nights is
    DEFACTO RACISM.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Goedhart says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    I say Biden gets knocked out early and joins together with the four congress members from hell to tour as a 60’s style singing group.
    “Tail Rubber Joe* and the Four Women of Squalor”.

    **My apologies to Joe McCarthy

    I can picture the choreography.

    Like

    Reply
  18. kp says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Sundance,

    Your turn of a phrase and your humorous approach to the looming disaster is excellent.

    But! And there’s always a butt isn’t there?

    “…Beto needs to take a bite out of white male Buttigieg…” Ewww!

    I gotta’ get a stronger drink now. :~)

    Like

    Reply
  19. Sentient says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    I hope Harris accuses Biden of being a racist again. Biden’ll go “see – I gotta black friend”

    Like

    Reply
  20. islandpalmtrees says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    Is the albino Indian a communist or socialist? I would have pegged her for an opportunists.

    “The first night is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke. It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.”

    Like

    Reply
  21. ezpz2 says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    “…with an opening statement in Congolese.”

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    Like

    Reply
  22. JoeMeek says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    Some lunatic asylum is going to be 20 patients short.

    Like

    Reply
  23. CoffeeBreak says:
    July 19, 2019 at 10:39 pm

    I anticipate drawing and quartering taking place. Got to thin the herd. It’ll be an lol if Marianne “the author” makes it to another debate. That she made it thus far is just weird.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s