CNN Unveils Two Night Debate Line-up, Twenty Candidates Qualify – July 30th and 31st…

CNN held a rather comical lotto-showcase to unveil the candidate line-up for their two night democrat candidate debate on Tuesday July 30th, and Wednesday July 31st. The debate line-up lotto was held one day after the DNC club announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified the second debate.
[Former Senator Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Representative Joe Sestak and billionaire Tom Steyer were the four presidential candidates who did not make the second round of debates.]
The first night is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke. It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.
Meanwhile white male Beto needs to take a bite out of white male Buttigieg to survive to round three. Mayor Pete has been stealing all of self-flagellating Beto’s support; and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.
Ironically the second night puts all of the peoples’ of color candidates together. Additionally, in a delicious luck-o’-the draw, ‘spank me’ Harris is in position to finish off ‘creepy’ Joe Biden.
Obviously most of the pressure is upon Creepy to have a good debate and stop the downward spiral of support losses to Spank Me and How. However, that possible conflict opens the door for Booker to play the creed-card and mount a multi-front racist attack with an opening statement in Congolese.
What a bunch of losers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
The DnCnn split between the nights is
DEFACTO RACISM.
In effect the DnCnn is exclaiming that their POC candidates Can Not stand on their own.
They have to be in a GANG.
How Racist! How Patronizing!
IT’S ALL RIGGED!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It IS!!!
LikeLike
But where are the clowns?
Quick, send in the clowns
Don’t bother they’re here.
LikeLike
It’s all about the Benjamins. Not a Patriot in the lineup.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, who was left out of the “lottery”
LikeLiked by 1 person
SwallowWell had to quit. No Benjamins.
LikeLiked by 4 people
So he wasn’t even in the lottery drawing. CNN made it seem like this debate was “invite only” but really it’s a public picnic 🤪
LikeLiked by 1 person
Circus and bread.
LikeLike
Hilarious.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s going to go into the history books as…the biggest two day sale of popcorn ever recorded!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beto needs to take a bite out of Buttigieg! LOL, I cant be the only one who saw what you did there SD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We all know CNN and the DNC collude, so nothing about this line-up is random.
LikeLike
I watched the last one (for information’s sake) and I’ll most probably view this one, as well.
LikeLike
It’s interesting that they split the two gay guys onto separate nights, but put both Chinese guys on the second night.
LikeLike
I have got to tell you people. I have seem better looking faces on the monkeys at the zoo!
https://theconservativetreehouse.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/cnn-debate-lineup-july-30-31.jpg?w=768&h=155
LikeLike
Seen better faces
LikeLike
“Lets Get Ready to Mumble” !!!
Best line of the night!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Since Sanders and Biden are way too old … and white and male … it looks like the final round will be Warren v Harris. Too bad they won’t square off at the next debate. Kamala’s going to have to save her kill shot for later : “Bitch, you a fake-ass Indian!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
as long as Booker tells Heels up ” Bitch, you a fake-ass black woman”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder, if we are going to be treated to a pre-debate war dance by Elizabeth Warren?
LikeLike
To which Warren will hiss, “Bitch, you a fake-ass black.”
Put them in a cage on the border and let the survivor continue.
LikeLike
On God, my panties are wet.
LikeLike
“….and the cashmere might start flying if the limo-liberals enter a demolition derby.”
lol
LikeLike
My friends, I am considering running for the Democrat nomination! My platform will consist of dismantling the Democrat Party.
LikeLike
Plus……
The DnCnn split between the nights is
DEFACTO RACISM.
LikeLike
I say Biden gets knocked out early and joins together with the four congress members from hell to tour as a 60’s style singing group.
“Tail Rubber Joe* and the Four Women of Squalor”.
**My apologies to Joe McCarthy
I can picture the choreography.
LikeLike
Sundance,
Your turn of a phrase and your humorous approach to the looming disaster is excellent.
But! And there’s always a butt isn’t there?
“…Beto needs to take a bite out of white male Buttigieg…” Ewww!
I gotta’ get a stronger drink now. :~)
LikeLike
I hope Harris accuses Biden of being a racist again. Biden’ll go “see – I gotta black friend”
LikeLike
Is the albino Indian a communist or socialist? I would have pegged her for an opportunists.
“The first night is the all white line-up: the Thriller in Vanilla; and will put Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on the stage along with Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke. It will be interesting watch how the communist and socialist differentiate themselves, the crowd is expecting a free stuff frenzy.”
LikeLike
“…with an opening statement in Congolese.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLike
Some lunatic asylum is going to be 20 patients short.
LikeLike
I anticipate drawing and quartering taking place. Got to thin the herd. It’ll be an lol if Marianne “the author” makes it to another debate. That she made it thus far is just weird.
LikeLike