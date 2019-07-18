Mitch McConnell Discusses Debt Ceiling, Budget and Possible Government Shutdown….

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears on Fox Business News with Maria Bartiromo to discuss President Trump, the Democratic Party’s shift to the left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments, the budget battle, China trade tensions and issues with Iran.
Advertisements
Mitch ‘The Turtle’ will continue to shell out money to Wall Street and his special interest groups (see what I did there?).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Called a PUN
LikeLiked by 2 people
So that’s what a pun is. I always thought it was a rapper from the 2000s who is big and “crushed a lot.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
“shelled out” 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty snappy, dd.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s a Terri(ble)pun! Lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
You mean “Turtle Head”?
LikeLiked by 1 person
To quote Mr. Brook from Dark City (1998): “Shut it down! Shut it down forever!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great movie.
LikeLike
S!eems like the Dems and the Establishment are determined to try to wreck the economy to get Trump out with these faux fights on debt ceiling and government shutdowns. Too bad it won’t work! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
Well at least he got something right. Credit where it’s due.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Beautiful.
Remind me, someone, why we are no longer tied to a precious metal monetary system? Inflation was not present during those days, though I know there are downsides. I think. Maybe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree Dan, so does our president.
From what I’ve read, I think he plans to nominate Judy Shelton to the board of the Federal Reserve.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trumps-fed-pick-judy-shelton-gold-standard-explained/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve said this before and I will say it again. Once PT gets our trade imbalances balanced, once he gets us self sustaining and self sufficient, I think he will go for the jugular and put us back onto the gold standard. I think he tells the Fed to pound sand. Our debts are wiped out and there can be no more deficient spending. A complete reset. This is why everyone hates him, except for us. His may concern right now is holding everything together until he can pull the trigger.
LikeLike
main
LikeLike
Plus the fact, his buddies at CoC don’t want $15/hour! They want cheap migrant labor.
LikeLike
huh?
which is it guys, more jobs than workers or more workers than jobs :p
LikeLike
My man B*tch McConnell is a walking advertisement for term limits.
He’s got his millions in the bank. He should have either retired or been retired to KY where he can sit on his front porch & drool all over himself. But no, even though he’s in his 80’s good ol’ B*itch CRAVES power!!
This bastard’s been “bought & paid for” soooooo many times from special interest groups, rumor has it that he has a bar code tatooed somewhere on his loathsome body. This makes it easy for lobbyists to find out how much it’ll cost ’em for B*tch’s support/vote: lobbyists just run a scanner over B*tch’s bar code!!
Cha-ching B*tch!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can say the same about others in congress. Diane Feinstein comes to mind.
LikeLiked by 7 people
They should be made to wear suits like NASCAR drivers with their advertisers all on the clothes.
Owned by BIG OIL
Owned by BIG AG
Owned by BIG PHARMA
Owned by GOLDMAN SACHS
Owned by GEORGE SOROS
Owned by CHINA
LikeLiked by 11 people
I love that. Some of those BASTARDS would have no room left on their suits, that you wouldn’t be able to see the color of the suit.
LikeLike
She took it to a new level. For twenty years (?) taxpayers paid her Chinese spy. It’s no doubt classified how much retirement pay he receives after all those years of ‘vested service’. Does anyone believe she wasn’t being rewarded for putting him in position?
LikeLiked by 1 person
😩😩😩😩😩😩
LikeLike
Bob, I think the facts are enough.
LikeLike
Food for thought…a term limit prevents President Trump to only 8 years as POTUS. In the end, voters keep politicians in office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With all due respect, the 22nd Ammendment (ratified 2/27/51) restricts anyone serving as President longer than 2 terms or a maximun of 10 years. This was instituted folllowing Pres Franklin D Roosevelt’s 4 tems.
LikeLike
So PDJT should get the full ten years to make up for the democrats interference in his presidency.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s 77 🙂
He’s been very good on judges.
Yeah….he’s pure Establishment. And yeah….he takes few risks.
But there’s much, much worse….like Romney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only reason for NOT relinquishing power…is to retain secrecy of all crimes.
LikeLike
Interesting discussion. Thank you.
LikeLike
Turtle is 10 yrs older than I.
Coming from long lived family I expect to outlive him.
I have already reserved my place in line to water his grave so the grass will have plenty of nitrogen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
We need reservations for 95% of Congress critters! The only way I see any way to resolve this is through COS Art. V and I don’t see that happening with all these voters that are lazy! Ignorance is not bliss.
LikeLike
He says (paraphrasing) when we have a divided government, these are the things we must accept. So sorry for you. When we didn’t have a divided government, I expected the republican controlled house and senate to have bills lined up and ready to roll. All of the promises of “we will if” would have been ready on day one. Were they? Was there any bill promised during the Obama years ready on day one? Please mr majority leader, don’t talk to me about the things we must accept.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well said mrtomsr and that is why I am an independent and not any party’s member.
LikeLiked by 2 people
swissik,
I agree with you. I was neither a R or D before candidate (and now thankfully THE President) Trump showed up on the horizon and since then I have been THE T.
My only concern is, after 2024, I hope President Trump has a heir apparent lined up otherwise the vacuum / blackhole it will create in terms of leadership will be gigantic.
Disclaimer – I am writing this disclaimer after long time and as usual I expect lot of hardcore “fans” of President Trump getting triggered. But it is warranted this time since I sound like a zombie Trump fan. I am not a fan of President Trump. I am however a hardcore President Trump’s supporter. There are disappointments and sometimes I wonder why President Trump doesn’t take 0bama’s approach of phone and pen, but at the same time in a way there is also respect for him for not being lawless like 0bama. Now if only he will fulfill his campaign promise of being the law-and-order President by sending the coup players to where they belong, then it would be a good day for not only his supporters/fans but also for this great nation. Come to think of it …. don’t remember the context of why he gave that campaign promise of being the law-and-order President, but maybe that was a hint to the deep state that “I know what you did last summer”?
LikeLike
The trouble with becoming an independent is that you cannot vote in the primaries and remove people like McConnell from office. You are stuck voting for either the bad Republican or the worse Democrat in the general election.
LikeLike
In some places you can’t vote in the primary if not registered as a republican
LikeLike
Mitch is helping with the judicial branch of our govt.
Now Romney I can see whining about.
Not Mitch right now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mitch just throws enough crumbs to keep the base from totally despising him. Remember when we took the senate he said he hands were tied unless we give him the house, then he couldn’t do anything unless we control the presidency and look how much he’s accomplished. He had no choice on the judges and a couple of other things, other than that, zip. He is big part of the uniparty/deepstate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The GOP never “controlled” the Senate.
The filibuster gives Schumer veto power over most stuff. And even when rules are used to work around it, you have a McCain or Romney or Flake or Murkowski or Collins rushing to help the Left on something.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have all those squishy Republicans in the Senate … even from solidly Republican states …. because McConnell supports them in the primaries and opposes conservative candidates.
LikeLike
I want less government in my life, period! All talk, little if any action. Blowhards and liars.
Obama showed most pols that lying is the way to go. That is a “fundamental” change within America, where lying becomes the new normal.
Shame on these fools, and the fools who elect them! Shame on us…sadly, this appears to be a truth we don’t want to recognize!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I honestly believe Hilary made public, bald face lying the new political / social norm (“I always ‘TRY’ to tell the truth”), which Obama and the MSM took to completely new levels.
LikeLike
RJ—the politicians have been lying to us LONG BEFORE Obama. POTUS is the first truth teller I have seen since Reagan! And I have seen 13 American presidents.
LikeLike
“…and the fools who elect them!”
That’s the important part.
And, everyone should keep that in mind when whining about these scoundrels as if the ScumBagFairy merely dropped them into DC one summer night.
LikeLike
“McConnelling” to Johnny Cash cover of NIN “Hurt”/McConnell’s Theme song.
LikeLike
Puke.
LikeLike
I would not mind at all to see a government shutdown if we could actually get a reduction in force out of it. Spending is spiraling out of control. There is tremendous amount of waste in most if not all government programs. If you wanted to rid the desert of sand, all you would need to do is to create a government agency that would be charged with conserving that sand.
Too much of our workforce is public employees and I am convinced that the public is not getting good value for its money. A reduction in force would go a long way toward helping clear out dead-wood so to speak.
I hope that VSGPDJT can address the size of the government and help shrink it before he leaves office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes . I think a 50% reduction in force of both the FBI and CIA ought to bring some relief to the budget…as well as to the rule of law.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Socialism wants to define minimum wages and many other details of employment agreements, while the blessings of liberty allow individual employers and employees, including unionized employees, to negotiate those out between themselves, without government interference. It is free enterprise, plus MAGAnomics, that are delivering 3+% wage growth, and high demand for workers so that, if a worker doesn’t get what he or she wants, there are choices available. Part of maganomics is eliminating those regulations and other incentives that drive businesses to oursource their jobs to other countries and replace them with incentives that encourage domestic hiring. I think Maganomics vs Socialism’s desire to control the terms of employment is an excellent choice to present to the country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Plenty of anger to go around. I, however, since I cannot Vote for Mitch, nor can I pay enough to influence him, will save my spite for those who are within my reach. I have enough battles here in Tejas, without wasting breath and energy on men who are not within my firewall of influence. Mitch is better than what we would have if he was voted out. In Politics, you VERY seldom get what you want, so you settle.
LikeLike
Mitch blew off the dust from his MAGA hat and put it on for this interview.
I could not find much with which to take issue with OTHER THAN the statement he made that “mrtomsr” highlighted in his post upthread. Yes we cannot get much done with a divided government. But Mitch McCorporatist and Lyin’ Ryan got very little done when Republicans held with houses. So take that argument, Mitch, sprinkle it with Weak Sauce, and pound it.
And that issue is unfortunately a defining issue for Mitch McCorporatist. He’s all talk and no action when it comes to immigration and healthcare. He has been a vocal critic and threatened obstruction regarding President Trump’s tariffs when they are effectively used as leverage to speed up trade negotiations and achieve outcomes favorable to the United States.
His focus on getting better federal judges confirmed is notable, but I think we can find a real pro-MAGA Senator who will also make sure that more conservative strict constructionist judges are confirmed rather than leftwing progressive activists.
LikeLike
My gut tells me Trump doesnt think he can take on a shut down and he will go along with this crap.
LikeLike
Kevin McCarthy press conference today
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was the first time This One showed any today. I was pleasantly surprised.
LikeLike
guess I’m too damn old to figure many of the acronyms on the CTH…so many people seem to write in their own hieroglyphics nowadays.
but I see this one all the time VSGPDJT I know what the lat 4 letters stand for…but what do the first 3 stand for?
LikeLike
Very Stable Genius, sumoyokozuna.
LikeLike
guess I’m too damn old to figure many of the acronyms on the CTH…so many people seem to write in their own hieroglyphics nowadays.
but I see this one all the time VSGPDJT I know what the lat 4 letters stand for…but what do the first 3 stand for?
LikeLike
Very Stable Genius.
LikeLike