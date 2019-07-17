Put Up, or Shut Up? Well, 137 House Democrats Voted Against Impeachment…

For the first official time since taking control over the House of Representatives, today the Democrats in the House had their first official opportunity to vote on a resolution to impeach President Donald J Trump.
This impeachment vote is what all of the most vocal political opponents have been asking for. This impeachment vote is what CNN, MSNBC and MSM panelists have been advocating for since November 2018. This is what every democrat presidential candidate has supported. This was the put-up or shut-up moment the far-left has been diligently working toward. Yes, it finally came; this was their moment.
So what happened:
137 Democrats and 194 Republicans voted the kill the resolution.
HERE’S The VOTE
Resist we much?
This doesn’t mean they’re done with this. They are still building the obstruction case — both of the Mueller investigation as well as obstruction of Congress. And they’re working on timing it where they believe they can exert the maximal damage on re-election, as well as potentially catching him at a weaker moment due to some other unforeseen negative event for him. They will never stop.
I still can’t get over how much sh$t has gone down this week. 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It looks like Mad “Peach Foty-Feye” Maxine stood her ground.
Rampant democrat Trump Derangement Syndrome this week!
One thing is certain, there ain’t any work getting done by Congress this year.
It will not be long before Fall is here and all of a sudden the wicked witches will demand congressmen to vote for funding bills, unread.
Congress needs to start charging Al Green (TX-D) for his impeachment bills he constantly inserts into the daily workings. This is the “third time” beginning with when Trump came down the elevator. He and Maxine Waters have flooded the floor for over two years and never get any votes worthwhile other than perhaps the nefarious Sheila Jackson Lee.
