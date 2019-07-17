Put Up, or Shut Up? Well, 137 House Democrats Voted Against Impeachment…

For the first official time since taking control over the House of Representatives, today the Democrats in the House had their first official opportunity to vote on a resolution to impeach President Donald J Trump.

This impeachment vote is what all of the most vocal political opponents have been asking for. This impeachment vote is what CNN, MSNBC and MSM panelists have been advocating for since November 2018. This is what every democrat presidential candidate has supported. This was the put-up or shut-up moment the far-left has been diligently working toward. Yes, it finally came; this was their moment.

So what happened:

137 Democrats and 194 Republicans voted the kill the resolution.

Resist we much?

Advertisements