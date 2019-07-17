President Trump MAGA Rally – Greenville, North Carolina – 7:00pm Livestream…

Posted on July 17, 2019 by

Tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, NC.  The president is expected to speak at 7:00pm EDT with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox10Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Legislation, Live Streaming, media bias, President Trump, RSBN, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

328 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally – Greenville, North Carolina – 7:00pm Livestream…

Older Comments
  1. bambamtakethat says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    This was glorious!!!

    Thank you Lord, for the fellowship here tonight!!!

    God Bless President Trump, everyone here and the USA!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. WSB says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    “We have MADE America STRONG again!!!!!”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  3. WSB says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    “KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!!!!”

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  4. woohoowee says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Our new phrase for the 2020 Campaign is Keep America Great!

    We love you PT45 🙂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. susaninseattle says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Fingers crossed CAN’T STUMP THE TRUMP videos come back for 2020!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. susaninseattle says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Fingers crossed CAN’T STUMP THE TRUMP videos come back for 2020!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. woohoowee says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    This campaign season is going to be so much fun 🙂 Keep America Great!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. margarite1 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    There can be only one! Donald Trump!

    What an amazing man! Thank you, God!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  9. bcsurvivor2 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Going to North Carolina for vacation next week. my 16 yo step son asked if he could wear my MAGA hat.. Sweet!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 17, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Very sweet!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • bcsurvivor2 says:
        July 17, 2019 at 9:07 pm

        I read all your posts WSB ALL of them. you are a true gem here.
        So if you dont mind me telling you, my step son is working towards his Eagle Scout designation and is going to enlist in the Air Force to become a pilot. My two sons are vets,Marine Corps and Navy.. so yes SWEET…. we raised them right. Not all millennials are lost.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          July 17, 2019 at 9:20 pm

          WOW, bcsurvivor2!!!!!!

          I am so humbled by your good words and tearing up knowing of your beautiful children and their beautiful parents!!!!

          Cannot thank you and them enough for living the American bond!

          God bless and Godspeed…everyday!

          And so ironically, I was just speaking to a few friends the other day about my personal dealings with some millennials. Having had some very tough instances, I am overwhelmed at your success!!!

          🇺🇸👍

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  10. FL_GUY says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    Wow! What performance by President Trump. I would pay to see President Trump in action, it’s that good!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Kristin DeBacco says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    I want to say it again and again: we are truly blessed with our president. I love this man for what he has taken on. It’s not admiration any longer. It’s love.
    Because he loves us. He wants to do right by us.
    He loves us.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  12. fedback says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    What an incredible speech. What a performance. Unbelievable

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. rashomon says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Donald Trump, as a person long before his presidency, has honed his skills as an “engager” — the once-upon-a-time storyteller who attracts crowds such as Hans Christian Anderson did. What’s next? Who’s on first? Does good overcome evil?

    Sometimes he delivers bad news as in his appearances before Congress back in 1980 plus his multiple talk show segments trying to define the American dream. He’s put himself on the line with multiple attempts to allow open access of opportunity. “The Apprentice” opened up a world of ideas for those who sought to succeed.

    So Donald Trump, The President, is using these storytelling skills to encourage ALL of us to join the parade. Everyone feels he is speaking directly to them, no matter how large the crowd, He gets better with every day, and THAT is the UniParty’s greatest fear. He gets better with every single day.

    We must protect him. Then we get better. too.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. mo says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    The demorats are also having a movement; in their depends.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. MaineCoon says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    RSBN just gave a shout out to CTH for partnering with them! TY Sundance!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. bcsurvivor2 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    I know we are winding down here…
    just gotta say i am not a real praying person…not into scripture.
    But i have to say being here on the treehouse has brought me to a place that i do pray everyday. i ask god everyday for grace and that HE blesses each and everyone in this glorious nation.
    We will overcome the evil.
    Peace

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      July 17, 2019 at 9:23 pm

      Amen

      Like

      Reply
    • Maquis says:
      July 17, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      Bless you. A prayer in the heart changes lives.

      Congrats on your young Military Men, I am so proud of all of our Servicemen and Women, gives me hope for the future. I get a “Thank you for your service” when I present my retired AF ID card at the base gate and can only say “Thank you for yours.”

      Like

      Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 17, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      By Mark Herringshaw

      “Prayer can be rich when it’s simple and spontaneous. In fact, we can pray anywhere, at any time. It doesn’t require lofty language in a sacred space. All we need to do is see our ordinary moments as the perfect occasions for communicating with God, then speak from our heart.

      Take a few minutes to explore this gallery for some plain and simple ways to pray your way through an ordinary day……

      Read more at https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/prayer/2009/10/21-ways-to-pray.aspx#RHooC2r5iy7SIWzw.99

      Like

      Reply
  17. BlackKnightRides says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    KAG
    … Kick-Ass Genius! 😎

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. JG3 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Ahhh…
    Trump Jump to the left ~
    Trump Jump to the right ~
    Put your arms up and turn yourself about~
    Do the Trump Jump and Shout, Shout, Shout!!!

    Thinking this is it…

    Like

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Like

    Reply
  20. patti says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. patti says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Like

    Reply
  22. Jenevive says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Just on Twitter and trending is #SendHerBack
    They are losing thier minds. OMG it a KLAN rally, POTUS
    has visciously lied and smeared OMAN. THis is racist and he
    is encouraging it..it horrifying, disgusting, they should
    send FLOTUS back..on and on…of course no mentioned
    anything that she said..everyone there is a horrible
    terrible person..it is shameful…
    Seriously they are losing thier minds..

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s