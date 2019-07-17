President Trump MAGA Rally – Greenville, North Carolina – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Donald J. Trump will be holding a campaign rally at Williams Arena in Greenville, NC. The president is expected to speak at 7:00pm EDT with pre-rally speakers and events ongoing.
RSBN Livestream Link – Fox10Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
This was glorious!!!
Thank you Lord, for the fellowship here tonight!!!
God Bless President Trump, everyone here and the USA!!!
Amen 🙂
“We have MADE America STRONG again!!!!!”
There is a ton more to be done thanks to the illegal Kenyan and his Muzzie cohorts but we are making great progress and waking up😊
Yes, the ship is slowly turning.
It needs to start turning in North Carolina WSB. The center of the state is ruled by the colleges and David Brock.
Oh, indeed, Dixie! I believe there could be one massive MOAB thrown, if all sanctuary city colleges were denied student loans backed by the Federal Government.
I would love a knee cap shot all at once.
ME too! Wow! Knee cap the hell out of all the colleges. I refuse to vote for anybody who has DR. before their name…..just in case they are liberal professors. No offense, DallasDan!
Defund the colleges.
“KEEP AMERICA GREAT!!!!!”
Our new phrase for the 2020 Campaign is Keep America Great!
We love you PT45 🙂
KAG it is! New hats for everyone!!
The new hats will be delivered with the new Rolls Royce’s!
Fingers crossed CAN’T STUMP THE TRUMP videos come back for 2020!
This campaign season is going to be so much fun 🙂 Keep America Great!
There can be only one! Donald Trump!
What an amazing man! Thank you, God!
Going to North Carolina for vacation next week. my 16 yo step son asked if he could wear my MAGA hat.. Sweet!
Very sweet!
I read all your posts WSB ALL of them. you are a true gem here.
So if you dont mind me telling you, my step son is working towards his Eagle Scout designation and is going to enlist in the Air Force to become a pilot. My two sons are vets,Marine Corps and Navy.. so yes SWEET…. we raised them right. Not all millennials are lost.
WOW, bcsurvivor2!!!!!!
I am so humbled by your good words and tearing up knowing of your beautiful children and their beautiful parents!!!!
Cannot thank you and them enough for living the American bond!
God bless and Godspeed…everyday!
And so ironically, I was just speaking to a few friends the other day about my personal dealings with some millennials. Having had some very tough instances, I am overwhelmed at your success!!!
🇺🇸👍
I’ll second bcsurvivor’s comment. Glad you’re here WSB!
Wow! What performance by President Trump. I would pay to see President Trump in action, it’s that good!
The next rally in Arizona: we will be there. It’s a big challenge waiting hours and hours in the sun. But we are going.
I want to say it again and again: we are truly blessed with our president. I love this man for what he has taken on. It’s not admiration any longer. It’s love.
Because he loves us. He wants to do right by us.
He loves us.
I sit here tonight, in gratitude and awe that this brilliant, strong, patriotic, unapologetic man wanted the job of saving our country. How truly blessed we are!
What an incredible speech. What a performance. Unbelievable
Donald Trump, as a person long before his presidency, has honed his skills as an “engager” — the once-upon-a-time storyteller who attracts crowds such as Hans Christian Anderson did. What’s next? Who’s on first? Does good overcome evil?
Sometimes he delivers bad news as in his appearances before Congress back in 1980 plus his multiple talk show segments trying to define the American dream. He’s put himself on the line with multiple attempts to allow open access of opportunity. “The Apprentice” opened up a world of ideas for those who sought to succeed.
So Donald Trump, The President, is using these storytelling skills to encourage ALL of us to join the parade. Everyone feels he is speaking directly to them, no matter how large the crowd, He gets better with every day, and THAT is the UniParty’s greatest fear. He gets better with every single day.
We must protect him. Then we get better. too.
If he recites “The Snake” during this campaign season, we will all be visualizing America-hating Ilhan Omar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
With her Somalian sneer.
The demorats are also having a movement; in their depends.
I just had to lol!
well done.
RSBN just gave a shout out to CTH for partnering with them! TY Sundance!
Oh darn, I had already turned off youtube. Always like to hear shout-outs to Sundance & CTH.
AWEsome! 😀
I know we are winding down here…
just gotta say i am not a real praying person…not into scripture.
But i have to say being here on the treehouse has brought me to a place that i do pray everyday. i ask god everyday for grace and that HE blesses each and everyone in this glorious nation.
We will overcome the evil.
Peace
Amen
Bless you. A prayer in the heart changes lives.
Congrats on your young Military Men, I am so proud of all of our Servicemen and Women, gives me hope for the future. I get a “Thank you for your service” when I present my retired AF ID card at the base gate and can only say “Thank you for yours.”
By Mark Herringshaw
“Prayer can be rich when it’s simple and spontaneous. In fact, we can pray anywhere, at any time. It doesn’t require lofty language in a sacred space. All we need to do is see our ordinary moments as the perfect occasions for communicating with God, then speak from our heart.
Take a few minutes to explore this gallery for some plain and simple ways to pray your way through an ordinary day……
Read more at https://www.beliefnet.com/faiths/prayer/2009/10/21-ways-to-pray.aspx#RHooC2r5iy7SIWzw.99
KAG
… Kick-Ass Genius! 😎
Doh! Love it!
KAG our KAG!
Ahhh…
Trump Jump to the left ~
Trump Jump to the right ~
Put your arms up and turn yourself about~
Do the Trump Jump and Shout, Shout, Shout!!!
Thinking this is it…
Just on Twitter and trending is #SendHerBack
They are losing thier minds. OMG it a KLAN rally, POTUS
has visciously lied and smeared OMAN. THis is racist and he
is encouraging it..it horrifying, disgusting, they should
send FLOTUS back..on and on…of course no mentioned
anything that she said..everyone there is a horrible
terrible person..it is shameful…
Seriously they are losing thier minds..
