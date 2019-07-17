President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Chopper pressers are the best pressers.  President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool as he departs the White House for a rally in North Carolina.

[Video below, transcript will follow]

22 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

  1. ElGato says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Omar is now on the chopping block. Splodey heads in 3,2,1…

    • Curious says:
      July 17, 2019 at 8:57 pm

      The best thing nanshy could do for the demonrat party would be to gather the evidence against omar and expel her.

      Not doing so is going to make omar the face of the party going into 2020.

      • FrankieZee says:
        July 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

        San Fran the ALKIE would have to get rid of the 4 of them, not just Omar. San Fran may call the MSM and have them report that she did marry her brother so she can expel her. But the party has gone so far left that San Fran can’t do this. PIGLOSI is H I S T O R Y.

      • vikingmom says:
        July 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

        Bingo!! But Nancy does not know how to deal with this new kind of challenge – she has not faced the insolent, rabid, angry left before and all her former Mafia techniques are failing, badly!! She is looking every minute of her age these days despite all the botox…just like Hillary in 2016, she had been insulated and has no idea that the world has changed and she is no longer feared or respected! Hahahaha!! Karma’s a bitch, ain’t it Nancy?!!

  2. Scott Lyddon says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    I don’t know if she married her brother. But people should look at that. – excellent!

  3. dufrst says:
    July 17, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Trump is the GOAT! 🐐MAGA!!

  4. Joshua2415 says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    God I love this guy!

  5. 17CatsInTN says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    He’s the best. He gives them no quarter. Simply the best. 😁

  6. plane of the ecliptic says:
    July 17, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Amazing. A Republican President would never fight like this. That is the beauty of it all, he is not a Republican. I love it! Populist Conservatism to beat the GOP elites over the head with!

    • WSB says:
      July 17, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      From my corner, PT IS a Republican. The party has been infiltrated by traitors to the party of Lincoln for decades.

      • Phil aka Felipe says:
        July 17, 2019 at 9:37 pm

        President Trump is working harder to save our REPUBLIC than any President since Abraham Lincoln!

        How more REPUBLICAN can you get than that!

        I’m in your corner too, WSB!

  7. luke says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:05 pm

    The reason he can even do these pressers is the same reason he got all the media attention during the election. He speaks from the heart. It’s really not any more complicated than that. It’s why most other politicians can’t do it and it’s why we love him.

    • Sherri Young says:
      July 17, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      Early on in his campaign, his first wife Ivana was interviewed. She said he had a strength in public speaking. He could pull out a page with a few key words scribbled on it and speak off the top of his head on complex topics.

      Looks like Ivana spoke correctly.

  9. Sherri Young says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    You are right, the chopper pressers are the best. Evidently, unruly children do better outdoors. The MSM no longer get to call dibs on their favorite pews like in the press room. Maybe that is part of it.

  10. Sporty. says:
    July 17, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Omar screwed with the most powerful person on the planet all the time lying about him. She will be gone soon. That’s how it works. See ya in the funny papers .

    Liked by 2 people

    July 17, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    Sundance wrote: President Trump delivers remarks to the press pool …..

    At first I thought it said President Trump delivers remarks to the CESS pool. My bad….

