Kellyanne Conway Discusses “The Controversy That Is Consuming Washington”…

Right there it is… Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith question White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway and encapsulate the squad comment controversy du jour thus: “it’s the controversy that is consuming Washington.” Indeed it is.
Meanwhile everyone else is going about their daily lives without a flip of concern to the ridiculous debate consuming the media. Trump said quit attacking America and be proud of this country… beyond all that, is the DC nothingburger.
Just because the cat had her kittens in the oven, well, that don’t make em’ biscuits.
“Words” ain’t gonna pay my mortgage, put gas in the car, or put food on the table.
Washington does like to think the world revolves around them.
https://thepeoplescube.com/current-truth/the-alternative-secret-history-of-the-world-t1281.html
People in dc hav no idea what life is like outside of “washington “.
we don’t give a crap about what people in dc think.
i back Trump 1000%!
They care. They care so much they haven’t removed him . It is the fear of what we are capable of that has prevented them from doing it.
Instead of “The Squad”, I like the monicker “Burka Babes” even though only Omar wears 1.
Doesn’t matter.
I’d gladly pay you Tuesday if you let me “wack a burka today…..
I admit I’m old enough to get that joke LOL
Yawn!
Kellyanne definitely has some Lion in her. Glad she’s on our team.
She probably learned it having to fight off her fat husband at the dinner table. Kids got to eat tool.
It’s like watching football analysts in July before the practice even starts. “Much Ado About Nothing” – which is what I called my lectures in college philosophy before I retired. 🙂
My God I love this woman! The only problem is I love Sara too!!!! Dream ticket 2024!!!
Alright, I take back my comment in the other thread. Kellyanne did a great job there!
The radical left ‘squad’ four all identify as ‘women of color’ even tho two are not. So PDJT rightly criticized them for their wacko stances (GND, border facilities are concentration camps) and suddenly he is a racist, as are all his Deplorable voters. And that is what passes for politics in DC. Very disappointed in Joni Ernst, unsurprised by Romney.
Debt ceiling crisis nears, spending bills are due, yet Pelosi’s House spends today debating and voting on PDJT censure for something that simply isn’t true. PDJT landslide coming in 2020.
Amen ristvan
YOU go GIRL !!!! God Bless
I’ve already got my yard sign planted. Trump 2020!
I’m glad she’s in PDJT’s corner.
But wait! There’s more! If you order now….
Kellyanne took the faux reporters to the woodshed. Seems DJT fighting spirit has rubbed off on her.
I bet she wears the pants in her family and George hides in the closet when she gets home.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?462694-1/kellyanne-conway-defends-presidents-comments-minority-democratic-lawmakers
Kellyanne was fired up and NOT putting up w/ the Fox people’s BS. Good on her!
Corrupt RINOs could take a lesson from Liz Cheney on how to handles these Leftist jerks
I don’t even know what you people are talking about. Fox News, I vaguely remember the name, from years ago. Then they went insane, like all the rest, and I stay away.
