Kellyanne Conway Discusses “The Controversy That Is Consuming Washington”…

Right there it is… Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith question White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway and encapsulate the squad comment controversy du jour thus: “it’s the controversy that is consuming Washington.”   Indeed it is.

Meanwhile everyone else is going about their daily lives without a flip of concern to the ridiculous debate consuming the media.  Trump said quit attacking America and be proud of this country… beyond all that, is the DC nothingburger.

Just because the cat had her kittens in the oven, well, that don’t make em’ biscuits.

“Words” ain’t gonna pay my mortgage, put gas in the car, or put food on the table.

24 Responses to Kellyanne Conway Discusses “The Controversy That Is Consuming Washington”…

  1. FofBW says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Washington does like to think the world revolves around them.

  2. sundance says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:48 pm

  3. 335blues says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    People in dc hav no idea what life is like outside of “washington “.
    we don’t give a crap about what people in dc think.
    i back Trump 1000%!

  4. Bob Parker says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    Instead of “The Squad”, I like the monicker “Burka Babes” even though only Omar wears 1.

    Doesn’t matter.

  6. ElGato says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Kellyanne definitely has some Lion in her. Glad she’s on our team.

  7. 2old2worry says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    It’s like watching football analysts in July before the practice even starts. “Much Ado About Nothing” – which is what I called my lectures in college philosophy before I retired. 🙂

  8. Mark says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    My God I love this woman! The only problem is I love Sara too!!!! Dream ticket 2024!!!

  9. dawg says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    Alright, I take back my comment in the other thread. Kellyanne did a great job there!

  10. ristvan says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    The radical left ‘squad’ four all identify as ‘women of color’ even tho two are not. So PDJT rightly criticized them for their wacko stances (GND, border facilities are concentration camps) and suddenly he is a racist, as are all his Deplorable voters. And that is what passes for politics in DC. Very disappointed in Joni Ernst, unsurprised by Romney.

    Debt ceiling crisis nears, spending bills are due, yet Pelosi’s House spends today debating and voting on PDJT censure for something that simply isn’t true. PDJT landslide coming in 2020.

  11. cbjoasurf says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    YOU go GIRL !!!! God Bless

  12. Wengair says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I’ve already got my yard sign planted. Trump 2020!

  13. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    I’m glad she’s in PDJT’s corner.

  14. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 16, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    But wait! There’s more! If you order now….

    Kellyanne took the faux reporters to the woodshed. Seems DJT fighting spirit has rubbed off on her.

    I bet she wears the pants in her family and George hides in the closet when she gets home.

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?462694-1/kellyanne-conway-defends-presidents-comments-minority-democratic-lawmakers

  15. SharonKinDC says:
    July 16, 2019 at 4:00 pm

    Kellyanne was fired up and NOT putting up w/ the Fox people’s BS. Good on her!

  16. sunnydaze says:
    July 16, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    Corrupt RINOs could take a lesson from Liz Cheney on how to handles these Leftist jerks

  18. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    July 16, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    I don’t even know what you people are talking about. Fox News, I vaguely remember the name, from years ago. Then they went insane, like all the rest, and I stay away.

