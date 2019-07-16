Kellyanne Conway Discusses “The Controversy That Is Consuming Washington”…

Right there it is… Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith question White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway and encapsulate the squad comment controversy du jour thus: “it’s the controversy that is consuming Washington.” Indeed it is.

Meanwhile everyone else is going about their daily lives without a flip of concern to the ridiculous debate consuming the media. Trump said quit attacking America and be proud of this country… beyond all that, is the DC nothingburger.

Just because the cat had her kittens in the oven, well, that don’t make em’ biscuits.

“Words” ain’t gonna pay my mortgage, put gas in the car, or put food on the table.

Advertisements