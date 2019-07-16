Democrats in Freefall – Congress Collapses – Chaos Ensues…

What an absolute hot mess today in congress. A review begins with a reminder of the manufactured OrangeManBad outrage du jour. Obviously a cartoon is needed:
As typical in an era where outrage is generally promoted to the level of Moonbat crazy, the circle of stupid was fueled by the media, who fired-up the politicians… who fired-up the outrage protestations… who fueled the media… and thus the circle of stupid continued.
All the way to Nancy Pelosi dropping all Speaker pretense of actual legislation, and instead choosing to bring a resolution to the House floor to advance Muh “racist” OrangeManBad.
The debt ceiling needs to be raised.
Spending appropriations bills need to be resolved.
Immigration laws need to be fixed.
The border is in crisis.
Infrastructure spending needs to be resolved.
The USMCA needs to be ratified.
Forget all those issues that matter…. what does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi do?
Why, stop everything so she can advance a resolution to prove her squad doesn’t like President Trump.
Then Pelosi walks out.
Speaker Pelosi turns the Chair over to Emanuel Cleaver.
That didn’t work out too well:
The legislative sessions turns into a public display of professional moonbattery.
Majority Leader Steny Hoyer attempts to recover…
.
Democrats institutionalize racism with the basic assumption that certain minority groups are inherently incapable at achieving or behaving up to expected norms.
Glad we have a Grandmaster Slugger in the White House that punches back. His tweet could have been slightly more accurate, but it was anything but racist [I’ve even heard accusations of sexism, which is more ridiculous].
Racism is forming an opinion or taking an action with respect to someone solely based on skin color. Hmmm…. can we think of any reason why Trump might have picked on these far left lunatics?
Clearly Trump picked on the Jihad Squad because of their hateful anti-American attitudes, anti-Semitism, far left socialist views. Not because of their skin color.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Their whole basis is racist. If you are white, you are racist because of your skin color. Only white people can be racist. This in itself is racist. Enjoy the show!
LikeLiked by 4 people
…shithole countries produce shithole people…Trump is right….I realize this won’t make it past the regulators…but I said it anyway….love to SD and all who make the treehouse the very best source of info and conversation…bar none….p
LikeLiked by 3 people
You are still using their definition of racism.. racism is the belief in the superiority of one’s race over all others.. all other definitions are the creation of marxists.
LikeLike
You are still using their definition of racism.. racism is the belief in the superiority of one’s race over all others.. all other definitions are the creation of marxists.
LikeLike
That’s communistism. There! Too bad it won’t catch because they can’t pronounce it and they try to hide that they are communists.
LikeLike
Jihad Squad..love it. I was thinking Fool and the Gang.
LikeLike
Given the Dems’ infatuation with Fascists, Nazis, Hitler, etc., I think It’s kinda ironic that they now officially have their own “SS” – the Socialist Squad Democrats!
LikeLiked by 6 people
FYI
AOC chief of staff criticized for wearing shirt touting Nazi ……..
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/aoc-chief-of-staff-criticized-for-wearing-shirt-touting-nazi-collaborator
LikeLiked by 1 person
FYI
?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1148248381967355904&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fnews%2Faoc-chief-of-staff-criticized-for-wearing-shirt-touting-nazi-collaborator
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meow! Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Pelosi of Racism for Persistent ‘Singling Out’ Women of Color
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/07/meow-ocasio-cortez-accuses-pelosi-of-racism-for-persistent-singling-out-women-of-color/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I think I should run for congress. Just a regular retired vet “joe.” I know little about politics and a fair bit about the Constitution. My platform would be to jut represent my district with full transparency. It would be fun to establish a blog and post everyday about the shenanigans on the floor and log the daily attempts by lobbyists to bribe me…with names and places. Wonder if anyone would vote for me! 🙂
LikeLiked by 10 people
Would you be considered eligible to run for Thom Tillis’s senate seat by chance??
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope Greg Brannon will give it a shot again – with President Trump’s support. McConnell and Rove really screwed his primary campaign – time to pay back Tillis
LikeLike
Hey! That’s the only way we’re going to pull these EMPLOYEES of our back in their places and break their monopoly on how this country is run! Treepers installed at every level of government!
LikeLike
I’ve thought about that too; but instead of writing a blog, I would hire a bunch of Project Veritas and Judicial Watch people as my staff. Give them an inside view for two years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This might help !!! Nigel Farage fielded an entire slate of “regular joes” for his Brexit Party and in something like 6 weeks – they are the dominate party in England. Teachers, lawyers, sheet metal workers, nurses, office workers etc etc – not one politician except Nigel. The country needs a lot more “regular joes” and a lot less professional politicians. Throw your hat in the ring and see what happens. Trump is your guide – hahahah.
Good luck.
LikeLike
I have thought that someone (not me) run for Congress, and video the whole experience.
‘Concealed’ cameras (I THINK D.C. is a :single party”, where as long as at least ONE party to a conversation knows its being taped, its legal.
Record it all, serve one term, retire and then release it? If we Americans saw first hand, and heard from their own mouths how they collude together for self enrichment while screwing us,…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
“Racially charged?” What a joke.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English and gathered responses from 1,113 adults, including 478 Democrats and 406 Republicans in the United States. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3 percentage points for the entire group and 5 points for Democrats or Republicans. Garbage.
LikeLike
The distortion and misuse of the word racism and it’s true meaning continues unabated. It’s unfortunate but the blame belongs squarely on the last administration and now it’s pretty much turned into a meaningless term. Why the left/Dems insist on throwing the term at every argument or person who doesn’t agree with them is puzzling because they have made their pet issue- racism- a distorted blur with no real meaning anymore and therefore it’s making them look like the racists. Pretty much anyone with half a brain knows what PT said is not racism and knows he isn’t a racist either.
What a joke these idiots have made out of their party and their agenda. It would be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous.
LikeLike
This is a *great* Lombard Body Language vid on the 4 Little Girls and their “power structure”. Think she’s probably right.
As an aside, I’m missing Mini AOC this week!
https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2019/07/16/body-language-dnc-squad-leader/
LikeLiked by 2 people
She’s back, I saw her on Fakebook.
LikeLike
Yes!
And now Ms. Pelosi formally becomes the 5th member of the Jihad Squad. Of course, she was always ‘with them.’ This we all knew. But as the President would prefer it, it now becomes official.
Nice work, Nancy. You deserved it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy Pelosi: “Help Me, Mr. Wizard!”
Mr. Wizzard: “Drizzle Drazzle Drozzle Drone, time for THIS ONE to come home!”
LikeLike
The courageous Steny Hoyer battling the asthma that kept him out of the draft,jumped into the breach to try and save his leader !
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the radicals will destroy him for it. I hope they all lose.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I look forward to the books that will be written, hopefully on the self-destruction of the Insane Left Democrats. I refuse to follow mere politics, after the last 11 years of the insane Left brought into power by Obama/Soetoro. When they kick him out of the country, imprison his many henchpersons, and wash out the mouths of everyone in the media who propagated his lies…no, I still will never follow politics again. I have no respect for it, after the combined insanity and incompetence I have watched take over.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Constitutional crisis. Trump owns the House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why shouldn’t he? He lives in their head.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somebody help me out here , did Al Green just bring impeachment to the floor and to be voted in in 2 days ?
LikeLike
Just out of curiosity, what were the charges?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Feelers got hurt, I’d expect.
LikeLike
I’m not sure he was rambling about “ high misdemeanors “
LikeLike
Donald Trump is charged with winning a race, which makes him a racist – or something.
LikeLike
The Washingtonians are so accustomed to political theater that they simply can’t handle someone who is serious about delivering results for the country. All they know is bloviate, lie, smear, rinse, repeat.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people are officially totally insane!l The unfortunate part is not enough Americans will know about it.
What we may finally have to do is go to D.C. surround the Capitol and demand every last one of them leave OUR HOUSE! Both parties. We’d be better starting over.
Get The Hell Out!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I meant to add that we’re getting to be like the British Parliament. They are loud and rude.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So funny. President Trump is amazing. He basically made the Demzzz self destruct ALL DAY LONG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pelosi is finished. She lied on the House floor as Speaker of the House, no proper decorum . This is disgraceful, and she should be censored for her behavior. Time to impeach this wicked witch and her Hit Squad of idiots.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wasn’t Pelosi’s First Lie Today even……….
Snark.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s fixed..I just censored her.
LikeLike
There is nothing ‘racially charged’ about saying “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
It’s disheartening that so many people simply accept such a blatant logical fallacy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s what should’ve been said at the Speaker’s Dais! Well, I can dream, can’t I?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Good for him! We’d establish a Go Fund Me page to help people who hate America leave.
LikeLike
Jihad Gang supporters at the capital grounds in Austin, TX accidentally show their hypocrite side while protesting “ICE Concentration Camps” at the border. Kaitlin Bennett asks them to help out an ‘illegal alien’ yesterday. They all had excuses and refused give a penny or allow him to go stay with them.
LikeLike
Hilarious
LikeLike
It comes down to a difference in class. President Trump defends the speaker, the speaker accuses President Trump.
Today was another foolish waste of our money.
LikeLike
Yep and what he did just put the spotlight right on Nan and she blinked big time. LOl, that was as clever a set up as you will ever see. She knows she’s caught in the middle of the fire and has no way out now. She did that today to show her infantile ‘squad’ that she will stand with them but she hates, hates, hates every minute of it and it was all orchestrated by PT. She finally had had it today and walked out– forgetting the rules or maybe she was so stressed and angry she didn’t care– off the House floor. Oh the beauty of this was indescribable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The detained illegal immigrants are free to leave the ICE Detention Centers anytime they want and go home. What kind of concentration camp lets you leave whenever you want????
LikeLike
Well, looks like PDJT has unleashed the Four Horsewomen of the Apuzzyclypse on Pelosi and the Dem-run House.
It is delicious – May they all rot.
LikeLike
If the dems think the immigration processing centers are concentration camps, would they concede that many cities are running death camps, with free needles and tent cities to OD in? Anyway, if they’re so unhappy with government-run facilities, then it’s truly ironic that they preach government run health care, etc.
LikeLike
One bit of criticism here for CTH: I think we would have been better served with the “This sh*t is why I won” meme. Just sayin’.
But seriously, I think the wheels have officially come off the Clown Car. There’s isn’t enough popcorn in The World for this…
LikeLike
“I tell ya folks, it’s harder than it looks. It’s a long way to the top of wanna…”
My oh my. Trump is my guy!
Can you imagine how truely beautiful it is? It’s just beautiful how our beloved Trump stole the narrative and exposed the rumps of EVERY. SINGLE. DEMOCRAT?
How does he do this!? I’m stumped, happy, THANKFUL!
Trump for Rushmore 👓
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not Rushmore. After 8 years, he will merit his OWN mountain.
LikeLike
You knew this was coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Crazy Four are the best thing to ever happen to today’s politics. They are Soviets compared to the party of JFK, Johnson and Carter. And the more the supposed mainstream of the party electeds defend them, the more the public gets to see what they thought they’d been voting for these past X years….hasn’t existed for a very long time. As an Independent I think the Crazy Four are a godsend to finally wake up some of the people who’ve been voting on autopilot.
LikeLike
The Crazy Four are the best thing to ever happen to today’s politics. They are Soviets compared to the party of JFK, Johnson and Carter. And the more the supposed mainstream of the party electeds defend them, the more the public gets to see what they thought they’d been voting for these past X years….hasn’t existed for a very long time. As an Independent I think the Crazy Four are a godsend to finally wake up some of the people who’ve been voting on autopilot.
LikeLike
All Trump needs to do now is endorse Pelosi as speaker of the house and the radical squad will take over and destroy the democrat party!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
These women of color are vile and anti american. They should just leave..go! Nobody is keeping you here.
LikeLike
Oh, but not quite yet,…stay around long enough for PDJT to wrap you 4 around the neck of whatever poor sap gets the Dem nomination for Potus, first.
Actually, these delightful girls may just be single handedly responsible for “taking back” the House, and not just their 4 seats.
AOC earlier talked about her group primarying Dems who won in 2018, in Red districts. Primary them for not being “blue enough”, as in not supporting infanticide, GND, etc.
Yeah, AOC your agenda is really gonna go down well in W.Virginia, and other flyover country areas. Almost tempted to donate, to that!
Then AOC is going to shoot off her own toe, and cut off her nose. Details at 10:00, film at 11:00!
LikeLike
Did Nancy WalkAway today?
LikeLike
And awayyyyyy we gooooo
LikeLike
There isn’t enough popcorn in the world.
LikeLike
ACE of Spades
Poll: The Public is Defining the Democrat Party by Alexandria Donkey-Chompers, and the Public Loathes Alexandria Donkey-Chompers
http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=382304
LikeLike
Ibib.
“If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk,” said a top Democrat who is involved in 2020 congressional races. “[S]he’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.”
The poll — taken in May, before Speaker Pelosi’s latest run-in with AOC and the three other liberal House freshmen known as “The Squad” — included 1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education.
These are the “white, non-college voters” who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts.
LikeLike
And now for this short message from The Great One:
LikeLike