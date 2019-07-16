Democrats in Freefall – Congress Collapses – Chaos Ensues…

What an absolute hot mess today in congress. A review begins with a reminder of the manufactured OrangeManBad outrage du jour. Obviously a cartoon is needed:

As typical in an era where outrage is generally promoted to the level of Moonbat crazy, the circle of stupid was fueled by the media, who fired-up the politicians… who fired-up the outrage protestations… who fueled the media… and thus the circle of stupid continued.

All the way to Nancy Pelosi dropping all Speaker pretense of actual legislation, and instead choosing to bring a resolution to the House floor to advance Muh “racist” OrangeManBad.

The debt ceiling needs to be raised.

Spending appropriations bills need to be resolved.

Immigration laws need to be fixed.

The border is in crisis.

Infrastructure spending needs to be resolved.

The USMCA needs to be ratified.

Forget all those issues that matter…. what does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi do?

Why, stop everything so she can advance a resolution to prove her squad doesn’t like President Trump.

Pelosi on the flr: There is no place anywhere for the president's words which are not only divisive but dangerous and have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 16, 2019

Then Pelosi walks out.

Pelosi appears to have left the floor..which is a violation of House Rules themselves when someone’s words are taken down. That’s partly could be why this is taking so long. This is not just a rank and file member. This is the House Speaker. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 16, 2019

Speaker Pelosi turns the Chair over to Emanuel Cleaver.

That didn’t work out too well:

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-Mo.) just abandoned the House chair: "I dare anybody to look at any of the footage and see if there was any unfairness. But unfairness is not enough because we want to just fight. I abandon the chair." pic.twitter.com/D985ZGwKuS — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 16, 2019

Things have gotten really weird on the Hse flr. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) was presiding over the House. And then he told the House he was trying to make a fair ruling aboubt Pelosi but people weren’t cooperating. So Cleaver then just said “I abandon the chair” and LEFT! — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 16, 2019

The legislative sessions turns into a public display of professional moonbattery.

Correction:

The House of Representatives is Speakerless, @SpeakerPelosi is nowhere to be found and @repcleaver basically just said, f**k this s**t and stormed out. — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) July 16, 2019

Cleaver as he left the flr, refusing to preside any more: I came in here trying to do this in a fair way. We could be in here on another motion to take down words of a friend of min. I never want to pass on an opportunity to escalate, unfairness is not enough — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 16, 2019

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer attempts to recover…

Presiding over the house, @LeaderHoyer announces that @SpeakerPelosi was out of order by characterizing Pres Trump's tweets as racist. House voting on removing her remarks from the record. pic.twitter.com/u0qNlf1sEn — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 16, 2019

House rules against Pelosi. House now voting to strike her words from the record. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 16, 2019

Dems continue to scour through the rule book to get out of the mud…they can’t seem to find one that will work. https://t.co/wpTxVnQeqE — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) July 16, 2019

Trump broke the House. https://t.co/vgfqForjHh — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 16, 2019

Brilliant @RepDougCollins is having everyone go on the record to vote against their own protocol, Democrats are hell bent on making sure “racist” makes it on Congressional Record, next level identity politics right here. pic.twitter.com/U2Idi2lFWE — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) July 16, 2019

A) Here's what went down on the Hse flr regarding Pelosi's language. GOP GA Rep Collins accused Pelosi of breaking Hse rules. So he demanded her words "be taken down." This is the Congressional equivalent of being pulled over for speeding. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 16, 2019

Reports are now that SHE DID NOT clear the words with Parliamentarian! SHE LIED! Pelosi = Liar of The House! — Michael Sheridan (@MSH3RIDAN) July 16, 2019

BREAKING NEWS —> Speaker Pelosi just broke the rules of the House, and is no longer permitted to speak on the floor of the House for the rest of the day. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 16, 2019

