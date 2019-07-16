Democrats in Freefall – Congress Collapses – Chaos Ensues…

Posted on July 16, 2019 by

What an absolute hot mess today in congress.  A review begins with a reminder of the manufactured OrangeManBad outrage du jour.  Obviously a cartoon is needed:

As typical in an era where outrage is generally promoted to the level of Moonbat crazy, the circle of stupid was fueled by the media, who fired-up the politicians… who fired-up the outrage protestations… who fueled the media… and thus the circle of stupid continued.

All the way to Nancy Pelosi dropping all Speaker pretense of actual legislation, and instead choosing to bring a resolution to the House floor to advance Muh “racist” OrangeManBad.

The debt ceiling needs to be raised.

Spending appropriations bills need to be resolved.

Immigration laws need to be fixed.

The border is in crisis.

Infrastructure spending needs to be resolved.

The USMCA needs to be ratified.

Forget all those issues that matter…. what does House Speaker Nancy Pelosi do?

Why, stop everything so she can advance a resolution to prove her squad doesn’t like President Trump.

Then Pelosi walks out.

Speaker Pelosi turns the Chair over to Emanuel Cleaver.

That didn’t work out too well:

The legislative sessions turns into a public display of professional moonbattery.

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer attempts to recover…

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in A New America, Agitprop, Big Stupid Government, Cultural Marxism, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, Legislation, media bias, Nancy Pelosi, Political correctness/cultural marxism, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Racism, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized, wobbly word alert. Bookmark the permalink.

453 Responses to Democrats in Freefall – Congress Collapses – Chaos Ensues…

Older Comments
  1. Justin Green says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    Democrats institutionalize racism with the basic assumption that certain minority groups are inherently incapable at achieving or behaving up to expected norms.

    Glad we have a Grandmaster Slugger in the White House that punches back. His tweet could have been slightly more accurate, but it was anything but racist [I’ve even heard accusations of sexism, which is more ridiculous].

    Racism is forming an opinion or taking an action with respect to someone solely based on skin color. Hmmm…. can we think of any reason why Trump might have picked on these far left lunatics?

    Clearly Trump picked on the Jihad Squad because of their hateful anti-American attitudes, anti-Semitism, far left socialist views. Not because of their skin color.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Their whole basis is racist. If you are white, you are racist because of your skin color. Only white people can be racist. This in itself is racist. Enjoy the show!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Kent says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      …shithole countries produce shithole people…Trump is right….I realize this won’t make it past the regulators…but I said it anyway….love to SD and all who make the treehouse the very best source of info and conversation…bar none….p

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Doc says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      You are still using their definition of racism.. racism is the belief in the superiority of one’s race over all others.. all other definitions are the creation of marxists.

      Like

      Reply
    • Doc says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:51 pm

      You are still using their definition of racism.. racism is the belief in the superiority of one’s race over all others.. all other definitions are the creation of marxists.

      Like

      Reply
    • Mireilleg says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:55 pm

      That’s communistism. There! Too bad it won’t catch because they can’t pronounce it and they try to hide that they are communists.

      Like

      Reply
    • Fubu says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:29 pm

      Jihad Squad..love it. I was thinking Fool and the Gang.

      Like

      Reply
  2. justsayin714 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Given the Dems’ infatuation with Fascists, Nazis, Hitler, etc., I think It’s kinda ironic that they now officially have their own “SS” – the Socialist Squad Democrats!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. KnowSERENoFear says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    Sometimes I think I should run for congress. Just a regular retired vet “joe.” I know little about politics and a fair bit about the Constitution. My platform would be to jut represent my district with full transparency. It would be fun to establish a blog and post everyday about the shenanigans on the floor and log the daily attempts by lobbyists to bribe me…with names and places. Wonder if anyone would vote for me! 🙂

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:07 pm

      Would you be considered eligible to run for Thom Tillis’s senate seat by chance??

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • sDee says:
        July 16, 2019 at 8:42 pm

        I hope Greg Brannon will give it a shot again – with President Trump’s support. McConnell and Rove really screwed his primary campaign – time to pay back Tillis

        Like

        Reply
    • rashomon says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:09 pm

      Hey! That’s the only way we’re going to pull these EMPLOYEES of our back in their places and break their monopoly on how this country is run! Treepers installed at every level of government!

      Like

      Reply
    • dd_sc says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:18 pm

      I’ve thought about that too; but instead of writing a blog, I would hire a bunch of Project Veritas and Judicial Watch people as my staff. Give them an inside view for two years.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • William Warburg says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:26 pm

      This might help !!! Nigel Farage fielded an entire slate of “regular joes” for his Brexit Party and in something like 6 weeks – they are the dominate party in England. Teachers, lawyers, sheet metal workers, nurses, office workers etc etc – not one politician except Nigel. The country needs a lot more “regular joes” and a lot less professional politicians. Throw your hat in the ring and see what happens. Trump is your guide – hahahah.
      Good luck.

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:30 pm

      I have thought that someone (not me) run for Congress, and video the whole experience.
      ‘Concealed’ cameras (I THINK D.C. is a :single party”, where as long as at least ONE party to a conversation knows its being taped, its legal.

      Record it all, serve one term, retire and then release it? If we Americans saw first hand, and heard from their own mouths how they collude together for self enrichment while screwing us,…?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. sundance says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Binkser1 says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:40 pm

      “Racially charged?” What a joke.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • linda4298 says:
      July 16, 2019 at 7:54 pm

      The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English and gathered responses from 1,113 adults, including 478 Democrats and 406 Republicans in the United States. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 3 percentage points for the entire group and 5 points for Democrats or Republicans. Garbage.

      Like

      Reply
    • cjzak says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      The distortion and misuse of the word racism and it’s true meaning continues unabated. It’s unfortunate but the blame belongs squarely on the last administration and now it’s pretty much turned into a meaningless term. Why the left/Dems insist on throwing the term at every argument or person who doesn’t agree with them is puzzling because they have made their pet issue- racism- a distorted blur with no real meaning anymore and therefore it’s making them look like the racists. Pretty much anyone with half a brain knows what PT said is not racism and knows he isn’t a racist either.

      What a joke these idiots have made out of their party and their agenda. It would be funny if it wasn’t so dangerous.

      Like

      Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:32 pm

    This is a *great* Lombard Body Language vid on the 4 Little Girls and their “power structure”. Think she’s probably right.

    As an aside, I’m missing Mini AOC this week!

    https://bombardsbodylanguage.com/2019/07/16/body-language-dnc-squad-leader/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. lavozdelpresidente says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Yes!
    And now Ms. Pelosi formally becomes the 5th member of the Jihad Squad. Of course, she was always ‘with them.’ This we all knew. But as the President would prefer it, it now becomes official.
    Nice work, Nancy. You deserved it!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Tooter Turtle says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:15 pm

      Nancy Pelosi: “Help Me, Mr. Wizard!”

      Mr. Wizzard: “Drizzle Drazzle Drozzle Drone, time for THIS ONE to come home!”

      Like

      Reply
  7. beaujest says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    The courageous Steny Hoyer battling the asthma that kept him out of the draft,jumped into the breach to try and save his leader !

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    I look forward to the books that will be written, hopefully on the self-destruction of the Insane Left Democrats. I refuse to follow mere politics, after the last 11 years of the insane Left brought into power by Obama/Soetoro. When they kick him out of the country, imprison his many henchpersons, and wash out the mouths of everyone in the media who propagated his lies…no, I still will never follow politics again. I have no respect for it, after the combined insanity and incompetence I have watched take over.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. bertdilbert says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Constitutional crisis. Trump owns the House.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. pucecatt says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Somebody help me out here , did Al Green just bring impeachment to the floor and to be voted in in 2 days ?

    Like

    Reply
  11. thefountainhead2007 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    The Washingtonians are so accustomed to political theater that they simply can’t handle someone who is serious about delivering results for the country. All they know is bloviate, lie, smear, rinse, repeat.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. PatriotKate says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    These people are officially totally insane!l The unfortunate part is not enough Americans will know about it.

    What we may finally have to do is go to D.C. surround the Capitol and demand every last one of them leave OUR HOUSE! Both parties. We’d be better starting over.

    Get The Hell Out!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. curtisblacklabel says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    So funny. President Trump is amazing. He basically made the Demzzz self destruct ALL DAY LONG!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. teaforall says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Pelosi is finished. She lied on the House floor as Speaker of the House, no proper decorum . This is disgraceful, and she should be censored for her behavior. Time to impeach this wicked witch and her Hit Squad of idiots.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. Sammy Hains says:
    July 16, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    There is nothing ‘racially charged’ about saying “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

    It’s disheartening that so many people simply accept such a blatant logical fallacy.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Jean says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:00 pm


    Here’s what should’ve been said at the Speaker’s Dais! Well, I can dream, can’t I?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  17. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Jihad Gang supporters at the capital grounds in Austin, TX accidentally show their hypocrite side while protesting “ICE Concentration Camps” at the border. Kaitlin Bennett asks them to help out an ‘illegal alien’ yesterday. They all had excuses and refused give a penny or allow him to go stay with them.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Old Lady says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    It comes down to a difference in class. President Trump defends the speaker, the speaker accuses President Trump.
    Today was another foolish waste of our money.

    Like

    Reply
    • cjzak says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      Yep and what he did just put the spotlight right on Nan and she blinked big time. LOl, that was as clever a set up as you will ever see. She knows she’s caught in the middle of the fire and has no way out now. She did that today to show her infantile ‘squad’ that she will stand with them but she hates, hates, hates every minute of it and it was all orchestrated by PT. She finally had had it today and walked out– forgetting the rules or maybe she was so stressed and angry she didn’t care– off the House floor. Oh the beauty of this was indescribable.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  19. NJF says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Well done.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • California Joe says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:36 pm

      The detained illegal immigrants are free to leave the ICE Detention Centers anytime they want and go home. What kind of concentration camp lets you leave whenever you want????

      Like

      Reply
  20. Monadnock says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Well, looks like PDJT has unleashed the Four Horsewomen of the Apuzzyclypse on Pelosi and the Dem-run House.

    It is delicious – May they all rot.

    Like

    Reply
  21. Rongordo says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    If the dems think the immigration processing centers are concentration camps, would they concede that many cities are running death camps, with free needles and tent cities to OD in? Anyway, if they’re so unhappy with government-run facilities, then it’s truly ironic that they preach government run health care, etc.

    Like

    Reply
  22. mr.piddles says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    One bit of criticism here for CTH: I think we would have been better served with the “This sh*t is why I won” meme. Just sayin’.

    But seriously, I think the wheels have officially come off the Clown Car. There’s isn’t enough popcorn in The World for this…

    Like

    Reply
  23. frank field says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    “I tell ya folks, it’s harder than it looks. It’s a long way to the top of wanna…”

    My oh my. Trump is my guy!

    Can you imagine how truely beautiful it is? It’s just beautiful how our beloved Trump stole the narrative and exposed the rumps of EVERY. SINGLE. DEMOCRAT?

    How does he do this!? I’m stumped, happy, THANKFUL!

    Trump for Rushmore 👓

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:28 pm

    You knew this was coming.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • clayusmcret says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      The Crazy Four are the best thing to ever happen to today’s politics. They are Soviets compared to the party of JFK, Johnson and Carter. And the more the supposed mainstream of the party electeds defend them, the more the public gets to see what they thought they’d been voting for these past X years….hasn’t existed for a very long time. As an Independent I think the Crazy Four are a godsend to finally wake up some of the people who’ve been voting on autopilot.

      Like

      Reply
  25. clayusmcret says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    The Crazy Four are the best thing to ever happen to today’s politics. They are Soviets compared to the party of JFK, Johnson and Carter. And the more the supposed mainstream of the party electeds defend them, the more the public gets to see what they thought they’d been voting for these past X years….hasn’t existed for a very long time. As an Independent I think the Crazy Four are a godsend to finally wake up some of the people who’ve been voting on autopilot.

    Like

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:58 pm

      All Trump needs to do now is endorse Pelosi as speaker of the house and the radical squad will take over and destroy the democrat party!

      Like

      Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. CNN_sucks says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    These women of color are vile and anti american. They should just leave..go! Nobody is keeping you here.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:45 pm

      Oh, but not quite yet,…stay around long enough for PDJT to wrap you 4 around the neck of whatever poor sap gets the Dem nomination for Potus, first.

      Actually, these delightful girls may just be single handedly responsible for “taking back” the House, and not just their 4 seats.

      AOC earlier talked about her group primarying Dems who won in 2018, in Red districts. Primary them for not being “blue enough”, as in not supporting infanticide, GND, etc.

      Yeah, AOC your agenda is really gonna go down well in W.Virginia, and other flyover country areas. Almost tempted to donate, to that!

      Then AOC is going to shoot off her own toe, and cut off her nose. Details at 10:00, film at 11:00!

      Like

      Reply
  28. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Did Nancy WalkAway today?

    Like

    Reply
  29. DJT2020 says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    And awayyyyyy we gooooo

    Like

    Reply
  30. MaryfromMarin says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    There isn’t enough popcorn in the world.

    Like

    Reply
  31. SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    ACE of Spades

    Poll: The Public is Defining the Democrat Party by Alexandria Donkey-Chompers, and the Public Loathes Alexandria Donkey-Chompers

    http://acecomments.mu.nu/?post=382304

    Like

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 16, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      Ibib.

      “If all voters hear about is AOC, it could put the [House] majority at risk,” said a top Democrat who is involved in 2020 congressional races. “[S]he’s getting all the news and defining everyone else’s races.”

      The poll — taken in May, before Speaker Pelosi’s latest run-in with AOC and the three other liberal House freshmen known as “The Squad” — included 1,003 likely general-election voters who are white and have two years or less of college education.

      These are the “white, non-college voters” who embraced Donald Trump in 2016 but are needed by Democrats in swing House districts.

      Like

      Reply
  32. Jeff says:
    July 16, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    And now for this short message from The Great One:

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s