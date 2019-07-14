Sunday Talks – Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Immigration Enforcement, Upcoming Mueller Testimony and Iran…

Senator Lindsey Graham traveled to the U.S-Mexico border region on Friday with Vice-President Mike Pence. Graham appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss that visit and the politics of congressional inaction to stop the border crisis.
Lindsey is all talk no action.
Other than the president, who in DC isn’t?
Maria asked him point blank when he is going to introduce his magic bill that he keeps promising to introduce and instead of saying when he just starts talking about the bill that he said he was going to introduce over a month ago. I applaud Maria for asking but then she let him off the hook.
I’m not so anxious for Lindsey to pass a bill, it’ll just be loaded with amnesty and more H-Visas, extended Temp Protection Status etc.
Of course he did offer he’s going to introduce a Resolution praising Border Patrol.
Is that anything like a gold star Lindsey. I’m sure BP will wear it proudly…if they live long enough to escape the dems doxxing their home addresses and family info.
Lindsey needs a primary challenger to hold him accountable
I am not going to comment on this thread because I refuse to waste 21 minutes of my day listening to Lindsay Graham. I don’t trust him or his motives. Never, ever trust Lindsay Graham. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.
Totally agree re Graham.
Um, I think you just commented.
I didn’t think a bad picture could be taken of Maria B. Totally bad thread. I didn’t think that Sundance could do such a thing.
Thank you for all you do Sundance.
Not sure what “picture” you are talking about. The pic SD posted above has Maria suspicious as usual, maybe in shock, even disbelief.
Bad picture of Maria?…..
Unpossible!!! Must be defective camera. Return for full refund!!
Maria B is showing some age and weight, especially with the sleeveless look.
You have a bit to learn about what makes a woman beautiful!
.. Rookie.
Mueller is the next link in the chain above Acosta
He will never testify
I’m not really sure why Sundance continues to post videos of this swamprat. Other than to show us her duplicity.
All the talk about Mueller testifying, the house changing rules, blah blah blah blah. LINDSEY GRAHAM IS HEAD OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE!!! He can subpoena Mueller anytime he wants to. Make the rules how he wants to. Choose the date he wants. Why won’t he? And why won’t they ask him about it? Brutus!
Remember how Graham was adamant that a special counsel was needed to look into FBI and DOJ. He kept beating that drum until he had a one on one with Barr after his confirmation. Haven’t heard a peep about it since then. My guess is that he told to back off and let the DOJ run the investigation.
“the politics of Congressional inaction.”
Sundances sums it up. ✅
Graham is not to be trusted. Ever.
Graham is obsessed with amnesty and appeasing the dems and RINOs.
His precious illegal dreamers and DACA BS are more important.
Too many people are still fooled by Graham.
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/beware-the-lindsey-graham-amnesty-betrayal/
“Graham is not to be trusted. Ever.” – Gas
When in doubt, Remember THIS!!!
This rule is for those who have forgotten Grahamnesty.
Lindsey is not quite amphibious yet.
Thanks for the belly laugh!
Probably the comment of the month, if not longer.
Great work, Zorro.
Lindsey is part of the problem..
The US congress doesn’t have the sack to fix the border. Lindsey Graham is pathetic at best.
Lindsey Graham is the King of ‘All talk and Zero action’…..It’s beyond infuriating….
“…..It’s beyond infuriating….”
I think it just _IS_
It _was_ last week, it _IS_ this week, and it _will be_ next week.
Definitely NOT a page turner 😦
Just like Trey Gowdy another all talk and no action! Just feed us the usual Conservative fodder like school prayer, 2nd amendment and Roe v Wade. Just blowing smoke up our butts!
The Trey Gowdy of the Senate. All yak and no shack. SAD
Graham mentioned an amazing fact: 30% of immigrant families are NOT families at all. They are illegals using unrelated children as a shield to beat immigration laws. What strikes me is how Graham slips that fact in like it’s a minor point. He and other republican members of Congress should be shouting this from the mountain top. That is, if they weren’t also member of the Uniparty.
If he copped to that number chances are it is higher. Much higher
That’s just from a pilot study. I tremble at the number of kids that have been trafficked into the US by ‘family members’.
I am amazed at conservatives singing the praises of Lindsey Graham. He can not be trusted.
I doubt that any true conservative IS singing the praises of ms. graham. Now there are a lot of never-Trumpers out there who THINK they are conservative …;
Miss Lindsay is a conservative
Bill Gates is a genius
Paul Krugman is an economist
3 frauds too many people believe.
#4 – David Brooks at NYT is a conservative.
Are the Epstein arrest and Mueller postponing testimony completely unrelated?
Whatever thunder the democrats are planning, Trump has his own thunder plan to steal it back.
He’s just waiting… for his UNIPARTY pals…
To come to their senses……
Or is it a report….
🤔
August recess?
Christmas….
Nov 2020…..
The 30% with unrelated children should be charged with kidnapping and/or trafficking, immediately punished (e.g. worst confinement or even tried and executed for kidnap), sent back to proximate origin asap, offshore in a cheap, crowded boat if necessary.
Hmmm.
Except perhaps these adults have a ‘marriage certificate’ that identifies the child as his ‘wife’. Now that ‘marriage’ is allowed to mean whatever a special interest group claims it means to them, a foreign marriage cannot be discriminated against (think Omar and her brother, for another instance).
Maybe you know who to thank for ‘marriage perversion’ . . .
I believe that is being done. Barr said it is one of his #1 priorities at the bagpipe meeting.
Maria Bartiromo could be Sophia Loren’s daughter.
Not impressed by the negative comments about Maria. Her picture is OK to me. Is it hangovers or social media trolls paying a visit to CTH?
Maria steadfastly takes on the most difficult issues and interprets them honestly and fairly unlike most other show hosts in the massive corrupt media that lie, distort and disparage POTUS and his admin. daily.
She’s a good looking talented show host that is having a positive influence on her country.
If they do a DNA test on Grahamesty it will come back 100% RINO. If McConnell schedules HR 1044, the Green Card Giveaway, watch what he does. McCarthy, Nunes, Jordan, and Gaetz voted for it.
Swamp
Swamp
I just heard on local news how to avoid being picked up by law enforcement!
They had a lawyer on giving advice and it was closed captioned in spanish…
Unbelievable
Graham is just compiling a “best hits” list of phony conservative boundaries to make into 30 second ad buys so he can once again flood the South Carolina airwaves to save his sorry RINO was.We will be inundated with ads promoting him as Kavanaugh’s savior and the President praising him for his help.Nobody with any name recognition will come forward to challenge him and he will coast to reelection,only to take up the fallen banner of his dead lover in the next term.And the real reason you won’t see his magic bill is because he knows it would be the one thing that could bring him down.
Bonafides,not boundaries.Sheesh.
“Graham is just compiling a “best hits” list of phony conservative boundaries to make into 30 second ad buys so he can once again flood the South Carolina airwaves to save his sorry RINO was”
SO you’re prepared to lose the seat to a Democrat whose vote in the Senate would most likely be outright damaging to the President every time?
Maria Bartiromo represents the best of national media…she is intelligent, honest, intuitive, nimble, forthright, anti-sensational, no-drama, and absolutely stunning…..PURE CLASS. All REAL women can hold her up as THE POSTERGIRL for what is THE IDEAL in a business/news journalist/television personality.
Thank you, Maria, for the gravitas you bring to an industry which, in these times, fundamentally lacks it.
“All G-d’s creatures have unto them a purpose” – a friend used to repeat this saying, w/ a very cynical tone (it was to make you wonder what that purpose is)
If Lindsey Graham’s “purpose” in the grand scheem is to be a good cheerleader & surrogate, & help re-elect Trump & keep a Senate Majority, I can think of worse arrangements in this universe than that
Lindsey must be Spanglish for hot air.
What a blow hard. “I’m gonna do this, I’m not going to allow….” blah blah blah.
He talks as if he had no idea how bad things are until he went to the border with VP Pence.
Btw I get so sick of ppl claiming obama The Deporter in Chief deported 3 mil. Let’s be clear, those weren’t interior removals, his admin counted heads they turned away at the border at deportations.
Anyone notice since McCain passed (Allah, may peace be upon him-spit), Lindsey is now free to go in FOX?
