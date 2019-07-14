Sunday Talks – Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Immigration Enforcement, Upcoming Mueller Testimony and Iran…

Posted on July 14, 2019 by

Senator Lindsey Graham traveled to the U.S-Mexico border region on Friday with Vice-President Mike Pence.  Graham appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss that visit and the politics of congressional inaction to stop the border crisis.

57 Responses to Sunday Talks – Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses Immigration Enforcement, Upcoming Mueller Testimony and Iran…

  1. DJT2020 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Lindsey is all talk no action.

    • All Too Much says:
      July 14, 2019 at 5:27 pm

      Other than the president, who in DC isn’t?

    • DJT2020 says:
      July 14, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Maria asked him point blank when he is going to introduce his magic bill that he keeps promising to introduce and instead of saying when he just starts talking about the bill that he said he was going to introduce over a month ago. I applaud Maria for asking but then she let him off the hook.

      • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
        July 14, 2019 at 9:42 pm

        I’m not so anxious for Lindsey to pass a bill, it’ll just be loaded with amnesty and more H-Visas, extended Temp Protection Status etc.

        Of course he did offer he’s going to introduce a Resolution praising Border Patrol.
        Is that anything like a gold star Lindsey. I’m sure BP will wear it proudly…if they live long enough to escape the dems doxxing their home addresses and family info.

    • SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      July 14, 2019 at 8:24 pm

      Lindsey needs a primary challenger to hold him accountable

  2. Chip Doctor says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    I am not going to comment on this thread because I refuse to waste 21 minutes of my day listening to Lindsay Graham. I don’t trust him or his motives. Never, ever trust Lindsay Graham. Snake in the grass. Total swamp rat.

  3. cantcforest says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:33 pm

    I didn’t think a bad picture could be taken of Maria B. Totally bad thread. I didn’t think that Sundance could do such a thing.
    Thank you for all you do Sundance.

  4. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:44 pm

    Mueller is the next link in the chain above Acosta
    He will never testify

  5. permiejack says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    I’m not really sure why Sundance continues to post videos of this swamprat. Other than to show us her duplicity.

  6. The Demon Slick says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    All the talk about Mueller testifying, the house changing rules, blah blah blah blah. LINDSEY GRAHAM IS HEAD OF THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE!!! He can subpoena Mueller anytime he wants to. Make the rules how he wants to. Choose the date he wants. Why won’t he? And why won’t they ask him about it? Brutus!

    • technerd says:
      July 14, 2019 at 6:29 pm

      Remember how Graham was adamant that a special counsel was needed to look into FBI and DOJ. He kept beating that drum until he had a one on one with Barr after his confirmation. Haven’t heard a peep about it since then. My guess is that he told to back off and let the DOJ run the investigation.

  7. ann says:
    July 14, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    “the politics of Congressional inaction.”
    Sundances sums it up. ✅

  8. Gas says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Graham is not to be trusted. Ever.

  9. Zorro says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Lindsey is not quite amphibious yet.

  10. thomas says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    Lindsey is part of the problem..

  11. 1970novass396 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:30 pm

    The US congress doesn’t have the sack to fix the border. Lindsey Graham is pathetic at best.

  12. tieoneoncharter says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    Lindsey Graham is the King of ‘All talk and Zero action’…..It’s beyond infuriating….

  13. AccountabilityPlease says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Graham mentioned an amazing fact: 30% of immigrant families are NOT families at all. They are illegals using unrelated children as a shield to beat immigration laws. What strikes me is how Graham slips that fact in like it’s a minor point. He and other republican members of Congress should be shouting this from the mountain top. That is, if they weren’t also member of the Uniparty.

  14. Darren Bernat says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I am amazed at conservatives singing the praises of Lindsey Graham. He can not be trusted.

  15. Eric says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Are the Epstein arrest and Mueller postponing testimony completely unrelated?

  16. LafnH20 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    He’s just waiting… for his UNIPARTY pals…
    To come to their senses……

    Or is it a report….
    🤔
    August recess?

    Christmas….

    Nov 2020…..

  17. mike says:
    July 14, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    The 30% with unrelated children should be charged with kidnapping and/or trafficking, immediately punished (e.g. worst confinement or even tried and executed for kidnap), sent back to proximate origin asap, offshore in a cheap, crowded boat if necessary.

    • Debra says:
      July 14, 2019 at 7:21 pm

      Hmmm.

      Except perhaps these adults have a ‘marriage certificate’ that identifies the child as his ‘wife’. Now that ‘marriage’ is allowed to mean whatever a special interest group claims it means to them, a foreign marriage cannot be discriminated against (think Omar and her brother, for another instance).

      Maybe you know who to thank for ‘marriage perversion’ . . .

    • TwoLaine says:
      July 14, 2019 at 7:23 pm

      I believe that is being done. Barr said it is one of his #1 priorities at the bagpipe meeting.

  18. boogywstew says:
    July 14, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Maria Bartiromo could be Sophia Loren’s daughter.

  19. GSparrow says:
    July 14, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Not impressed by the negative comments about Maria. Her picture is OK to me. Is it hangovers or social media trolls paying a visit to CTH?

    Maria steadfastly takes on the most difficult issues and interprets them honestly and fairly unlike most other show hosts in the massive corrupt media that lie, distort and disparage POTUS and his admin. daily.

    She’s a good looking talented show host that is having a positive influence on her country.

  20. California Joe says:
    July 14, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Just like Trey Gowdy another all talk and no action! Just feed us the usual Conservative fodder like school prayer, 2nd amendment and Roe v Wade. Just blowing smoke up our butts!

  21. paulmafinga says:
    July 14, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    If they do a DNA test on Grahamesty it will come back 100% RINO. If McConnell schedules HR 1044, the Green Card Giveaway, watch what he does. McCarthy, Nunes, Jordan, and Gaetz voted for it.

  22. magaskook says:
    July 14, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Swamp

  23. magaskook says:
    July 14, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    Swamp

  24. coveyouthband says:
    July 14, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    I just heard on local news how to avoid being picked up by law enforcement!
    They had a lawyer on giving advice and it was closed captioned in spanish…
    Unbelievable

  25. erm9164 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    Graham is just compiling a “best hits” list of phony conservative boundaries to make into 30 second ad buys so he can once again flood the South Carolina airwaves to save his sorry RINO was.We will be inundated with ads promoting him as Kavanaugh’s savior and the President praising him for his help.Nobody with any name recognition will come forward to challenge him and he will coast to reelection,only to take up the fallen banner of his dead lover in the next term.And the real reason you won’t see his magic bill is because he knows it would be the one thing that could bring him down.

    • erm9164 says:
      July 14, 2019 at 9:13 pm

      Bonafides,not boundaries.Sheesh.

    • MDNA I says:
      July 14, 2019 at 9:28 pm

      “Graham is just compiling a “best hits” list of phony conservative boundaries to make into 30 second ad buys so he can once again flood the South Carolina airwaves to save his sorry RINO was”

      SO you’re prepared to lose the seat to a Democrat whose vote in the Senate would most likely be outright damaging to the President every time?

  26. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    July 14, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    Maria Bartiromo represents the best of national media…she is intelligent, honest, intuitive, nimble, forthright, anti-sensational, no-drama, and absolutely stunning…..PURE CLASS. All REAL women can hold her up as THE POSTERGIRL for what is THE IDEAL in a business/news journalist/television personality.

    Thank you, Maria, for the gravitas you bring to an industry which, in these times, fundamentally lacks it.

  27. MDNA I says:
    July 14, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    “All G-d’s creatures have unto them a purpose” – a friend used to repeat this saying, w/ a very cynical tone (it was to make you wonder what that purpose is)

    If Lindsey Graham’s “purpose” in the grand scheem is to be a good cheerleader & surrogate, & help re-elect Trump & keep a Senate Majority, I can think of worse arrangements in this universe than that

  28. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    July 14, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    Lindsey must be Spanglish for hot air.

    What a blow hard. “I’m gonna do this, I’m not going to allow….” blah blah blah.

    He talks as if he had no idea how bad things are until he went to the border with VP Pence.

    Btw I get so sick of ppl claiming obama The Deporter in Chief deported 3 mil. Let’s be clear, those weren’t interior removals, his admin counted heads they turned away at the border at deportations.

    Anyone notice since McCain passed (Allah, may peace be upon him-spit), Lindsey is now free to go in FOX?

