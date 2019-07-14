July 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #906

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
USA * 🇺🇸 * 3 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (478 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Evil shall slay the wicked,
And those who hate the righteous will be [e]condemned.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 34:21
————–
***Praise: President Trump is defending all Americans’ freedom of speech
***Praise: For Patriots like Tom Fitton, Sidney Powell, etc.
***Praise: The Labor unions are now giving President Trump the credit for better economy
***Praise: Averaging per year, Dept of Ed has resolved nearly twice as many civil rights complaints under President Trump than B.O. (The White House twitter)
***Praise: ICE is on the move!….. PLT!
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and down time for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting & deporting illegal aliens
— many Nominees are still waiting to be confirmed in Senate
— for whistleblowers were/ being persecuted by Opposition
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for our WALL being builtnow – speed & protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
— for safety for our Treepers/Trump Supporters affected by TS Barry
— for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Never Back Down 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “There’s tremendous spirit and love in our country.
That day (July 4th), the United States Marines soared overhead in a magnificent aircraft like the ones you support from here in Milwaukee: the MV-22 Osprey. Our country also witnessed the awesome might of the U.S. Navy, flying another plane that you will soon support: the unstoppable stealth F-35 Lightning II.
.—-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.”
—-President Donald J. Trump—
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday July 14, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
The immigration crisis is a “manufactured crisis” as @AOC and Dems say, they manufactured it by ignoring it for years, and throwing gasoline on it by offering illegals free benefits and the right to work. So yes you manufactured it, you own it now. @SpeakerPelosi I want my $1
– Brian Kolfage (July 13, 2019)
Q: A wall fixes most problems. How’s section 2 coming?
A: Section two is monumental! Will blow their minds
– Brian Kolfage (July 13, 2019)
Q: Right, so let’s all argue about whom to blame for the hole in the boat instead of bailing water.
A: We are the only ones bailing water. Dems won’t let trump build any walls and we are building
– Brian Kolfage (July 13, 2019)
—————
Related
Previous (July 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/13/july-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-905/comment-page-1/#comment-7185317
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with video.
A beautiful video showing construction of the wall and a tribute to all @AngelFamilies😇Thank you💜🇺🇸 @Bring_Back_Phil @WeBuildtheWall
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza (July 12, 2019)
Thank you, Mary Ann! It’s been a pleasure & an honor working with you & @SteveRonnebeck & the WBTW team. Glad I can do my small part to bring attention to the true cost of unchecked illegal immigration. God bless you & Steve and all Angel Parents. ❤️🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (July 12, 2019)
Exclusive Video: Construction Of We Build the Wall’s 1st Border Wall – (3:05)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our Drone Catches a Coyote! LIVE Aerial Surveillance at the Wall-A-Thon – (5:12)
“Highlights from the We Build The Wall Wall-A-Thon.”
(Includes commentary on drone footage from June Wall-A-Thon.)
LikeLike
We Build the Wall – Wall-A-Thon – Monday – (Day 1) – (6/24/19)
A few highlighted timestamps
Tommy Fisher (Fisher Industries): 1:31:03 (afternoon) & 5:23:28 (evening)
Colonel George Cudahy (landowner, American Eagle Brick): 1:13:30
Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck (Angel Parents): 2:12:12/2:20:50 (afternoon) & 5:10:42 (evening)
GENERAL EVENT TIMELINE
8:29-12:09 – Introduction by Steve Bannon. Lots of aerial footage.
13:56 – WALL-A-THON begins. Hosts: Brian Kolfage & Steven Bannon
28:00 – You can’t designate fund for wall when giving to Treasury.
47:32 – Shalli Kumar
1:13:30 – Colonel George Cudahy, landowner , American Eagle Brick
1:31:03 – Tommy Fisher, John Moran (head of construction committee)
Instead of 3/16” bollard, they went to 1/4” bollard.
1:38:25 – Security in depth
1:40:25 – WBTH set standard. In a couple of the recent Corps jobs, they’ve copied what WBTW has done. For the first time they’ve seen request for proposal for fiber optic.
1:41:15 – John Moran
1:43:12 – Gravity always works.
1:45:27 – We learned some things too. Upgrade designs in machines. How they attach the bollards to set quicker. Our mesh with the rebar and the mesh going into the footing, we’ve got a little better design in how that works.
1:47:18 – John Moran
1:49:59 – Israeli consultants flew in. Erik Prince, John Moran, General Spaulding (5g expert).
Started building at mile 0.
1:56:00 – John Moran, Moran Industries.
2:12:12/2:20:50 – Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck, Angel Parents
3:07:53 – Sheriff Clarke
3:33:00 – Danny Furguson, Angel Dad
3:51:50 – Dorian Beard, Latinos for Trump
5:02:30 – Lori Kilpatrick Republican candidate for Cochise County Supervisor in Arizona.
5:10:42 – Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck, Angel Parents
5:23:28 – Tommy Fisher
5:50:01 – Live drone footage.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Paul must have felt the need for a publicity fix.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 4 people
illegal immigrant
n. an alien (non-citizen) who has entered the United States without government permission or stayed beyond the termination date of a visa. (See: alien)
illegal immigrant
an illegal entrant being a person unlawfully entering, or seeking to enter, in breach of a deportation order or of the immigration laws and includes a person who has so entered: Immigration Act 1971.
Don’t believe it??? Look it up:
illegal immigrant
LikeLiked by 1 person
….and….
crime =
an action or omission that constitutes an offense that may be prosecuted by the state and is punishable by law. Illegal activities.
criminal =
a person who has committed a crime.
Therefore….Illegal alien/immigrant = criminal
The matter is settled and subject is closed—-Get ’em all outta here.
Dear ICE, WeThePeople are with you all the way. We love you and pray for you.
———————————————————————————————————————-
To report Illegal aliens,
Call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at
1-866-DHS-2ICE (347-2423) Source: from a Treeper
LikeLiked by 2 people
Again, they were lying back then and hiding their true intentions. That mask is off now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And boy, are they UGLY! See now why they wore the mask for so many years!
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmmmmmm…………..
, we find Ellwood attending the Doha Forum on May 21–23, 2016. Who else attended? Why, Joseph Mifsud.
Another was on 23 September 2016, at the United Nations General Assembly, declaring a UK grant to help drought-ravaged Chad. Who else attended? Why, Samantha Power, Obama’s UN ambassador and as we now know, his ‘unmasking’ goon.
Hey, get this. This meeting with Power was one day after Ellwood had met with Papadopolous at the UN, on 22 September. Must be a coincidence, right?
Oh, while in the US (especially through June- September 2016), who else did Ellwood meet up with? None other than Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador.
Remember, Ellwood also met Papadopolous in London during September, 2016. Ellwood has a long-standing relationship with who again? Ah, yes – Elizabeth Dibble, Obama’s Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in London.
In short, the UK was using a variety of techniques to spy on innocent Americans – not just in the UK, but outrageously within the US.
Who was the UK’s main guy in the USA? Sir Kim Darroch, that’s who. It’s almost certain that what will be revealed is that he knew everything that was going on. Not just that, either : he was an active participant.
You starting to understand why he’s panicking?
They Never Thought She Would Lose
On 24 July, if not sooner, Boris Johnson will become the new UK Prime Minister.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://quodverum.com/2019/07/191/trump-s-revenge-panic-on-the-streets-of-london-.html
LikeLike
Thanks for these two posts. I’ve been lax following the latest developments on this aspect.
July 24th is the changeover. I’m sure these and current leaks of cable are May’s opponents taking out the trash. She won’t be able to do much about it.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s great that Trump is retweeting Judicial Watch. They have been doggedly doing the job of digging through this corruption FOIA by FOIA. It says to me that Trump is making sure everyone knows that this isn’t going to just be dropped.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
wouldn’t NSA have those texts ?
LikeLike
Yes, they would. But you can’t LEGALLY access them.
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
The 6% missing of republican approval are pretty much the Republicans in office.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
NYPD Union boss urges NYPD to stand with and protect ICE agents during raids and keep politics out of it.
https://nypost.com/2019/07/13/nypd-union-boss-urges-members-to-stand-shoulder-to-shoulder-with-ice/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Basically, in response to DeBlasio letting Illegals know that NYC has their backs:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/13/bill-de-blasio-assists-illegals-we-will-do-everything-we-can-to-protect-you/
LikeLike
Any officers dinged for assisting please cite 19USC507, which requires that they assist Customs officers upon request. Federal law requires them to do it, and it trumps (!) department policy. Also, the same statute holds them harmless while acting under Federal authority.
LikeLike
We are sooooo winning in 2020, just look at the sad amount of supporters Spartacus is drawing, in liberal NH at that. #WINNING
LikeLiked by 3 people
And it’s only an hour from Boston, too. Not to mention. Lowell, MA.(pop. @100K), etc. which are even closer. LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awesome. The Courts wield the injunction super weapon.
LikeLike
State Department officials working against the President? Burn it down along with the DOJ and FBI. We’d be better off without them.
LikeLike
https://share.par.pw/post/0939fe720df44d1fb6a5c78ba86d646b
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Only people who plan to conquer raise their flag on foreign soil.
LikeLike
While reading this article, “FlynnGate : How an Islamist Organization Set Up a Top Member of the Trump Administration With The Complicity of a Venal Press and Corrupt Politicians.”
https://quodverum.com/2019/07/193/flynngate-how-an-islamist-organization-set-up-a-top-member-of-the-trump-administration-with-the-complicity-of-a-venal-press-and-corrupt-politicians-.html
But I wanted to point out this video because of the date jumped out at me. This was the opening video of the Act! 7-15-16 meeting – and here we are almost exactly 3 years later!!
o Obama in his best lecturing mode explaining why Obama doesn’t say “Radical Islam”
Starting from about 0:14 to 1:20 of the video.
o Philip Haney, Michele Bachman, Huma Abedin are linked to set up the speech by Gen Michael Flynn
o The whole video is interesting, but Flynn speaks later starting at 7:46 of the video (No wonder the DeepState wants him gone, I needed to refresh myself)
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The wind-up, the pitch, and the payoff!
LikeLike
No big deal to Facebook. Paying with other people’s money.
LikeLike
Jay Inslee demonstrating his judgment. Dude actually runs, I guess, a state making decisions and stuff.
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/07/13/jay-inslee-ill-ask-megan-rapinoe-to-be-my-secretary-of-state/
LikeLike
Excerpt:
An analysis by the Pew Research Center estimates that roughly 10.5 million immigrants in the United States were here illegally in 2017.
That number of “unauthorized immigrants” represented 23 percent of the total U.S. foreign-born population of 45.6 million.
LikeLike