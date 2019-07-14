July 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #906

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

62 Responses to July 14th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #906

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 3 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (478 Days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”Evil shall slay the wicked,
    And those who hate the righteous will be [e]condemned.“ 🌟
    -— Psalm 34:21
    ————–
    ***Praise: President Trump is defending all Americans’ freedom of speech
    ***Praise: For Patriots like Tom Fitton, Sidney Powell, etc.
    ***Praise: The Labor unions are now giving President Trump the credit for better economy
    ***Praise: Averaging per year, Dept of Ed has resolved nearly twice as many civil rights complaints under President Trump than B.O. (The White House twitter)
    ***Praise: ICE is on the move!….. PLT!
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection and down time for President Trump and MAGA Team
    — for protection & success for ICE agents while arresting & deporting illegal aliens
    — many Nominees are still waiting to be confirmed in Senate
    — for whistleblowers were/ being persecuted by Opposition
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
    — for our WALL being builtnow – speed & protection for wallbuilders
    — Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
    — Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
    — for safety for our Treepers/Trump Supporters affected by TS Barry
    — for all America’s kids including 5 yr old Landen–protection
    — 🇺🇸 Never Back Down 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “There’s tremendous spirit and love in our country.
    That day (July 4th), the United States Marines soared overhead in a magnificent aircraft like the ones you support from here in Milwaukee: the MV-22 Osprey. Our country also witnessed the awesome might of the U.S. Navy, flying another plane that you will soon support: the unstoppable stealth F-35 Lightning II.
    .—-(7-12-19 Remarks in Wisconsin)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    “We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.”
    —-President Donald J. Trump—
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday July 14, 2019—–

  Stillwater says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts

    The immigration crisis is a “manufactured crisis” as @AOC and Dems say, they manufactured it by ignoring it for years, and throwing gasoline on it by offering illegals free benefits and the right to work. So yes you manufactured it, you own it now. @SpeakerPelosi I want my $1

    – Brian Kolfage (July 13, 2019)

    Q: A wall fixes most problems. How’s section 2 coming?
    A: Section two is monumental! Will blow their minds

    – Brian Kolfage (July 13, 2019)

    Q: Right, so let’s all argue about whom to blame for the hole in the boat instead of bailing water.
    A: We are the only ones bailing water. Dems won’t let trump build any walls and we are building

    – Brian Kolfage (July 13, 2019)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (July 13th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/13/july-13th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-905/comment-page-1/#comment-7185317

    Stillwater says:
      July 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

      Tweet with video.

      A beautiful video showing construction of the wall and a tribute to all @AngelFamilies😇Thank you💜🇺🇸 @Bring_Back_Phil @WeBuildtheWall

      – Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza (July 12, 2019)

      Thank you, Mary Ann! It’s been a pleasure & an honor working with you & @SteveRonnebeck & the WBTW team. Glad I can do my small part to bring attention to the true cost of unchecked illegal immigration. God bless you & Steve and all Angel Parents. ❤️🇺🇸

      – Jeff Rainforth (July 12, 2019)

      Exclusive Video: Construction Of We Build the Wall’s 1st Border Wall – (3:05)

    Stillwater says:
      July 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

      Our Drone Catches a Coyote! LIVE Aerial Surveillance at the Wall-A-Thon – (5:12)
      “Highlights from the We Build The Wall Wall-A-Thon.”
      (Includes commentary on drone footage from June Wall-A-Thon.)

    Stillwater says:
      July 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

      We Build the Wall – Wall-A-Thon – Monday – (Day 1) – (6/24/19)

      A few highlighted timestamps
      Tommy Fisher (Fisher Industries): 1:31:03 (afternoon) & 5:23:28 (evening)
      Colonel George Cudahy (landowner, American Eagle Brick): 1:13:30
      Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck (Angel Parents): 2:12:12/2:20:50 (afternoon) & 5:10:42 (evening)

      GENERAL EVENT TIMELINE

      8:29-12:09 – Introduction by Steve Bannon. Lots of aerial footage.

      13:56 – WALL-A-THON begins. Hosts: Brian Kolfage & Steven Bannon

      28:00 – You can’t designate fund for wall when giving to Treasury.

      47:32Shalli Kumar

      1:13:30Colonel George Cudahy, landowner , American Eagle Brick

      1:31:03Tommy Fisher, John Moran (head of construction committee)
      Instead of 3/16” bollard, they went to 1/4” bollard.

      1:38:25 – Security in depth
      1:40:25 – WBTH set standard. In a couple of the recent Corps jobs, they’ve copied what WBTW has done. For the first time they’ve seen request for proposal for fiber optic.
      1:41:15John Moran
      1:43:12 – Gravity always works.
      1:45:27 – We learned some things too. Upgrade designs in machines. How they attach the bollards to set quicker. Our mesh with the rebar and the mesh going into the footing, we’ve got a little better design in how that works.

      1:47:18John Moran
      1:49:59 – Israeli consultants flew in. Erik Prince, John Moran, General Spaulding (5g expert).
      Started building at mile 0.
      1:56:00John Moran, Moran Industries.

      2:12:12/2:20:50Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck, Angel Parents

      3:07:53Sheriff Clarke

      3:33:00Danny Furguson, Angel Dad
      3:51:50Dorian Beard, Latinos for Trump

      5:02:30Lori Kilpatrick Republican candidate for Cochise County Supervisor in Arizona.
      5:10:42Mary Ann Mendoza, Steve Ronnebeck, Angel Parents

      5:23:28Tommy Fisher
      5:50:01 – Live drone footage.

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    dogsmaw says:
      July 14, 2019 at 12:51 am

      illegal immigrant
      n. an alien (non-citizen) who has entered the United States without government permission or stayed beyond the termination date of a visa. (See: alien)

      illegal immigrant

      an illegal entrant being a person unlawfully entering, or seeking to enter, in breach of a deportation order or of the immigration laws and includes a person who has so entered: Immigration Act 1971.

      Don’t believe it??? Look it up:

      illegal immigrant

      Grandma Covfefe says:
        July 14, 2019 at 1:06 am

        ….and….
        crime =
        an action or omission that constitutes an offense that may be prosecuted by the state and is punishable by law. Illegal activities.

        criminal =
        a person who has committed a crime.

        Therefore….Illegal alien/immigrant = criminal
        The matter is settled and subject is closed—-Get ’em all outta here.

        Dear ICE, WeThePeople are with you all the way. We love you and pray for you.
        ———————————————————————————————————————-
        To report Illegal aliens,
        Call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at
        1-866-DHS-2ICE (347-2423) Source: from a Treeper

    joeknuckles says:
      July 14, 2019 at 12:57 am

      Again, they were lying back then and hiding their true intentions. That mask is off now.

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:26 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  SwampRatTerrier says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Hmmmmmmm…………..
    , we find Ellwood attending the Doha Forum on May 21–23, 2016. Who else attended? Why, Joseph Mifsud.

    Another was on 23 September 2016, at the United Nations General Assembly, declaring a UK grant to help drought-ravaged Chad. Who else attended? Why, Samantha Power, Obama’s UN ambassador and as we now know, his ‘unmasking’ goon.

    Hey, get this. This meeting with Power was one day after Ellwood had met with Papadopolous at the UN, on 22 September. Must be a coincidence, right?

    Oh, while in the US (especially through June- September 2016), who else did Ellwood meet up with? None other than Sir Kim Darroch, the UK ambassador.

    Remember, Ellwood also met Papadopolous in London during September, 2016. Ellwood has a long-standing relationship with who again? Ah, yes – Elizabeth Dibble, Obama’s Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in London.

    In short, the UK was using a variety of techniques to spy on innocent Americans – not just in the UK, but outrageously within the US.

    Who was the UK’s main guy in the USA? Sir Kim Darroch, that’s who. It’s almost certain that what will be revealed is that he knew everything that was going on. Not just that, either : he was an active participant.

    You starting to understand why he’s panicking?

    They Never Thought She Would Lose

    On 24 July, if not sooner, Boris Johnson will become the new UK Prime Minister.

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Robert Smith says:
      July 14, 2019 at 12:47 am

      I think it’s great that Trump is retweeting Judicial Watch. They have been doggedly doing the job of digging through this corruption FOIA by FOIA. It says to me that Trump is making sure everyone knows that this isn’t going to just be dropped.

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:32 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:34 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:35 am

  Troublemaker10 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:42 am

  sunnydaze says:
    July 14, 2019 at 12:54 am

    NYPD Union boss urges NYPD to stand with and protect ICE agents during raids and keep politics out of it.

    https://nypost.com/2019/07/13/nypd-union-boss-urges-members-to-stand-shoulder-to-shoulder-with-ice/

  blognificentbee says:
    July 14, 2019 at 1:00 am

    We are sooooo winning in 2020, just look at the sad amount of supporters Spartacus is drawing, in liberal NH at that. #WINNING

  Troublemaker10 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 1:29 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 1:43 am

  Robert Smith says:
    July 14, 2019 at 1:53 am

    While reading this article, “FlynnGate : How an Islamist Organization Set Up a Top Member of the Trump Administration With The Complicity of a Venal Press and Corrupt Politicians.”

    https://quodverum.com/2019/07/193/flynngate-how-an-islamist-organization-set-up-a-top-member-of-the-trump-administration-with-the-complicity-of-a-venal-press-and-corrupt-politicians-.html

    But I wanted to point out this video because of the date jumped out at me. This was the opening video of the Act! 7-15-16 meeting – and here we are almost exactly 3 years later!!

    o Obama in his best lecturing mode explaining why Obama doesn’t say “Radical Islam”
    Starting from about 0:14 to 1:20 of the video.

    o Philip Haney, Michele Bachman, Huma Abedin are linked to set up the speech by Gen Michael Flynn

    o The whole video is interesting, but Flynn speaks later starting at 7:46 of the video (No wonder the DeepState wants him gone, I needed to refresh myself)

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 1:55 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 1:56 am

  citizen817 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 2:08 am

    The wind-up, the pitch, and the payoff!

  Robert Smith says:
    July 14, 2019 at 2:38 am

    Jay Inslee demonstrating his judgment. Dude actually runs, I guess, a state making decisions and stuff.

    https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/07/13/jay-inslee-ill-ask-megan-rapinoe-to-be-my-secretary-of-state/

  Troublemaker10 says:
    July 14, 2019 at 2:56 am

    Excerpt:

    An analysis by the Pew Research Center estimates that roughly 10.5 million immigrants in the United States were here illegally in 2017.

    That number of “unauthorized immigrants” represented 23 percent of the total U.S. foreign-born population of 45.6 million.

