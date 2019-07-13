Power Outage in New York – Dramatic Media – Rest of Country ‘Meh’…

Fox News talking hair Leland Vitter uses his best dramatic voice, channels his inner Shep, and proclaims the end of the known universe is nigh, because the power went out in a part of Manhattan, New York City. Evacuations, crisis, no stoplights… oh, my.
OMG… “pitch black”, it’s the beginning of the zombie apocalypse or something, only this time they’re bringing hashtags!
New York – A power failure struck the West Side of Manhattan on Saturday evening, plunging subway stations into darkness, stalling trains, stranding people in elevators and for a time leaving parts of Times Square without its customary bright lights.
Con Edison said that about 42,000 customers were without power, mainly on the West Side. The Fire Department said the failures stretched from 72nd Street to the West 40s, and from Fifth Avenue to the Hudson River.
“Unfortunately, we do not have an estimated restoration at this time,” Con Edison said. “Our crews are working as quickly and safely as they can to restore service.”
The New York City Council speaker, Corey Johnson, said on Twitter that there had been a “major disturbance” at Con Edison’s 49th Street substation, and that the utility was working to fix it. He said the A, C, F, D and M subway lines were affected. (read more)
Late breaking news out of D.C. All Democrat committee chair people have been called into emergency meetings. Apparently they have indisputable evidence that the power outage originated from Trump Tower. They are ramping up for a deluge of witnesses testifying beginning Monday morning. They expect to have impeachment proceedings Monday afternoon. By Monday evening they say Trump will be impeached. Wait…more breaking news…hold on. Never mind. Turns out someone turned a light out a couple blocks from Trump Tower and it was mistakenly attributed to PDJT.
Yes, its a conspiracy. First, an earthquake hits California; then a power outage hits New York. Me thinks Chicago is next. Maybe hurricane Barry!
Don’t forget the great Seattle 4.6 EQ of yesterday which damaged absolutely nothing. Obviously brought on by Trump.
Meanwhile in MAGA country, a farmer fills up his diesel tractor and goes about his day unaffected.
NY has more important things to do, like crafting legislation to protect certain hair styles.
I am now only watching see if Eric Shawn’s toupee slides off. It is a bit askew.
That was funny, I don’t care how bald you are!
I like bald! Definitely better than toups!
I thought Eric had just dyed his hair!
Meanwhile, back in the real world …
Thousands of citizens in Louisiana are not only without power but are worried about flooding as Tropical Storm Barry moves through the state.
All are in our prayers – yes, even New Yorkers who missed a concert.
IKR??! We turned on Watter’s World and got fifteen minutes of how terrible it was to be out of power for a couple of hours. When Hurricane Frances came through, we didn’t have power for six days! And those poor folks in Homestead after Andrew? Weenies!
Best laid-back response ever.
Don’t worry New York, politically-correct zero-carbon dem solar-power relief is on the way. The lights should be back on by nightfall.
Crank up the windmills.
Ugh-oh!
Not to worry.
The luvvies will have plenty of firewood, a number of kero pressure lamps, some white tail backsteaks or trout fillets, a Scrabble board and Chambers dictionary and some nutritious Makers Mark.
Sounds like a nearly ideal evening to me.
Meh!
The media are more hysterical than I can recall them ever being. Even the weather reports are out of control.
It used to be, in Chicago, if a predicted snowfall was 4 inches or less it was just routine winter weather. Allow a little more time getting to work in the morning. Now, they all freak out over “TWO INCHES COMING!!!” Same in the summer. “IT’S GOING TO RAIN!!!!!” And we get an inch or so thunderstorm. Everything is a zombie apocalypse prediction.
I sometimes wonder if it is intentional, because they all seem to have gotten the same memo. Trying to keep us all in a state of constant sensory overload? I don’t know. But it is very strange.
The old-guard media is in a death spiral. You’re watching it die. They cannot compete with the internet, but they’re trying. They’re stories are all clickbait (or the TV equivalent of clickbait).
Yes! Sensory overload and on edge..that is their goal. We are easier to control when stressed.
This could easily have been handled by their local affiliates. We deal with tornadoes and blizzards in the Midwest but when it hits NYC, it is suddenly a national disaster. Our electricity goes out from storms and no one runs out in the street with a film crew to take pictures of darkness. It’s why coastal elites will never understand the rest of America.
“elites”
Just sayn, must correct the phalse narratives ya know! 😉
Coastal “Elite” = Insufferable Narcissists.
Maybe somebody forgot to feed the hamsters.
Think of the children. The poor little chilllllldren.
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.
All the major Fake News organizations are located in New York. The power outage happened in their small world. To them it’s the whole world..
But it is just their little world..
Fish in a bowl..
A cut in power about the size when a tree limb falls on a line and part of the neighborhood had an outage.. National news.. lol..
we get some pretty good thunderstorms here i Central Texas…….
Lightning takes out the powers maybe once a month during the storm season
Sometimes for a few hours…
No problem……most are prepared……..hardly makes the local news
Truth and best to you…..
“Fox News talking hair Leland Vitter uses his best dramatic voice, channels his inner Shep,”…
Now, that lead in hilarious and so true. Well done!
How much does anyone want to bet that NYC’s Mayor will try to find a way to blame this outage on Trump?
Has Commie DeBlasio asked for federal disaster relief yet? Would not be shocking.
NYC gets more pathetic by the day, what a bunch of little cry babies. Oooooh a power outage, lets cry 9-11 again. They all need to grow the hell up and join the real world. Now I suppose they’ll want a power outage victims fund started for PTSD, maybe they can shame Mitch McConnell into that fund too.
How many hours now has the media been covering this BS in NYC. Ridiculous😡
This witty jab is attributed to Sheldon Cooper on DailyMail…
“AOC: Do ice cubes go bad? Do I need to throw them out when the power comes back on?”
Gee. Our area lost power for 6 hours on the 4th. 12000 customers due to a transformer failure. We didn’t even rate a local news story!!
Leland’s coverage was so bad, I had to tune into CNN to find out what was going on. He’s literally Hitler!
Cry me a river. We had a storm knock power out to more people than that here in DFW a few weeks back.
#PortableGasGenerator
I’m glad to see that others besides myself couldn’t believe the nonstop breathless coverage FOX provided on this supposed national catastrophe tonight.
Oh The Humanity… just so terrible !! How horrible !!
Good Grief – Like as though NYC is the center of the universe or something.
And all the while they were touting this monumental news they were showing views of the City with all of the skyscrapers lit up like Christmas trees.
Sure it’s a big story and an important story for local media and I’d expect them to give it full coverage. But wall to wall national emergency type coverage on the entire FOX network for a temporary power loss ? It’s absolutely ridiculous. Out here in podunk I occasionally deal with power losses as well, but I don’t expect the whole nation to give a damn.
I actually turned on the news to see what might be happening with the hurricane down in Louisiana, with the Mississippi already near flood stage beforehand. Now, these are some people with legitimate serious troubles to be worrying about!
No coverage though – they had more important things to talk about.
Domestic Terrorist Billy Ayer’s father was an executive for Con Edison, and gave his idiot kid an allowance, which he happily took, proclaiming, “if my father wants to fund the revolution, who am I to say no?”
Ayers, of course, lives in the tony Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, setting the example for Mansion Marxists far and wide.
On the brighter side, it is my understanding that when the power goes out in New York City (which happens constantly), the residents just go to the bar and drink until the power come back on, and there’s a certain victory in that.
Hang on, New York. We sent for the expert….
Carpe Dokum (sp) is on now
It used to be that after a major blackout, the maternity wards would be more busy 9 months later. But I expect that now in New York, after a major blackout, Planned Parenthood gets busier for the whole 9 months following.
Happy my elderly father in law wasn’t effected. He’s west 86th street. Hope everyone gets power soon 👍🏼😇
Times square looks so much better without all the advertising.
