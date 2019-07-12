TS Barry – Slow Moving, Strengthening, Major Flood Warnings for Louisiana and Mississippi…

At 2:00pm EST Tropical Storm Barry is strengthening with current 65 MPH winds. Barry is still forecast to become a hurricane shortly before landfall. Slow movement, warm water and growing energy is a concern as Barry is anticipated to be a long duration flood event.
Extreme rains and widespread flooding are anticipated for Louisiana and the Mississippi valley area. Pay close attention to local officials for your area. Barry is not a concerning wind event; however, the extreme rainfall and flooding are significant concerns.
Hurricane Center – At 100 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 90.6 West. Barry is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h). A motion toward the northwest is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the north Saturday night. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will approach the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana through tonight and then make landfall over the central Louisiana coast on Saturday.
After landfall, Barry is expected to move generally northward through the Mississippi Valley through Sunday. Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast before landfall, and Barry is expected to be a hurricane when the center reaches the Louisiana coast. Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The NOAA automated station at the Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River recently reported sustained winds of 55 mph and a wind gust of 66 mph at an elevation of 125 ft. An oil rig located southwest of the Mouth of the Mississippi River recently reported sustained winds of 76 mph and a wind gust of 87 mph at an elevation of 295 ft. (read more)
“Barry” … “Slow moving” … we talking hurricane or Obama?
I’m not sure, but both sound like a “big drip”!
“Bazinga !!!”
Barry – A worthless, shiftless skunk according to AlCapp.
🙏🙏 hang on tight everyone. I’m praying for you all!💜
I just looked at the radar,and if this is
something to worry about ,it is being blown up big time.Just go look a the national radar map.
It’s definitely something to worry about. The Mississippi River around New Orleans has been at flood stage continually for 250 days due to the heavy snow and rain in the Midwest, putting tremendous pressure on the levees.
Computer models show this storm in the Gulf could push the current river levels to the very tops of the levees and overtop them in some areas.
It’s never before happened that a storm came along to cause the river to surge while the river is already in flood stage, so no one can predict what is going to happen. Usually the river’s high levels have subsided by hurricane season.
People in New Orleans are rightfully terrified that the river levees could breach.
The Corps of Engineers say the levees won’t breach, even if they are overtopped in
some areas….but how trustworthy is the Corps?
Plus, this storm is bringing 20 in. of rain.
New Orleans flooded two days ago with 8 inches of rain.
Were it not for family matters that had to be dealt with I would still be in hurricane territory.
Better the risk of hurricane than the certainty of depressing death gray Ohio skies.
Better FOR ME the risk of hurricane than the certainty of depressing death gray Ohio skies.
YMMV
This site, “Dave’s Weather Channel” will begin live streamimg coverage of Barry startingat 6:00 pm for 14 hrs.
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC5C6mWbtCuLL9OP0iPC9J3w
Prayers for all in the path of this storm. Been through minimal winds with devastating floods. Lucky to come out virtually unscathed. Homes and furniture can be replaced. Safety first!
And please people, for the love of God, get all of your irreplaceable photo’s, family treasures and important paperwork off your basement floors and get them to high ground
We don’t have basements in this part of the country, except in commercial buildings where pumps run all the time. The water table is not far below the surface. Here, it’s the first floor that floods.
Are we looking at another Harvey?
lots of good info
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=30.20;-91.56;6&l=temperature-2m&t=20190713/1800
Levi is also excellent. https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/
Steve Lookner is live streaming coverage on Barry NOW.
I feel for the people in the path of the storm. But…I can’t fathom why would you stay in a region that floods regularly and often. I would think that after you lose everything you own the first few times, you would GTFO. Heck, I would think that if you wind up with nothing, it would be easier to move to a higher place to live.
Prayers sent.
