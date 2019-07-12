July 12th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #904

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Advertisements
LikeLike
USA * 🇺🇸 * 5 more days to Trump Rally * 🇺🇸 * USA (480 Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”The face of the Lord is against evildoers,
To cut off the memory of them from the earth.“ 🌟
-— Psalm 34:16
————–
***Praise: President Trump honored the citizen journalists at WH Social Media Summit and will continue to protect Free Speech
***Praise: President Trump will continue to go another route to get real numbers of True Citizens of America—-American Patriots Rules.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team as they travel to WI and OH then back to DC
— for Gen. Flynn and other white Hats being persecuted by Opposition
— for safety & success for ICE agents in removal & deporting illegal aliens
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf.
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
__ for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land and sea
— for quick solutions sending all illegal aliens home & stop the flow of invaders
— for our WALL being built–protection for wallbuilders
— Protection for: Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses, BP dogs
— Epstein’s arrest will lead to truth…….. and more truth.
— for our Treepers and fellow Trump Supporters in harm’s way of Trop Storm Barry
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 Never Give In 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First. Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families.” —-(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
———————————————————————————————————————
“We will never give in. We will never give up. We will never back down. We will never surrender. We will always fight on to victory.” —-President Donald J. Trump—
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday July 12, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 6 people
Speaking of illegal aliens …
https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-ln-homeless-encampment-planter-fence-resident-neighborhood-20190710-htmlstory.html
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Somewhere out there John Kerry just fell off of his Cannondale.
LikeLike
Didn’t know they made toilets ????
LikeLike
What’d he break this time?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
Poor Nawlins. At least Barry’s not hitting during a new or full moon.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Facebook doesn’t want to be a bank. They want to create a “social credit” system kinda like China.
Imagine: Are you Social Credit-worthy for that Home Equity Line Of Social Credit? What’s your Social Credit Score? Have you check your Social Credit History lately (i.e., your Facebook Page)? Watch out for hackers!
Imagine a world where you get credits for “good behavior”. You get charged fees and penalties for “bad behavior”… Just like China, but we’re taking it to a whole ‘nother level here, cuz THESE credits can be cashed in for wonderful consumer products like Apple iWidgets and Keurig Coffee Makers. It’s like Chuck E. Cheese’s, but with cooler prizes!
LikeLike
Lord … please rapture me to heaven before any of that insanity hits the USA
LikeLike
Ohhhhh, it’s comin’, Kenji my friend. Faster than you think.
LikeLike
How is Paul Ryan not being blamed for the House being run by the Dems? I hate him so much and cannot believe that we are in this position because he was so feckless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Look three comments down from yours.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I have problem with this. Why did we have to put that young man’s life in danger by having him stand over that hatch not knowing if the drug runners were going to come out shooting. Surely, there must be a better way. Yes, he’s a hero but we don’t need any more dead heroes. We have far too many already. Why not just blow the drug running boat to smithereens? Once word gets around, the next ones will either stop or not come at all.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Paul Ryan? Who is he?
LikeLike
LikeLike
I honestly didn’t know that our wonderful President had sent these tweets out. You can’t beat our great President ! Where is Ryan now? Oh, yes, on the Board of Fox News.
LikeLike
May Paulie’s book sale followed the same path as Jim Acosta’s, into the dust bin.
These worms can’t seem to stay in their woodwork.
LikeLike
Paul Ryan was supposed to be the budget expert, but we never had a single budget while he was chair of the budget committee. He was as useless as t*** on a bull.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Can anyone tell me if Sperry is in the know?
LikeLike
He has sources. He’s definitely one to pay attention to.
LikeLike
The Democrats say they want to reduce our prison population by half. That can actually be accomplished, but not by releasing half of the inmates onto our streets. We need to permanently deport any non-citizens currently in jail, stop any more illegal entry into the country, get liberal psychopaths out of our educational system, enforce laws and reduce overall crime. Over a period of time, the prison population will come down.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Did anyone catch Laura Ingraham’s interview of Alan Dershowitz tonight? It was uncomfortable. AD defended himself against an Epstein accuser who has also accused AD AND during the course of their talking, AD offered up that Clinton had never gone to Epstein’s island. At that, Laura interrupted and essentially asked how AD could claim that. AD responded that Clinton issued a statement saying he had never been to Epstein’s island. By this time I was gagging. The nerve of AD to say that. Laura didn’t let him get away with it and she pointed out that logs show he had.
I have no idea if AD is guilty or not. As one might expect from a great defense lawyer, he offered up a story that made him sound innocent, but what blew me away was his weak attempt to essentially say, “Well, this girl has accused Bill Clinton too and he has issued a statement” that says he’s never even been there. My gawd, these people think we’re dopes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I did see it. It was strange to say the least.. The Clinton part for sure… AD is a Lib so he was probably trying to cover for Clinton, but in doing so it made me question his credibility.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So if you’ve ever wondered about AD’s loyalties and likelihood of guilt, there is your answer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Boy oh boy, did that ever blow what little respect for AD that I had.
LikeLike
testing
LikeLike
Good news, bad news:
The YSM has been pushing polls that have Biden leading Trump by 20% if the election were held tomorrow. That’s the good news for the Democrats.
The bad news is that I suspect it was a poll of all Democrats.
;o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
I adore Sebastian! ❤️ 😆 The man is fearless!! From the NY Post.
(hope this pic. properly posts, didn’t want to provide the link to the full-sized image)
https://thenypost.files.wordpress.com/2019/07/sebastian-gorka.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&w=618&h=410&crop=1
Trump’s Social Media Summit nearly descends into brawl in Rose Garden
By Nikki Schwab and Ben Feuerherd July 11, 2019 | 7:13pm | Updated
It was a fracas at the White House!
President Trump’s Social Media Summit on Thursday almost descended into a brawl when Sebastian Gorka got into a brief shouting match with a White House reporter in the Rose Garden.
Gorka, a former adviser to Trump, was sitting near the front row with several social media provocateurs during Trump’s announcement about the census while the White House press corps was forced to the back of the garden.
After Trump’s speech, one of the attendees sarcastically told Playboy correspondent Brian Karem, who was with the White House press corps, “don’t be sad.”
Karem responded, telling the attendees of the Social Media Summit that they are people “eager for demonic possession,” video of the incident shows.
More at:
https://nypost.com/2019/07/11/trumps-social-media-summit-nearly-descends-into-brawl-in-rose-garden/
LikeLike
If you click on the 1st link, it will take you to photo of Sebastian confronting the reporter.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Treasonous B**CH
LikeLike
FYI listen to Joe Di Genova’s interview on Howie Carr on Wednesday. Excellent.
LikeLike