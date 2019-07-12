CONFIRMED – Mueller Testimony Postponed Until July 24th…

After a day of conflicting media reports revealing additional uncertainty of testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, has now confirmed the movement of Mueller’s appearance to July 24th:

(Source)

40 Responses to CONFIRMED – Mueller Testimony Postponed Until July 24th…

  1. sickconservative says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    So they are worried I would guess at this point, but the loons are foaming at the mouth to bring down orange man bad.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    All Ds and Rs get to question in public forums? I smell a rat in the woodpile. Something is NOT right.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. trump20162024 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    “Who shot Seth Rich, and why?”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • Alex Pazzo says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      We know why….evil basturds

      Like

      Reply
    • Rynn69 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

      Exactly.

      Seth Rich = Truth. Russia = Lie.
      Leak = Truth. Hack = Lie.

      Why is no one pursuing the killer? Why were people asked not to pursue the case?

      The way for the government to get people to “drop it” is to label it a conspiracy. Another tactic to silence the truth.

      Like

      Reply
  4. HBD says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    Something’s smells

    Like

    Reply
  5. Perot Conservative says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:48 pm

    It should be 2 solid days.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    This is not good news for them.
    It’s complicated fixing this without any risk.
    Democrats are in a bad spot and it’s pilling on from all directions.
    Wind has changed. Trump is in control. Very relaxed.
    His appointees getting more influence and power. Synergistic effects adding up

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. drdeb says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    The DNC is doing a splendid job of hanging themselves. No sane Republican should get in their way.
    KAG Keep America Great! Donald J. Trump, President 2020!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Bogeyfree says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Why the delay? These guys NEVER do anything without a plan behind it.

    It must be to allowing for the timing of another hit/frame job on PT.

    I really hope that they ask Muller about his role in U1, his knowledge and role with Dennis Montgomery, his role and why his FBI never went after Epstein.

    I’m curious what PT schedule is that week?

    There is something up with the delay and I smell a rat along with a couple of RINO’s.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:00 pm

      Script writers are vacationing in Little St. James Island.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • sundance says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Zorro says:
        July 12, 2019 at 9:08 pm

        Is the extra tIme because of Repulican pressure?

        Like

        Reply
        • starfcker says:
          July 12, 2019 at 9:17 pm

          Lindsey Graham where are you? I think another factor is Mueller doesn’t want to perjure himself and he knows Nunes, Jordan and company are going to come at him hard. Tough seat for an old conflicted, corrupted alcoholic to sit in for a full hour.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • MojaveGreen17 says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:15 pm

      They caught wind that Mueller just might be the “Stealth Bomber” that is going to drop the MOAB (Mother Of All Bombs) on the Deep State’s conspiracy to overthrow our duly elected President (High Treason).Gitmo is set to begin tribunals, 103,708 Federal Indictments are ready to be unsealed, and they are not going down without swinging. kek kek

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. OSP says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Bumped it up to three hours, eh?

    Like

    Reply
  10. Shyster says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Look at as extra time for rule changes favorable to Dems and Muller and extra time for extensive scripting of his anticipated testimony. Why put off what one can do today, unless there is a motive plus good reason – the fix wasn’t yet in and more time was needed to implement.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. DJT2020 says:
    July 12, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    This is going to backfire. Watch

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Newhere says:
      July 12, 2019 at 9:14 pm

      I would agree, if it were actually going to happen.

      The dems aren’t afraid of what Mueller will be asked. Gowdy was right — no matter *what* anyone were to ask, they’re just not going to trip up these trained spooks, no matter how blatant the contradictions and absurdities. You’ve seen these hearings. They aint depositions. The leverage and rules aren’t in place to hold a witness to a question. If that were all it is — Nadler would have showcased him already, possibly multiple days.

      The problem is Mueller himself. I believe the barely-concealed secret is that he’s just not up to it. A *trained spook* or even a semi-intelligent slimeball could slither by; but I truly believe Mueller is firing on all cylinders, very few people know that with certainty, and it’s exacerbating and already-charged dance over his testimony.

      The irony is, whatever zingers the Rs are practicing in the shower, all they really may need to ask is an “exam” question, like please summarize the findings on [X]. What may inadvertently save Mueller is never having a long enough time talk to expose himself.

      But I doubt it comes to that. It’s going to slide right off the calendar until the summer’s over. Risk is too high.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Newhere says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    This man is not going to testify, ever.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. iPack says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    Ask one question: When did you know there was no collusion. Let him take an oath before he answered. His pal Barr won’t prosecute, so he is safe, shouldn’t be a problem.

    Like

    Reply
  14. In the Land Of Poz says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:04 pm

    Ben Carson has been flying under the radar for a long time. Is he doing (1) nothing, or (2) some sort of giant thankless boring but extremely consequential cleanup of HUD?

    Like

    Reply
  15. sundance says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. xcontra says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    In four or five days, there will be additional negotiations, postponing Mueller’s appearance til after Labor Day. In the mean time, Weasel Boy Weissmann will continue to spank his monkey with anticipational frenzy, waiting for his doddering boss to take first shot before Hon. Nadler.

    Bunch of pathetic morons

    Like

    Reply
  17. bgood says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Inviting Mr Magoo to articulate…anything (can’t stop laughing). Only the libs!

    Like

    Reply
  18. FL_GUY says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    Yes, Mueller has agreed to testify July 24, 2150. He’s marked it on his calendar.

    Like

    Reply
  19. Zorro says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    From reading leftie comments they consider their leadership weak for delaying and also are anxious for impeachment.

    Like

    Reply
  20. jus wundrin says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    So is this now the 5th or 6th time mewler was cancelled? The dems rehearsal hearing must have found a glitch, or mewlers feet are getting real cold.

    The odds of a mewler no show have increased.

    In a sane America, people would see the corrupt dem theater for what it is. Unfortunately there are too many people strung along by fake tears of tlaib and AOC crying about those poor kids in the obama created concentration camps to be bothered by this obvious corruption.

    More useful idiots emotionally driven to the Trump hate narrative of the MSM.

    Like

    Reply
  21. MLK says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Did you miss this?

    The negotiations come as a closed-door session with Mueller and his deputies was suddenly canceled. Under the original plan, after the open hearing with Mueller, House Democrats had proposed to question Mueller and his top lieutenants in private for an hour. But on Wednesday, lawmakers were told that the session was off.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/mueller-offers-to-delay-testimony-one-week-to-give-lawmakers-more-time-for-questions/2019/07/12/21849ffe-a4ae-11e9-b732-41a79c2551bf_story.html?utm_term=.5c060aaea6bf

    Like

    Reply
  22. Gregory Sherman says:
    July 12, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    So the Demented Clown Show players need more rehearsal time.

    Like

    Reply

