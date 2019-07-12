CONFIRMED – Mueller Testimony Postponed Until July 24th…

After a day of conflicting media reports revealing additional uncertainty of testimony by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, has now confirmed the movement of Mueller’s appearance to July 24th:
So they are worried I would guess at this point, but the loons are foaming at the mouth to bring down orange man bad.
All Ds and Rs get to question in public forums? I smell a rat in the woodpile. Something is NOT right.
“Who shot Seth Rich, and why?”
We know why….evil basturds
Exactly.
Seth Rich = Truth. Russia = Lie.
Leak = Truth. Hack = Lie.
Why is no one pursuing the killer? Why were people asked not to pursue the case?
The way for the government to get people to “drop it” is to label it a conspiracy. Another tactic to silence the truth.
Something’s smells
It should be 2 solid days.
This is not good news for them.
It’s complicated fixing this without any risk.
Democrats are in a bad spot and it’s pilling on from all directions.
Wind has changed. Trump is in control. Very relaxed.
His appointees getting more influence and power. Synergistic effects adding up
The DNC is doing a splendid job of hanging themselves. No sane Republican should get in their way.
KAG Keep America Great! Donald J. Trump, President 2020!
Why the delay? These guys NEVER do anything without a plan behind it.
It must be to allowing for the timing of another hit/frame job on PT.
I really hope that they ask Muller about his role in U1, his knowledge and role with Dennis Montgomery, his role and why his FBI never went after Epstein.
I’m curious what PT schedule is that week?
There is something up with the delay and I smell a rat along with a couple of RINO’s.
Script writers are vacationing in Little St. James Island.
Is the extra tIme because of Repulican pressure?
Lindsey Graham where are you? I think another factor is Mueller doesn’t want to perjure himself and he knows Nunes, Jordan and company are going to come at him hard. Tough seat for an old conflicted, corrupted alcoholic to sit in for a full hour.
They caught wind that Mueller just might be the “Stealth Bomber” that is going to drop the MOAB (Mother Of All Bombs) on the Deep State’s conspiracy to overthrow our duly elected President (High Treason).Gitmo is set to begin tribunals, 103,708 Federal Indictments are ready to be unsealed, and they are not going down without swinging. kek kek
Are you sure it’s not Stealth Rosenstein
Bumped it up to three hours, eh?
Look at as extra time for rule changes favorable to Dems and Muller and extra time for extensive scripting of his anticipated testimony. Why put off what one can do today, unless there is a motive plus good reason – the fix wasn’t yet in and more time was needed to implement.
This is going to backfire. Watch
I would agree, if it were actually going to happen.
The dems aren’t afraid of what Mueller will be asked. Gowdy was right — no matter *what* anyone were to ask, they’re just not going to trip up these trained spooks, no matter how blatant the contradictions and absurdities. You’ve seen these hearings. They aint depositions. The leverage and rules aren’t in place to hold a witness to a question. If that were all it is — Nadler would have showcased him already, possibly multiple days.
The problem is Mueller himself. I believe the barely-concealed secret is that he’s just not up to it. A *trained spook* or even a semi-intelligent slimeball could slither by; but I truly believe Mueller is firing on all cylinders, very few people know that with certainty, and it’s exacerbating and already-charged dance over his testimony.
The irony is, whatever zingers the Rs are practicing in the shower, all they really may need to ask is an “exam” question, like please summarize the findings on [X]. What may inadvertently save Mueller is never having a long enough time talk to expose himself.
But I doubt it comes to that. It’s going to slide right off the calendar until the summer’s over. Risk is too high.
*NOT* firing on all cylinders
This man is not going to testify, ever.
Feel the same as the D’s at this point will never allow it.
New – Agreed……..
I was just going to post that. If he puts it off one more week, then they are into August. Guess what? Congress is off the entire month of August (unless they stay for a special session and that won’t happen). I would not be surprised if he backs out again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Newhere – Agreed.
New: Agree. Alarming thing is this one man is allowed to tell an entire DOJ and administration no, he won’t do it. What kind of BS is that? No one is above the law. No one. America needs to get it together, quick.
Johnnie Walker Black agrees with you
Ask one question: When did you know there was no collusion. Let him take an oath before he answered. His pal Barr won’t prosecute, so he is safe, shouldn’t be a problem.
Ben Carson has been flying under the radar for a long time. Is he doing (1) nothing, or (2) some sort of giant thankless boring but extremely consequential cleanup of HUD?
Who decided on the extra time and where did the pressure to extend it come from?
I will NOT be surprised if the democrats try a surprise rule change or dirty trick to prevent or limit republicans from destroying Mueller.
In four or five days, there will be additional negotiations, postponing Mueller’s appearance til after Labor Day. In the mean time, Weasel Boy Weissmann will continue to spank his monkey with anticipational frenzy, waiting for his doddering boss to take first shot before Hon. Nadler.
Bunch of pathetic morons
Inviting Mr Magoo to articulate…anything (can’t stop laughing). Only the libs!
Yes, Mueller has agreed to testify July 24, 2150. He’s marked it on his calendar.
From reading leftie comments they consider their leadership weak for delaying and also are anxious for impeachment.
So is this now the 5th or 6th time mewler was cancelled? The dems rehearsal hearing must have found a glitch, or mewlers feet are getting real cold.
The odds of a mewler no show have increased.
In a sane America, people would see the corrupt dem theater for what it is. Unfortunately there are too many people strung along by fake tears of tlaib and AOC crying about those poor kids in the obama created concentration camps to be bothered by this obvious corruption.
More useful idiots emotionally driven to the Trump hate narrative of the MSM.
Did you miss this?
The negotiations come as a closed-door session with Mueller and his deputies was suddenly canceled. Under the original plan, after the open hearing with Mueller, House Democrats had proposed to question Mueller and his top lieutenants in private for an hour. But on Wednesday, lawmakers were told that the session was off.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/mueller-offers-to-delay-testimony-one-week-to-give-lawmakers-more-time-for-questions/2019/07/12/21849ffe-a4ae-11e9-b732-41a79c2551bf_story.html?utm_term=.5c060aaea6bf
So the Demented Clown Show players need more rehearsal time.
