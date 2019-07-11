President Trump Delivers Announcement on Census – 5:00pm EST Livestream…

President Trump tweeted that he will discuss his latest efforts at including the citizenship question as part of the census. Two senior administration officials confirmed to CBS News that President Trump will announce an executive action to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census. The announcement is scheduled/anticipated for 5:00pm EST today. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to be in attendance.
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream Link – CBSN Livestream Link
did you all hear at the very end when POTUS was leaving that the “reporters” were screaming out questions and saying why won’t POTUS talk to the press and then BOOM I hear some one loud and clear saying, He talked to US early this afternoon, the REAL news! hahahaha Must have been some from the social media summit putting corp news “journalists” in their place!
Bahahaha
They were going at it after the press conference. Claiming they were both on the same team etc. The journo’s were having clan fights!
That was great! Msm vs citisen Journalist, each accusing the other of reporting opinion as fact, and apperently an msm’er had said he wanted to ‘take it outside’, and backed off on that.
Was that Villa, in the American flag inspited dress? Pretty sure it was, she and dress looked great!
Now, a database of legal vs illegal citizens including soc sec numbers will become a public record.
Say there are 75 people using the same social security number of someone who is deceased…..the reveal will be a click away for people trying to get car loans, food stamps, credit cards, jobs etc. WOW!
E-verify on steroids.
Yeah, that is going to be implemented in 2 weeks. Trust the plan!
Almost like . . . it was planned. Thank you, John, the Judicial Hack, Roberts for providing the justification. He he he.
Bingo Coco Mama, and which database of record, aka my guess is these use multiple. What if through DOT we find illegals w/ CDL’s, who are also on other forms of assistance. Speaking of other forms of assistance, where are they double dipping, that will show, along with addresses that are not legit, multiple families at said households that may not real. They really opened up a can if worms, theid revenge of FISAgate by using the deepstates data against themselves. My Scahdenfruede overflowith….
So will this help catch anyone and I mean anyone who has fraudulently used a dead person’s SSN too??
Would it flag someone who was supposedly born in one state but their SSN sequence comes from another state?
Hmm………
Genius!
ABSOLUTELY th4 best outcome — IRS has been denying record comparison with Soc. Sec. forever IIRC.
Expect YUGE reports of newly-discovered ID theft in coming weeks!!!!
I predict some splodey heads…and screaming at the sky tonite
Aside: I have NEVER been convinced that the person in that video is a woman.
Are we SURE that’s actually a woman?
The left is having a absolute meltdown over the EO on the census ! Is it wrong to laugh as hard as I am ???
Elections have consequences— that they do libs, that they do…
If this is wrong, I don’t wanna be right.
🇺🇸😆😂😄🤣💃🤸♂️🇺🇸
NPR was trying to spin this as a Presidential defeat and the stock market just went up (no numbers.) If I was involved in this, the EIC figures would capture a lot of fraud.
Time to get the counts and the amounts !!!!
Between the SS admin and IRS they already have the info. Nobody will care about Muller testimony! AOC freak out over SS number being the same as Nazi SS and concentration camps and all that! Roll the fake tears after climbing into all white virgin outfit.
God Bless America 🇺🇸
God Bless President Trump 🇺🇸
So basically, due to John Roberts sucking at being a Supreme Court judge, PDJT will just use an even more comprehensive way of determining how many illegals are here. This makes ass clown Juan Williams unhappy, so it must be a great strategy by PDJT and AG Barr.
Did I sum this up accurately? 😉
Yes!
I am praying that somebody finds Roberts name on a Lolita Express manifest or two …
Something short of death needs to remove this cancer from the Court
Roberts sucks at being an American Citizen.
Citizenship question a Go!?
And information / database sharing across departments!
Notice the spat between Veritas and some Liberal MSM hack? It sounded like the hack threatened him… and 2 conservative Africa Americans came to his defense! Classic.
I just listened again. My take is that the question will not be on the census questionnaire, but in the final census result numbers, all the data will be included.
Barr also mentioned that there are ongoing legal attempts, undoubtedly in blue areas, to include illegals in counts for redistricting. But now that the number of illegals will be KNOWN as hard numbers – it will certainly affect the way those cases go.
And even if some districts in blue areas decide to count them – 1) I expect that will go back to the Supremes, and 2) the presidential 2020 election should not be adversely affected because red areas won’t. The attempts to make them purple with illegals are all suddenly useless.
Bottom line: Much more powerful and useful than the question would have been. Just my opinion obviously!
I do look forward to sundance’s take because he will spot problems quicker than a bunny.
Your opinion is 100% correct! MY President just moved the ‘question’ of citizenship from a self-reporting FORM … to a HARD DATA database. If I am understanding correctly.
LOL.
At some point, you have to either laugh or cry.
IF people are unhappy, it is of his own doing.
Please, Mr. President, STOP stoking fires unnecessarily.
Focus on all of the miraculous accomplishments and efforts you have done for the US and stop the tick-tock, threats, unfulfilled promises. It does not serve you well.
Where is the EO you promised to issue regarding the border? Wasnt the 2 weeks up on 7/7? This isnt even an issue I care about but I DO care that you get re-elected…you are the best President of my lifetime.
Do what you need to do to MAGA but really, cut the crap.
Restrain your impatience long enough to realize what he just did. He exchanged a citizenship number based upon a Census that respondents could simply lie on in regards to citizenship status for data already collected which people would have had no warning to take the precaution to lie on.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes! You nailed it. Thanks.
Sounds good, I hope you are right. Not sure why he took the route he did that resulted in alienating some of those hardcore anti-immigration folks, but i guess the truth is that I dont see a plan behind all of this, i just see reactive manuvers.
But still love this man!
I hope it happens and I hope it accomplishes what everyone is expecting it to. Seems to my poor brain that he could have issued this EO directing that this happen 2 years ago. Not really on board with the building up of expectations and then coming up a dollar short so frequently.
Still smarting over the declassification threat that went on for months that has been totally forgotten.
He did not have AG Barr two years ago.
Plus, no one had yet tried to remove the question.
This may turn out to be the biggest vat of lemonade ever squeezed from a single lemon.
I really hope treepers will start giving our President and his AG the credit they deserve for this excellent strategy.
This sounds good!
My initial cynicism may have been premature.
Humble apologies.
Like A Boss
Luv My President
HA!, MSNBC CHYRON “Trump Caves on Census.”
They can’t spin this…. they lost this one biggly.
HAHAHA, take you outside, playboy journalist
The point is they can’t get the census down and through the court system in time.
It still comes back to the 2020 election where MAGA must win back the house and hold the senate so the immigration laws can be strengthened and changed.
The outrage when the voters learn mostly likely before the Nov election that there could be 10, 20, 30 or even 40M illegals in this country and if all 40M get on average 10k annually in free financial support paid by the citizens then this is the number that these illegals suck out of our country ever year!
40,000,000 x $10,000 = $400,000,000,000
Think about them apples when that number is tweeted out by the President!
IMO if used properly by this President and assuming he can get the number BEFORE the Nov 2020 election, this could be a very powerful eye opener to all citizens.
Imagine how many roads, bridges could be fix or replaced
Imagine how man homeless Americans this could feed and shelter
Imagine how many elderly citizens and veterans this could help
Imagine how much more investment in Main Street and thus jobs and manufacturing this could provide.
Imagine if this money went to paying down our debt
Imagine if this money went to improving healthcare for all citizens.
Get a true count Mr. President and then shock and awe this country with the amount of money we are wasting on non citizens.
Win back the House and Senate and then we can finally fix the immigration system so until then use this to create more awareness and more anger by what our worthless Dems and RINO’s have been to this country.
Barr: ” That information will be useful for countless purposes, as the President explained in his remarks today. For example, there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for apportionment purposes.”
https://www.justice.gov/opa/speech/remarks-attorney-general-william-p-barr-census-citizenship-question
Good work here.
Does anyone think that illegal aliens were actually going to admit to census workers that they were illegal aliens?
This sounds like a better remedy, but it technically satisfies the lefties as they have no official question on the census.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So are you saying that the Administration thought they would answer it honesrly but decided they wouldnt answer it truthfully, so they dropped the fight? If that was a good reason to drop the fight, it seems to me that it was a good reason to not pursue it to begin with. He could have taken the path he announced today from the beginning.
What am I missing?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahead of court ruling, Census Bureau seeks citizenship data
By GARANCE BURKE and FRANK BAJAK
March 7, 2019
https://apnews.com/0f33f3454d7f4fd78803455d4da672c6
-snip-
As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs whether the Trump administration can ask people if they are citizens on the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is quietly seeking comprehensive information about the legal status of millions of immigrants.
Under a proposed plan, the Department of Homeland Security would provide the Census Bureau with a broad swath of personal data about noncitizens, including their immigration status, The Associated Press has learned. A pending agreement between the agencies has been in the works since at least January, the same month a federal judge in New York blocked the administration from adding the citizenship question to the 10-year survey.
-snip-
So I wonder if the President can show to the American public that there are up to possibly 40M Illegals in the country and assuming he wins in Nov 2020 can they petition to redo the census since close to 10% of the country is illegal so a new census must be done in 2021??
I bet it’s closer to 50M.
I heard reliable estimates of 30M over 20 years ago.
Drudge removed the link from abc stating the President is caving on the census.
Drudge is SWAMP OWNED now.
Well, I tried to call it and got it sorta less than half right. But wow for our VSGPDJT resolution. He has a great legal team working on his behalf.
Barr did step up in the Rose Garden as predicted, and did say PDJT would win on merits—but not in the legislated time frame. I got time frame (as a total outsider) wrong.
PDJT did call out the courts as predicted, providing him a major 2020 election issue. Check.
Neither Barr nor PDJT went into the legal details. OK, since most could not understand what I might. Right, PDJT genius and my limitations. A Presidents view, period.
Finally, he will do an Executive branch, court immune (although lawsuits will try) assemblage of most of the same information from pre-existing contemporaneous federal data. Brilliant. As just one example, IRS 1040 implicitly asks a citizenship question when demanding SSN if you have one. Now, no individual IRS 1040 can lawfully be provided PDJT. BUT, the aggregate statistical sum of retipurns with/without can—by county within state, by state. Just checked and saw no legal prohibitions.
PDJT is the master improvisor. Got a SVOTUS roadblock here, we take that detour over there to the objective. He always wins, his opponents always lose. Thatbis now he built his billions in Manhatten real estate. Good presidential training.
Yes, if they file tax returns. We can also get the number of ITIN numbers (the only acceptable alternative to a Social Security number is an individual Taxpayer Identification number, known as an ITIN).
But what if they’re off the books? More complicated.
Anyway, sounds like GREAT NEWS!
I’m thinking this is what President Trump was aiming to do all along! Love my President!!
I can’t remember where, when, or in what situation I heard (unless I was dreaming) the POTUS say something like “in this day and age data is collected by computer….” Anyone else recall that?
This reminds me of the story of the problem with the ballroom. Everyone insisted that they needed a bigger ballroom. Trump went in and changed the furniture. That’s why I love you Mr. President. ❤
Huh? Ar a coffee shop … I thought I heard we get NOTH.
A Census question, and Federal agencies sharing database information.
BTW, one example might be – how many people have a ITIN Number. ” The only acceptable alternative to a Social Security number is an individual Taxpayer Identification number, known as an ITIN”.
So we get to do away with the 12 million illegal aliens fallacy?
One Result: less House seats in California and the Southwest (Texas, New Mexico?)?
Edit: we get BOTH?
I’ll simplify this White House announcement for Russia hoax-numbed lefties:
POTUS to Congress and SCOTUS — Keep your slimy hands off my Executive branch!!!!
I posted this article in the POTUS thread, but it bears repeating, imo.
FTA – Common sense without courage gets you nowhere. President Trump also has uncommon courage. He loves to be loved, but if you are in the opponents’ camp, he doesn’t give a damn about what you think of him. His big ego, for which he gets so much flak, enables him to focus on his goal, laughing at the screaming and hysteria around him. They just make it more fun and satisfying to win.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/07/10/street-smarts-in-the-white-house/
