President Trump Delivers Announcement on Census – 5:00pm EST Livestream…

President Trump tweeted that he will discuss his latest efforts at including the citizenship question as part of the census. Two senior administration officials confirmed to CBS News that President Trump will announce an executive action to add the citizenship question to the 2020 census. The announcement is scheduled/anticipated for 5:00pm EST today. U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is expected to be in attendance.

White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream Link – CBSN Livestream Link

.

Advertisements