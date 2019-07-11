CNN Announces Rules for Next Round of Debates July 30th, 31st…

The next round of Democrat primary debates are scheduled for July 30th and 31st, hosted by fake news CNN. Narrative engineers Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will hold DNC responsibility for elevating candidate Kamala Harris, and once again undermining Crazy Bernie; sans Donna Brazille and those “damn emails” 2019.

(Via CNN) The window to determine debate eligibility closes on July 16, and candidates will be informed the next day if they will be invited to participate in Detroit. On July 18, CNN will air a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.

The campaign representatives also learned on Tuesday that candidates will be given 60 seconds to respond to a moderator-directed question, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals. In addition, the campaign representatives were told:

Colored lights will be used to help the candidates manage their remaining response times: 15 seconds = yellow; 5 seconds = flashing red; no time remaining = solid red.

A candidate attacked by name by another candidate will be given 30 seconds to respond.

There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions.

A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced.

Questions posed by the moderators will appear on the bottom of the screen for television viewers.

(LINK)

