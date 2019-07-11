CNN Announces Rules for Next Round of Debates July 30th, 31st…

The next round of Democrat primary debates are scheduled for July 30th and 31st, hosted by fake news CNN. Narrative engineers Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper will hold DNC responsibility for elevating candidate Kamala Harris, and once again undermining Crazy Bernie; sans Donna Brazille and those “damn emails” 2019.
(Via CNN) The window to determine debate eligibility closes on July 16, and candidates will be informed the next day if they will be invited to participate in Detroit. On July 18, CNN will air a live draw to determine the specific candidate lineups for each debate night.
The campaign representatives also learned on Tuesday that candidates will be given 60 seconds to respond to a moderator-directed question, and 30 seconds for responses and rebuttals. In addition, the campaign representatives were told:
- Colored lights will be used to help the candidates manage their remaining response times: 15 seconds = yellow; 5 seconds = flashing red; no time remaining = solid red.
- A candidate attacked by name by another candidate will be given 30 seconds to respond.
- There will be no show of hands or one-word, down-the-line questions.
- A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced.
- Questions posed by the moderators will appear on the bottom of the screen for television viewers.
- (LINK)
Now THAT is a funny pic of this clown show!
LikeLiked by 2 people
If the goal of CNN is to boost Harris, they will have to bring down Sanders and Warren. Believe it or not, but attacking Biden helps Sanders increase his lead, if you attach Biden and Sanders, Warren benefits the most. The liberal site, five thirty eight (I know Nate sucks, but with Dem only races, he might get good information). https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/lanes-are-starting-to-emerge-in-the-2020-democratic-primary/
LikeLike
Hollywood Squares!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is that goofball Steyer eligible?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Isn’t that all nice and cozy?
LikeLike
Is the gay guy going to try to speak Spanish again?
LikeLike
Which one..lol
LikeLike
The bald black guy.
LikeLike
Colored lights. Hah. Good one… Have you ever seen these people drive? Oh dear Lord
LikeLike
It’s imperative that Middle America sees as much of this circus act as possible.
Especially in WI, PA, OH, IN.
LikeLike
You heard it here first: Trump’s going to win Virginia. 13 EV’s. Maybe NH’s 4 EV’s. That takes a little of the pressure off in MI, WI, PA.
LikeLike
I remember how in the debates the MSM was going to make short work of that ridiculous Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A candidate who consistently interrupts will have his or her time reduced.
If I wanted to stand out I would constantly interrupt with one line zingers! Screw the rules. What’s the worst that could happen? Make them enforce their silly rules. I would still wind up with the most airtime!
LikeLike
Buttgeek: “Take my wife.. please”.
LikeLike
I think they should mudwrestle for it. Much less dangerous. It will really cut down on all the people who are being bored to death.
LikeLike
At this debate, will they just be acting likes clowns or actually be dressed like clowns? 🤡
LikeLike
Hmmmm. Dana Schwartz-Bash (former wife of closeted homosexual State Dept’s Jeremy Bash)-King (John King, her grandfatherly last husband and fellow Very Fake News CNN propagandist)? She the daughter of longtime 30+ year career Fake News ABC-TV/Good Morning America “news” producer Stuart Schwartz and his Communist teachers union wife, Francie Schwartz, who still reside in suburban Montvale, N.J.? That “Dana Bash “?
…..and Downlow Don Lemon…..the rabid anti-Trumper, no doubt still seething over his HIV/AIDS diagnosis and the fact that he, Donny Donwlow, the former local FOX-NYC affiliate (WNYW Ch. 5) sportscaster was removed from men’s lockerrooms upon his termination from the station thus reducing his dating options.
Oh and Fake Yapper, Jake Tapper, he the former spokestooge not only for the for the Democratic Party’s Mezvinsky Clan, the pair of convicted felon congresscritters and now Chelsea Clinton in-laws? Yes he, Fake Jake, the professional liar and one-time propagandist for Brady Campaign To Ban All Handguns…that Jake Tapper?
This will be a doozy of dishonestly and shilling for the DNC’s preferred candidate, the high-yella Sen. Cum-Stained Mattress.
LikeLike