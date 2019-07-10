Wednesday July 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Tommy Robinson has again been arrested in the UK for nothing more than making a video report outside a courthouse about a gang of muslim child rapists. Tommy and a man by the nabe of Peter McLaughlin have written a book about the true nature of Islam. The book is being banned all over the world. Amazon have of course already banned it. Your old friend the bat has however found a free download site for the book. The book is presently selling for about $25 in the last places where it is being sold. This is a fantastic read. Download here for free it while you still can.
https://www.pdfdrive.com/mohammeds-koran-why-muslims-kill-for-islam-d139766439.html
All the very best from the old bat.
Tommy is applying for asylum here. He is facing another extended prison term where he will be at the merciless tyranny of imprisoned jihadists. The British judiciary must be severely intimidated to visit this injustice to Tommy.
“Almost Famous” is a film about Cameron Crowe’s adventure as a 15 year-old star journalist for a 1970’s Rolling Stone. Kate Hudson’s role as “Penny Lane” is nothing short of magical. Here’s an observation from one of the Youtube commentators that could easily speak for a lot of us who were young during that time.
“I look at this movie and see myself, a young man of 16 in 1973, good hearted, innocent and not yet jaded. I used to hang out with guys like the band members in this movie, and like Russell Hammond I was madly in love with a beautiful young woman who I knew, despite my best efforts, would never be mine. Sadly they are all gone now, but as the song says, I thank the Lord for the people I have found. If there is a more perfect coming of age movie, or any movie for that matter, I have yet to see it.”
Our era is showing! 😊
Gee, ‘ya think? 🙂 I don’t think this movie could be made today.
My Penny Lane was my muse. She was kind beyond her years and gently let me down. She had a wonderful life without someone else. I think of her still.
In classical music news, violinist Aaron Rosand passed away today. Do yourselves a favor and listen to some of his recordings on YouTube! The world lost one of the best.
I cried watching this video — I could feel the sadness of the bereaved for a brief moment, although I will never truly know their great pain – the sacrifices our men and women have given up for us… Praying for all those whose lives have been lost for our freedoms and the loved ones they leave behind.
Resurrection Power
How comes this flower to bloom so fair,
With loveliest fragrance to fill the air?
A short time ago the seed lay dead,
The cold, wintry ground its desolate bed.
But now, behold, from the dampened earth,
Without a sound to betray its birth,
This thing of beauty has blossomed and grown
To possess a loveliness all its own.
And as we view it, standing there
With a majesty quite beyond compare,
A mighty conviction grips the heart:
This beautiful flow’r has a counterpart.
Our Savior once suffered and died for sin.
Though no one so righteous as He had been.
It seemed that the devil had sealed His doom
As they buried His body in Joseph’s tomb.
But what is this wonder that greets our eyes
As the rays of the third morning’s sun arise?
Behold, He is risen! The grave could not hold
The Author of Life; the Anointed of God!
And now the dead who have trusted in His name,
Though sleeping in Jesus, will rise again
With bodies more glorious than this flower
–Sown in weakness, but raised in power!
C.R.S.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/resurrection-power/
“Nature’s first green is gold,
Her hardest hue to hold.
Her early leaf’s a flower;
But only so an hour.
Then leaf subsides to leaf.
So Eden sank to grief,
So dawn goes down to day.
Nothing gold can stay.”
― Robert Frost
All right, let us get some Jimmy Buffet Music on now………..and Happy Birthday Sundance……we need it all day to celebrate…..hump-day birthday in 2009!………
livin on sponge cake…..
watchin the sun bake……
all those tourists covered with oil
oops….2019!!
