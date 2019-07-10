British Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigns…

U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch (pictured left) wrote disparaging diplomatic cables about U.S. President Donald Trump. The cables were leaked to the media. Embarrassed by the publicity of the content Ambassador Darroch has resigned after President Trump called him a “pompous fool” and said the administration wouldn’t work with him.
The British Ambassador writes:
“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like. Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.“
Various British politicians are upset about the resignation, saying the U.K. government should have done more to support their embattled Ambassador. Ultimately this is all a little funny…. The British are going bananas; and President Trump doesn’t care.
I think the orders came from Her Majesty.
EIT, possible but she is really nothing more than a great woman and has no real powers. If she did, she just moved up even more in my respect as I have always seen her as a human, involved with people, and still beautiful at 90+. I think both she and Trump started a “love affair” of liking each other and that is a good thing.
I agree with you about the love affair between Mr. Pres and the Queen. She holds great power, she is the Head of State for the UK and all Her Commonwealths(Canada, Australia, NZ, etc), and I believe it is her friendship with our President that pushed her to do this. I truly believe that because who else in the UK other than Farrage would have suggested he resign his post?
She may be a figurehead, but I believe she can easily drop a dime and have someone canned.
Let the world know……take a shot at the Trumpet….and….you’d better beware!!!!
Bye, Kim!!!
Yes.
Besides she has moral suasion –
……a thing the Globalists have never had once…..
Actually, a perhaps more pertinent question is,who LEAKED the cables or memos that started this whole diplomatic brou ha ha.
At one time, violating the Official Secrets Act was taken seriously in GB, now they seem more concerned with silencing Tommy Robinson and Assange.
My, how the mighty have fallen!
Was this leaked by those who didn’t like POTUS, didn’t like the Ambassador, or both?
Given that they WERE putting themselves in jeopardy, are they such brain dead globalists that they didn’t realise the inevitable outcome, or did they realise, and just not care that they were throwing one of their own under the bus, for a short term embarassment of PDJT?
Asking for a friend,…
Dunno who leaked, but I know who wrote them. Pretty funny he blames “the current situation” without acknowledging his own role in creating it.
Typical, ‘non apology’; “I didn’t DO anything WRONG, but I apologise anyway”,..WTF.
Libertards are ALL like incorrigible children. Caught with their hand in the cookie jar, and crumbs on their face and shirt, they still deny, excuse, blame others for their actions.
Need a good old fashioned spanking, and grounding till they behave.
Mostly they need to sit DOWN, shut UP, and let the adults run things.
Who leaked it?
I smell the “whale” Halper….stuffing himself with crumpets at Oxford.
Not, he’s too busy hiding, so no one has to hide his body.
Money
Makes no difference. If the US refuses to deal with him, he effectively has no purpose being here, so they might as well call him home. No need to expel him when you can just cut him off with no job to do. An ambassador is supposed to have the … ahem … skills … to not insult and piss off the executive head of the government of the country where he is posted. What a dolt.
Looking at him I would say he has alcohol or drug issues.
Answer: the person who leaked the cables.
I believe Madam Queen told May to get his worthless butt out now!
CNN used the ambassador’s demise as a pretense for writing an article trashing Johnson and President Trump. CNN is nothing without its determination to defame the President and anyone perceived to have his nationalist ideals.
It is Certainly Not News, so its about what I expected.
It is Certainly Not News, so it is to be expected.
Next UP?
CNNi will claim that Boris was responsible for Epstein’s plea deal…
It was the Russians.
Good riddance, you snot-nosed SOB.
Thank you. Saves me from saying it.
Well spoken T.
I’m struggling to care about this person.
Why?
I know, right?
It just makes me smile.
HRH 🙂
This. She’s the head of State. Can you imagine how embarrassed she was to read the contents? The ambassadorships between our two countries are supposed to the sweetest plums for appointees. Good golly Miss Molly!
ElTocaor,
HRM is SUCH a sweetheart and even after all these years, a down to earth person. It’s in her nature to be embarassed for her nation when a representitive does something so childish.
And that’s completely lost on leftists, here and abroad.
It’s HRM.
Oops!! You’re right!
well no. It’s HM the Queen. HRM is never used.
“Oh, look! Fireworks!” – LOL!
As Shakespeare might say, hoisted with his own petard.
Looks like the Darroch segment is at 3:35. Matt Gaetz is great.
“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”
I should bloody well HOPE SO! There is no legitimate “role” for foreign diplomats to play who unabashedly become card-carrying members of the disloyal opposition and COLLUDE with Obama’s Shadow Government Resistance. Especially when it is NOT in their country’s interest to do so.
One might even go so far as labeling the British Ambassador as a SPY and justifiably kick his sorry ass out of the country. He’s leaving town ahead of the sheriff: He doesn’t want to feel President Trump’s boot up his ass.
This guy is a knight. Along with Mick Jagger and Elton John. Can you imagine if the Duke of Normandy had such men in his retinue?
emet, in other words doesn’t take much to become a “knight” then and not in the olden days of England. Now we hope they get Brexist and start removing muslims with their daily murders, rapes, etc. and perhaps come back as the real England.
And Paul McCartney.
While a real man of valor truly worthy of knighthood like Tommy Robinson is on verge of a de facto death sentence for talking too much about pedophilia.
And Arafat and Obama are Nobel Laureates. Some honors/titles are both fraudulent and meaningless.
And GORE!
This was a civil service swamp creature, who really offered no genuine insight to the British government beyond typical “resist” talking points they could have just lifted from fakestream media. Theresa May and her cronies anyway were probably quite happy just having their anti-Trump views reinforced. This is all largely a proxy, EU vs. US, for where Britain gravitates going forwards.
What really takes the biscuit is the cables in 2017 talk about “chaos” and Trump possibly being a Russian agent, when the British govt/intel were a large part of seeding the RussiaGate narrative (and coup attempt), via. the dossier, and their ‘spies’ (Halper, et al.), albeit working with Brennan (CIA).
Stuck on that great shot from “The Patriot.”
If Darroch donned a powdered wig, he could be the tallest Brit in that shot.
Or, if he gained a bit more weight, he could play the short, stout fellow on the left.
Weighty observations contributed at no extra charge. 😏
Will no doubt be the most meaningful info I come across ll day.
“Soon”
If you watched A Very British Scandal with Hugh Grant you get the image.
How about a random selection from the British Royal Marines to be the Ambassador….
Bring out the hankies.
Somebody pushed him; he’s too pompous to do it on his own.
If QE II hands over the reigns to PCharles in two years as is expected when she’s 95.
The last POTUS she will have met for ‘official’ duty will be P 45…
Good show old girl.
“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”
Nitwit.
What he meant to say, apparently, was “….the consequences of my brainless twitting is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I should (…and could have, if I were not a TwitNitWit).”
“now if you’ll excuse me, I have a meeting with George Conway and Mitt Romney.”
…in other words…”I’m heading to the loser’s bracket!”
It’s a situation due to Darroch’s actions. Apparently, the UK is otherwise happy with his performance with a “valued” ally and partner. Whatever fallout the UK suffers from this is completely due to their choice of their ambassador and to allow him to choose to leave.
This is May trying to damage the US relationship as much as she can do that BREXIT looks even more perilous.
Bub-bye wanker….
Maybe Turkish sent Mickey O’Neil to see him? Heck even Gorgeous George…
You spelled “tosser” wrong
The Ambassador was going to file in the 9th Circuit to get a Judge to enjoin President Trump from being nasty to him ( the Dems and PM May told him, based on precedent, he had a solid case for at least a Temporary Restraining Order) but then he got a call from Buckingham Palace. Just speculating (sarcasm)
Great Britain is having the same issues we are with respect to kicking New World Order Globalists the HELL out of power! They have failed miserably to implement sound economic, monetary, trade, labor and healthcare policies. Everything these assholes have touched has turned to crap; made far worse by their cronyism, massive greed and corruption. We The People of the Earth’s Democracies have decided to throw these bums out! And out they will go, one way or another.
Fairest;
Well put. My Dad called it “Reverse Midas touch”; everything the globalists touch, turns to ,…crap but he usually used a different euphemism, derived from “Ship High In Transit”.
Frankly, the UK is not important to the US – they are not any different than France or Spain in the grand scheme.
Add to that, they will be a muslim nation in around twenty years – why would the US pay them any attention?
Depends on how Brexit progresses. If it progresses the right way the UK can go back to being more important to us, but that is largely all for them to decide first.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You reap what you sow.
Let’s see, the job of ambassador is to garner positive relations with their assigned country while representing their countries best interest. This guy trashing President Trump and the administration has to be the dumbest diplomatic move ever; even more so if this guy was stupid enough to believe his paper trail would never surface. And his trashing President Trump is particularly stupid when you look at how great the USA is under President Trump and what a hot mess the UK is in now, due to dumbasses such as Mr. SIR Douche and HilLIARy Lite!
That too is my thought – isn’t the actual reason for an ambassador to exist to get along with an essentially lobby the foreign government to which you are assigned on behalf of the government you represent? If the UK ambassador to the USA hates the President of the USA, doesn’t that mean he is disqualified from being ambassador? If not, why not? He should have resigned the day President Trump took the oath of office.
What this elitist snob wrote was not a surprise. It is obvious that the “tea and crumpet” circles in tne U.K. think Trump is not qualified to be their valets 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.”
Translation from AmbASSador speak:
“I can’t continue to undermine the GB relationship with the USA while promoting the EuroAgenda, so I’m gonna’ let some other globalist pick up where I left off.”
…A two faced horses ass.
That’s my conclusion as well. No better way to describe him.
This guy looks like Jeremy Clarkson’s evil twin.
No matter who you are, if you are a diplomat you don’t call any other country’s government “inept.” Yes, I know that a whole lot of countries have been “pushed out of their accustomed comfort zones” by this particular President, but perhaps this should have happened a very long time ago. The people of the UK, also, are ripe and ready for change, and perhaps their government also should learn to step out of the way.
I hope everyone is beginning to understand that the UK deep state is just as strong, if not stronger, than their US counterparts. The embarrassing cables and their leaks to the media and subsequent resignation is just a small view behind the scenes of a UK establishment that is vehemently opposed to the MAGA agenda – likely due to the threat it represents to Globalism. Brexit was a foreshock to MAGA revolution which shattered the modern political world’s foundation.
I think people should be prepared to believe that SpyGate was international in origin and scope and that there was almost – *almost* nothing they wouldn’t do to stop Donald Trump.
Remember London is the Globalist Cabal’s financial centre.
Brussels is only second fiddle.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t Steele the intel. Spectator and Telegraph writers aren’t too sad. Were investigators getting too close?
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jul/9/kim-darroch-dossier-deepens-donald-trumps-suspicio/
Is it possible this slimy Brit was tied in with the corrupt FBI-DOJ -CIA plot to remove Trump from office.?
The man who was predicting that the Trump Presidency would crash and burn and eventually end in disgrace has his own career crash and burn and end in disgrace.
Oh the irony.
Another notch for the Trump boomerang. Man, it’s sure getting to be a long list.
Not tired yet.
That May’s ambassador said these things in what were intended to be private cables seems reflective of what May herself would say and expect others to say about Trump in private. Compete with each other in how negative they can sound about him.
Who leaked it? Someone in their foreign office with access – i.e., one of their deep staters.
For what motive? To embarrass Trump? or to end Darroch’s career? Or both?
This is an example of the kind of entitled deep stater leaker behavior that makes effective government extremely difficult.
Boris should clean house at the Foreign Office, and should set an example, as the Queen did, of how to get along well with President Trump, since the May-Merkel-Macron-Trudeau style of contempt has failed and cost their countries dearly and these leaders all or much of their power base.
Bye.
You git.
We will not know for many decades what Her Majesty the Queen did-or-did-not-do about recalling Ambassador Darroch. Nevertheless, she strongly values personal relationships in all diplomatic exchanges — to the point of insisting President Trump visit her last year, when Prime Minister May opposed such.
Then, when Mrs May overstapped her position and limited the President’s visit to 15 minutes, the Queen gave our builder-President a 90 minute tour of Windsor Castle, newly rebuilt after devastating fire, including a special display of Americana in her library. She concluded the visit with a 30 minute of sit down chat, with tea, sandwiches and cakes!
Clearly that exchange paved the way for President Trump’s State Visit this summer. The British have had a lifetime to study their sovereign’s moods and gestures and rapidly registered the unforced warmth and vivacity of their Queen towards our President. The UK’s take on President Trump shifted mightily.
Unfortunately, Mrs May has the same dis-respect for her countrymen in diplomatic matters as she has for their decision regarding Brexit. She is a classic loser.
It’s been a long time since we whipped the Brits.
Maybe too long, I dunno. 😉
When something like this happens I cannot help but recall a conversation I had with a workmate well more than 20 years ago now, I suppose. I forget which of our contemporaries had gotten his backside in a crack over intemperate remarks in an e-mail, but of this situation my friend said, ‘It’s a basic commonsense rule: Never put anything in an e-mail you wouldn’t want to see on the front page of the NY Times.’ This, of course, was back when a few rational people still read the Times. 😉
FTA: “The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like.” Ex-ambassador Durroch, your role “as you would like” includes insulting your most important internatlonal partner. An ambassador you are not.
Perhaps he should not have created the “current situation” then.
As we say in Texas, “AMF.”
President Trump — Please declassify immediately all portions of the “Comey memos” that identify “specific foreign governments and officials” who “interacted” with (as the Archey Declarations say) the “Government of the United States.” It’s time to stop protecting these supposed “allies” who were part of your pre-election opposition and remain (almost three years later) part of the “Resistance!” Let the American people see the duplicity of some of these “allies,” with Britain probably being the worst offender.
I continue to be amazed at PDJT’s ability to flush out the globalist shadow players. On both sides of the Atlantic.
Some Brits were disappointed he didn’t get more backing, WTF, who in the hell is running the UK….Meghan Markle???
Good grief, what in the hell are the Brits thinking, send him back over here after a rash of diarrhea of the mouth???
How!?
It’s a little late to teach the bastard diplomatic manners or discretion.
That the disgusting twerp is bad mouthing our President in official cables proves his incompetence and disregard for the position he is supposed to fulfill.
Make him swim back to England, or row a leaky rowboat. He should never be treated as one of the elite ever again.
This brings to mind a wonderful quote, “I can’t spare the man, he fights.” Thank the Good Lord for all his blessings and especially this magnificent fighter he has sent to us. Will he and we win this war? I don’t know. It is nasty and at this time shows no sign of letting up. This I do know if we lose we will have gone down fighting. Works for me.
Would not surprise me if Theresa herself leaked the emails. Its full-on stop Boris, stop Brexit.
