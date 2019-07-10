British Ambassador Kim Darroch Resigns…

U.K. Ambassador Kim Darroch (pictured left) wrote disparaging diplomatic cables about U.S. President Donald Trump. The cables were leaked to the media. Embarrassed by the publicity of the content Ambassador Darroch has resigned after President Trump called him a “pompous fool” and said the administration wouldn’t work with him.

The British Ambassador writes:

“Since the leak of official documents from this Embassy there has been a great deal of speculation surrounding my position and the duration of my remaining term as ambassador. I want to put an end to that speculation. The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like. Although my posting is not due to end until the end of this year, I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.“

Various British politicians are upset about the resignation, saying the U.K. government should have done more to support their embattled Ambassador. Ultimately this is all a little funny…. The British are going bananas; and President Trump doesn’t care.

Advertisements