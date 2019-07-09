Decade Long Epstein Investigative Reporter Calls Bill Clinton a Liar…

Investigative reporter Conchita Sarnoff has spent over a decade looking at documents and talking to officials and witnesses in/around the Jeffrey Epstein case(s). She authored the book “Trafficking” and joined Fox News host Shannon Bream on Monday night to discuss the background of the Epstein case.
When asked about Bill Clinton’s claim that he only traveled with Mr. Epstein four times, Mrs. Sarnoff flat-out calls Clinton a liar based on known documentary evidence, flight logs and witness accounts:
President Bill Clinton issued the following statement:
Given that the passenger lists for many flights are in the public domain, Bill made a huge mistake that is easily exposed.
It’s long been Hillary’s way, to say something blatantly and demonstrably false, not caring if it can be proved to be so or not.
Bill is just taking a page from her book.
If we all wish hard enough maybe his testicles will fall off!
The wording of the statement limits the time period to 2002 and 2003.
Never read a Slick Willy statement assuming that it is intended to convey information. Just read it for the qualifiers to identify what he doesn’t want to talk about.
Sort of…But he is categorical in his denial of ever having been to Little St. James Island. Assuming that this is, in fact, the name of Epstein’s island, Bill will have some explaining to do as the flight logs are now in the public domain.
Add his disavowing any knowledge of Epstein’s pedophile history, and the obvious dishonesty is compounded.
Moreover, cherry-picking two years intending to use them as a shield against his activity during numerous others seems amateurish for the Houdini of criminal escapism.
It depends on what “having been” means, doncha know?
Yeah, but have ya noticed that it’s only President Donald J. Trump that ALL the “net”works are showing pictured with jeffrey pedostein?
All of them, and OFTEN.
Yep, each of them with women.
Somebody wanna tell me why the same DOJ that has protected the Clintons for all these years will suddenly turn on them over this?
Because it’s not the same DOJ now?
What has changed? Even Barr (who has now recused) has old ties to Epstein. And what has Barr done to take the deep state stench off himself? Nothing.
I think people want someone who is a complete outsider. They would come in and completely transform the DOJ while being astute enough to make perfect judgments of situations and relationships that they have no idea of… because they are an outsider.
So we’re done already? No hope?
Yes, we want “a” Tom Fitton. We want “one of us” for a change.
No one could make perfect judgments of anything, but how much better could/would one of us with his experience be?
Tom Fitton for DOJ
Look at where this is coming from – SDNY. Guaranteed this is about them going after Trump to prevent his re-election in 2020. That’s why Barr has recused – he’s not going to get caught in the middle between the Dems and Rinos and their prey.
Doesn’t seem to be much there re: Trump. If there is, then he deserves the justice that is coming.
I’d be more inclined to believe the SDNY involvement is to protect others for whom there is more smoke. Comey Jr. on the case after all. What is she needed for if not to protect people named Clinton?
I don’t think you are wrong re Comey Jr, but I also think we haven’t seen what kind of “evidence” has been “recovered” from the raid. The folks who are running this are so corrupt, and so desperate I wouldn’t put any degree of evidence tampering/manipulating/manufacturing past them. I think the other shoe is going to drop at the moment it would be, in their minds, optimal to sabotage Trump 2020.
re: sabotaging Trump 2020, seems like they are running out of ammo, I mean, how much more can they throw at him that they haven’t already?
The evidence is photos of nude and partially nude girls that look underage. They’ll have to be identified as in any human trafficking case.
Supposedly, he videotaped “sordid VIP orgies” using cameras hidden in the walls, and used the videos and whatever else in an elaborate blackmail enterprise, the actual source of his wealth. It’s a wonder he’s even still alive, except that without facilitators like him, a global pedophile ring wouldn’t exist. It was suggested back in 2012 that Sandowski was part of a much larger international pedophile ring, and let’s not forget pizzagate. Once you start pulling on the threads, there’s no telling what it’s going to reveal.
Still want to see what’s on Anthony Wiener’s laptop, although that investigation seems to have come to nothing. And let’s not forget Eliot Spitzer who took on Wall Street corruption and was undone by his own corruption. The deep state is quite deep indeed. Perhaps this is why the powerful are rarely or never prosecuted.
>>”Doesn’t seem to be much there re: Trump.”
There wasn’t much there re Trump with respect to Russian collusion, but yet here we are, three years into a never-ending investigation of his fictitious ties to Russia and his alleged obstruction of the investigation into those non-existent ties.
its the PCU and Geoffrey Berman, so there is some hope that this is not rigged.
Then why did Barr interject himself into the Mueller SC report and dissolution of the Mueller SC?
No Mueller, no Comey, no McCabe at FBI, no Holder, no Lynch, no Weismann, no Yates, no Mr Barsoomian, no Bahara (sic?) at DoJ, no Bush, no Obama in the Whitehouse.
Also, without a steady flow of ‘donations’ over the last few years, the Clinton Foundation may not be able to afford the same level of bribes as it could before.
I want my cynicism to be wrong more than you can possibly imagine. But after all these years it feels more like realism than cynicism.
Yes I’m skeptical—–Why Now?
But Kathy Liu is there. As bad as all of them put together. She decides who skates
Who?
Because just this past Friday, Cernovich won a lawsuit (against the DOJ?) and the judge ordered that the previously sealed records from the original FLA agreement are to be made public! One can speculate that the information contained in those records are going to be so shameful that the DOJ decided it needed to be seen a prosecuting this predator!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the malfeasance at the FBI, DOJ is exposing other things that have long been hidden. The extra scrutiny, I think, will expose this and possibly many other things. Hopefully, it will expose the reason that John Roberts is such a docile puppy to the left. I have no doubt that many examples of blackmail will be exposed. I hope that is one of them. I don’t know what we will see, but I hope it is just tooo big to hide.
That video leaves out the mossad spy connection to ghisele
LikeLiked by 2 people
Clinton only mentions two years, 2002 and 2003.
The statement is factually correct.
Good catch.
Slick Willy … throwback…
But laugh, Willy laugh, he don’t care at all
Indeed — good catch! Although at the end he says he’s “never” been to Little St. James (aka “orgy island”), which taken literally would mean never at ANY time, which I believe flight logs show to be untrue.
Slick Willy a liar? Say it ain’t so. 😲
He’s a liar and she can never remember anything.
I’m sure Bill will have forgotten aallll about taking this photo. With Rachel Chandler. While on Jeffrey’s plane. Flying to Jeffrey’s island …
Why would an innocent man’s first reaction to this news be to defend himself?
He hadn’t even been accused yet.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guilty conscious.
And we’re supposed to believe slick willy knew nothing about Epstein being a pedophile? RIIIGGGHHHTTTT.
LikeLike
Communicating to witnesses and co-conspirators. He must have his own “insurance policies” … million dollar question is if they hold. I’m guessing no. 🙂
Desperatelyseeking;
In an earlier interview, I believe Rudy said the decades old rule at DOJ, that you don’t prosecute the Clintons, has been rescinded.
The Dems are so crazy, its difficult for me to discern some of their planning, but this feels more like,something they didn’t generate; they are reacting, they are responding, so I am sceptical that this is some plan to get “Trump”.
Perhaps it is Obama, trying to finally put the Clantons out of the picture?
It has ALWAYS been an uneasy alliance between Clinton camp and Obama camp, no love lost, and I can confirm there is no honor among thieves.
And, Obama team (like Mueller, Obama himself is a ‘figurehead’) may feel Hillary’s continued meddling is whats messing up the party, and so have decided to ‘take her out’ with this.
Makes as much sense as anything I’ve heard so far.
I could believe that this is being done as a pre-emptive strike against a late Clinton entrance into the presidential campaign.
Among many other possible wild scenarios
Well, not that I don’t think, in her dark, rotting twisted excuse of a brain Hillary doesn’t lust after the Oval office,….but,
What I’m thinking is “a house divided against itself, can not stand”.
Part of the reason for Democrat disarray is because there are two factions, Obama faction and Hillary faction, and they are fighting to influence who will be the nominee in 2020, and more broadly to influence the direction of the party.
I suspect in their twisted minds, Obama faction (VJ, MOOCHELLE, ETC.) BLAME Hillary for ALL their troubles. And they are ‘tired’ of fighting her for control/influence of the party, so have decided to take her out, once and for all.
Sure, if they can try to tag PDJT with SOME of this epstien dirt, they will try. Certainly Hillary’s minions in the press will stick that b.s. about epstien and Trump in every story, but if this is more than just a sincere effort by prosecutors to get epstien, than I think it is aimed at Bill and Hillary.
As for Comeys daughter; Comey was a whore. Yes, he ‘exhonerated” Hillary, but he WORKED for Obama.
Anyway, pending additional info, this is the most plausible explanation to me. It certainly doesn’t have the look or feel of a coordinated attack on PDJT.
All the Epstein dirty files were coming out because FOI requests have been won.
What we are witnessing are Dem Rats on a Sinking Ship trying to control things.
Rats are supposed to LEAVE a sinking ship. Maybe THATS what we are seeing?
If there was ever actually such an “order” as “we don’t prosecute the clintons” then that’s all anyone would need to know to burn that sh!t to the ground and salt the earth it stood upon.
Disgusting.
Oh, there was CLEARLY such an order, or understanding, though not written down.
Listen to the interview of the author of Traffic, she says how DOJ gave epstien this deal, because it was 2008, and the prosecutors didn’t want to cause problems for,….drum roll please,..the CLINTONS. At the time, she says Hillary was presumptive nominee, Barac hadn’t yet made his move to push her outa the way, and DOJ was what,…scared of the Hag?
DOJ is just a little too concerned with stepping on toes, and has been the Department of OBSTRUCTING Justice, with the FBI as the cleaners, for far too long.
Lotta salt and a Zippo, maybe a LITTLE gasoline to get it started.
What’s an “investigative reporter”?
A reporter who investigates things. 😛
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sassehole probably hopes the president will be implicated. Sorry, Sassehole, not gonna happen.
Is the lawyer on the right feverishly chewing his nails?
I love how the journo just makes up the Clinton statement. She doesn’t need to read it to know what he says, innocent bla bla. Let’s not forget Hillary was there 5 or 6 times. What was she doing with little girls?
Maybe I’m just too skeptical but this seems like the democrats are settling up some arguments that women can use against men for the next coming major, national elections: “MyYou rotten sex perverts who take advantage of women any and every chance you can get!”
My guess is that the democrats expect a woman to run against President Trump and are getting their “baseball bats” all in order via the media who are expected to be the hard hitters every day.
Well, that didn’t take long. Speaker Pelosi now calling for cabinet member Acosta to step down from his post. Guilty until proven innocent according to democat’s principles!
Hasn’t she been calling for his head during this entire process?
Busted.
Before you it is scrubbed: “Wikipedia Douglas Jay Band (born 28 October 1972[2]) is an American businessman and lawyer. He is a founding partner and president of Teneo, a multinational C-suite advisory firm and investment bank.[3] Previously he was Deputy Assistant[4] to President Bill Clinton in the White House and[5][6][7] later counselor to President Bill Clinton.[1] Band was the “key architect” of the Clinton post-presidency[4][8] and he created the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)”
This aint about Trump folks.
This links via CGI is huge. If she is correct and Epstein gave CGI $4 M, wow. This explains why they are fighting so hard to get Trump.
Brietbart was suppose to unleash something big before his untimely death? Any chance this is what it was?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Clinton like his GRUESOME wife are pathological liars. Let’s see those flight logs.
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1507315-epstein-flight-manifests.html
LikeLiked by 4 people
Pres. Clinton knows nothing, hah he knows everything. Bill is smart and is a pretty good wordsmith.
LikeLiked by 1 person
2002 to 2003? Yeah.
Is Bill Clinton a sexual predator? That depends on what the meaning of is is.
If is means is, then, yes, he is.
Maybe the reason they scrubbed the server was not because of the emails on it………..?
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you wanna know why many on the left are trying to smear PDJT by associating him with Epstein, it’s a classic case of them trying to create a false narrative before the real facts that implicate them come to light. Slick Willy and many more liberal icons are likely guilty as sin with their involvement in this, and we all know that when the left is about to get caught doing bad things, they go on the attack. And we all know who their favorite target is.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Lefties are consummate experts at projection. After being overexposed to it these last few years, it’s difficult to unsee, so each new example just seems weirder and more obvious.
Of course lefties are also consummate experts at blatant lying, carefully smoothed over by the lickspittle media, so there’s that, too.
Bill put himself in a box with his statement this afternoon – but he is so used to climbing out of those boxes he and Hillary lie with impunity. What fried me is the information here it was Bush AG Alberto Gonzalez who put the quash on the 2008 investigation because Hillary was running for President.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These names we call it. Uniparty. Swamp. Deep State. We don’t call it that for nothing.
More than likely threatened.
Jeff Carlson has a great thread on this:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1148381682052894721.html
The comments are good also if you go to his twitter feed
LikeLiked by 3 people
Can I assume Mr. Epstein is contemplating an Arkancide in his near future?
Who was douglas j band?
Doug Band is a long time Clinton flunky working with their “Foundation”.
He was a pretty important piece of the operation, IIRC. He knew a lot about the money coming in and out from… uh… “donors”. I think he facilitated a lot of the cash flow through his company Teneo.
The Clintons have way more to be worried about than spying on DJT! Can’t even believe all this sickness! 😢😭 can’t even go to sleep. Bill Clinton was our President of the USA if this is true? OMG!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What is that quote from Shakespeare again? Something about “protesting too much? ” Let me think about it” Hmmm.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Anyone notice that Fox News repeatedly kept showing a picture of PDJT with his date at a party with Epstein even though the segment was about Clinton?
Subliminal messaging right there.
PS. I have never typed Epstein before on my iPhone until now and yet it automatically comes up “Epstein-Trump “.
Big tech is pure evil.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Funny, I tried it on my IPad and got “Epstein-Barr virus”. Apparently, it’s a form of herpes. True story.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, this story isn’t going away either.
I notices that to. FOX is toast.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always was.
2008 Alberto Gonzales, Ken Starr, and Bush…
Didn’t want to make a political mess…
Brother from another mother…
Remember folks, it’s a big club and you ain’t in it. And membership has it’s privileges…
This is twice the FBI/DOJ has backed off from prosecuting a Clinton because she was supposed to be the candidate/president.
Why should the people of the United States of America need a sleazy couple to return to the White House and hold the reins of power?
Via PJ Media:
“Jeffrey Epstein, rich white guy and Clinton chum, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of underage sex trafficking.
“Epstein pleaded guilty in 2007 to a reduced felony prostitution charge in Florida and registered as a sex offender. His 13-month sentenced enabled him to get out of the Palm Beach County Stockade six days a week to work from his office, according to the New York Times.
Who was the FBI Director involved in Epstein’s deal? One Robert Mueller. And look at this:
In February of this year, a U.S. district judge in Florida ruled that prosecutors violated the federal Crime Victims’ Rights Act by not letting more than 30 identified victims know of the deal so they would have a chance to oppose it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is the timing a gentle reminder to Mueller he should think twice about testifying?
Because events are about to take on a life of their own and Democrats won’t be able to protect him the coup or the more sensational Epstein case. As Barr reiterated today, that he would support Mueller testifying but if he was to stick the report the DOJ would support Mueller not testifying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller was a titular head then, just as he is now, and they all thrived under Obama. No wonder him and the Clintons didn’t get along, but notice well Michelle and GWB got on together. It’s a big club, as someone else commented.
I wonder if the SS agents who travel with Willy always follow him everywhere: to the bathroom, to the bedroom and to the other rooms where he may wish to have a private conversation with his lawyer or a quality bj. Enquiring Minds Want To Know.
She said that sometimes he traveled without his detail so I assume the answer is NO, these guys just stayed in their corner, drinking beer and flirting with the wenches. After all, some of us still remember that the SS agents have a predilection for booze and hookers.
Clinton’s staffers… lol, yeah, peeps of high integrity right there.
It is possible that they all participated in the recreational activities provided by Epstein.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would say that it would be encouraged so as to cement their silence.
“Innocent, until proven guilty” applies to Clinton just like everyone else. However, if these were business trips related to CGI business, why would underage girls be in the flights! Why no secret service? This is not likely going to end up well for the Clintons.
ALL The Clinton’s are liars!!!!!….when you have a ‘history’ of it, you lose ALL credibility!!..Throw the book at ‘slick willie’!!
Prosecute the lying sex pervert!!!
Epstein, Clinton, Nader, Podesta have been pictured together before. I wonder if any of this has to do with George Naders arrest on child pornography charges in early June.
As many have noted, WJC’s deposition-like statement today was a desperate act.
At some point, and perhaps very soon, it probably will become necessary for Bill to drop any pretense of playing to public sympathies or legacy protection, and he will be forced to do whatever he can to try to save himself, however ugly it may be.
This statement today seems the surest sign that even Bill believes he’s in serious trouble. If it were purely a media/PR gambit, reacting to suggestions across the internet, he could’ve released a vague statement, two sentences, e.g. “big surprise, haven’t seen him in years, horrific if true.” But that’s the longest denial statement we’ve seen from Bill since …. I don’t know, ever? I mean, doesn’t he usually wait until he’s literally caught to issue some painfully parsed denial-admission?
And more telling: the details. It’s a lawyered statement. Rushed out within hrs of the arrest and raid. Bill’s worried. Imagine what another 24 hrs, or 72 hrs, or week or two may bring.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he drags himself and lord knows who else through the gutter in a last gasp attempt to outrun justice …
LikeLiked by 1 person
What exactly would he be guilty of? Remember, if you can’t prove it, it didn’t happen.
Guilt by association isn’t a crime. Where are the victims? Epstein is into some MK Ultra voodoo shit that goes right to the top of the satanic world order.
Proving it is another thing, altogether.
It’s a Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy. Gotta be. No other explanation. *shrug emoji*
Very simple. The original Fed case was dropped because……it INVOLVED both Clintons. Period. Guess who the FBI Dir was at the time…MULEer.
