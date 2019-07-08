President Trump Delivers Remarks on USA Environmental Leadership – 3:30pm EST Livestream

President Trump delivers remarks recognizing the successful environmental leadership of the administration and America’s role in leading the world.
[East Room, 3:30pm EST] WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
How clean’s the air we breathe, and the water we drink. That’s the environment. Thank you, God, for CO2.
Absolutely! No CO2 means no plants, no plants means no Oxygen and of course no Oxygen means…….
More CO2 is good for all life; on Earth you cannot have too much CO2 because the plant kingdom uses it to make Oxygen; more CO2, more plants, more Oxygen. The miracle of the Creator making a system of life that works together to promote life. It really is a miracle unappreciated by most people and of course, the lefties are too stupid to get it.
I think the leaders of the lefties get it. If you want to destroy America many of the environmental regulations are the answer.
Yup, F G. Been an ardent environmentalist since Boy Scouts. Hunting, fishing, skiing, sailing, kayaking, camping. All you need is clean air, clean water, and sufficient protected habitat. Thanks to EPA, we have the first two. Thanks to organizations like Ducks Unlimited, Nature Conservancy, NPS, state DNRs, and local outdoor groups, we have in most places sufficient wildlife habitat. PDJT gets all that directly for his golf courses and indirectly thru ardent hunter Trump Jr.
The whole global warming thing is a scientific crock. And even if it weren’t, the only viable clean energy solution is nuclear that Greens hate, as renewables are costly in and of themselves (hence subsidies), yet also intermittent and without grid inertia placing additional cost burdens on the system not borne by renewables.
Wrote half of one ebook, The Arts of Truth, and all of a second, Blowing Smoke, on these issues. cheap and available at iBooks and Amazon Kindle. Plus many additional guest post articles at WUWT and Climate Etc starting in 2011. The posts highlight much deliberate scientific ‘fraud’ (see, eg, “Totten Glacier” at CE), the fundamental problems with climate data and models (see, eg, “The Trouble with Models” at WUWT), and renewable issues. For example, at Judith Curry’s Climate Etc. a senior utility exec ‘Planning Engineer” and I worked from the 2015 ‘official’ EIA leveled cost of electricity (LCOE) to rectify their deliberate errors and omissions. “The True Cost of Wind” done correctly and omitting subsidies: CCGT LCOE is about $57/MWh, wind on the Texas ERCOT grid system (specific to backup, grid inertia, and transmission lines) is about $147/MWh.
Maybe some one from Environmental leadership come up with best idea how rid off OXYGEN from DC SWAMP ….
4th of July event will take place again next year and the foreseeable future 🇺🇸
its been two weeks. where are the deportations?
Should it be announced with bugles?
troll
wrong thread troll
Are you sure you understand what the President says? We dont advertise in advance what we do. Please pay attention before you talk (write).
Incredible environmental news— funny how media doesn’t cover it.
The media is the big divider: the ones who listen or read the MSM and are completely un informed but indoctrinated and the ones who know facts and are in charge of the doing in this country.
When you read A Christmas Carol again this year, you should bear in mind that, the Thames River in London froze over at least 23 times from 1309 to 1814. It froze solid enough that they held a “Frost Fair” on its surface. Dickens would have heard tales of this from his parents. (He was two years old at the time.)
https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryUK/HistoryofEngland/The-Thames-Frost-Fairs/
Well, it hasn’t frozen solid since. So, how much do we really know about the climate engine of this planet? Perhaps not nearly as much as we think. Yes, I think that Al Gore was entirely justified in publicizing his “Inconvenient Truth,” which was at the very least a statistical correlation that needed (IMHO) to receive public attention. But, was it actually – in the conventional and the intended sense – “Truth?” That’s what we really don’t know. And so, as we consider policy decisions, I think that we need to keep this ignorance in mind. So that we don’t engage in utterly nonsensical feel-good claptrap such as “The Green New Deal™” and thereby waste all of our time. “Extremism” will only serve to distract our policy debates away from “much, much smaller things” which might actually do some good.
“Truth” is, this planet really doesn’t need “saving,” and even if it did we couldn’t do it.
