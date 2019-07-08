Oh Noes – Eric Swalwell Becomes First Candidate Zero to Drop Out…

Leading from behind, democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell becomes the first zero percent member of the clown car to jump out of the race. Swalwell is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

WASHINGTON – […] The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that Swalwell, who is a close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to announce he will launch a reelection bid for his fifth term in the lower chamber.

Speculation swirled over the weekend that Swalwell would be putting an end to his campaign after he canceled Independence Day events in New Hampshire last week.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted June 29 to July 1 showed Swalwell polling at zero percent among Democratic primary and caucus voters. (read more)

