Oh Noes – Eric Swalwell Becomes First Candidate Zero to Drop Out…

Leading from behind, democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell becomes the first zero percent member of the clown car to jump out of the race. Swalwell is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference this afternoon.
WASHINGTON – […] The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that Swalwell, who is a close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to announce he will launch a reelection bid for his fifth term in the lower chamber.
Speculation swirled over the weekend that Swalwell would be putting an end to his campaign after he canceled Independence Day events in New Hampshire last week.
A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted June 29 to July 1 showed Swalwell polling at zero percent among Democratic primary and caucus voters. (read more)
well at least his polling numbers match his IQ
LikeLiked by 20 people
Swalwell the Blutarski of Presidential candidates. 0.0
LikeLiked by 2 people
I dunno, Blutarski mighta stood a better chance than Swalwell. At least he made more sense and was obviously more intelligent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seen a article Tom Steyer is running for President. Another corrupted POS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sharaon, Steyer is a millionaire that keeps spending millions and loses them. Typical democrat wasting money and going nowhere. However, since our “republican votes” just happened to not be counted or found, he probably could win a seat in this swamp congress. Another reason to close down this congress, lock the doors and change the locks and they leave without lifetime benefits we never authorized. They are OUR HIRED employees and time to wake them up to reality!
LikeLiked by 2 people
moe, and more reason for us to take back the reins and limit terms, say 1 (6 ys) for the Senate and maybe 3 (6 yrs) for the House and nothing more. Let them do what our Founders’ Congress did – meet, and then go home to whatever and let new fresh blood and hopefully commonsense and truly representing our Republic. If not, since hired/ elected them, we can fire/remove them as the lousy employees they have become.
LikeLike
That’s funny right there, but soooo true!!!!!! I have two sons around the same age as Swallow Well. I thank God every day that my boys didn’t turn out like that ass jackass.
LikeLike
Is this Eric being Bold without the BOLD!?! 😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
1 down 19 more to go.
The countdown to Michelle has begun
LikeLiked by 3 people
You mean “Big Mike?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
i am crushed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NO! Who else is going to give us gems like, “Breaking up with Russia & making up with NATO” line.
I’m crushed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or that eternal chestnut: “I will be bold without being bold.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
This weekend someone on Greg Gutfeld said they were sad because they were looking forward to Trump having a new slogan: “Would you rather have a Swalwell or a Swell Wall?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
that joke was from Tom Shillue
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great show.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Austin, this sounds logical and great. Gutfield I definitely like to hear when I can.
LikeLike
This weekend someone on Greg Gutfeld said they were sad because they were looking forward to Trump having a new slogan: “Would you rather have a Swalwell or a Swell Wall?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michelle played The Card yesterday regarding the Trump inaugural. Not enough POC.
I guess she didn’t notice prison reform.
LikeLiked by 3 people
PC
Motus AD has a great story on Mooch today…
http://www.michellesmirror.com/2019/07/michelle-obama-shares-her-deep-thoughts.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that the Democrats are not so foolish as to try to persuade Michelle Obama to run for public office – “deep thoughts” or no. Of course she has a pretty face and is a well-known public figure, but he has no qualifications to be Chief Executive Officer of the US Government. Going forward – now that we’ve experienced a President who does have these qualifications (in spades …) – the American people are not going to be content with pretty faces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did you forget her signature executive order, Michelle’s Lunches. They were so popular nobody ate them.
Mike is uglier than a baboons butt.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A baboons butt… Thanks for the laugh; I needed it today!
LikeLike
Pretty face?
You got some ‘splainin’ to do, Mike.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Whew!!!!! I thought I was lacking in comprehension when I read that line. There are lots of adjectives I would use before face in that sentence and pretty did not make the list.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was just gonna say, whose face did you call pretty. Perhaps time for a quality eye exam. I am being sarcastic about the eye exam, but really? We say fuj.
LikeLike
Hahahahahahahahaahaha
LikeLike
Yeah, the Dems TRIED running a former first lady for POTUS,…and it worked out so WELL for them, LAST time!/s
I don’t believe its gonna happen, and am surprised at how many seem eager for it, actually.
We are going to have the “Thrillah in Novebah”, and regardless the Democrat candidate, its going to be “Trump vs. Bernie”, as ALL the candidates for the Dems, including any ‘brought out at the Convention to save the party’ Candidate is going to be Bernie 2.0, attempting SOMEHOW to backtrack on their extreme positions (taken during the primaries) in order to ‘move to the middle’.
They may well bring Barac in at the Convention, to TRY to quell the riot, but not sure even HE will be able to pacify the angry hoards. IMHO,…
LikeLike
Mike Joan Rivers was interviewed a few years ago and was asked if we will ever have a gay or transgender President. She responded by saying we already have a gay President Obama. And she said Michelle is a tranny and everyone in the LGBT community knows that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And Joan was dead in a couple of weeks from a botched cosmetic surgery.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I loved Joan Rivers, she came to Canada many times, she also had her jewelry etc on our shopping network. Lovely lady and very kind from what I heard. Memory Eternal.
LikeLike
Pretty face? We obviously dont have the same taste. I never heard of the pretty face of a monkey.
LikeLike
Can someone primary him out of his district?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Swalwell represents the 15th District, wedged in between San Francisco and San Jose on the eastern side.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California%27s_15th_congressional_district
I’m sure that whoever the candidate is who could successfully primary him, would be even worse.
The demographics of the 15th are interesting, though.
34.4% – White
6.1% – Black
30.4% – Asian
22.4% – Hispanic
5.6% – other
If a moderate Democrat Asian could be found there, with a good media presence and decent ideas, that person might have a shot
LikeLike
You mean he realized that people don’t like being told their government will nuke them if they don’t fall in line? What a shock.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wonder if he scooped up enough $ to pay down his enormous personal situation…anyway…
NaNaNaNa…NaNaNaNa…HeyHeyHey…Good-bye Felicia! 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Well, at least we’re starting to get a Swellwall on the border.
(H/T – Greg Gutfeld)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sad day.
LikeLike
“As God as my witness I thought nuking Oklahoma would be a great campaign strategy”
LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope springs eternal. Therefore, I hope that the Democrats do actually manage to come up with a credible candidate by November of next year. Right now, they’re not looking too good.
What we’re seeing right now – all we’re seeing – are “well-polished white faces and good looking smiles.” No actual qualifications doing business negotiation nor anything else: they’re all professional politicians. The empty words that pour out of their empty mouths come from an empty teleprompter. Yes, we know that this sort of thing used to work. It used to be all that we were allowed to hope for. But that all changed in 2016, and in 2020 it’s not going to change back. In fact, it’s never going to change back. The game has changed, forever. The Democratic Party has not. (And, in many ways, neither have the Republicans.)
LikeLike
A “credible Democrat”? LOL Thanks for that one. haha You’re right though, the Dems haven’t changed, they’re just more open now about being Leftists. The new ones are too deranged and stupid to act like Obama did. I have no idea how anyone can support them anymore. They’re not only for open borders but they’re for giving illegal immigrants free everything. It’s RIDICULOUS. They’re absolutely trying to destroy this Country and you mfs are like “Hope springs eternal”. LOL gfy
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah but they know how to cheat, lie and steal real good. I’m taking nothing for granted.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All Democrats have a look to them. It’s part-Evil, part-Fraud with a dash of narcotics. You see the same look in cult leaders and serial killers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mostly what I see is naïveté – a simple, profoundly ignorant presumption that nothing has actually changed and that nothing ever will. That the American people are eager to go back to the days when a Hillary Clinton could simply “assume” that she would be handed the victory, because she was what the President of the United States was “supposed” to be. That the election of 2016 was some kind of fluke.
LikeLike
Get rid of one clown, get another. Steyer’s no better.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What the ‘ell was he thinking?
LikeLike
Equally important is the fact that I too will announce today that I will not run for POTUS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need the Democrat candidate collage with the red “X”
LikeLike
I think he had two jobs to perform in the first debate and he did them:
1) Push down Biden with the “Pass the Torch” meme, and
2) Play “food fight” with other candidates so Harris could show dominance with her quelling the food fight remark.
Note: other candidates in “food fight” had microphones on although it was not their turn but candidate Yang only had his microphone on when he was responding to direct questions from moderators.
LikeLike
Take the rest of the ilk with ya and don’t let the door hit you in the kiester on the way out. Toodles!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who?
LikeLike
Zero percent support is really low. It’s almost nothing.
LikeLike
We do have a challenger in district 7.
Clinton’s nuclear football carrier.
LikeLike
Buh Bye… and take Beto with you. Fools.
LikeLike
But he does get to keep his size 42 shoes and the red squeeky nose so it was a win/win for him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank God for small things coming our way I am so glad that he is going out and now please
send someone to run against him We need to get rid of as many of these people as possible
even Newsmax is saying today that this upstein situation is going to try to ensnare PT
There is no way that our clean President would be caught dead on that bunches Jets or anything else having to do with that situation.. if he has someone in his admins He will deal with them
in all good time..
LikeLike
Yesterday, upon the stair
I met a man who wasn’t there.
I met him there again today.
How I wish he would go away.
Oooops, something’s gone astray;
He and Swalwell are gone. Hooray!
I don’t miss that silly pair,
The two men who were never there..
LikeLike
I’m disappointed! Was looking forward to a great cathartic experience watching him get the snot knocked out of him by a mere Dimocrat loser, without getting to the ring for a true ass-beating from a REAL POTUS! Eric will always be in the nickel-dime league, depending on how the Brown-Bombers feel about him that day…
LikeLike
But to whom will his voters- er, voter- rally?
Picking up the Swalwell base could literally double Gillibrand’s, Klobuchar’s, Booker’s, or O’Rourke’s numbers.
LikeLike
He, like most of the handraisers on stage, was auditioning for P or VP, in the FUTURE.
Not Biden, Bernie or Poco, of coarse but the younger ones, getting their feet wet, for 2032?
Because of coarse they actually think there might be a viable Democrat party, running Candidates for P and VP in the future,….silly notion but hope springs eternal!
LikeLike
Perhaps his donation numbers matched his poll numbers….or were at least disappointing enough to paint a picture he couldn’t ignore.
These people are in it for the money all the way. Some of them get HUGE donations to talk smack about Trump for a few weeks/months…..then fade away with the dough. Beto raked in over $8mil running against Cruz, Good money if you can pull it off.
LikeLike
Watching them all drop out even before Iowa will be fun. Both of the gay guys should be out before the end of the year.
LikeLike
First Swalwell…then Swallowwell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He got Spiced.
LikeLike
Hello! You have to have supporters first. When you’re a ZERO that means you have ZERO support. There is nothing to nab.
LikeLike
He’s laughing his way to the bank as he puts the millions of contributions legally into his private account.
LikeLike
Exactly.
In it to
win itget paid.
Mission accomplished.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He should return the money but instead will pay off some of his debt, disgusting.
LikeLike
Smalwell’s Democrat presidential polling numbers were the same as mine and I haven’t dropped out of the race?
LikeLiked by 1 person
How could anyone have taken this clown Smalwell seriously??? For that matter, how can anyone take any of the Dem candidates seriously??? I mean, really!!!! – A pack of socialists!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw shucks!!!!!! And he was such presidential material too….
LikeLike
As I posted previously, critters like Swallwell run not to win but to collect enough $$$$ to run for reelection. Nancy must have made sure he got enough. She doesn’t want to lose a lackey in the House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dang. I was hoping he’d be the nominee. He’s the most thoroughly dislikable person in politics and would have been an easy target for POTUS.
LikeLike
Did he bail before the hippie chick? I heard on his way out Swallwell said “Me quit..orange man bad”. So predictable.
LikeLike
Something to do with the Epstein case???
Good way to start a rumor, speak before facts: very SLS, Sandy-like socialist.
LikeLike
Captain Delusional tried to jump out a window but realized he cannot fly with his fabric ‘cape’ even though he spews LOTS of hot air… #WhatAmaroon
LikeLike
This is a big deal!! Who will get the two Swalwell supporters. Could swing the election.
LikeLike
Watch. One by one they will peel off and out, just as soon as it is figured out which way the wind blew on the issues the candidate was link to or known for. Then the “Chosen One” will, one by one, adopt the winning issue or strategy of the base of that candidate’s supporters in order to draw and hook in each candidate’s supporters as each of the other candidates drop out. It’s a strategic culling to manipulate the base to fall in line around the “Chosen One”.
LikeLike
Everyone CLAP!
LikeLike
I don’t pity the fool…
LikeLike
It didn’t take long for you to know Swallowswell was a complete fool. His voting district is clueless then again we’re talking about The Peoples Republic of Kalifornia.
LikeLike
Where’s the Tic-Tac-Toe board with the pictures being x’d out as the phonies exit?
LikeLike
One will remain and still will be a phony.
LikeLike
He served his purpose. He presented a specific set of optics to a fixed target market group for evaluation by others. He was never going to be the nominee, but he played out his role and is now moving on. Wonder what his participation prize will be?
LikeLike