Oh Noes – Eric Swalwell Becomes First Candidate Zero to Drop Out…

Posted on July 8, 2019 by

Leading from behind, democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell becomes the first zero percent member of the clown car to jump out of the race.  Swalwell is expected to make a formal announcement at a press conference this afternoon.

WASHINGTON – […] The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that Swalwell, who is a close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, is expected to announce he will launch a reelection bid for his fifth term in the lower chamber.

Speculation swirled over the weekend that Swalwell would be putting an end to his campaign after he canceled Independence Day events in New Hampshire last week.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll conducted June 29 to July 1 showed Swalwell polling at zero percent among Democratic primary and caucus voters. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Dem Hypocrisy, Election 2020, Legislation, Nancy Pelosi, Notorious Liars. Bookmark the permalink.

85 Responses to Oh Noes – Eric Swalwell Becomes First Candidate Zero to Drop Out…

  1. moe ham head says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:10 pm

    well at least his polling numbers match his IQ

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • Bing says:
      July 8, 2019 at 2:25 pm

      Swalwell the Blutarski of Presidential candidates. 0.0

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Sharon says:
      July 8, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      Seen a article Tom Steyer is running for President. Another corrupted POS!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        July 8, 2019 at 4:12 pm

        Sharaon, Steyer is a millionaire that keeps spending millions and loses them. Typical democrat wasting money and going nowhere. However, since our “republican votes” just happened to not be counted or found, he probably could win a seat in this swamp congress. Another reason to close down this congress, lock the doors and change the locks and they leave without lifetime benefits we never authorized. They are OUR HIRED employees and time to wake them up to reality!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 4:10 pm

      moe, and more reason for us to take back the reins and limit terms, say 1 (6 ys) for the Senate and maybe 3 (6 yrs) for the House and nothing more. Let them do what our Founders’ Congress did – meet, and then go home to whatever and let new fresh blood and hopefully commonsense and truly representing our Republic. If not, since hired/ elected them, we can fire/remove them as the lousy employees they have become.

      Like

      Reply
    • srmikeinohio says:
      July 8, 2019 at 4:56 pm

      That’s funny right there, but soooo true!!!!!! I have two sons around the same age as Swallow Well. I thank God every day that my boys didn’t turn out like that ass jackass.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Honest Abbey says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    Is this Eric being Bold without the BOLD!?! 😂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Bogeyfree says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:11 pm

    1 down 19 more to go.

    The countdown to Michelle has begun

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. steve says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:14 pm

    i am crushed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Athena the Warrior says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    NO! Who else is going to give us gems like, “Breaking up with Russia & making up with NATO” line.
    I’m crushed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Perot Conservative says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Michelle played The Card yesterday regarding the Trump inaugural. Not enough POC.

    I guess she didn’t notice prison reform.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
      • Mike Robinson says:
        July 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

        I hope that the Democrats are not so foolish as to try to persuade Michelle Obama to run for public office – “deep thoughts” or no. Of course she has a pretty face and is a well-known public figure, but he has no qualifications to be Chief Executive Officer of the US Government. Going forward – now that we’ve experienced a President who does have these qualifications (in spades …) – the American people are not going to be content with pretty faces.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • ilcon says:
          July 8, 2019 at 2:55 pm

          Did you forget her signature executive order, Michelle’s Lunches. They were so popular nobody ate them.

          Mike is uglier than a baboons butt.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • 813.52Ran says:
          July 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

          Pretty face?

          You got some ‘splainin’ to do, Mike.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • CountryClassVulgarian says:
            July 8, 2019 at 4:05 pm

            Whew!!!!! I thought I was lacking in comprehension when I read that line. There are lots of adjectives I would use before face in that sentence and pretty did not make the list.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • donna kovacevic says:
            July 8, 2019 at 4:45 pm

            I was just gonna say, whose face did you call pretty. Perhaps time for a quality eye exam. I am being sarcastic about the eye exam, but really? We say fuj.

            Like

            Reply
        • Toenail says:
          July 8, 2019 at 3:04 pm

          Hahahahahahahahaahaha

          Like

          Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          July 8, 2019 at 3:20 pm

          Yeah, the Dems TRIED running a former first lady for POTUS,…and it worked out so WELL for them, LAST time!/s

          I don’t believe its gonna happen, and am surprised at how many seem eager for it, actually.

          We are going to have the “Thrillah in Novebah”, and regardless the Democrat candidate, its going to be “Trump vs. Bernie”, as ALL the candidates for the Dems, including any ‘brought out at the Convention to save the party’ Candidate is going to be Bernie 2.0, attempting SOMEHOW to backtrack on their extreme positions (taken during the primaries) in order to ‘move to the middle’.

          They may well bring Barac in at the Convention, to TRY to quell the riot, but not sure even HE will be able to pacify the angry hoards. IMHO,…

          Like

          Reply
        • Sharon says:
          July 8, 2019 at 3:22 pm

          Mike Joan Rivers was interviewed a few years ago and was asked if we will ever have a gay or transgender President. She responded by saying we already have a gay President Obama. And she said Michelle is a tranny and everyone in the LGBT community knows that.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Raised on Reagan says:
            July 8, 2019 at 4:00 pm

            And Joan was dead in a couple of weeks from a botched cosmetic surgery.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • donna kovacevic says:
              July 8, 2019 at 4:49 pm

              I loved Joan Rivers, she came to Canada many times, she also had her jewelry etc on our shopping network. Lovely lady and very kind from what I heard. Memory Eternal.

              Like

              Reply
        • Lack is not all says:
          July 8, 2019 at 5:59 pm

          Pretty face? We obviously dont have the same taste. I never heard of the pretty face of a monkey.

          Like

          Reply
  7. ZurichMike says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Can someone primary him out of his district?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • graphiclucidity says:
      July 8, 2019 at 3:26 pm

      Swalwell represents the 15th District, wedged in between San Francisco and San Jose on the eastern side.

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/California%27s_15th_congressional_district

      I’m sure that whoever the candidate is who could successfully primary him, would be even worse.

      The demographics of the 15th are interesting, though.

      34.4% – White
      6.1% – Black
      30.4% – Asian
      22.4% – Hispanic
      5.6% – other

      If a moderate Democrat Asian could be found there, with a good media presence and decent ideas, that person might have a shot

      Like

      Reply
  8. RadioMattM says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    You mean he realized that people don’t like being told their government will nuke them if they don’t fall in line? What a shock.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. patti says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:22 pm

    Wonder if he scooped up enough $ to pay down his enormous personal situation…anyway…

    NaNaNaNa…NaNaNaNa…HeyHeyHey…Good-bye Felicia! 😉

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. The Boss says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    Well, at least we’re starting to get a Swellwall on the border.
    (H/T – Greg Gutfeld)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  11. Tseg says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:26 pm

    Sad day.

    Like

    Reply
  12. Will says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    “As God as my witness I thought nuking Oklahoma would be a great campaign strategy”

    LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Mike Robinson says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    Hope springs eternal. Therefore, I hope that the Democrats do actually manage to come up with a credible candidate by November of next year. Right now, they’re not looking too good.

    What we’re seeing right now – all we’re seeing – are “well-polished white faces and good looking smiles.” No actual qualifications doing business negotiation nor anything else: they’re all professional politicians. The empty words that pour out of their empty mouths come from an empty teleprompter. Yes, we know that this sort of thing used to work. It used to be all that we were allowed to hope for. But that all changed in 2016, and in 2020 it’s not going to change back. In fact, it’s never going to change back. The game has changed, forever. The Democratic Party has not. (And, in many ways, neither have the Republicans.)

    Like

    Reply
    • redthunder238 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 2:47 pm

      A “credible Democrat”? LOL Thanks for that one. haha You’re right though, the Dems haven’t changed, they’re just more open now about being Leftists. The new ones are too deranged and stupid to act like Obama did. I have no idea how anyone can support them anymore. They’re not only for open borders but they’re for giving illegal immigrants free everything. It’s RIDICULOUS. They’re absolutely trying to destroy this Country and you mfs are like “Hope springs eternal”. LOL gfy

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Shark24 says:
      July 8, 2019 at 2:51 pm

      Yeah but they know how to cheat, lie and steal real good. I’m taking nothing for granted.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. redthunder238 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    All Democrats have a look to them. It’s part-Evil, part-Fraud with a dash of narcotics. You see the same look in cult leaders and serial killers.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Mike Robinson says:
      July 8, 2019 at 2:48 pm

      Mostly what I see is naïveté – a simple, profoundly ignorant presumption that nothing has actually changed and that nothing ever will. That the American people are eager to go back to the days when a Hillary Clinton could simply “assume” that she would be handed the victory, because she was what the President of the United States was “supposed” to be. That the election of 2016 was some kind of fluke.

      Like

      Reply
  15. cheryl says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:41 pm

    Get rid of one clown, get another. Steyer’s no better.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Gort says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    What the ‘ell was he thinking?

    Like

    Reply
  17. El Torito says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:45 pm

    Equally important is the fact that I too will announce today that I will not run for POTUS.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Ken Maritch says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:53 pm

    We need the Democrat candidate collage with the red “X”

    Like

    Reply
  19. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    I think he had two jobs to perform in the first debate and he did them:
    1) Push down Biden with the “Pass the Torch” meme, and
    2) Play “food fight” with other candidates so Harris could show dominance with her quelling the food fight remark.
    Note: other candidates in “food fight” had microphones on although it was not their turn but candidate Yang only had his microphone on when he was responding to direct questions from moderators.

    Like

    Reply
  20. JD says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:55 pm

    Take the rest of the ilk with ya and don’t let the door hit you in the kiester on the way out. Toodles!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Garavaglia says:
    July 8, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    Who?

    Like

    Reply
  22. ilcon says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    We do have a challenger in district 7.

    Clinton’s nuclear football carrier.

    Like

    Reply
  23. beach lover says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    Buh Bye… and take Beto with you. Fools.

    Like

    Reply
  24. FL_GUY says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    But he does get to keep his size 42 shoes and the red squeeky nose so it was a win/win for him.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. rustybritches says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Thank God for small things coming our way I am so glad that he is going out and now please
    send someone to run against him We need to get rid of as many of these people as possible
    even Newsmax is saying today that this upstein situation is going to try to ensnare PT
    There is no way that our clean President would be caught dead on that bunches Jets or anything else having to do with that situation.. if he has someone in his admins He will deal with them
    in all good time..

    Like

    Reply
  26. Lactantius says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Yesterday, upon the stair
    I met a man who wasn’t there.
    I met him there again today.
    How I wish he would go away.

    Oooops, something’s gone astray;
    He and Swalwell are gone. Hooray!
    I don’t miss that silly pair,
    The two men who were never there..

    Like

    Reply
  27. grumpyqs says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    I’m disappointed! Was looking forward to a great cathartic experience watching him get the snot knocked out of him by a mere Dimocrat loser, without getting to the ring for a true ass-beating from a REAL POTUS! Eric will always be in the nickel-dime league, depending on how the Brown-Bombers feel about him that day…

    Like

    Reply
  28. keeler says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    But to whom will his voters- er, voter- rally?

    Picking up the Swalwell base could literally double Gillibrand’s, Klobuchar’s, Booker’s, or O’Rourke’s numbers.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      July 8, 2019 at 3:27 pm

      He, like most of the handraisers on stage, was auditioning for P or VP, in the FUTURE.
      Not Biden, Bernie or Poco, of coarse but the younger ones, getting their feet wet, for 2032?
      Because of coarse they actually think there might be a viable Democrat party, running Candidates for P and VP in the future,….silly notion but hope springs eternal!

      Like

      Reply
  29. themellowtraveller says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Perhaps his donation numbers matched his poll numbers….or were at least disappointing enough to paint a picture he couldn’t ignore.

    These people are in it for the money all the way. Some of them get HUGE donations to talk smack about Trump for a few weeks/months…..then fade away with the dough. Beto raked in over $8mil running against Cruz, Good money if you can pull it off.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Sentient says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Watching them all drop out even before Iowa will be fun. Both of the gay guys should be out before the end of the year.

    Like

    Reply
  31. ilcon says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    He got Spiced.

    Like

    Reply
    • TwoLaine says:
      July 8, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      Hello! You have to have supporters first. When you’re a ZERO that means you have ZERO support. There is nothing to nab.

      Like

      Reply
  32. sucesfuloser says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    He’s laughing his way to the bank as he puts the millions of contributions legally into his private account.

    Like

    Reply
  33. California Joe says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Smalwell’s Democrat presidential polling numbers were the same as mine and I haven’t dropped out of the race?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. straystrat says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    How could anyone have taken this clown Smalwell seriously??? For that matter, how can anyone take any of the Dem candidates seriously??? I mean, really!!!! – A pack of socialists!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    July 8, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Aw shucks!!!!!! And he was such presidential material too….

    Like

    Reply
  36. Bert Darrell says:
    July 8, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    As I posted previously, critters like Swallwell run not to win but to collect enough $$$$ to run for reelection. Nancy must have made sure he got enough. She doesn’t want to lose a lackey in the House.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. Free Speech says:
    July 8, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Dang. I was hoping he’d be the nominee. He’s the most thoroughly dislikable person in politics and would have been an easy target for POTUS.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Garavaglia says:
    July 8, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    Did he bail before the hippie chick? I heard on his way out Swallwell said “Me quit..orange man bad”. So predictable.

    Like

    Reply
  39. pawatcher says:
    July 8, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Something to do with the Epstein case???
    Good way to start a rumor, speak before facts: very SLS, Sandy-like socialist.

    Like

    Reply
  40. lisaginnz says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Captain Delusional tried to jump out a window but realized he cannot fly with his fabric ‘cape’ even though he spews LOTS of hot air… #WhatAmaroon

    Like

    Reply
  41. Binkser1 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    This is a big deal!! Who will get the two Swalwell supporters. Could swing the election.

    Like

    Reply
  42. tav144 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Watch. One by one they will peel off and out, just as soon as it is figured out which way the wind blew on the issues the candidate was link to or known for. Then the “Chosen One” will, one by one, adopt the winning issue or strategy of the base of that candidate’s supporters in order to draw and hook in each candidate’s supporters as each of the other candidates drop out. It’s a strategic culling to manipulate the base to fall in line around the “Chosen One”.

    Like

    Reply
  43. TwoLaine says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Everyone CLAP!

    Like

    Reply
  44. Fools Gold says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    I don’t pity the fool…

    Like

    Reply
  45. 1970novass396 says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    It didn’t take long for you to know Swallowswell was a complete fool. His voting district is clueless then again we’re talking about The Peoples Republic of Kalifornia.

    Like

    Reply
  46. Rock Knutne says:
    July 8, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Where’s the Tic-Tac-Toe board with the pictures being x’d out as the phonies exit?

    Like

    Reply
  47. Chiggerbug says:
    July 8, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    He served his purpose. He presented a specific set of optics to a fixed target market group for evaluation by others. He was never going to be the nominee, but he played out his role and is now moving on. Wonder what his participation prize will be?

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s