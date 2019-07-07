Epstein Arrest – Pelosi Predicts High Profile “Faves” Could Be Implicated…

A rather unusual tweet from Christine Pelosi, daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, outlining a concern around the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein: “it is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated.”

Considering the frame-of-reference, the social circle and political network the Pelosi family, the use of the term “our faves” has rather looming implications:

(LINK to TWEET)

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested late on Saturday on suspicion of sex trafficking of underage girls and will appear in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said, meaning he will face charges similar to those he avoided in a 2007 plea deal.

Epstein, 66, was being held in New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.

Asked by email if Epstein planned to plead not guilty to any charges, a lawyer for Epstein, Jack Goldberger, replied, “Yes.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, which is handling the case, declined to comment.  (read more)

477 Responses to Epstein Arrest – Pelosi Predicts High Profile “Faves” Could Be Implicated…

  1. 1herder says:
    July 7, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    burnetto…….nothing like what Roger Stone and his frightened wife and 3 pets had to go thru with guns drawn, etc thanks to mulehead and weissman…….

  2. jeans2nd says:
    July 7, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    “I will tell you, we have a predator in the White House.” Kamala Harris, campaigning this weekend.

    Tell me, oh please, tell me, how this entire Epstein fiasco is aimed at the Bad Guys, and AG Barr, who must recuse himself, started the ball rolling? Please add why this was started in the Get-Trump-At-All-Costs SDNY with Comey daughter as prosecutor.

    I’ll wait…

  3. youme says:
    July 7, 2019 at 7:55 pm

  4. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    I see a lot of hang wringing here that this is about President Trump. How? You really think President Trump is a pedophile? That IS what it comes down to you know. They have a sealed document, photo of him getting off the lolita express with an underage girl on his arm? Again, how exactly is he implicated here?

    • graphiclucidity says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:17 pm

      I don’t see it either.
      I was much more worried about what SDNY was doing with Michael Cohen than this.

    • visage13 says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      “You really think President Trump is a pedophile?” No way however, manufacturing evidence is not below these scumbags. Did I think he was a Russian agent? No but a lot of the country still does because they are idiots who watch fake news msm. As I said this morning, in the other thread, their mandate is to take down the President of the United States by ANY means necessary. To add to that, they did it this weekend because the world saw the July 4th picture and they know President Trump will be reelected and they cannot ever let that happen. It will be full stop until then.

    • jeans2nd says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:56 pm

      Pres Trump is neither a colluder/conspirator nor an obstructor of justice. Yet half the country believes Pres Trump is all those things and more, thanks to lying Democrats and a colluding media. They have nothing, but that will not stop them. They are evil.

      This is aimed at Pres Trump. Democrats nor their co-conspirators in the bureaucracy and media will never stop. Obama taught them all how to lie really really well, and had 8 years to hone their craft.
      May they all rot.

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      Most of those are DEM trolls.

      Fyi
      Pelosi’s father Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. allegedly was a “constant companion” of notorious mobster Benjamin “Benny Trotta” Magliano and other underworld figures during his political years in Baltimore, MD. D’Alesandro was a Congressman for five terms from 1938 to 1947, and Baltimore mayor for three terms from 1947 to 1959. Magliano was identified by the FBI as one of Baltimore’s “top hoodlums,” and he widely was acknowledged as the representative for New York’s Frankie Carbo who made his bones with Murder, Inc. and later became a made guy in the Lucchese family. The allegations are included in D’Alesandro’s recently-released FBI files which Friends of Ours has obtained pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act.
      https://www.sott.net/article/376215-Nancy-Pelosis-father-Thomas-D-Alesandro-Jr-was-as-crooked-as-they-come

    • wightmanfarm says:
      July 7, 2019 at 9:24 pm

      No, but, Epstein could be setting it up. He’ll testify that Trump was involved – cooperation for immunity. Don’t for a minute, think they won’t do something that horrible. They are getting desperate.

  5. Sherri Young says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Found this appellate court decision in this case linked in a comment below a story on frankreport.org. It is the decision to unseal the Epstein summary judgment in one of the civil suits and remand to the district court.

    http://www.ca2.uscourts.gov/decisions/isysquery/71831945-b344-467e-ac0b-4be2f6609f9b/1/doc/18-2868_16-3945_complete_opn.pdf#xml=http://www.ca2.uscourts.gov/decisions/isysquery/71831945-b344-467e-ac0b-4be2f6609f9b/1/hilite/

    • Sherri Young says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:13 pm

      Alrightey, it looks like the US Attorney’s office for the SDNY may have been prompted to move on Epstein now because the summary judgment and decision to seal documents came from a judge in the SDNY. I was wondering how on earth the SDNY might be involved now since the original criminal case was not theirs.

      Just starting to read. Have other things I need to do, so probably won’t get through it this evening.

    • The Boss says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Typical gas-lighting. So no, not a surprise.
      Just not a surprise in the way others are taking it.
      The pearl-clutching about Maureen Comey has to end.

      Has anyone actually read this piece of trash?
      If they have, did their reading comprehension skills fail them?
      Or are people reflexively assuming there is no winning going on?

      Read this idiotic article people!!
      It’s as full of weasel wording, hedges and innuendo as the Mueller novel.
      It means exactly nothing right now. N.O.T.H.I.N.G.
      You all are better than this (usually).

      And no slight intended against you Patriot1783.
      I’ve been wondering since yesterday where the Maureen Comey angle came from.
      So I appreciate your posting the only “source” I’ve seen.

  7. jjs says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    Senator Bob Menendez – bet this guys name is one of the favs.

  8. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    Check out this piece from the Miami Herald which seems to have been published contemporaneous with Epstein’s arrest, but BEFORE the Daily Beast first reported it….if I have my dates and times correct.
    Leftist infighting ?
    Retribution against Dershowitz for supporting the law instead of the agenda?
    =================

    Dershowitz v. Boies: Jeffrey Epstein case unleashes war between two legal Goliaths

    https://www.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article232312102.html

  9. Whitehouse Clown says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    What are the chances at least two or three of the “favs” are women?

    • Peoria Jones says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      I don’t even know if “faves” means what we think it means. Maybe she’s referring to big Dem supporters. Maybe she is sarcastically referring to their faves to see brought down, from the R side.

      So much speculation, but we really don’t know what this is all about yet. Too many nuances, which could go either way. I’ll wait and see. Maybe things will clear up a bit Monday.

  10. ilcon says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    Graph of pedo arrests under Trump.

    • Roger Duroid says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:46 pm

      That is australian broadcast company abc not the same fake news abc in US. But still the same anti trumpers.

  11. MaineCoon says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:23 pm

    In a video I posted on prior page, Bradley Edwards, Esq. (Victims’ attorney) said Miami Herald report Julie Brown had done great investigative work and excellent reporting on the Epstein issue over the years. The below video is a lengthly interview of her by a Miami station. She covers a lot of information about Epstein and all that has transpired in this situation. Worth watching.

    • covfefe999 says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:33 pm

      I just want to add that this video is from March 2019. Still well worth watching but it won’t have content related to today’s charges.

      • Sherri Young says:
        July 7, 2019 at 8:57 pm

        If you get a chance to look at the Epstein appellate court decision I posted above that orders summary judgment records unsealed and a case remanded to a federal district court, you’ll see that the decision was handed down on July 3rd, but the case was argued on March 6th. Julie Brown, her employer The Miami Herald, Dershowitz, and Cernovich were the ones who appealed that case.

    • Sherri Young says:
      July 7, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      Excellent interview. I encourage fellow Treepers to watch it.

  12. ilcon says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Graph of pedo arrests under Trump.

  13. James F says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Hollywood weirdo Helen Barkin knew all this time but did nothing to stop it or report her friend/colleague from trafficking and raping children.

    • sunnyflower5 says:
      July 7, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      And – you did nothing, Ellen Barkin?
      At least Mr. Trump barred Epstein for his behavior and freely spoke with investigators which aided the victims lawyer in 2009.

      Let’s take a closer look at Ellen Barkin.

      • Peoria Jones says:
        July 7, 2019 at 9:05 pm

        This old die-hard lefty actress continues, exposing her motive to smear POTUS. (No mention of PClinton, of course.) What a stupid, meddling b!tch!

        • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
          July 7, 2019 at 9:23 pm

          Pictures of people together like this with a blacked out background are some of the easiest to photoshop. So simple even a caveman can do it. Still, this one may be real as citizen Trump ran into a lot of high rollers over the years.

          • Peoria Jones says:
            July 7, 2019 at 9:33 pm

            DJT has been in photo’s with him, years ago. Whoopty-do. It means nothing. The Palm Beach billionaires club ain’t that big.

            DJT kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago when Epstein hit on another member’s 14-yr old daughter. Our POTUS has done all the right things, and the only way they can tar him is to make stuff up.

      • OnlyInAmerica says:
        July 7, 2019 at 9:16 pm

        Ellen is Barkin up the wrong tree. I hope her dirty ass gets laindered too.

      • sunnyflower5 says:
        July 7, 2019 at 9:18 pm

        https://www.forbes.com/pictures/filh45ejm/ron-perelman-and-ellen-barkin/#27b8231e387d
        Ron Perelman and Ellen Barkin The Revlon billionaire’s divorce from fourth wife Ellen Barkin, a Hollywood actress, got really ugly since business was involved: the two started a film production company

        Mr Perelman has not only made headlines for his own turbulent love life. In the late-90s, the lifetime Democrat was dragged into the saga of Mr Clinton’s personal affairs when a senior White House aide asked him to help find a job for Monica Lewinsky, the intern and lover of the president.

    • McGuffin says:
      July 7, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      So Ellen B knew and said nothing?! Add to list of ‘never watch this actor again’. Gettin’ to be a long list.

    • jackphatz says:
      July 7, 2019 at 9:05 pm

      When you stop to realize how many knew, participated with and kelp quiet about Weinstein…..

    • Zorro says:
      July 7, 2019 at 9:20 pm

      When’s your bitrgonna match your barkin? You didn’t say anything sooner because you got to keep your social invitations or something?

  14. pucecatt says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    If you go to Twitter not a peep out of the DC swamp about Epstein.. hmmm

    • jackphatz says:
      July 7, 2019 at 9:09 pm

      That’s because no one can connect Trump to Epstein like we all can the Clinton’s.

      Remember when Hillary said if they take her down she is naming names on her way down.

      Oh please, oh please, oh please……..

  15. Charles Stephens says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    NY Post reports that Comes daughter is one of the prosecutors on this case? That’s not good…

  16. burnett044 says:
    July 7, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    For years the scum have been trying to tie President Trump to Epstein…it is nothing new…
    just use a search engine and type in the words Trump ties to Epstien….page after page year after year of them trying to bring PT down..Alinsky rule is to blame others for the crimes you do yourself…
    it will never stop,so do not be surprized at anything they do…..
    they are corrupt and want everyone the same…..they hate it because PT is not.

  17. McGuffin says:
    July 7, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    “faves” … Pelosi daughter literally uses the slang term ‘faves” in her tweet about pedophiles??!! Used as casually as an 11 year old talking about a television show or pair of shoes or best friend? For Pelosi Jr to use such a casual tone in her tweet about such a serious and disgusting crime says she already knew all about the pedophilia going on with her friends and …..faves.
    Makes me sick(er)

  18. mr.piddles says:
    July 7, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    Don’t forget. The Pedo Island supposedly burned down in a year ago. According to this article, after a 4.5 earthquake? Weird coincidence. Verrry weird coincidence.

    https://newspunch.com/jeffrey-epstein-pedo-island-burns/

    Here’s a doozy for y’all… that article has a pic (via Google Earth) of a “strange temple-like structure”. Ok, now you just KNOW what when on on that island. These Billionaire Pedos are known to be Satan worshippers. Maybe the fire happened when somebody tried to incinerate the stash of slaughtered goats on the property. Gotta be careful with bonfires, people!

