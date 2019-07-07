Epstein Arrest – Pelosi Predicts High Profile “Faves” Could Be Implicated…

A rather unusual tweet from Christine Pelosi, daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, outlining a concern around the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein: “it is quite likely that some of our faves are implicated.”
Considering the frame-of-reference, the social circle and political network the Pelosi family, the use of the term “our faves” has rather looming implications:
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested late on Saturday on suspicion of sex trafficking of underage girls and will appear in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, a source familiar with the matter said, meaning he will face charges similar to those he avoided in a 2007 plea deal.
Epstein, 66, was being held in New York City’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons website.
Asked by email if Epstein planned to plead not guilty to any charges, a lawyer for Epstein, Jack Goldberger, replied, “Yes.”
A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, which is handling the case, declined to comment. (read more)
burnetto…….nothing like what Roger Stone and his frightened wife and 3 pets had to go thru with guns drawn, etc thanks to mulehead and weissman…….
Wouldn’t it be a damn shame if Weissmann was one of those implicated?
Or, Mueller the third! Especially given his propensity for refusing to investigate high profile pedophiles
“I will tell you, we have a predator in the White House.” Kamala Harris, campaigning this weekend.
Tell me, oh please, tell me, how this entire Epstein fiasco is aimed at the Bad Guys, and AG Barr, who must recuse himself, started the ball rolling? Please add why this was started in the Get-Trump-At-All-Costs SDNY with Comey daughter as prosecutor.
I’ll wait…
So, #HeelsUpHarris is your go-to gal for the latest? She’s been saying that for months.
Its a shot across the bow at Republicans. Don’t let Trump/Barr pursue Comey or your dirty laundry with Epstein is going to become public.
I do feel, under the current political atmosphere beyond Donald J Trump’s control, Comey’s daughter should recuse herself. She shouldn’t need to be asked, she should just do it.
Perhaps even worse than her father’s public vendetta against PTrump, is her public involvement as a pink vagina hat-wearing contributor to Hellary’s campaign. With the Clintons all over this sordid mess, there should be no question that she recuse.
Huh? Come again.
Kamala you’re talking about Barrack and yourself right?????
SNARK
Doesn’t sound like Sundance and Cates are BFFs, but an interesting take to consider on the point you raise:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1147951833878601728.html
As usual, it comes down to the two differing pro-Trump schools of thought: “He’s playing 5D chess” versus “he’s great but the swamp is still running everything”
I see a lot of hang wringing here that this is about President Trump. How? You really think President Trump is a pedophile? That IS what it comes down to you know. They have a sealed document, photo of him getting off the lolita express with an underage girl on his arm? Again, how exactly is he implicated here?
I don’t see it either.
I was much more worried about what SDNY was doing with Michael Cohen than this.
“You really think President Trump is a pedophile?” No way however, manufacturing evidence is not below these scumbags. Did I think he was a Russian agent? No but a lot of the country still does because they are idiots who watch fake news msm. As I said this morning, in the other thread, their mandate is to take down the President of the United States by ANY means necessary. To add to that, they did it this weekend because the world saw the July 4th picture and they know President Trump will be reelected and they cannot ever let that happen. It will be full stop until then.
Pres Trump is neither a colluder/conspirator nor an obstructor of justice. Yet half the country believes Pres Trump is all those things and more, thanks to lying Democrats and a colluding media. They have nothing, but that will not stop them. They are evil.
This is aimed at Pres Trump. Democrats nor their co-conspirators in the bureaucracy and media will never stop. Obama taught them all how to lie really really well, and had 8 years to hone their craft.
May they all rot.
Most of those are DEM trolls.
Fyi
Pelosi’s father Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. allegedly was a “constant companion” of notorious mobster Benjamin “Benny Trotta” Magliano and other underworld figures during his political years in Baltimore, MD. D’Alesandro was a Congressman for five terms from 1938 to 1947, and Baltimore mayor for three terms from 1947 to 1959. Magliano was identified by the FBI as one of Baltimore’s “top hoodlums,” and he widely was acknowledged as the representative for New York’s Frankie Carbo who made his bones with Murder, Inc. and later became a made guy in the Lucchese family. The allegations are included in D’Alesandro’s recently-released FBI files which Friends of Ours has obtained pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act.
https://www.sott.net/article/376215-Nancy-Pelosis-father-Thomas-D-Alesandro-Jr-was-as-crooked-as-they-come
Flashback to the New York Times December 12, 1953 page 16. The subject is Nancy Pelosi’s brother Franklin D. Roosevelt D’Alesandro. (Sorry no link on this one.)
Baltimore,Dec.11(UP)- A Baltimore city grand jury recommended today that Franklin D. Roosevelt D’Alesandro, son of Baltimore’s Mayor, be prosecuted for lying during his recent rape trial. The grand jury also recommended that an indictment be drawn against James Pollack, long-time Democratic political leader, for trying to obstruct justice during the trial in which the youth won acquittal. The grand jury made its recommendations in which presentments, which in this state precede the issuance of indictments. D’Alesandro, 20-year-old son of Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro, was charged, with more than a dozen other youths, of moral charges in two girls, ages 11 and 13.
No comment on this flashback from Nancy. Also , no comment yet on this photo from Harvey Weinstein.
https://nalert.blogspot.com/2017/10/flashback-1953-nancy-pelosis-brother.html?m=1
Nancy Pelosi’s Brother-In-Law’s Company Received $737 Million From Obama’s Energy Dept As “Loan Guarantee”
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/06/nancy-pelosis-brother-in-laws-company-received-737-million-from-obamas-energy-dept-as-loan-guarantee/
No, but, Epstein could be setting it up. He’ll testify that Trump was involved – cooperation for immunity. Don’t for a minute, think they won’t do something that horrible. They are getting desperate.
Found this appellate court decision in this case linked in a comment below a story on frankreport.org. It is the decision to unseal the Epstein summary judgment in one of the civil suits and remand to the district court.
http://www.ca2.uscourts.gov/decisions/isysquery/71831945-b344-467e-ac0b-4be2f6609f9b/1/doc/18-2868_16-3945_complete_opn.pdf#xml=http://www.ca2.uscourts.gov/decisions/isysquery/71831945-b344-467e-ac0b-4be2f6609f9b/1/hilite/
Alrightey, it looks like the US Attorney’s office for the SDNY may have been prompted to move on Epstein now because the summary judgment and decision to seal documents came from a judge in the SDNY. I was wondering how on earth the SDNY might be involved now since the original criminal case was not theirs.
Just starting to read. Have other things I need to do, so probably won’t get through it this evening.
Surprise, surprise.
Not.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/425293-guess-whose-daughter-is-reportedly-a-prosecutor-in-jeffrey-epstein-case/
Typical gas-lighting. So no, not a surprise.
Just not a surprise in the way others are taking it.
The pearl-clutching about Maureen Comey has to end.
Has anyone actually read this piece of trash?
If they have, did their reading comprehension skills fail them?
Or are people reflexively assuming there is no winning going on?
Read this idiotic article people!!
It’s as full of weasel wording, hedges and innuendo as the Mueller novel.
It means exactly nothing right now. N.O.T.H.I.N.G.
You all are better than this (usually).
And no slight intended against you Patriot1783.
I’ve been wondering since yesterday where the Maureen Comey angle came from.
So I appreciate your posting the only “source” I’ve seen.
Senator Bob Menendez – bet this guys name is one of the favs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Check out this piece from the Miami Herald which seems to have been published contemporaneous with Epstein’s arrest, but BEFORE the Daily Beast first reported it….if I have my dates and times correct.
Leftist infighting ?
Retribution against Dershowitz for supporting the law instead of the agenda?
=================
Dershowitz v. Boies: Jeffrey Epstein case unleashes war between two legal Goliaths
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article232312102.html
LikeLiked by 3 people
Link to the MH series on Epstein.
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article220097825.html
🤙
What are the chances at least two or three of the “favs” are women?
I don’t even know if “faves” means what we think it means. Maybe she’s referring to big Dem supporters. Maybe she is sarcastically referring to their faves to see brought down, from the R side.
So much speculation, but we really don’t know what this is all about yet. Too many nuances, which could go either way. I’ll wait and see. Maybe things will clear up a bit Monday.
Graph of pedo arrests under Trump.
That is australian broadcast company abc not the same fake news abc in US. But still the same anti trumpers.
In a video I posted on prior page, Bradley Edwards, Esq. (Victims’ attorney) said Miami Herald report Julie Brown had done great investigative work and excellent reporting on the Epstein issue over the years. The below video is a lengthly interview of her by a Miami station. She covers a lot of information about Epstein and all that has transpired in this situation. Worth watching.
I just want to add that this video is from March 2019. Still well worth watching but it won’t have content related to today’s charges.
If you get a chance to look at the Epstein appellate court decision I posted above that orders summary judgment records unsealed and a case remanded to a federal district court, you’ll see that the decision was handed down on July 3rd, but the case was argued on March 6th. Julie Brown, her employer The Miami Herald, Dershowitz, and Cernovich were the ones who appealed that case.
Excellent interview. I encourage fellow Treepers to watch it.
Graph of pedo arrests under Trump.
Hollywood weirdo Helen Barkin knew all this time but did nothing to stop it or report her friend/colleague from trafficking and raping children.
And – you did nothing, Ellen Barkin?
At least Mr. Trump barred Epstein for his behavior and freely spoke with investigators which aided the victims lawyer in 2009.
Let’s take a closer look at Ellen Barkin.
This old die-hard lefty actress continues, exposing her motive to smear POTUS. (No mention of PClinton, of course.) What a stupid, meddling b!tch!
Pictures of people together like this with a blacked out background are some of the easiest to photoshop. So simple even a caveman can do it. Still, this one may be real as citizen Trump ran into a lot of high rollers over the years.
DJT has been in photo’s with him, years ago. Whoopty-do. It means nothing. The Palm Beach billionaires club ain’t that big.
DJT kicked him out of Mar-a-Lago when Epstein hit on another member’s 14-yr old daughter. Our POTUS has done all the right things, and the only way they can tar him is to make stuff up.
Ellen is Barkin up the wrong tree. I hope her dirty ass gets laindered too.
https://www.forbes.com/pictures/filh45ejm/ron-perelman-and-ellen-barkin/#27b8231e387d
Ron Perelman and Ellen Barkin The Revlon billionaire’s divorce from fourth wife Ellen Barkin, a Hollywood actress, got really ugly since business was involved: the two started a film production company
Mr Perelman has not only made headlines for his own turbulent love life. In the late-90s, the lifetime Democrat was dragged into the saga of Mr Clinton’s personal affairs when a senior White House aide asked him to help find a job for Monica Lewinsky, the intern and lover of the president.
So Ellen B knew and said nothing?! Add to list of ‘never watch this actor again’. Gettin’ to be a long list.
When you stop to realize how many knew, participated with and kelp quiet about Weinstein…..
Think of all of Weinstein’s “It- Girls”.
When’s your bitrgonna match your barkin? You didn’t say anything sooner because you got to keep your social invitations or something?
If you go to Twitter not a peep out of the DC swamp about Epstein.. hmmm
That’s because no one can connect Trump to Epstein like we all can the Clinton’s.
Remember when Hillary said if they take her down she is naming names on her way down.
Oh please, oh please, oh please……..
NY Post reports that Comes daughter is one of the prosecutors on this case? That’s not good…
For years the scum have been trying to tie President Trump to Epstein…it is nothing new…
just use a search engine and type in the words Trump ties to Epstien….page after page year after year of them trying to bring PT down..Alinsky rule is to blame others for the crimes you do yourself…
it will never stop,so do not be surprized at anything they do…..
they are corrupt and want everyone the same…..they hate it because PT is not.
“faves” … Pelosi daughter literally uses the slang term ‘faves” in her tweet about pedophiles??!! Used as casually as an 11 year old talking about a television show or pair of shoes or best friend? For Pelosi Jr to use such a casual tone in her tweet about such a serious and disgusting crime says she already knew all about the pedophilia going on with her friends and …..faves.
Makes me sick(er)
I hear only paedophiles use the term faves.
SNARK
Don’t forget. The Pedo Island supposedly burned down in a year ago. According to this article, after a 4.5 earthquake? Weird coincidence. Verrry weird coincidence.
https://newspunch.com/jeffrey-epstein-pedo-island-burns/
Here’s a doozy for y’all… that article has a pic (via Google Earth) of a “strange temple-like structure”. Ok, now you just KNOW what when on on that island. These Billionaire Pedos are known to be Satan worshippers. Maybe the fire happened when somebody tried to incinerate the stash of slaughtered goats on the property. Gotta be careful with bonfires, people!
