July 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #896

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
USA * 🇺🇸 * Happy 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (488 more Days to E-Day)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEAUTIFUL AMERICA–Thank you, President Trump.
God shed His grace on thee….
….The emblem of the brave and true…..
My Country, ‘Tis of Thee…..
….Whose broad stripes and bright stars….
Mine Eyes hath seen the Glory of the Coming of the Lord
….We fight our country’s battles ….
Off we go into the wild blue yonder,…..
….We’ll never change our course, ….
First to fight for the right,….
….We’re always ready for the call,….
And I’m proud to be an American
….And forever in peace may you wave….
God Bless America
….All is well, Safely rest, God is nigh.
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”If we Patriots say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
and we make the Most High our dwelling, no harm will overtake us,
no disaster will come near our country.
For he will command his angels concerning us to guard us in all our ways;
They will lift us up in their hands,
so that we will not strike our foot against a stone. “ 🌟
-— Psalm 33:9-12 (paraphrase)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump/MAGA Team, esp as he/FLOTUS go to Lincoln Memorial. 6-8pm ET
— for safety for all Patriots and for all American celebrations
— for our WALL being built
— regarding the border crisis, pray for those still working–Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs and wallbuilders
— our enemies stand down
— for protection for our beautiful America
— 🇺🇸 Tree Of Liberty 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Our July 4th ‘Salute to America’ ……. will be the show of a lifetime!”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
The United States flag is a symbol of our freedom. Many men and women have died over the years to preserve our freedom and the flag represents them as well
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday July 4, 2019—–
————————————————————————————————————————[Answers: America The Beautiful, Stars and Stripes Forever, America, The Star Spangled Banner, Battle Hymn of the Republic, US Marines, US Air Force, US Navy, US Army, US Coast Guard, God Bless The USA, You’re a Grand Old Flag, God Bless America, Taps]
———————————————————————————————————————
Dear Treepers, Have a wonderful and safe 4th of July. God Bless Sundance for this refuge. God Bless America. God Bless our dear President Trump.
Love you all! GC
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle ! Miss you Dear Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored and his family !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill and those who are caring for a loved one !
Happy 4th of July everybody !
God Bless you all !
Special shout out to Ad-Rem , Grandma and citizen817 ,
who put so much time and effort into our TreeHouse !
And of course Sundance ! Thank you for the best education ever !
Also God Bless our wonderful President , hope he enjoys this
special day !
God Bless America !
4th of July Blessings to you, dear Betsy…thank you for being there for me and all of us in the treehouse. God Bless you and God Bless America!
Best wishes for a very happy, safe Independence Day to you, Grandma, Sundance, Menagerie, Ad rems, all CTH troopers and Treepers!
May God keep blessing these United States of America.
Happy 4th of July WSB !
Have a great day !
Thank you, Betsy! You, too!
I named my mother’s two original brother and sister cats…Betsy and Ross. They lived in Williamsburg, Virginia! Wink!
Love it !
God Bless you, WSB, and Happy 4th of July! Stay safe
Happy Fourth, WSB and everyone you mentioned. 🎆🎆🎆😍😍😍
And especially our magnificent VSG president and all the Trump’s! And all those who work and help them!
Thank you, ivehadit! And to yours! Most wishes to keep our leader and his team safe!
Cute riddle Grandma, thx.
Happy forth of July,
And God bless YOU,
for all you do!
So glad you enjoy it…and thank you for your support here in the Treehouse.
May the Lord richly bless you. Stay safe.
Have a very Happy 4th , Dutchman !
U2
Amen.
GC, I am here tonight by volition, (thankfully) since significant other is peacefully at rest albeit not well enough to visit our north Georgia mountain cabin for the Fourth —a twelve hour 750 mile drive away that we used to share with impunity. No longer, alas.
Your prayers mean a great deal to this Treeper.
You and your wife are always in our prayers ristvan. Your legal expertise and scholarly insight have been a wonderful gift to the Treehouse.
This 4th, may you find those fireworks in each other’s eyes and embrace……. 😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
So glad you checked in tonight to let us know you’re hangin’ in there….and reminisce happier times. Many of us in the Treehouse are praying for you and others in similar situations.
Know we care and are there for you in the spirit. May the Lord Bless you and give you and your significant other…. peace….and in celebration of our nation’s birthday, Ristvan.
2 Thessalonians 3:16 Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way.
——————————-
P.S.–I mentioned further down this page, about your comment regarding President Trump getting the citizenship question on the census report. Hope you don’t mind me doing that as your legal comment was excellent and encouraging giving us further reason to keep praying for C-ship Q on the census form.
My post is right under Citizen’s post at 12:30 am.
God Bless you and take care of yourself, too.
From Sundance twitter:
LikeLiked by 11 people
Good myth buster, esp the sink/toilet combination.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have always been fascinated by these combo units to use in tight spots in restaurant restrooms…and they are not inexpensive!
Da bin…. 😦
OM, Puddy…thank you! Odd post…maybe should be on the bin! LOL! Happy Independence Day! 🐈
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy 4th WSB!
I KNOW that sink/toilet, as done anyone who has been incarcerated, at least in most jails and ALL prisons in the,U.S.
Its stainless steel, and darn near indestructible, believe me. Pipes are fully enclosed, all welded up tight.
Facility looked newer than places I have visited. Supplies better, but then American citisens who are incarcerated don’t bring their spouse and kids with them, so theres that.
Illegal immigrants are,argueably getting better treatment than American citisens who are incarcerated.
By the by, AOC visited a prison, awhile back and talked with the inmates, registering them to vote or something.
If she used the bathroom while she was there, she,would be familiar,with the,sink/toilet combination; use it once, its not something you forget. Its fine, it just makes an impression, you know?
So fake outrage? Or idiocy?
I think some of them have a water fountain built into the sink.
Toilet / sink / water fountain !
Sounds high class to me !
They are pricey, but not expensive, BECAUSE they are indestructible. Outlast a porcelain by many years in those conditions. Can’t have porcelain. Use water closet lid to bash someones head in, break and use sharp shards to slice throat.
These things bolt in a corner, so to two walls and a floor. No place to hide anything, no pipes to break off as club. And stainless, easy to keep clean.
Wow, Dutchman, I really lived a “sheltered life” …didn’t realized all that you explained….that all makes sense.
Dutchman,
Well we sure as hell KNOW it’s not fake idiocy!
like
Happy 4th everybody – Weather outlook: 70% chance that Sundance will post something guaranteed to get your blood boiling.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happy 4th bert !
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is where I come for my Two Minutes Hate
Happy Independence Day, bert!
Another one Sundance retweeted
LikeLiked by 9 people
And MSNBC, NBC, ABC, and CBS have decided not to carry the celebration.
Something big is about to happen. Wish I knew what it was.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m counting on OANN to cover it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you! I see that Grandma’a hubby found it too.
dan, It’ll be ON, all Day!
Happy Independence Day!!
Hubbie found this…
Right Side for more coverage of “Salute to America”.
https://rsbnetwork.com
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
And, we have the greatest President any where in the world!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sundance retweeted this from Gen Flynn …..Wow..God is Blessing America even tho the photo was taken in 2015!
LikeLiked by 10 people
Beautiful, General Flynn. I wish you and your family the best this Independence Day.
May you have your own independence back. Soon.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
They are just not giving up..
My dad used to say “Once a dog has a bite of yummy juicy steak, he isn’t going to give it up, so plan ahead.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calling out to The Fed..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Note to the Fed…and please excuse my pun.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now, that’s what I call common sense budgeting.
I truly believe the Dems do not know what 2 plus 2 is…or even know why 2 plus 2 is four.
Common Core Math…are for the losers.
And yet, all the Democrat Grinches will try everything they can to stop Independence Day from coming.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Compare price to price of Congressional junkets flown on military transport. Probably less than one trip by Pelosi, just the fuel and NOT counting the booze!
LikeLiked by 3 people
With ALL due respect. I DGAF how much it costs. If it’s 50 million dollars, 100 million to let the American people celebrate our Independence Day, the military, the President… the list is too long, add your own.
We spend more on uselss unneeded crap in our country all ‘authorised’ by a corrupt congress.
Get Mexico to pay for it, get China to pay for it, Hell, get IRAN to pay for it. Who cares?
The greatest country in the world is taking ONE day to celebrate the greatest governmental gift from the LORD in recorded history1
Don’t like it? Pi** OFF!
Rant over, and of course this ISN’T aimed at Treepers, I’m just screamin’ at the walls.
Agree with you 100 percent kp !
Happy 4th to you and yours !
LikeLiked by 1 person
BetsyRossRocked,
TY! And to you and yours as well.
GOD bless the USA! (secret tip; HE DOES!)
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
After reading Ristvan’s (our treehouse lurking lawyer) comment here today, I feel very much encouraged…Thank you, Ristvan! (hope you are doing okay,, hang in there)
So I’d say..” Go for it, President Trump!. America is with you and wants that citizenship question on the census form.”
For those who didn’t get a chance to read Ristvan’s comment here it is at 3:03pm, July 3, 2019:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/03/2020-census-questionnaire-citizenship-question-status-unknown/comment-page-1/#comment-7158635
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for posting the link to Ristvan’s comment, Grandma Covfefe. Much obliged!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, thank you. Ristvan’s legal opinions/analyses are always excellent.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank you Grandma and Ristvan !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, thanks ristvan and grandma.
On the political benefit I agree, its likecwhen PDJT ‘weighed in’ on the flag/kneeling issue.
Many argued he should avoid. Others argued its JUST the kind of issue the POTUS SHOULD “weigh in on”, and I would say others,were right, and THIS is another.
Great legal summary, as always ristvan!
I guess if you are ‘lurking lawyer’, yhan i’m “lurking jailhouse lawyer”!
Lol,..happy forth and wishing you and wife well!
Dutch, we are all ‘equal’ in the eye of our Lord. You got there your way, I got there differently. No matter in the end. I respect you fully.
Right back at you with respect and appreciation. You and yours a happy and safe 4th!
Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts
Nothing significant to post today. Here are the posts for July 2nd and 3rd. Some may have missed them as they were posted in the morning.
July 2nd: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/02/july-2nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-894/comment-page-1/#comment-7154485
July 3rd: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/03/july-3rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-895/comment-page-1/#comment-7157804
Happy 4th of July Stillwater !
Thank you for keeping us updated on Wall !
LikeLiked by 5 people
Happy 4th to you too Betsy! Happy to post the wall updates ~
… though sometimes I filter out some of the non-related tweets so as not to water down the content.
30′ tall please. 18′ is noting for spry young men… they can drop 13′ on the backside and survive unhurt. They can even drive over an 18′ wall.
A 30′ tall wall would be nice if one had an unlimited checkbook. This is privately built so money needs to be spent were it’s most effective.
Also, the wall isn’t meant to stop 100% of the people. It’s primarily meant to stop masses of people from crossing by slowing them down until border patrol gets there. And it’s especially effective for stopping/slowing down family units with younger children.
With the concrete speedway it won’t take long for Border Patrol to arrive.
Some of the wall is essentially 30+ feet tall. Though this probably won’t be the norm for future projects.
Tweet with aerial picture.
Look closely. Mexico is on the left side of our wall. We filled the property with 30’ of dirt on the back side of our wall making the entire barrier nearly 50’ high!! That’s how you stop people.
– Brian Kolfage (June 1, 2019)
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Dems are happy to accept the negative effects of the crisis, care for the flood of illegals that overburdens public, state, and federal resources, while doing nothing to remedy the root causes of the problem, immigration laws and border security.
They will promote this chaos until and unless they lose control of the House.
🇺🇸Happy 4th of July everybody🇺🇸😃
LikeLiked by 8 people
To you too Maggie !
Have a great day !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you and you have a wonderful day too BetsyRossRocked😃👍
And to you, maggie!
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
You don’t really need to know this, but my cat produces more useful material in her cat box on a daily basis, than Congress has produced in the last 5 years.
You know it’s true.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”
IMO, force will be required to temper Iran’s belligerence and to stop its development of a nuclear capability. No one desires acts of war, but Rouhani is openly boasting of progress toward creating nuclear weapons.
The President has stated numerous times that Iran will not be allowed to produce a nuclear weapon. The showdown is getting closer by the day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
New hacked email / FBI coverup? Hannity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have a Blessed and Happy 4th of July! God bless America!
LikeLiked by 4 people
I have a solution to the census problem. Have ICE agents hand deliver the ballots to each and every home. If the occupants refuse to open the door, they don’t get counted.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now that’s funny…and a great idea if we had enough ICE officers to do it.
Can one imagine AOC reacting to this idea? ///screeching and babbling……lol
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!!!!
I call it “the Trump Effect”. They, like all the rest, have not been kind to our President or First Lady. Another one bites the dust.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember Jackoff Smirnoff? He was the best. What ever happened to him?
LikeLiked by 2 people
clr,
He has his own comedy house in Branson, MO. Or at least he did last time I was there about 10 years ago. True story.
Too bad! I laughed continuously during an incorrect flight I got on in Argentina! Funniest event!
On the wrong flight and reading something about ants in MAD Magazine on the way to a destination in which I was never meant to be…still cannot figure how the airline let me on.
LikeLiked by 1 person
WSB,
Good times, good times…the flight story I mean.
And remember SPY vs SPY? I loved those 2 birds…
kp, oodles of outright laughter!!! Those always got me!
But I STILL remember sitting in the last seat on this damn prop plane somewhere in Argentina, laughing hysterically out loud about tiny ant armies! Knowing that no one would hear me because the engines were SO loud and the smell of fuel would drown out anyone’s brain!!! OMG, what a day!
Thanks to MAD Magazine, I just kept my cool and eventually got to my destination.
Holy sh*t that is funny, Happy Independence Day WSB, God bless you and yours.
And to you, kp!
I think it is going out of business b/c so much laughter is now forbidden. MAD’s whole thing was they making fun of WHATEVER was ‘cool’ at the moment. It was a sort of humor that could be cutting w/o being mean-spirited
LikeLiked by 2 people
I grew up on MAD. Had every issue from 1959-1967. It was amazing. Mort Drucker was my favorite artist, also loved Jack Davis. They’ve done some great stuff recently-mostly on movie series and Game of Thrones–but the political animus is all one way, whereas before they savaged EVERYBODY.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Don Rickles of magazines.
Some thoughts on the recent democrat television debates.
https://thepointman.wordpress.com/2019/07/04/welcome-to-clown-world-aka-the-democrat-debates/
Pointman
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laugh break:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dear Libby Larry ,
Charles Bronson,Lee Marvin and Clint Eastwood you ain’t !
God help us !
Thanks for the laugh sunny daze !
LikeLiked by 2 people
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!
U.S. Slaps Import Duties of More Than 400% on Vietnam Steel (China reshipments)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-slaps-import-duties-more-020115584.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
The dorks! They could have a Golden Ticket but they just wanna be China toadies?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Maybe this is why Mr. Vietnam was so distressed during the G 20.
VietNam is another commie Country…they don’t get it either. They’re on Commie Train track to nowhere.
LikeLiked by 5 people
President Trump, please direct the FBI to search down EVERYONE who made dead threats against this young girl and her family, via email, social media and telephone, and procedure them to the fullest extent of our laws.
This has gone too far!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gad, I hate spell mangler. Prosecute them for making death threats and intimidation.
Happy 4th of July Mini AOC !
You too JustScott !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Do we Treepers that will be at the WDC tank and fireworks exhibition have a “secret hand signal?”
Or, do we just put US Flag pins on our flip-flops?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lots of world news stories about “Detained Australian student released from North Korean custody.” Some attributing it to the Swiss, none attributing to out VSG45.
It was Sweden, who has done good work when these issues come up ( for the US also) just listened to the Australian PM.
Well done.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy Fourth of July America, love from China.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gotta get some sleep, for a change, get an early start on the drive to MAGA Feast in WDC.
Happy Independence Day to Sundance and the entire Treeper Crew. Patriot Central!
Many Thanks to You All!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true… worth the listen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He is doing more than that,
“David ShoelessJoe
🇺🇸
@yohiobaseball
6h6 hours ago
.@TheLastRefuge2 Idiots called in multiple bomb threats to phantom fireworks here in Ohio for donating to the July 4th celebration
Ohio firework company receives multiple bomb threats after Trump tweets out praise
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s nothing, Dr Gorka. Democrat JFK’s inaugural parade included nuclear missiles. Even President Trump doesn’t have the stones to try that.
As a consequence of the NY Slimes editorial outburst against celebrating the 4th of July, the inmates at the next democrat lunatic festival will show hands in favor of just abolishing July 4th. The calendar for July would then go from July 3 to July 5, similar to floor numbers on some buildings going from 12th floor to 14th floor.
Dear lord,
Please protect PDJT, his family and his support staff. Please also protect his supporters visiting DC for the 4th.
Please help those who would attack the gentle people who support the US constitution to understand the error of their ways and find peace of mind.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
#wolverines
…and please prosecute them [the attackers] to the fullest extent of the law…
Amen
