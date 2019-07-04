July 4th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #896

Posted on July 4, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:21 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * Happy 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (488 more Days to E-Day)
    HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEAUTIFUL AMERICA–Thank you, President Trump.

    God shed His grace on thee….
    ….The emblem of the brave and true…..
    My Country, ‘Tis of Thee…..
    ….Whose broad stripes and bright stars….
    Mine Eyes hath seen the Glory of the Coming of the Lord
    ….We fight our country’s battles ….
    Off we go into the wild blue yonder,…..
    ….We’ll never change our course, ….
    First to fight for the right,….
    ….We’re always ready for the call,….
    And I’m proud to be an American
    ….And forever in peace may you wave….
    God Bless America
    ….All is well, Safely rest, God is nigh.

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”If we Patriots say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
    and we make the Most High our dwelling, no harm will overtake us,
    no disaster will come near our country.
    For he will command his angels concerning us to guard us in all our ways;
    They will lift us up in their hands,
    so that we will not strike our foot against a stone. “ 🌟
    -— Psalm 33:9-12 (paraphrase)
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection for President Trump/MAGA Team, esp as he/FLOTUS go to Lincoln Memorial. 6-8pm ET
    — for safety for all Patriots and for all American celebrations
    — for our WALL being built
    — regarding the border crisis, pray for those still working–Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs and wallbuilders
    — our enemies stand down
    — for protection for our beautiful America
    — 🇺🇸 Tree Of Liberty 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Our July 4th ‘Salute to America’ ……. will be the show of a lifetime!”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
    The United States flag is a symbol of our freedom. Many men and women have died over the years to preserve our freedom and the flag represents them as well
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday July 4, 2019—–
    ————————————————————————————————————————[Answers: America The Beautiful, Stars and Stripes Forever, America, The Star Spangled Banner, Battle Hymn of the Republic, US Marines, US Air Force, US Navy, US Army, US Coast Guard, God Bless The USA, You’re a Grand Old Flag, God Bless America, Taps]
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    Dear Treepers, Have a wonderful and safe 4th of July. God Bless Sundance for this refuge. God Bless America. God Bless our dear President Trump.
    Love you all! GC

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      July 4, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Praying !
      Praying for our Angelle ! Miss you Dear Angelle !
      Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored and his family !
      Praying for all Treepers who are ill and those who are caring for a loved one !

      Happy 4th of July everybody !
      God Bless you all !
      Special shout out to Ad-Rem , Grandma and citizen817 ,
      who put so much time and effort into our TreeHouse !
      And of course Sundance ! Thank you for the best education ever !

      Also God Bless our wonderful President , hope he enjoys this
      special day !

      God Bless America !

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        July 4, 2019 at 1:30 am

        4th of July Blessings to you, dear Betsy…thank you for being there for me and all of us in the treehouse. God Bless you and God Bless America!

    • WSB says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:05 am

      Best wishes for a very happy, safe Independence Day to you, Grandma, Sundance, Menagerie, Ad rems, all CTH troopers and Treepers!

      May God keep blessing these United States of America.

    • Dutchman says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:15 am

      Cute riddle Grandma, thx.
      Happy forth of July,
      And God bless YOU,
      for all you do!

    • Joemama says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:29 am

      Amen.

    • ristvan says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:31 am

      GC, I am here tonight by volition, (thankfully) since significant other is peacefully at rest albeit not well enough to visit our north Georgia mountain cabin for the Fourth —a twelve hour 750 mile drive away that we used to share with impunity. No longer, alas.
      Your prayers mean a great deal to this Treeper.

      • Ad rem says:
        July 4, 2019 at 2:12 am

        You and your wife are always in our prayers ristvan. Your legal expertise and scholarly insight have been a wonderful gift to the Treehouse.

        This 4th, may you find those fireworks in each other’s eyes and embrace……. 😉

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        July 4, 2019 at 2:25 am

        So glad you checked in tonight to let us know you’re hangin’ in there….and reminisce happier times. Many of us in the Treehouse are praying for you and others in similar situations.
        Know we care and are there for you in the spirit. May the Lord Bless you and give you and your significant other…. peace….and in celebration of our nation’s birthday, Ristvan.

        2 Thessalonians 3:16 Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way.
        ——————————-
        P.S.–I mentioned further down this page, about your comment regarding President Trump getting the citizenship question on the census report. Hope you don’t mind me doing that as your legal comment was excellent and encouraging giving us further reason to keep praying for C-ship Q on the census form.
        My post is right under Citizen’s post at 12:30 am.
        God Bless you and take care of yourself, too.

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:22 am

    From Sundance twitter:

    • todayistheday99 says:
      July 4, 2019 at 12:40 am

      Good myth buster, esp the sink/toilet combination.

      • WSB says:
        July 4, 2019 at 1:17 am

        I have always been fascinated by these combo units to use in tight spots in restaurant restrooms…and they are not inexpensive!

      • Dutchman says:
        July 4, 2019 at 1:36 am

        I KNOW that sink/toilet, as done anyone who has been incarcerated, at least in most jails and ALL prisons in the,U.S.
        Its stainless steel, and darn near indestructible, believe me. Pipes are fully enclosed, all welded up tight.
        Facility looked newer than places I have visited. Supplies better, but then American citisens who are incarcerated don’t bring their spouse and kids with them, so theres that.
        Illegal immigrants are,argueably getting better treatment than American citisens who are incarcerated.
        By the by, AOC visited a prison, awhile back and talked with the inmates, registering them to vote or something.
        If she used the bathroom while she was there, she,would be familiar,with the,sink/toilet combination; use it once, its not something you forget. Its fine, it just makes an impression, you know?
        So fake outrage? Or idiocy?

        • BetsyRossRocked says:
          July 4, 2019 at 1:51 am

          I think some of them have a water fountain built into the sink.
          Toilet / sink / water fountain !
          Sounds high class to me !

          • Dutchman says:
            July 4, 2019 at 1:57 am

            They are pricey, but not expensive, BECAUSE they are indestructible. Outlast a porcelain by many years in those conditions. Can’t have porcelain. Use water closet lid to bash someones head in, break and use sharp shards to slice throat.

            These things bolt in a corner, so to two walls and a floor. No place to hide anything, no pipes to break off as club. And stainless, easy to keep clean.

            • Grandma Covfefe says:
              July 4, 2019 at 2:38 am

              Wow, Dutchman, I really lived a “sheltered life” …didn’t realized all that you explained….that all makes sense.

        • kp says:
          July 4, 2019 at 1:54 am

          Dutchman,

          Well we sure as hell KNOW it’s not fake idiocy!

    • Bubba Cow says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:54 am

      like

  3. bertdilbert says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Happy 4th everybody – Weather outlook: 70% chance that Sundance will post something guaranteed to get your blood boiling.

  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Another one Sundance retweeted

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:26 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:27 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:27 am

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Sundance retweeted this from Gen Flynn …..Wow..God is Blessing America even tho the photo was taken in 2015!

  9. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:28 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:29 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      July 4, 2019 at 12:48 am

      Now, that’s what I call common sense budgeting.

      I truly believe the Dems do not know what 2 plus 2 is…or even know why 2 plus 2 is four.
      Common Core Math…are for the losers.

    • joeknuckles says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:01 am

      And yet, all the Democrat Grinches will try everything they can to stop Independence Day from coming.

    • Dutchman says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:41 am

      Compare price to price of Congressional junkets flown on military transport. Probably less than one trip by Pelosi, just the fuel and NOT counting the booze!

    • kp says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:07 am

      With ALL due respect. I DGAF how much it costs. If it’s 50 million dollars, 100 million to let the American people celebrate our Independence Day, the military, the President… the list is too long, add your own.

      We spend more on uselss unneeded crap in our country all ‘authorised’ by a corrupt congress.

      Get Mexico to pay for it, get China to pay for it, Hell, get IRAN to pay for it. Who cares?

      The greatest country in the world is taking ONE day to celebrate the greatest governmental gift from the LORD in recorded history1

      Don’t like it? Pi** OFF!

      Rant over, and of course this ISN’T aimed at Treepers, I’m just screamin’ at the walls.

  11. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:30 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:30 am

  13. Stillwater says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

    Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts

    Nothing significant to post today. Here are the posts for July 2nd and 3rd. Some may have missed them as they were posted in the morning.

    July 2nd: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/02/july-2nd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-894/comment-page-1/#comment-7154485

    July 3rd: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/03/july-3rd-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-895/comment-page-1/#comment-7157804

    • BetsyRossRocked says:
      July 4, 2019 at 12:44 am

      Happy 4th of July Stillwater !
      Thank you for keeping us updated on Wall !

    • Perot Conservative says:
      July 4, 2019 at 12:46 am

      30′ tall please. 18′ is noting for spry young men… they can drop 13′ on the backside and survive unhurt. They can even drive over an 18′ wall.

      • Stillwater says:
        July 4, 2019 at 1:37 am

        A 30′ tall wall would be nice if one had an unlimited checkbook. This is privately built so money needs to be spent were it’s most effective.

        Also, the wall isn’t meant to stop 100% of the people. It’s primarily meant to stop masses of people from crossing by slowing them down until border patrol gets there. And it’s especially effective for stopping/slowing down family units with younger children.

        With the concrete speedway it won’t take long for Border Patrol to arrive.

        • Stillwater says:
          July 4, 2019 at 1:54 am

          Some of the wall is essentially 30+ feet tall. Though this probably won’t be the norm for future projects.

          Tweet with aerial picture.

          Look closely. Mexico is on the left side of our wall. We filled the property with 30’ of dirt on the back side of our wall making the entire barrier nearly 50’ high!! That’s how you stop people.

          – Brian Kolfage (June 1, 2019)

  14. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:31 am

    • dallasdan says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:15 am

      The Dems are happy to accept the negative effects of the crisis, care for the flood of illegals that overburdens public, state, and federal resources, while doing nothing to remedy the root causes of the problem, immigration laws and border security.

      They will promote this chaos until and unless they lose control of the House.

  15. maggiemoowho says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:32 am

    🇺🇸Happy 4th of July everybody🇺🇸😃

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:32 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:32 am

    • kp says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:15 am

      You don’t really need to know this, but my cat produces more useful material in her cat box on a daily basis, than Congress has produced in the last 5 years.

      You know it’s true.

  18. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:33 am

    • citizen817 says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:17 am

    • dallasdan says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:25 am

      “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”

      IMO, force will be required to temper Iran’s belligerence and to stop its development of a nuclear capability. No one desires acts of war, but Rouhani is openly boasting of progress toward creating nuclear weapons.

      The President has stated numerous times that Iran will not be allowed to produce a nuclear weapon. The showdown is getting closer by the day.

  19. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:34 am

  20. Perot Conservative says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:40 am

    New hacked email / FBI coverup? Hannity.

  21. Nigella says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:49 am

    Have a Blessed and Happy 4th of July! God bless America!

  22. joeknuckles says:
    July 4, 2019 at 12:55 am

    I have a solution to the census problem. Have ICE agents hand deliver the ballots to each and every home. If the occupants refuse to open the door, they don’t get counted.

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:03 am

    I call it “the Trump Effect”. They, like all the rest, have not been kind to our President or First Lady. Another one bites the dust.

      • clr says:
        July 4, 2019 at 1:13 am

        Remember Jackoff Smirnoff? He was the best. What ever happened to him?

        • kp says:
          July 4, 2019 at 2:19 am

          clr,

          He has his own comedy house in Branson, MO. Or at least he did last time I was there about 10 years ago. True story.

      • WSB says:
        July 4, 2019 at 2:08 am

        Too bad! I laughed continuously during an incorrect flight I got on in Argentina! Funniest event!

        On the wrong flight and reading something about ants in MAD Magazine on the way to a destination in which I was never meant to be…still cannot figure how the airline let me on.

        • kp says:
          July 4, 2019 at 2:21 am

          WSB,

          Good times, good times…the flight story I mean.
          And remember SPY vs SPY? I loved those 2 birds…

          • WSB says:
            July 4, 2019 at 2:29 am

            kp, oodles of outright laughter!!! Those always got me!

            But I STILL remember sitting in the last seat on this damn prop plane somewhere in Argentina, laughing hysterically out loud about tiny ant armies! Knowing that no one would hear me because the engines were SO loud and the smell of fuel would drown out anyone’s brain!!! OMG, what a day!

            Thanks to MAD Magazine, I just kept my cool and eventually got to my destination.

    • MDNA I says:
      July 4, 2019 at 1:30 am

      I think it is going out of business b/c so much laughter is now forbidden. MAD’s whole thing was they making fun of WHATEVER was ‘cool’ at the moment. It was a sort of humor that could be cutting w/o being mean-spirited

      • wendy forward says:
        July 4, 2019 at 1:47 am

        I grew up on MAD. Had every issue from 1959-1967. It was amazing. Mort Drucker was my favorite artist, also loved Jack Davis. They’ve done some great stuff recently-mostly on movie series and Game of Thrones–but the political animus is all one way, whereas before they savaged EVERYBODY.

  25. sunnydaze says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Laugh break:

  26. JustScott says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:12 am

    U.S. Slaps Import Duties of More Than 400% on Vietnam Steel (China reshipments)
    https://finance.yahoo.com/news/u-slaps-import-duties-more-020115584.html

  27. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:15 am

  28. JustScott says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:23 am

  29. JustScott says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:24 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:33 am

  31. JustScott says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:37 am

    Do we Treepers that will be at the WDC tank and fireworks exhibition have a “secret hand signal?”
    Or, do we just put US Flag pins on our flip-flops?

  32. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:38 am

  33. JustScott says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:40 am

    Lots of world news stories about “Detained Australian student released from North Korean custody.” Some attributing it to the Swiss, none attributing to out VSG45.

  34. A2 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Happy Fourth of July America, love from China.

  35. JustScott says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:46 am

    Gotta get some sleep, for a change, get an early start on the drive to MAGA Feast in WDC.
    Happy Independence Day to Sundance and the entire Treeper Crew. Patriot Central!
    Many Thanks to You All!

  36. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:52 am

    So true… worth the listen.

  37. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 1:55 am

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:15 am

      He is doing more than that,

      “David ShoelessJoe
      🇺🇸
      ‏ @yohiobaseball
      6h6 hours ago

      .@TheLastRefuge2 Idiots called in multiple bomb threats to phantom fireworks here in Ohio for donating to the July 4th celebration
      Ohio firework company receives multiple bomb threats after Trump tweets out praise

  38. citizen817 says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:00 am

    • starfcker says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:37 am

      That’s nothing, Dr Gorka. Democrat JFK’s inaugural parade included nuclear missiles. Even President Trump doesn’t have the stones to try that.

  39. Gregory Sherman says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:11 am

    As a consequence of the NY Slimes editorial outburst against celebrating the 4th of July, the inmates at the next democrat lunatic festival will show hands in favor of just abolishing July 4th. The calendar for July would then go from July 3 to July 5, similar to floor numbers on some buildings going from 12th floor to 14th floor.

    • Gregory Sherman says:
      July 4, 2019 at 2:28 am

      On second thought, just delete the above as there would be at least one humorless person around here who would think it was in some kind of unforgivable ill taste.

  40. Joemama says:
    July 4, 2019 at 2:20 am

    Dear lord,
    Please protect PDJT, his family and his support staff. Please also protect his supporters visiting DC for the 4th.

    Please help those who would attack the gentle people who support the US constitution to understand the error of their ways and find peace of mind.
    Amen.

