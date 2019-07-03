Democrat Candidates Face Strength of Trump Economy in Iowa…

Many Democrat presidential candidates will be traveling to Iowa for July 4th events as part of their campaign effort.  Interestingly, according to the recent updates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Iowa has some of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation:

(Waterloo Iowa Headline Link)

Iowa has three of the top five lowest unemployment regions in the nation:

(BLS DATA) In May, Ames, IA, and Burlington-South Burlington, VT, had the lowest unemployment rates, 1.5 percent each, followed by Midland, TX, 1.7 percent; Iowa City, IA, 1.8 percent; and Dubuque, IA, 1.9 percent.

While Democrats have falsely been saying the economy isn’t working for all Americans, the facts are that blue-collar middle-class Americans have been the largest beneficiaries.

The periods when GDP exceeds potential are typically when workers enjoy the greatest wage gains and members of historically sidelined communities find jobs. In recent years, those periods have not lasted long, a fact that Fed and other officials are wrestling with as they weigh possible interest rate cuts and assess just where the U.S. economy now stands. (link)

 

 

4 Responses to Democrat Candidates Face Strength of Trump Economy in Iowa…

  1. Socrates says:
    July 3, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    i am sure they will be able to give bho the credit. I hope that the folks in Iowa lock up their daughters and wives if uncle Joe is in town.

  2. summerscauldron says:
    July 3, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Reuters writes,
    “As U.S. expansion notches record, recovery may have only just begun”

    Wait…I thought that started during Obama’s presidency???? I thought Trump inherited a great economy??? Is Reuters forgetting the script???

  3. LafnH20 says:
    July 3, 2019 at 4:01 pm

    As someone who travels extensively throughout the lower 48 (every state) there is construction EVERYWHERE!
    You name it… It is under construction.

    Buildings.. Interchanges.. roads.. Hospitals.. Housing Subdivisions.. etc.,
    IN the middle of NOWHERE.
    (In the path of Progress) 😉

    THIS…I can tell you!

    Imho, if there is available dirt 30 miles outa town, with reasonable Highway accessibility… Buy It!!

