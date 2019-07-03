2020 Census Questionnaire – Citizenship Question – Status Unknown…

Last night President Trump sent a series of tweets that seems to be disconnected from most reporting on the 2020 Census. Originally, after the DOJ lawyers informed litigants in the case about the census going to print, everyone believed the 2020 census questionnaire would not include the citizenship question. Then last night this:
…And then this morning, THIS:
It is possible the 2020 census printing could begin without the actual page that would carry the citizenship question. No-one seems to know what the actual status is.
Simply BRING BACK EXACTLY AS PREVIOUSLY WRITTEN with only dates changed if needed the long form used between 1970 and 2000 which included the citizenship question and rather than sending it as it was back then to only 20% of people with 80% being sent the short form which did not include the question, send it to EVERYONE.
