2020 Census Questionnaire – Citizenship Question – Status Unknown…

Last night President Trump sent a series of tweets that seems to be disconnected from most reporting on the 2020 Census.   Originally, after the DOJ lawyers informed litigants in the case about the census going to print, everyone believed the 2020 census questionnaire would not include the citizenship question.    Then last night this:

…And then this morning, THIS:

It is possible the 2020 census printing could begin without the actual page that would carry the citizenship question.  No-one seems to know what the actual status is.

