WH Recap Video – President Trump Visits Panmunjom DMZ…

The White House has produced a brief recap video of President Trump’s historic visit to the Panmunjom DMZ in North Korea.
.
Tucker Carlson was traveling with the group and will have an interview with President Trump on his Fox News show at 8:00pm this evening.
Advertisements
FLASH: Big donors to AT LEAST 21 D primary candidates closing their wallets ASAP.
LikeLike
Which Two?
LikeLike
Related to Sundance’s post…..
This is all coming at just the right time – working with N. Korea, and pounding on China!
(Note how Steven Mosher points out China has a massive labor shortage now.)
No doubt Huawei, Chinese military are connected: Steven Mosher
LikeLike
Why is Democrat Party favoring YouTube un-ethically “Rick Rolling?”
Here is the correct video clip – YouTube better not Rick Roll again!!!!!
(Class action lawsuit, Class action lawsuit)
LikeLike
Too good not to pass along.
Herman Cain on China: This is not a trade war, it’s a negotiation
LikeLike
fred — they’ll come around, don’t worry. There’s too much money invested in Globalism not to try to get back on track for the new world order.
LikeLike
Nobody can visualize Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren pulling that off. And many other things that they are just not up to the task. Yet the media will pretend they are contenders anyway.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Because we know the media won’t contend that they are pretenders!
LikeLiked by 4 people
VERY GOOD :-))
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean the FAKE it?
FAKERS!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops! “They”
LikeLike
Beat us to it… the thought of a MzBill, nevermind some other simpering Rat nonentity, coming within a million parsecs of Pres. Trump’s historic peacemaking beggars comprehension.
LikeLike
O’Butthole would bow to other leaders and think he was some how doing a positive thing. Trump does friendly out reach to Kim, which is a lot more effective, but lefties can grasp that simple concept
LikeLike
PDT crossing the border into North Korea is the first border crossing the left opposes.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Madeline made me LOL. Great quip!
LikeLike
Post of the day!
LikeLike
Sorry never Trumpers, no nuclear war for you today.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It’s crazy the liberals infected with TDS rationalize that this was only a trump stunt, a photo op.
Trump is just killing em!
Winning…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Overheard at the debate:
Yang (whispering): What am I doing in this clown car?
Gabbard (whispering): Virtue Signaling.
Yang: How?
Gabbard: You’re here to convince Asians Democrats are for Asians. Julien over there does the same thing for the Hispanic vote. Kamala and Corey assure African-Americans that black lives matter. I represent the Pacific Islanders.
Biden: Where are the Indians? You can’t go to the Seven-Eleven without running into an Indian.
Harris: I’m part Indian.
Yang: I thought you were black.
Harris: I am. I’m a twofer which is exactly why I deserve the nomination. The rest of you only check one diversity box.
Beto: Doesn’t Elizabeth represent the Indians?
Klobuchar: Elizabeth is Native American, Beto, you dolt. 1/164,000th Native American as a matter of fact.
Beto: I knew that.
Pocahantas: Will you people shut up about that.
All together: WE HATE TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 1 person
good move
LikeLiked by 1 person
I cry every time I view this. This is such an answer to prayer. I have been praying for North Korea for years as we learned of the efforts to reach the people for Christ by Chinese and S. Korean missionaries.
Ever since Sundance introduced the idea that China, as well as others, has been controlling this little nation and people, I have been watching and observing much more closely. The stark contrast in Kim’s face from his controlled meeting with Xi to the joy filled, exuberant smile of freedom as he walked toward our Wonderful President and reached out the hand of friendship revealed the true nature of all Sundance has averred. My heart has gone out to this young man and all he has suffered, desiring to free his people but seeing no way…until our Triumphant Trump!
It is such a blessing to see prayer answered right before our eyes, right now and I am expecting much more, in North Korea and around the world. Thank You, Jesus, for All you are accomplishing!
LikeLiked by 20 people
The Lord is watching over and protecting our President.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kim’s smile and joy and seeing President Trump and the way he reached out is the best indicator that Kim desires to join the larger circle of Nations and move away from Chinese control. I think he views President Trump as the only path forward and believes in POTUS vision for NK.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Longing, I agree with you up to a point. China has been in control of North Korea, but Kim has been a brutal leader. You can say that he has to be brutal to stay in control of his country but there are work camps and people are tortured to death under his regime.
Looking at the photos of Trump and Kim meeting, I do see a young man genuinely happy to meet Trump and I sense a hopefulness in him, of a new direction for his country.
Interestingly, Dennis Rodham, the basketball star and Apprentice friend of Trump, is good friends with Kim. I wonder if Rodham had some insights on Kim that he shared with his friend, Donald Trump.
Our president has many interesting connections and a crackling sharp brain. The best thing about those connections though, is that they are not really from the politically corrupt swamp. The State Department is furious, I am sure.
LikeLike
If Rodman had anything to do with this meet up and border crossing he deserves the Presidential Metal of Honor. Watch more splodey heads.
LikeLike
Don’t forget the hostage aspect of Kim. Until Sundance described it I never would’ve thought of it. Considering he was born into this position and has high ranking military officials around him that are controlled by China, maybe he really has no choice but to do as they say or he ends up like his half brother.
Only VSGPDJT has the plan to free the hostage!
LikeLike
Look at the smile on Trump’s face as he walks towards Kim. He looks happy and relaxed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
President Trump is beaming!!! Also, on an other video when the two are standing in front of the bricks getting their photos taken, President Trump says something and Kim Jung Un immediately smilies Big while looking to his interpreter. Such a natural and honest moment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
His being good friends with Dennis Rodman implies to me that Kim speaks English.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kitty-Kat, if I am remembering correctly, Kim was educated in elite EU schools (Switzerland?). Probably acquired the ability to speak English as a result.
LikeLiked by 3 people
He does. Educated in Switzerland.
So does Xi, who spent years in the midwest.
So does Abe, which is why there are no translators when he plays golf with PDJT.
But unless completely fluently bilingual like Macron or Trudeau, for formal discussions best diplomatic form is to speak carefully through a translator so there is no possible misunderstanding. Took me a couple of years of formal daily tutoring after already knowing German as a high school exchange student to get sufficiently fluent to conduct verbal and written business nur auf Deutsch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
true dat! I used to conduct technical operations “auf Deutsch” in West Germany with German NATO artillery units…but I always began and controlled the conversation with the soldaten. It was fun, until I heard something with which I was not familiar…at which point I immediately reverted to the official language of NATO: English (or French with some Belgian units, but I digress). Didn’t want to flunk a unit because of my gasthaus German! Ein pils, bitte!
OTOH, I once introduced an American Warrant Officer to a group of German military as “Herr Scheisskopf”, which got a good laugh and left the CWO bewildered since he spoke no German…ah, memories…now back to my beer!
LikeLike
Noch einmal bitte!
LikeLike
He’s got that look like “now, now kids, Dads here. We’ll straighten this all out”
LikeLike
Trump and Kim pulled off a massive caper they will both remember the rest of their lives. I would have the biggest smile too. Trump just makes it look so darn easy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ben Rhodes the incredible shrinking human being.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MFA, majoring in Creative Writing, from NYU was put to good use for Benghazi talking points and Obamacare lies.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly!!! I hope the real truth comes out some day.
LikeLike
Ah yes, Ben Rhodes who constructed Obama’s lies on Obamacare and the Iran nuclear deal.-spit!
LikeLike
Ben Rhodes, the author of the Benghazi “video made them do it” lie.
LikeLike
Pretty small to begin with…
LikeLike
The diplomatic Trump goes out of his way to flatter Kim while Carlson goes out of his way to insult him by saying Trump towered over him and Kim was overwhelmed and whizzing and in very bad health. I suppose it could have been worse. He could have added that he thought his haircut sucked. Who the hell’s side is he on again ?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope President Trump never again gives him TC invite, (I’m assuming he was invited him to the party.)
I thought Kim looked good.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent points!!
LikeLike
Another thing is, President Trump invited Kim to visit the USA; criticisms like TC’s nastiness might make him decide not to. Who needs it?
I bet TC is no great prize in real life.
LikeLike
He is a sour person who seems more into his prerogative & purity than into concern for America and the repercussions of his snide comments (gratuitous insults). Even the better media personalities have the maturity of a ten year old.
LikeLike
Every time I see it, all I can say is…
“That is so freaking cool!”
LikeLiked by 5 people
LIKE *****
LikeLike
I just read in Briebart that Clapper, Rice and Rhodes all called Trump a liar because they never tried to have a meeting with Kim. That is exactly the point. Why didn’t they?
LikeLiked by 2 people
@Kerry
Barry was a coward, in many ways.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do so love it when they fall for the bait. Trump only said that so they would claim he lied – LOL – and then say Obama never even tried!!! that’s the funny part.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At this point, what difference does it make? I could care less what they have to say about anything. They are nothing, other than liars and crooks. 🙂
LikeLike
I only care what they say to the judge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Obama team did not have a “big picture” plan for North Korea, which Trump has constructed with the tariiffs on China. No clue on what to do about North Korea except let him have nukes.
LikeLike
I have posted before about what I was doing during the Korean War (age 7 – 11) — and if you weren’t alive then you really don’t have an appreciation of how LOOOOOOONG it has been since that war, still without a formal end by treaty.
I had just started building model airplanes, and when the war started, I read the paper each evening to see what planes were used on the daily combat reports. In my late 70’s now, I can still picture focusing on column A, page 2 of the Newark Evening News, while sitting on the front porch.steps.
I teared up a few times the other night — stayed up for the whole visit — hoping for a final resolution to Korea — and then Iran, etc. It’s been a long time between wearing an “I Like Ike” button to junior high in 1956 and now a MAGA hat.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thank you for sharing Fred! I stayed up too, somehow, with a hopeful heart. It is always very good to see that the door is still open to give peace a chance, and was VERY WORTH IT.
I only hope and pray that NK & Iran care enough about their own people to give peace a chance too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
fred5678, we are about the same age – so yeah, everything you said.
My oldest brother was a combat photographer in Korea during my 7-11 years.
Within the past five years two of my grandsons have served a portion of their military service being stationed in Korea.
It’s been a long, long, long time coming. Very long.
LikeLike
LIKE *****
LikeLike
Obama 2012 / Trump 2019
LikeLiked by 19 people
Obama behind the bullet proof glass. What’s he worried about; a communist wouldn’t kill another communist…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Really. Besides, who in their right mind would waste a perfectly good bullet on obama? Even today, it is better that his pathetic, miserable ass is alive, so he can watch his criminal enterprise come crashing down like his reputation.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Like a boss, Boss!!
LikeLike
Great job contrasting the two…very uplifting knowing we have a man of action on the job now.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Can I steal that?
LikeLike
Patti,
LOL. I read and saw the pic as Obama in 2012 looking at Trump in 2019. One more pic below of Obama’s “iiiiii iiiffff iiifff” video would have completed the scenario perfectly. I will try to get it done below with full credit to your pic I hope you will not mind.
Courtsey – Patti:
0bama in 2012 Looking at President Trump in 2019
0bama since 2016 election ..
Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 4 people
OMG!!!
LikeLike
@newamericandeplorable
LOL….perfect…that ‘If’ video is one of my old favs! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
This explains something John Roberts on Faux said while I was watching it live. He said most Presidents when they go to the lookout use binoculars. 😉
Quite frankly, that photo looks very staged and ridiculous.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It looks just like the ones they show of Kim from the other side!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my heavens. What a visual. Obama behind a bulletproof screen peering through binoculars like the weenie he is while President Trump strides into North Korea and greets and treats Chairman Kim like the human being he is. I might not agree with Kim’s dictatorial behavior but then I didn’t agree with Obama’s siccing the IRS on Tea Partiers, destroying Libya, nearly destroying Syria and trying to turn Egypt into part of the ISIS Caliphate either.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would venture that the vast majority of people that do NOT read the posts on the CTH site have no idea, have no clue, have no conception of what this means. My Dad volunteered to fight in the Korean War shortly after the fighting started. Thank GOD he was not assigned to a ground unit. God bless all the souls that did not come back and all the wounded, but I most likely would not be here today if my Dad had received a different assignment.
What President Trump has done, is doing, and will do, is of such an astounding historic nature and significance. Just think about this. An end to the Korean War. Who would have thought? I cannot even imagine any of the other repub candidates from 2016 being able to accomplish something like this. The current dem group of clowns? Ha ha ha. Get serious.
We FINALLY have a President that truly understands what the purpose, function, and importance the Office of the President really is. God Bless him!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Quote “The Korean War was relatively short but exceptionally bloody. Nearly 5 million people died. More than half of these–about 10 percent of Korea’s prewar population–were civilians. (This rate of civilian casualties was higher than World War II’s and Vietnam’s.) Almost 40,000 Americans died in action in Korea, and more than 100,000 were wounded.”
https://www.history.com/topics/korea/korean-war
…. Never enough casualties for the Commi-Globalist Warmonger Demons!
LikeLiked by 2 people
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!!!!
LikeLike
Only Nixon could go to China; only President Trump could go the North Korea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. Only trump. And trump did it on a whim, or made it feel like it was unexpected – meanwhile the leftists say it was a photo op. F’day!
That’s OUR VSG!
LikeLiked by 2 people
On top of all the obvious, I think about what this eventually may mean for free travel and reunification of Korean families so long separated by the division of Korea. Imagine that suffering ending in such joy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes the implications for Asia are far and reaching. NK has been threatening Japan for decades – and don’t forget the alarms that went off in Hawaii. In SK all men must serve two years in the military, very very rare exceptions. There is such a boom in SK – so much to protect. Yes for all the threatened areas this is YUGE. OTOH – those poor people in NK – perhaps this can be a road to better conditions. That’s our prayer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tucker’s Show will get the highest ratings EVER tonight. 😉
LikeLiked by 5 people
We talked about this yesterday tailgating before a Nascar race. Isn’t that wild?! POTUS is changing the world and pre race banter! We’ve gone from “fire and fury” and “rocketman” to this historic moment. Just unbelievable. Our group is large, some we only see once a year at the race. It’s a mix of wide awake, half asleep and sound asleep. Sure enough one guy starts complaining about twitter but my husband shut him down–this handshake was initiated on twitter. Ha! Overall people were positive. I’ve noticed each year (since his announcement in 2015) there are fewer and fewer negative comments.
One thing I hope gets produced in the future is a documentary on US-NOKO relations. An accurate portrayal with a happy ending for both countries. Staring Kim Jong-un, our favorite President and Dennis Rodman.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We only wonder, where is Melania in this? Hope all is well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania is doing a very important job, which is being a mother to Baron.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Melania is not an appendage or an accessory of President Trump. She has her own responsibilities to tend to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have to believe our very stable genius FLOTUS is flying under the radar 😎
LikeLike
Pyrthroes, I didn’t “wonder” – her presence was not necessary.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, but it was a little concerning that Ivanka went to the G20.
LikeLike
Isn’t she back in DC with Barron, and preparing for the big 4th of July celebration?
LikeLike
LIKE *****
LikeLike
We are so very lucky to have him as our president! God Bless you, President Trump!! I watched it live but never tire of seeing it over again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rush played the 20 or so clips of the msm parroting the official talking points put out by the ruling democratic party today, all saying the same thing.
( photo op.)
Do these idiots really think patriots don’t know what they are trying to do?
Amazing to watch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
MSM is not speaking to us, coveyouthband; MSM is trying to keep the useful idiots on the liberal plantation.
LikeLike
No different than Obama’s photo op? Quite a bit!!
LikeLike
President Trump has accomplished so many milestones abroad and a strong economy at home. TY VSGPDJT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS just tweeted another video of him meeting the solders. That one is unbelievably grand.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I loved the expectant, joyful look on Kim’s face as he walked quickly towards our president! He likes our Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Walther , 💗💖💟 👆 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. It is so good to have adults in charge again. Can anyone imagine Shillary or any of the 24 (25, 26?) clowns accomplishing what Trump has just with North Korea, let alone with the economy, jobs, immigration, etc.? The man is a dynamo.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Hillary had gone, she would be saying there were nukes dropping all around her!
LikeLike
Balls.
LikeLike
Yang (whispering): What am I doing in this clown car?
Gabbard (whispering): Virtue Signaling.
Yang: How?
Gabbard: You’re here to convince Asians Democrats are for Asians. Julien over there does the same thing for the Hispanic vote. Kamala and Corey assure African-Americans that black lives matter. I represent the Pacific Islanders.
Biden: Where are the Indians? You can’t go to the Seven-Eleven without running into an Indian.
Harris: I’m part Indian.
Yang: I thought you were black.
Harris: I am. I’m a twofer which is exactly why I deserve the nomination. The rest of you only check one diversity box.
Beto: Doesn’t Elizabeth represent the Indians?
Klobuchar: Elizabeth is Native American, Beto, you dolt. 1/164,000th Native American as a matter of fact.
Beto: I knew that.
Pocahantas: Will you people shut up about that.
All together: WE HATE TRUMP!
LikeLike