The Struggle is Real: Crazy, Creepy, Spank-Me and How Position for 2020…

In the aftermath of the first set of Democrat debates, the strategy of the institutional democrats and their media assets gains a little clarity.

Senator Elizabeth Warren emerged unscathed thanks to her wounded-Indian routine and generally safe position on the first night of the foray. Warren’s minority status, when combined with the baffle-em’-with-BS routine, appeared to align with pre-debate intents.

Senator Harris took Biden’s scalp knocking a solid ten percent from his pre-debate polling by accusing him of toxic whiteness/institutional racism. Ever the opportunist, Spank-Me positioned herself as the heir-apparent to the grievance vote. Booker attempted to regain grievance position, but his ethnic linguistics only made him look silly. Down twinkles.

Facing a left-wing surge, communist Senator Sanders angrily demanded the electorate must embrace full anarchy; but his messaging fell short, again. Something about the embrace of bread-lines and shared misery doesn’t seem to hold appeal beyond the Antifa and Occupy groups. However, the unattended and overindulged children of the limo-liberal community will not easily stop supporting Che’ Bernie.

Creepy Joe was/is under constant attack and now appears to have underestimated the motives of those who pushed him into fray. The anger crowd need a target for their rage and gropey Joe is the perfect candidate to personify everything they can project upon old white men. Once they kill off Creepy, watch out Crazy – they’ll come for him soon.

It appears, based on the immediate narratives and media smoke-signals, the clans want ‘Spank Me‘ and ‘How’ to gain maximum traction.

The percentage of Democrats who say they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden if the presidential race were held tomorrow slipped by 10 points after the first primary debate. According to a Morning Consult/FiveThirtyEight poll of likely Democratic voters released on Friday, 41.5 percent said before the debates they would vote for Biden tomorrow, but 31.5 percent said the same thing after Thursday night’s debate. The apparent decline in support comes after Biden was widely seen as having faltered, including engaging in a stark exchange with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) over school busing. Harris herself got a nearly 9 point bump, with 16.6 percent of Democrats saying they would support her after the debate, up from 7.9 percent before the events. Other 2020 candidates had marginal increases or decreases. (read more)

