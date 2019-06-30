President Trump Meets With Kim Jong-Un at Demilitarized Zone for Historic “Handshake” – 1:30am Livestream…

Posted on June 30, 2019 by

During a joint press conference South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump announced and confirmed that President Trump will meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un at the demilitarized zone for a historic handshake today.

UPDATE: Video Added

The schedule is fluid. Anticipated time should be around 1:30am to 2:00am U.S. Eastern Time. Most international broadcasts should carry live.

South Korea Livestream 1JTBC Livestream LinkSBS Livestream Link

.

  1. Publius2016 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 3:57 am

    if Fake News covered a weedding, they’d miss the vows and kiss!!!

    Reply
  2. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 3:57 am

    Trump, Kim, and Moon exited building at 3:52am EST. All were relaxed and talking and Kim was smiling. The meeting lasted about 30-40 mins. They left one building and entered another.

    Reply
  3. bluesky says:
    June 30, 2019 at 3:57 am

    For my father and other veterans that served in the Korean War today was a big deal. Thank you for your service

    Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      June 30, 2019 at 4:12 am

      Yes, a very big deal for those vets. A big thank you to your dad and all his battle buddies.

      Reply
    • J.W.Lee says:
      June 30, 2019 at 4:26 am

      AMEN.

      And…to One of Many We Lost…
      In Loving Memory: Pfc Roy E. “Bud” Koenig, S&H Co., 1/1/1 USMC, KIA 4/24/1951 at “Horseshoe Ridge”, awarded Silver Star and Purple Heart for his efforts. Semper Fi

      Reply
    • pippakin says:
      June 30, 2019 at 5:30 am

      Its easy to forget and some young people today appear completely ignorant of the fact that soldiers rarely get to choose where they go or which wars they fight, soldiers of every nation obey orders and that western soldiers fight so hard and so well is an indication of the courage it takes to be in a foreign land living with unknown languages and unknown customs and not just surviving but winning, not just a war but the hearts and minds of the people. Well done all western soldiers they put the rest of us to shame

      Reply
  4. ichicinnabar says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:00 am

    President Trump out now and commenting. Meeting almost an hour!!!!

    Reply
  5. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:00 am

    Trump said they have agreed to have team meetings to further negotiations. Very positive. Trump, of course says “we’ll see what happens”.

    Reply
    • Kitty-Kat says:
      June 30, 2019 at 4:26 am

      He sees though the surface; I think some of his feelings for Kim are paternal.

      I am thinking that Kim will be smart enough to heed the president’s golden counsel, which can only help him.

      Reply
  6. MaineCoon says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:01 am

    The meeting is over. They exited the building. Kim was smiling, talking, looked excited. So did Moon. PT was between them looking stern. They walked to the demarcation line. Then JTBc’s camera person didn’t follow them for the goodbye! Too many journalists to see it. PT is now taking questions.

    Reply
  7. thesavvyinvester says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:02 am

    Sundance, again thank you for sharing your platform, your voice, & this amazing CTH community. I can’t help but think with this historic walk to the “North” & the hand shake, what do the DNC candidates have to offer in comparison? Harris walking over to spend time with Willie Brown, or Warren walking over to the salad bar at Harvard? This amazing Potus is a once in a lifetime phenomenon. Washington, Lincoln, Coolidge, Reagan, Trump!

    Reply
  8. ichicinnabar says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:03 am

    Moon praises President Trump as bold and creative.

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:12 am

    Denuclearization and Peace Treaty! possible…

    Reply
  11. Kitty-Kat says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:14 am

    It feels much better to see Kim as a human being than as a monster to fear and loath. It feels more Christian. Tonight I felt true sympathy for him, and I was touched when President Trump gently patted him on the back to show fatherly support. I think he is a very lonely individual who has wanted to reach out; he tried via Dennis Rodman and basketball, and the rejection of his efforts back then must have strung.

    Reply
    • Boston Bean says:
      June 30, 2019 at 4:27 am

      K.K.–interesting you mention Dennis Rodman. If Trump gets a bonafide peace treaty signed, and the Peninsula denuclearized, we can expect the Norwegians to give the Peace Prize to Dennis Rodman!

      Reply
      • wondering999 says:
        June 30, 2019 at 6:53 am

        Actually… having listened to Dennis Rodman describe his initiative to reach out to Kim, I think Rodman DOES deserve recognition. Other people who have gone to North Korea have been tortured and made captive. Rodman took initiative. Based on what he has said in interviews, Rodman sees other human beings as individuals, and deals with others that way… Rodman is eccentric but, like our President, bold and creative. I am grateful for his initiative here

        Reply
  12. MaineCoon says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:14 am

    Here’s the link for POTUS’ speech to the troops.

    Here's the link for POTUS' speech to the troops.

    Reply
  13. Gregory Sherman says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:18 am

    If you were to stack all 24 democrat candidates for President, one on top of another, you wouldn’t even come close to reaching DJT’s natural leadership ability.

    Reply
  14. Rene says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:20 am

    Watching the live Korean station. Makes me realize how bad our media has become. What a shame we don’t have that level of news here. I remember years ago, we once had live coverage of major events. By not having this historic event on every station live, their display of contempt for our President is sad and shameful. The American media deserve nothing but scorn.

    Reply
  15. JustScott says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:23 am

    At this rate VSG45 is going to achieve world Peace and have nothing left to do but golf for his last three years in office.

    Reply
  16. BitterC says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:25 am

    Sorry and don’t beat me up too badly, but I really really expected them to sign the Korean peace treaty
    Now the Sunday talk shows will just write this off as a photo op
    #Bummed

    Reply
    • LafnH20 says:
      June 30, 2019 at 4:53 am

      THAT is ALL they DO, BitterC!!

      SPIN. (DECEPTION)

      Think about that for a minute.

      All You Get Is SPIN. (DECEPTION)

      It Is All They Have To Offer, BitterC.
      That, Is What They EXCEL In.
      That Is What Should Be Expected.

      SPIN is an innocuous term for… DECEPTION!!

      Why… Expect anything else?

      Nothing more than a shell game…
      With The TRUTH!

      WHY, does the Corporate Media Complain They Haven’t Been “Consulted”?

      Aren’t They Supposed To “REPORT” the News… Not BE THE NEWS!!
      NOT “SHAPE” The News!!!
      NOT “Massage” The News!!!

      I Mean, Really…

      Who Ya Gonna Believe… THEM
      OR YOUR LYING EYES!!!

      You Have, I HOPE, Have Just Witnessed HISTORY!
      NOT, In The Making.

      IT IS DONE!!!

      How Do You SPIN…. THE OBVIOUS!!!

      Reply
    • C says:
      June 30, 2019 at 4:56 am

      then they will miss the chess move that has happened ….. as they always do……….

      Reply
    • Baby El says:
      June 30, 2019 at 5:43 am

      BitterC – “Now the Sunday talk shows will just write this off as a photo op”

      … And these assClowns matter how?

      Reply
  17. tigsmom says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:27 am

    Tucker Carlson’s observations of this event will be highly interesting and solid.

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:45 am

    Reply
  19. The Boss says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:46 am

    This event was worth rising early to watch. Wow! Hope to hear later from my son who is stationed in South Korea. I wish my father – a Korean War vet – was alive to see this.

    Reply
  20. ichicinnabar says:
    June 30, 2019 at 4:52 am

    In the closing comments, President Trump thanked Kim and said that the meeting with Kim was solid and strong. They are going to get it right, not speed. The President said that they had a long chat. It was very positive.

    When President Trump reached the demarcation line, he asked Kim if he could come into North Korea. He said he did that not knowing what Kim’s answer would be. Kim said he would be honored and invited him to come into North Korea.

    After they passed over into the south to meet, in the gaggle with the press, President Trump said that Kim was welcome to come to the United States. At some point it will happen he added. Later he described it as saying to Kim, you will come to the States.

    Later President Trump countered the press narrative and said that the Hanoi meeting earlier was a great success. They went on to build their relationship.

    Their relationship was not lost on the more observant and honest South Korean media, (Arirang TV) They noted the warm relationship between Kim and President Trump. As Maquis has noted above. at one point President Trump patted Kim on the back as a father would a son, Kim immediately beamed a smile in return.

    This is such a moving personal drama between Kim and President Trump. Thank you Sundance for opening our eyes to the whole hostage dynamic that is the real story that explains all the facts.

    Reply
  21. C says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:02 am

    Can’t wait for 2020+. We’ve elected a conquerer who knows how to drive the wheel. America has proven itself once again. Let’s keep going.

    Reply
  22. sticknca says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:03 am

    My insomniac-like sleep schedule paid big dividends tonight. Live history.
    Awesome.

    Reply
  23. NewSister says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:07 am

    Thanking Almighty God for our POTUS

    Reply
  25. BitterC says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:08 am

    Sarah sanders replacement

    Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone, the Associated Press reported.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/white-house-press-secretary-stephanie-grisham-roughed-up-by-north-korean-security-guards

    Reply
    • Kitty-Kat says:
      June 30, 2019 at 7:14 am

      There was a big blonde lady with a pony tail and a huge handbag pushing people around all over the place. I wonder who she was.

      Reply
    • rojobirds says:
      June 30, 2019 at 10:07 am

      The US press looked like savages. An absolutely feckless group of savages with no respect or decorum.They are the real American embarrassment.

      Reply
  26. Pyrthroes says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:16 am

    Pres. Trump’s success in many areas is unique, unprecedented… there’s method in this seeming madness –who expected this 30 months ago?– but the “editorial question” of what to emphasize and how much weight to give it is el Presidente’s instinctive stock-in-trade.

    All we can think of is, had MzBill slimed her way to orifice in 2016 circumstances would be culminating in disturbances recalling Russia’s pre-revolutionary “July Days” of 1917.

    Down the road, this surely is a MAGA milestone. On-track to peaceably resolving Korea’s frozen stasis dating from Panmunjom in 1954, from Nobel Committee to U.S. Congress, will Trump receive due recognition for this historic coup? Nah. No rubber-booted casino-hotel builder’s gonna join our solipsistic, unhinged Green-and-Red Door Club.

    Reply
  27. Bert Darrell says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:26 am

    Not long ago, the Nobel Prize committees decided to reorganize and correct a perceived deficiency. To this end, they would select, on a yearly basis, an awardee for being the worse lying politician pursuing communist goals and outcomes. Embarrassed to call it such, they agreed on using the pre-existing Peace Prize for this purpose and promptly proceeded to select Al Gore and Barry Obama, among others.

    Do you think they would make an exception and consider giving their next award to PDJT for bringing to an end an 8-decade long war conflict? No way. Totally out of their communist by laws.

    Oh, well. We will reward PDJT with the biggest monster reelection vote ever recorded in the USA.

    Reply
    • getfitnow says:
      June 30, 2019 at 8:23 am

      President Trump told us ‘peace is the prize.’

      The sitting POTUS is always referred to as “leader of the free world.” Most likely, only applicable to President Trump, I’d say he is Leader of the World.

      Reply
    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      June 30, 2019 at 9:08 am

      Jumped the shark when they gave it to Yasser Arafat

      Reply
    • paulyho39 says:
      June 30, 2019 at 9:59 am

      Frankly, I would not want them to give their “award” to our POTUS….it means nothing anymore and would almost be an insult!

      Reply
  28. ichicinnabar says:
    June 30, 2019 at 5:29 am

    Above, another Treeper, Robert Smith, noted the openness of the South Korean press and their willingness to look at what was really happening. They didn’t get everything right but it was refreshing to hear.

    They said: The big winner was president Trump. He showed that he can meet with Kim any time that he wants to. The road to Pyongyang now goes through Washington. This was a warning to China. They cannot use North Korea as leverage. Forget about it.

    That is pretty bold commentary from the South Korean press. In essence they are saying that President Trump took the ball away from Xi.

    They said that Kim did not look so good. President Trump asked for him to come and he did. (They don’t know the backstory. They were working together on this. Excellent content). Then they went on to say that Kim is saying that he can now meet directly with Washington and does not need South Korea.

    The South Korean press said this was a smart tactical move by President Trump. It turned out to be an ad-hoc summit.

    Reply
  29. Lion2017 says:
    June 30, 2019 at 6:10 am

    The Greatest President making history his way!

    Reply
  31. EnoughIsEnough says:
    June 30, 2019 at 7:19 am

    Contrast our POTUS on this historic visit with the immature, pandering, “America last” group of Dems on the debate stage this week. I am so happy and proud to have our great nation represented by this statesman. No doubt, many people around the world long for the leadership our POTUS exhibits, and respect him despite what the media tells us.

    Reply
  32. Eric says:
    June 30, 2019 at 10:27 am

    The way the U.S. press is covering this is disgusting.

    Reply
