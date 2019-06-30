President Trump Meets With Kim Jong-Un at Demilitarized Zone for Historic “Handshake” – 1:30am Livestream…

During a joint press conference South Korean President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump announced and confirmed that President Trump will meet with North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un at the demilitarized zone for a historic handshake today.

UPDATE: Video Added

The schedule is fluid. Anticipated time should be around 1:30am to 2:00am U.S. Eastern Time. Most international broadcasts should carry live.

South Korea Livestream 1 – JTBC Livestream Link – SBS Livestream Link –

