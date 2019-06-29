Potential Historic Moment – POTUS Schedule – South Korea and DMZ Visit…

President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks to business leaders; then holding a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-in today in South Korea. Following the bilat the two leaders will hold a joint press conference (12:05am EDT).

Then President Trump will travel to the demilitarized zone where the world waits to see if the U.S. President will meet North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, possibly making history. (1:30am EDT)

The DMZ schedule is tentative and might be subject to change; however, the world will be watching to see if the Trump-Kim meeting and handshake takes place (approximately 1:30am EDT). No sitting U.S. President has ever stepped foot in North Korea. If this was to happen it would be a historic moment. Full Schedule Below:

10:00am ROK / 9:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to Korean business leaders, Seoul, Republic of Korea

10:50am ROK / 9:50pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Hotel en route to Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

11:00am ROK / 10:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

11:10am ROK / 10:10pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea

12:00pm ROK / 11:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded working lunch with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea

♦ 1:05pm ROK / 12:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:25pm ROK / 12:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Blue House en route to the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:35pm ROK / 12:35am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:45pm ROK / 12:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

2:10pm ROK / 1:10am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

2:20pm ROK / 1:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Joint Security Area Landing Zone en route to the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook, Gyeonggi, Republic of Korea

♦ 2:30pm ROK / 1:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook, Korean Demilitarized Zone

♦ 2:35pm ROK / 1:35am EDT THE PRESIDENT views the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Demilitarized Zone, Korean Demilitarized Zone

2:45pm ROK / 1:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook en route to DFAC Flag Pole, Korean Demilitarized Zone

2:55pm ROK / 1:55am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint photo opportunity with United States and Republic of Korea service members and viewing recovered relics, Seoul, Republic of Korea

3:05pm ROK / 2:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a meet and greet with United States and Republic of Korea service members, Korean Demilitarized Zone

3:25pm ROK / 2:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the DFAC en route to Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Korean Demilitarized Zone

3:30pm ROK / 2:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

3:40pm ROK / 2:40am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Security Area Landing Zone en route to Osan Air Base WLT Hangar, Seoul, Republic of Korea

4:20pm ROK / 3:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osan Air Base WLT Hangar, Osan Air Base, Korea

4:30pm ROK / 3:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to United States service members, Osan Air Base, Korea

5:15pm ROK / 4:15am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Osan Air Base WLT Hangar en route to Osan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Korea

5:20pm ROK / 4:20AM EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Korea

5:30pm ROK / 4:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Seoul, Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base en route to Washington, D.C., Seoul, Republic of Korea

~ South Korea Visit Concludes ~

8:15pm EDT (Sunday Night) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington, D.C.

8:25pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Washington, D.C.

8:35pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House, South Lawn

