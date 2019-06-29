Potential Historic Moment – POTUS Schedule – South Korea and DMZ Visit…

President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks to business leaders; then holding a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-in today in South Korea.  Following the bilat the two leaders will hold a joint press conference (12:05am EDT).

Then President Trump will travel to the demilitarized zone where the world waits to see if the U.S. President will meet North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, possibly making history. (1:30am EDT)

The DMZ schedule is tentative and might be subject to change; however, the world will be watching to see if the Trump-Kim meeting and handshake takes place (approximately 1:30am EDT). No sitting U.S. President has ever stepped foot in North Korea. If this was to happen it would be a historic moment.  Full Schedule Below:

10:00am ROK / 9:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to Korean business leaders, Seoul, Republic of Korea

10:50am ROK / 9:50pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Hotel en route to Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

11:00am ROK / 10:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

11:10am ROK / 10:10pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea

12:00pm ROK / 11:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded working lunch with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea

♦ 1:05pm ROK / 12:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:25pm ROK / 12:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Blue House en route to the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:35pm ROK / 12:35am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

1:45pm ROK / 12:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

2:10pm ROK / 1:10am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

2:20pm ROK / 1:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Joint Security Area Landing Zone en route to the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook, Gyeonggi, Republic of Korea

♦ 2:30pm ROK / 1:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook, Korean Demilitarized Zone

♦ 2:35pm ROK / 1:35am EDT THE PRESIDENT views the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Demilitarized Zone, Korean Demilitarized Zone

2:45pm ROK / 1:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook en route to DFAC Flag Pole, Korean Demilitarized Zone

2:55pm ROK / 1:55am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint photo opportunity with United States and Republic of Korea service members and viewing recovered relics, Seoul, Republic of Korea

3:05pm ROK / 2:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a meet and greet with United States and Republic of Korea service members, Korean Demilitarized Zone

3:25pm ROK / 2:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the DFAC en route to Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Korean Demilitarized Zone

3:30pm ROK / 2:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

3:40pm ROK / 2:40am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Security Area Landing Zone en route to Osan Air Base WLT Hangar, Seoul, Republic of Korea

4:20pm ROK / 3:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osan Air Base WLT Hangar, Osan Air Base, Korea

4:30pm ROK / 3:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to United States service members, Osan Air Base, Korea

5:15pm ROK / 4:15am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Osan Air Base WLT Hangar en route to Osan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Korea

5:20pm ROK / 4:20AM EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Korea

5:30pm ROK / 4:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Seoul, Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base en route to Washington, D.C., Seoul, Republic of Korea

~ South Korea Visit Concludes ~

8:15pm EDT (Sunday Night) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington, D.C.

8:25pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Washington, D.C.

8:35pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House, South Lawn

90 Responses to Potential Historic Moment – POTUS Schedule – South Korea and DMZ Visit…

  1. Pouncer 🔴 (@AnnieAsheFields) says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    Seriously not nit-picking here, but didn’t Jimmy Carter go there as ex-president in a failed attempt to retrieve a hostage? I could be remembering this wrong & clearly you mean a *sitting* president, but precision matters when the irrational unreasonable hysterical left reads this blog. Why give them the smallest shard of ammo, right?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • livefreeordieguy says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      If memory serves, in 1994 or ’95, President Carter became the first U.S. president ever to visit North Korea when he met with Kim Il Sung (Kim’s Grandpa)… Carter and Kim II developed a bilateral, “step-by-step” plan to get NK to the point of peace and denuclearization. Great job, Jimmy… Obviously, Carter was a former president at the time… I believe Sundance’s comment is that President Trump would be the first sitting president of the United States to visit North Korea. Time for a real negotiator to achieve peace and denuclearization… But thanks for playing, Jimmy.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        June 29, 2019 at 9:10 pm

        IIRC, Carter violated the Logan act, and undermined Clinton in the process.

        Obama
        Clinton
        Carter
        Johnson

        Have to go back to Truman, to find a decent Democrat President. I don’t count Kennedy, wasn’t in long enough, and limited time in was a mixed bag.

        But, thats just me.

        Liked by 6 people

        Reply
        • sejmon333535208 says:
          June 29, 2019 at 9:21 pm

          Dutchman- my inner feeling is that our VSG /ESG PDJT…will do more than shake hand,pad on the back have good talk & laugh… Mrs.Melania is absent probably due to security reason with high expectation something big coming…Pravda vitazi

          Liked by 5 people

          Reply
        • rashomon says:
          June 29, 2019 at 9:31 pm

          If Harry just hadn’t loosed the Dulles Brothers on us with The National Security Act of 1947. Even he admitted it was a terrible move after watching the C_A become its own separate nightmare.

          On Pres. Truman side of the tally, FDR kept him out of the inner circle up to his death, making it difficult for the V.P. to know, much less anticipate what evil the Dulles Boyz had wrought to date.

          Liked by 4 people

          Reply
        • livefreeordieguy says:
          June 29, 2019 at 9:41 pm

          I would agree with that assessment, Dutchman. Thumbs down — Obama, Clinton, Carter and Johnson… Thumbs up to Truman… I break with you on Kennedy (sorta)… Though I agree that his presidency wasn’t long enough and was a mixed bag, I give JFK the benefit of the doubt. Growing up in an Irish Catholic Democrat family in Massachusetts (before fleeing to NH), we had a picture of the Pope and JFK in the living room… Chalk it up to brainwashing, I guess… But I’m not stupid… Teddy was reprehensible as was the old man… Read Howie Carr’s “Kennedy Babylon” I and II for the story-behind-the-story… But something tells me you already know most of it.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Pyrthroes says:
          June 29, 2019 at 11:12 pm

          On our historically contextual/thematic, normally distributed, quintile scale –applying every possible 3-component rating to rank and serialize 41 Presidential incumbents (excluding W.H. Harrison, Zachary Taylor, James Garfield, while not double-counting Grover Cleveland’s two non-consecutive terms)– Truman scores 9th (B2A, statistical Index 1.155), Kennedy scores 18th (C1F, statistical Index .214).

          Forget doofus academic polls– the most recent rated FDR Number 2, ahead of Lincoln and Jefferson (!), while our scale ranks him C3A, Index -.299, with LBJ and Wilson (C3B and C3C, statistically -.385 and -.470 respectively).

          For the record, counting individual incumbents vs. terms, Trump is President 44, not 45. Double-counting Cleveland, consistency requires designating Trump (2016 – 1788)/4 = President # 57, equivalent to counting FDR four times.

          Like

          Reply
        • kp says:
          June 30, 2019 at 1:22 am

          Dutchman,

          “But, thats just me.”

          You and 65 million of your closest friends. I’m just one…

          Like

          Reply
    • madeline says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:57 pm

      I remember Al Gore going there to get one or two journalists…??

      Like

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      Where did Bill go to retrieve those two women who weren’t spies but accidentally wandered into NK (people are always doing that)?
      Probably just up to the border.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Kenji says:
      June 29, 2019 at 10:44 pm

      I can just imagine all the leftover Obama State Department apparatchik’s heads exploding! How DARE he!? There need to be 9-separate cocktail parties planned for diplomats before the question can even be asked! Doesn’t the Orange Cheeto in Chief understand “protocol”?

      Like

      Reply
  2. jojotom01 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    This president makes me proud. God has blessed us with his leadership.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:03 pm

      Same here. He looks wonderful in that to photo.
      President Moon looks good too.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • MARK G RYAN says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:18 am

      Holy jet lag. How does Trump maintain this level of engagement after such a clock shift? I’m twenty years junior and couldn’t imagine keeping up, much less staying ahead as he does. Praying that Trump can maintain the stamina.

      Like

      Reply
  3. bluebongo says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    Sundance thank you for the coverage of the President’s trip, it’s been outstanding. We get to enjoy an insider view of this historic time.

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  4. trishinsouthernillinois says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    (long planned)

    Guess that explains the “wonderful letters” President TRUMP talked about & Kim showed himself reading.

    Got my DVR set for this historic event!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. ozymandiasssss says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    they need a wheelbarrow to carry balls like that.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Irons says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    President Trump is truly fearless, but he makes me nervous as hell when he does things like this!
    Get it done, Godspeed and stay safe Sir!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  7. RJ says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    I would hope that Chairman Kim decides to meet at the DMZ with President Trump and they take a short walk into North Korea smiling and heavy in mutual conversation while both are smiling, gesticulating, and entering into productive talks. I would hope that. Even if Chairman Kim can’t make this happen, President Trump extended his hope and from my perspective, good will on behalf of the United States.

    I want to be awake to see this…I suspect those who know about this possibility and want to see constructive progress between our two countries will also be up.

    Winning…I like such an attitude and am on his team cheering!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. curator55 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    President Trump must be the greatest Press magnet in the history of the world.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • jojotom01 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      I thought you said, “President Trump must be the greatest President magnet in the history of the world.”

      He sure does draw everyone to him!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • G. Alistar says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:27 pm

      Second only to his ability to troll dems on Twitter. But where POTUS really shines when it comes to his faithful, patriotic and civic duties. He is a loyal American, he make policy decision in the best interests of the people, not politics. Be it economic, National Defense with a strong military, SCOTUS appointments, secure borders, etc., Donald Trump is a son of our Uncle Sam. p.s., it’s such a blessing that HRC was not elected, thank the Lord for that.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Skippy says:
        June 29, 2019 at 11:51 pm

        “Be it economic, National Defense with a strong military, SCOTUS appointments, secure borders, etc., Donald Trump is a son of our Uncle Sam”.
        Beautifully stated, G. Alistar. Thank you.

        Like

        Reply
  9. christinewjc says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Our President has great energy and good health! He relates well with foreign leaders and his art of the deal abilities are very apparent!

    Lord Jesus, thank you for Your plan for our current government and leaders. My prayer today is for You to bless and protect President Trump, his family and all who work with him and travel with him. Amen!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Trump, at press conference Saturday, said appeared to say his team had been contacted by NK directly & that more formal preparations for a Kim-Trump meeting could be underway.“We got a call very quickly …They’ve contacted us," Trump said. https://t.co/eaHoaow0zG— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) June 29, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in that North Korea would give up its nuclear program in exchange for security guarantees.https://t.co/lK53UiCqcA— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) June 29, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  12. Patricia Dolan says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:41 pm

    D’Oh Canada. One is the loneliest number……….LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Treehugger says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Quite the schedule

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Drogers says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    What a great time to be alive.

    We pray for your safe travels Mr. President and until you’re home once again.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  15. Bigly says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    I’ve never experienced anything like this before.

    Consider all the hate responses all over the net – the treehouse is the only place on the web filtering out the vile hate that is everywhere else.

    Tonight, however, YouTube live of president having dinner in South Korea

    98% of the live chats were all positive and pro-trump. An underground of pure Americans and love for trump.

    It is an amazing force – trumps base. In a straight up vote, no way he loses. My fav comment: 2 more speeches today, this guy works.

    Yes he does! All work, all the time! VSG!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Reloader says:
      June 30, 2019 at 12:29 am

      Many are worried that the Democrats will pull out ALL of their plots and methods to steal the 2020 election, and that Fraud, Vote Manipulation and Lawfare will be too great to be thwarted. And the Dems WILL STEAL the election.

      VSGPDJT has defeated China. Think about that for a moment.

      It is likely that he has a plan to defeat the lousy little losers of Democratic Party and their bundlers.

      Like

      Reply
  16. VinceWhirlwind says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    I can imagine the conversation.

    “Stop looking at my daughter that way. I don’t blame you, yes, she’s beautiful. But, I’m the president right now. So look at me. But, it’s in your best interest you get to know her, and get on her good side….because she’s my successor.”

    Image and symbolism is very important in that culture. Ivanka is there for a reason.

    Ivanka Trump will be the first President of The United States, who happens to be female.

    Trump/Pompeo 2024

    Like

    Reply
    • Right to reply says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:57 pm

      I disagree. Ivanka, is too Liberal. I think it will be Sarah H Sanders.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • VinceWhirlwind says:
        June 29, 2019 at 10:12 pm

        Haven’t you seen by now, who The Apprentice actually is/was? It’s been obvious to me since I first saw her on the show. You may be labeling her prematurely.

        President Trump is no different than he was on that series. If you watched the show, you saw the real Ivanka. The Ivanka you see now is all smiles. I think it’s a front. Or she was a good actress. And I bet her politics almost exactly mirrors her father’s. A mixture of Scot and Eastern European…she is not a woman to be trifled with.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Barry knoll says:
          June 29, 2019 at 10:58 pm

          She has to be learning on the go, and can only appreciate the success her father has had in office. Virtually has to be moving to the right by osmosis. 🙂

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  17. Right to reply says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    So proud of our POTUS, and so many FIRSTS. The Marxists can try their hardest, but they can never ever take that away.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    “I understand they want to meet,” Trump tells pool apparently referring to Kim Jong Un at DMZ later today— David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) June 30, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Well, it looks like Kim Jong-un is getting in the swing of developing tourism…where’s the golf course?

    FTA: So what will the latest large-scale national construction project foreign-facing tourist zone contain, how much progress has been made, and how does it fit into bigger plans for development and tourism in the southeast region of North Korea?

    What is known about the project

    In his first visit to the site last August, Kim toured an existing greenhouse complex with rudimentary hot springs pools and pipings in the area, and reportedly decided to build a “hot spring health resort and sanatoria” to include indoor and outdoor baths as well as lodgings in its place.

    When he visited a second time in late October, the greenhouses had been demolished and builders were stacking concrete blocks in their place, as Kim brought a new plan to make a resort “divided into recuperation section and tourist and relaxation section.”

    According to this coverage and subsequent reports in state media, these will include:

    Recuperation district with hot springs baths and a health treatment service center
    Rest district with hot springs baths and a general sporting and cultural rest center
    General service district, likely with shops and restaurants
    Hotel district with various types of lodgings
    Ski hill and lift with related facilities

    https://www.nknews.org/pro/yangdok-hot-springs-and-ski-resort-project-taking-shape-as-october-deadline-looms/?utm_content=buffer6aac8&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Moon, press conference: I will be accompanying you (Trump) to the DMZ today but the focus today is on the dialogue between DPRK-U.S., so I hope you will be able to achieve big progress with Chairman Kim.— NK NEWS (@nknewsorg) June 30, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. Josh Taylor says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    We will be seeing history tonight! Not one word about North Korea! Thats bc its free as a continuation of trade talks! God I can feel it!

    P.S. Truman is trash!

    Like

    Reply
    • Skippy says:
      June 29, 2019 at 11:25 pm

      For those who wonder as I did about your post (pardon me for stumbling):
      President Truman orders U.S. forces to Korea. On June 27, 1950 to repulse invasion by NK

      Like

      Reply
  22. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:13 pm

    Koryo Tours says that the DMZ is closed to tourists visiting from the North Korean side today. https://t.co/Qb6itfi80t— Jeongmin Kim (@jeongminnkim) June 30, 2019

    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. DJT2020 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    Korean Herald reports closure of the DMZ per Korean Tour company that services the area. Is it happening?? http://m.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20190630000094#cb

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:18 pm

    SK coverage of U.S.- S. KOrea Summit, beginning with PT’s arrival.

    Like

    Reply
  25. dallasdan says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    The only way Kim doesn’t show for the handshake is if Xi has him under house arrest for the day. j/k…maybe.

    Like

    Reply
  26. o says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    http://www.hani.co.kr/arti/politics/defense/899859.html

    (translated)

    Choi Sun-hee, North Korea’s first deputy to the Foreign Ministry and Stephen Vegan, the US special envoy for North Korea, met at Panmunjom on the night of the 29th.

    US President Donald Trump is in talks with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPZ) on the occasion of a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It is the first time since the first summit of Hanoi and the summit meeting of the US Summit in February.

    A bright source on the Korean peninsula’s situation is that on the 30th, “We know that Vice President-in-Office and Choi Sun-hee’s first match met at Panmunjom last night.” The problem is whether Kim Jong Eun and Trump will meet in the Demilitarized Zone.

    In a meeting with President Roh Moo-hyun, President Trump said that he was not in contact with Pyongyang for the dinner. But when he returned to the hotel at 10:05 pm on the 29th, he answered “I will not answer” to the question of “Did you have a conversation with the North” and closed your mouth shortly. Jeon Hoon Senior reporter nomad@hani.co.kr

    Like

    Reply
  27. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    Five U S. presidents have visited the DMZ.

    Trump would be the first to actually meet with the NK leader at the DMZ. This is history you are watching!

    Everytime the radical left and/or MSM complain about Trump meeting with dictators, Trump’s words come to my mind…

    “Peace is the prize”.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    Trump’s Korea Visit to Include ‘Long-Planned’ Visit to DMZ
    https://www.voanews.com/usa/trumps-korea-visit-include-long-planned-visit-dmz

    Excerpt:

    “We’ll see each other for two minutes,” Trump said. “That’s all we can. But that will be fine.”

    Trump later said he would feel “very comfortable” stepping across the border into North Korea. If that happened, it would be the first time a sitting U.S. president visited North Korea.

    Like

    Reply
  29. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Watching Fox, John Roberts is being very nice. I’ll switch these jerks off in a heartbeat if they start with the negativity.

    Like

    Reply
  30. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:12 am

    S. Korea president just said Trump will meet Kim Jung Un today.

    Like

    Reply
  31. treehouseron says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:14 am

    S. Korean president just said he’s overcome with emotion, because President Trump is bringing peace today to the Korean Peninsula.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. mtk says:
    June 30, 2019 at 12:35 am

    What President Trump may be delivering is the first reproach that leds to Unification.
    A time table that may well move very quickly.
    Amazing.

    If I am right, what may occur is the DMZ will experience a joint cross border exchange of both country’s armed forces exchanging good will.
    This may very well be a ’89 moment.
    Historical!!!
    Thank you Mr. President Trump, thank you Mr. Chairman Kim and thank you Mr. Pesident Xi.

    Time magazine get your cover ready.

    Everyone pray hard for this to be case.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

