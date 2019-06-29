Potential Historic Moment – POTUS Schedule – South Korea and DMZ Visit…

President Donald Trump will be delivering remarks to business leaders; then holding a bilateral meeting with President Moon Jae-in today in South Korea. Following the bilat the two leaders will hold a joint press conference (12:05am EDT).
Then President Trump will travel to the demilitarized zone where the world waits to see if the U.S. President will meet North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, possibly making history. (1:30am EDT)
The DMZ schedule is tentative and might be subject to change; however, the world will be watching to see if the Trump-Kim meeting and handshake takes place (approximately 1:30am EDT). No sitting U.S. President has ever stepped foot in North Korea. If this was to happen it would be a historic moment. Full Schedule Below:
10:00am ROK / 9:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to Korean business leaders, Seoul, Republic of Korea
10:50am ROK / 9:50pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Hotel en route to Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea
11:00am ROK / 10:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea
11:10am ROK / 10:10pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a restricted bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea
12:00pm ROK / 11:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in an expanded working lunch with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea
♦ 1:05pm ROK / 12:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint press conference with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea, Seoul, Republic of Korea
1:25pm ROK / 12:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Blue House en route to the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea
1:35pm ROK / 12:35am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea
1:45pm ROK / 12:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea
2:10pm ROK / 1:10am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea
2:20pm ROK / 1:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Joint Security Area Landing Zone en route to the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook, Gyeonggi, Republic of Korea
♦ 2:30pm ROK / 1:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook, Korean Demilitarized Zone
♦ 2:35pm ROK / 1:35am EDT THE PRESIDENT views the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the Demilitarized Zone, Korean Demilitarized Zone
2:45pm ROK / 1:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Korean Demilitarized Zone Overlook en route to DFAC Flag Pole, Korean Demilitarized Zone
2:55pm ROK / 1:55am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a joint photo opportunity with United States and Republic of Korea service members and viewing recovered relics, Seoul, Republic of Korea
3:05pm ROK / 2:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a meet and greet with United States and Republic of Korea service members, Korean Demilitarized Zone
3:25pm ROK / 2:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the DFAC en route to Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Korean Demilitarized Zone
3:30pm ROK / 2:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Security Area Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea
3:40pm ROK / 2:40am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Security Area Landing Zone en route to Osan Air Base WLT Hangar, Seoul, Republic of Korea
4:20pm ROK / 3:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osan Air Base WLT Hangar, Osan Air Base, Korea
4:30pm ROK / 3:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks to United States service members, Osan Air Base, Korea
5:15pm ROK / 4:15am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Osan Air Base WLT Hangar en route to Osan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Korea
5:20pm ROK / 4:20AM EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osan Air Base, Osan Air Base, Korea
5:30pm ROK / 4:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Seoul, Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base en route to Washington, D.C., Seoul, Republic of Korea
~ South Korea Visit Concludes ~
8:15pm EDT (Sunday Night) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington, D.C.
8:25pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Washington, D.C.
8:35pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House, South Lawn
Seriously not nit-picking here, but didn’t Jimmy Carter go there as ex-president in a failed attempt to retrieve a hostage? I could be remembering this wrong & clearly you mean a *sitting* president, but precision matters when the irrational unreasonable hysterical left reads this blog. Why give them the smallest shard of ammo, right?
If memory serves, in 1994 or ’95, President Carter became the first U.S. president ever to visit North Korea when he met with Kim Il Sung (Kim’s Grandpa)… Carter and Kim II developed a bilateral, “step-by-step” plan to get NK to the point of peace and denuclearization. Great job, Jimmy… Obviously, Carter was a former president at the time… I believe Sundance’s comment is that President Trump would be the first sitting president of the United States to visit North Korea. Time for a real negotiator to achieve peace and denuclearization… But thanks for playing, Jimmy.
IIRC, Carter violated the Logan act, and undermined Clinton in the process.
Obama
Clinton
Carter
Johnson
Have to go back to Truman, to find a decent Democrat President. I don’t count Kennedy, wasn’t in long enough, and limited time in was a mixed bag.
But, thats just me.
Dutchman- my inner feeling is that our VSG /ESG PDJT…will do more than shake hand,pad on the back have good talk & laugh… Mrs.Melania is absent probably due to security reason with high expectation something big coming…Pravda vitazi
I’m feeling it, too. Blessed are the peacemakers,..
Amen—Dutchman.
Sundance found Korean News-Live on you tube…hope it works
If Harry just hadn’t loosed the Dulles Brothers on us with The National Security Act of 1947. Even he admitted it was a terrible move after watching the C_A become its own separate nightmare.
On Pres. Truman side of the tally, FDR kept him out of the inner circle up to his death, making it difficult for the V.P. to know, much less anticipate what evil the Dulles Boyz had wrought to date.
Amen.
Dulles – deceptively dull
And Satanic too???
Truman had a lot of real life small business experience.
Ain’t sayin he was perfect, but a damn site better than Johnson, Carter, Clinton or Obama!
Absolutely. Almost angelic in comparison!
We ARE talking about “steer manure” Truman, right? LOL
I would agree with that assessment, Dutchman. Thumbs down — Obama, Clinton, Carter and Johnson… Thumbs up to Truman… I break with you on Kennedy (sorta)… Though I agree that his presidency wasn’t long enough and was a mixed bag, I give JFK the benefit of the doubt. Growing up in an Irish Catholic Democrat family in Massachusetts (before fleeing to NH), we had a picture of the Pope and JFK in the living room… Chalk it up to brainwashing, I guess… But I’m not stupid… Teddy was reprehensible as was the old man… Read Howie Carr’s “Kennedy Babylon” I and II for the story-behind-the-story… But something tells me you already know most of it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That Kennedy’s father bought Illinois for his son never sat well with me. And Khrushchev is no longer around for comment about the weak American President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
After meeting JFK in Vienna,Khrusnchev told his people that he felt sorry for the Americans
LikeLike
So JFK was the White Obama.
Barrack being the second White One.
LikeLike
Yes. Do you remember a few years back how several Chicago precinct ladies came forward testifying the Mob sent members in and forced the ladies to erase votes for Nixon and mark them for Kennedy.
JFK was a sick pervert and Jackie a pervert enabler.
LikeLike
Yup, ‘most of it’, as much as I want to know.
LikeLike
On our historically contextual/thematic, normally distributed, quintile scale –applying every possible 3-component rating to rank and serialize 41 Presidential incumbents (excluding W.H. Harrison, Zachary Taylor, James Garfield, while not double-counting Grover Cleveland’s two non-consecutive terms)– Truman scores 9th (B2A, statistical Index 1.155), Kennedy scores 18th (C1F, statistical Index .214).
Forget doofus academic polls– the most recent rated FDR Number 2, ahead of Lincoln and Jefferson (!), while our scale ranks him C3A, Index -.299, with LBJ and Wilson (C3B and C3C, statistically -.385 and -.470 respectively).
For the record, counting individual incumbents vs. terms, Trump is President 44, not 45. Double-counting Cleveland, consistency requires designating Trump (2016 – 1788)/4 = President # 57, equivalent to counting FDR four times.
Dutchman,
“But, thats just me.”
You and 65 million of your closest friends. I’m just one…
I remember Al Gore going there to get one or two journalists…??
it was Bill Clinton sent to retrieve 2 of Al Gore’s journalists that thought it would be cool to wander into NK to get a story.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Where did Bill go to retrieve those two women who weren’t spies but accidentally wandered into NK (people are always doing that)?
Probably just up to the border.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good memory!
https://nypost.com/2009/03/21/lisa-lings-sister-jailed-in-north-korea/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I can just imagine all the leftover Obama State Department apparatchik’s heads exploding! How DARE he!? There need to be 9-separate cocktail parties planned for diplomats before the question can even be asked! Doesn’t the Orange Cheeto in Chief understand “protocol”?
This president makes me proud. God has blessed us with his leadership.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Same here. He looks wonderful in that to photo.
President Moon looks good too.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Holy jet lag. How does Trump maintain this level of engagement after such a clock shift? I’m twenty years junior and couldn’t imagine keeping up, much less staying ahead as he does. Praying that Trump can maintain the stamina.
Sundance thank you for the coverage of the President’s trip, it’s been outstanding. We get to enjoy an insider view of this historic time.
LikeLiked by 20 people
Knowing only the nom de plume of Sundance, wonder if he/she ever won a Pulitzer, Selden Ring, or Goldsmith awards? Sundance, you ROCK!
LikeLiked by 1 person
(long planned)
Guess that explains the “wonderful letters” President TRUMP talked about & Kim showed himself reading.
Got my DVR set for this historic event!
LikeLiked by 8 people
This might be bigger than a Beatles reunion! (Not saying I wanted one…) 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Letter of Excellent Content.
they need a wheelbarrow to carry balls like that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Anyone got the meme, from last G-20, where Merkels hands look like they are holdin an invisible cantalope, Trump is smiling, and the words are something like “And his BALLS are THIS big!”
Hillarious!, but I can’t meme or post things like that.
That was PM May (unless there is also a Merkel version):
LikeLiked by 8 people
Damn…………spilled another beer. I’m on my last spare keyboard.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My beer went through my nose! Most keyboards are recoverable, thank God!
THANK YOU, THATS THE ONE!
Don’t you mean an eight-teen wheeler?
Ha!
President Trump is truly fearless, but he makes me nervous as hell when he does things like this!
Get it done, Godspeed and stay safe Sir!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I too Irons.
Tonight’s prayer is to St. Michael🛐🙏🛐
Please watch over and protect our President…President Donald J. Trump
Amen
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen.
Memories seeing your handle! I remember: “Hey Cisco, hey Pancho. Let’s went!”
I would hope that Chairman Kim decides to meet at the DMZ with President Trump and they take a short walk into North Korea smiling and heavy in mutual conversation while both are smiling, gesticulating, and entering into productive talks. I would hope that. Even if Chairman Kim can’t make this happen, President Trump extended his hope and from my perspective, good will on behalf of the United States.
I want to be awake to see this…I suspect those who know about this possibility and want to see constructive progress between our two countries will also be up.
Winning…I like such an attitude and am on his team cheering!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rj
Whenever two people make an agreement, they ‘shake’on it.
PDJT said he was going to DMZ, and wanted to SHAKE KIMS HAND.
Hopeful, I am.
Pray for PEACE.
LikeLiked by 9 people
🛐🙏🛐
AMEN
This could be the equivalent of man’s first steps on the moon in terms of political events during our lifetime.
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump must be the greatest Press magnet in the history of the world.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I thought you said, “President Trump must be the greatest President magnet in the history of the world.”
He sure does draw everyone to him!
Second only to his ability to troll dems on Twitter. But where POTUS really shines when it comes to his faithful, patriotic and civic duties. He is a loyal American, he make policy decision in the best interests of the people, not politics. Be it economic, National Defense with a strong military, SCOTUS appointments, secure borders, etc., Donald Trump is a son of our Uncle Sam. p.s., it’s such a blessing that HRC was not elected, thank the Lord for that.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Be it economic, National Defense with a strong military, SCOTUS appointments, secure borders, etc., Donald Trump is a son of our Uncle Sam”.
Beautifully stated, G. Alistar. Thank you.
Our President has great energy and good health! He relates well with foreign leaders and his art of the deal abilities are very apparent!
Lord Jesus, thank you for Your plan for our current government and leaders. My prayer today is for You to bless and protect President Trump, his family and all who work with him and travel with him. Amen!
LikeLiked by 10 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for posting this information. If true, we live in historic times.
YW.
D’Oh Canada. One is the loneliest number……….LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Quite the schedule
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a great time to be alive.
We pray for your safe travels Mr. President and until you’re home once again.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I’ve never experienced anything like this before.
Consider all the hate responses all over the net – the treehouse is the only place on the web filtering out the vile hate that is everywhere else.
Tonight, however, YouTube live of president having dinner in South Korea
98% of the live chats were all positive and pro-trump. An underground of pure Americans and love for trump.
It is an amazing force – trumps base. In a straight up vote, no way he loses. My fav comment: 2 more speeches today, this guy works.
Yes he does! All work, all the time! VSG!!
Many are worried that the Democrats will pull out ALL of their plots and methods to steal the 2020 election, and that Fraud, Vote Manipulation and Lawfare will be too great to be thwarted. And the Dems WILL STEAL the election.
VSGPDJT has defeated China. Think about that for a moment.
It is likely that he has a plan to defeat the lousy little losers of Democratic Party and their bundlers.
I can imagine the conversation.
“Stop looking at my daughter that way. I don’t blame you, yes, she’s beautiful. But, I’m the president right now. So look at me. But, it’s in your best interest you get to know her, and get on her good side….because she’s my successor.”
Image and symbolism is very important in that culture. Ivanka is there for a reason.
Ivanka Trump will be the first President of The United States, who happens to be female.
Trump/Pompeo 2024
I disagree. Ivanka, is too Liberal. I think it will be Sarah H Sanders.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Haven’t you seen by now, who The Apprentice actually is/was? It’s been obvious to me since I first saw her on the show. You may be labeling her prematurely.
President Trump is no different than he was on that series. If you watched the show, you saw the real Ivanka. The Ivanka you see now is all smiles. I think it’s a front. Or she was a good actress. And I bet her politics almost exactly mirrors her father’s. A mixture of Scot and Eastern European…she is not a woman to be trifled with.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has to be learning on the go, and can only appreciate the success her father has had in office. Virtually has to be moving to the right by osmosis. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
So proud of our POTUS, and so many FIRSTS. The Marxists can try their hardest, but they can never ever take that away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, it looks like Kim Jong-un is getting in the swing of developing tourism…where’s the golf course?
FTA: So what will the latest large-scale national construction project foreign-facing tourist zone contain, how much progress has been made, and how does it fit into bigger plans for development and tourism in the southeast region of North Korea?
What is known about the project
In his first visit to the site last August, Kim toured an existing greenhouse complex with rudimentary hot springs pools and pipings in the area, and reportedly decided to build a “hot spring health resort and sanatoria” to include indoor and outdoor baths as well as lodgings in its place.
When he visited a second time in late October, the greenhouses had been demolished and builders were stacking concrete blocks in their place, as Kim brought a new plan to make a resort “divided into recuperation section and tourist and relaxation section.”
According to this coverage and subsequent reports in state media, these will include:
Recuperation district with hot springs baths and a health treatment service center
Rest district with hot springs baths and a general sporting and cultural rest center
General service district, likely with shops and restaurants
Hotel district with various types of lodgings
Ski hill and lift with related facilities
https://www.nknews.org/pro/yangdok-hot-springs-and-ski-resort-project-taking-shape-as-october-deadline-looms/?utm_content=buffer6aac8&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter.com&utm_campaign=buffer
Excerpt from above article:
FTA: Abrahamian said that the North Koreans “seem to be dreaming really big on this whole area,” and that “they believe this can be a major tourist destination” likely pending positive results of ongoing negotiations with the U.S. on sanctions and denuclearization.
I do believe Kim has caught PT’s vision.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
Soon to be a better tourist destination than the Dominican Republic.
Trump wins for the American Patriots of these United States of America!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We will be seeing history tonight! Not one word about North Korea! Thats bc its free as a continuation of trade talks! God I can feel it!
P.S. Truman is trash!
For those who wonder as I did about your post (pardon me for stumbling):
President Truman orders U.S. forces to Korea. On June 27, 1950 to repulse invasion by NK
LikeLiked by 1 person
Korean Herald reports closure of the DMZ per Korean Tour company that services the area. Is it happening?? http://m.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20190630000094#cb
LikeLiked by 1 person
SK coverage of U.S.- S. KOrea Summit, beginning with PT’s arrival.
The only way Kim doesn’t show for the handshake is if Xi has him under house arrest for the day. j/k…maybe.
I agree
Could be wrong, but I think that play is no longer in Xi’s ‘playbook’.
Train left station, cows out of barn, take your pick.
CCP are,brutal, but they ain’t STUPID
http://www.hani.co.kr/arti/politics/defense/899859.html
(translated)
Choi Sun-hee, North Korea’s first deputy to the Foreign Ministry and Stephen Vegan, the US special envoy for North Korea, met at Panmunjom on the night of the 29th.
US President Donald Trump is in talks with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPZ) on the occasion of a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It is the first time since the first summit of Hanoi and the summit meeting of the US Summit in February.
A bright source on the Korean peninsula’s situation is that on the 30th, “We know that Vice President-in-Office and Choi Sun-hee’s first match met at Panmunjom last night.” The problem is whether Kim Jong Eun and Trump will meet in the Demilitarized Zone.
In a meeting with President Roh Moo-hyun, President Trump said that he was not in contact with Pyongyang for the dinner. But when he returned to the hotel at 10:05 pm on the 29th, he answered “I will not answer” to the question of “Did you have a conversation with the North” and closed your mouth shortly. Jeon Hoon Senior reporter nomad@hani.co.kr
Five U S. presidents have visited the DMZ.
Trump would be the first to actually meet with the NK leader at the DMZ. This is history you are watching!
Everytime the radical left and/or MSM complain about Trump meeting with dictators, Trump’s words come to my mind…
“Peace is the prize”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s Korea Visit to Include ‘Long-Planned’ Visit to DMZ
https://www.voanews.com/usa/trumps-korea-visit-include-long-planned-visit-dmz
Excerpt:
“We’ll see each other for two minutes,” Trump said. “That’s all we can. But that will be fine.”
Trump later said he would feel “very comfortable” stepping across the border into North Korea. If that happened, it would be the first time a sitting U.S. president visited North Korea.
Watching Fox, John Roberts is being very nice. I’ll switch these jerks off in a heartbeat if they start with the negativity.
S. Korea president just said Trump will meet Kim Jung Un today.
S. Korean president just said he’s overcome with emotion, because President Trump is bringing peace today to the Korean Peninsula.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What President Trump may be delivering is the first reproach that leds to Unification.
A time table that may well move very quickly.
Amazing.
If I am right, what may occur is the DMZ will experience a joint cross border exchange of both country’s armed forces exchanging good will.
This may very well be a ’89 moment.
Historical!!!
Thank you Mr. President Trump, thank you Mr. Chairman Kim and thank you Mr. Pesident Xi.
Time magazine get your cover ready.
Everyone pray hard for this to be case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying…..
