G20 Day Two Schedule – Critical Meeting With Chairman Xi 10:30pm EDT

Day two of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, will include the much anticipated meeting between President Trump and China’s Chairman Xi Jinping. The world is paying close attention to this bilateral discussion. Remember, Japan is 11 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Time.

Following the end of the G20 President Trump will fly to South Korea for a meeting with President Moon Jae-in. The central topic will likely be the status of North Korea. There may be some surprises (watch for a Trump meeting with Chairman Kim at the DMZ.

8:15am JDT / 7:15pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a working breakfast with the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MbS) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Osaka, Japan

9:15am JDT / 8:15pm EDT THE PRESIDENT departs the Hotel en route to INTEX Osaka, Osaka, Japan

9:35am JDT / 8:35pm EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at INTEX Osaka, Osaka, Japan

9:40am JDT / 8:40pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a G20 leaders’ side-event on women’s empowerment. Ivanka Trump is anticipated to speak to the group. Osaka, Japan

10:00am JDT / 9:00pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a G20 session on women’s workforce participation, future of work, and aging societies, Osaka, Japan

11:30am JDT / 10:30pm EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China, Chairman Xi Jinping, Osaka, Japan

1:05pm JDT / 12:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Turkey, Reecep Erdogan, Osaka, Japan

1:45pm JDT / 12:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT participates in the G20 closing session, Osaka, Japan

~ 2019 G20 Concludes ~

2:05pm JDT / 1:05am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs INTEX Osaka en route to Hotel, Osaka, Japan

3:25pm JDT / 2:25am EDT THE PRESIDENT holds a press conference, Osaka, Japan

4:50pm JDT / 3:50am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Hotel en route to Osaka International Airport, Osaka, Japan

5:10pm JDT / 4:10am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Osaka International Airport, Osaka, Japan

5:20pm JDT / 4:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Osaka, Japan en route to Seoul, Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base, Osaka, Japan

6:50pm ADT / 5:50am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Seoul, Republic of Korea, Osan Air Base, Seoul, Republic of Korea

7:00pm ADT / 6:00am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs Osan Air Base en route to United States Army Garrison Yongsan landing zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

7:20pm ADT / 6:20am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone, Seoul, Republic of Korea

7:30pm ADT / 6:30am EDT THE PRESIDENT departs United States Army Garrison Yongsan Landing Zone en route to Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

7:40pm ADT / 6:40am EDT THE PRESIDENT arrives at Blue House, Seoul, Republic of Korea

7:45pm ADT / 6:45am EDT THE PRESIDENT has dinner with the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in, Seoul, Republic of Korea

9:05pm ADT / 8:05am THE PRESIDENT departs the Blue House en route to Hotel, Seoul, Republic of Korea

9:15pm ADT / 8:15am THE PRESIDENT arrives at Hotel, Seoul, Republic of Korea

