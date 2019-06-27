June 27th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #889

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
USA * 🇺🇸 * 7 more days to 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (495 more Days to E-Day)
Tokyo, Japan is 13 hours ahead of Washington, DC
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Blessed be the Lord,
For He has shown me His marvelous kindness in a strong city! “ 🌟
-— Psalm 31:21
————-
***Praise: 3 Day Wall-a-Thon saw a grand total raised of over $700,000!
***Praise: Four ISIS terrorists have been arrested in Nicaragua
————-
This Week, another busy week for prayers:
>> Thur 10AM–5 more Supreme Court decisions to be handed down – pray for MAGA Decisions
>> Thurs– Dem Circus Debates–Good Riddance!
>> Thur, Fri & Sat–President Trump at G-20–pray for good health, zero scheming, two-timing, backstabbing of “allies” and 24/7 protection for Pres. Trump, Team, USSS, and all transportations.
>> Tokyo, Japan 13 hours ahead of Wash, DC
>> G-20/Thursdaydinner bilat—Aussie PM Morrison
>> G-20/Friday bilats—Abe, Modi, Merkel, Putin, Bolsonaro
>> G-20/Sat bilats—MbS, Xi, Erdogan
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President & MAGA Team now heading to Japan from a fuel-up stop in Alaska, arriving at 6am ET
— G-20 members see the fairness & common sense economic perspective of President Trump
— expose all Dems Presidential Candidates as liars
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran and China to lose their power of aggression
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for 5 yr old Landen–(11th update in yesterday Treepers Prayer Warriors Post-sobering)
— 🇺🇸 Faith & Family 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 ” Boring.” -–(6-26-19 about Dem 1st debate )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (7th of seven places)
7) Grounds of the National Memorial Arch in Valley Forge State Park, Valley Forge, Pennsylvania
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust.” ”
🦅 “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day,”
🦅 “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways;
……Ps 91:1-2, 5, 11
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday June 27, 2019—–
Simple schedule on Japan time–
(from Sundance Twitter)
Re: the schedule, let me loosely quote VSGDT ‘ and it’s none of your damned business what we talk about. ‘
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
President Trump was the big winner tonight… God bless him
Donald Trump Retweet
… and CNN’s top two entries at #6 and #9 are a documentary about a Rocket Ship…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
“How is it even possible that these people are not being brought forward?”
Perhaps that question should be directed to the FBI and DOJ…oh, wait…
I guess the plus side of the demonrat debates is that any semi-normal person watching gets to see what a bunch of freaks these people are. I wouldn’t watch that clown car show if you paid me.
Trollmaster Extrordinare!
They’re all losers. I hope Hillary will jump back in to save her party, which she owns lock, stock, and lying corporate media barrel. Trump defeating her a second time would be glorious.
—Ben Garrison
Warren 1/2020th. LOL.
Yeah, but it’s the Badillac’s hood ornament for me. Sleepy, creepy, Joe.
Stillwater: Guess tonight you are working late!
But the whole purpose of having a place to do arm us and equip us to ride out into the world fight the good fight.” This is part of a comment posted by Deb on an earlier thread. It’s a great thought, and it’s worth thinking about a little bit. There is no other source of information like this. Anywhere. And it rings true. I have dozens of people who count on me to fill them in with bits and pieces that they miss in putting the puzzle together. I get information from a lot of places. But as far as the Trump Administration, 95% of it comes from right here. The censorship and bias issue has gotten bigger than we can imagine. And I read Bernie Goldberg’s book when it came out (got to be close to 20 years ago). President Trump is absolutely correct. The media is the enemy of the people. What we do about it, I’m not sure. But exposing them for what they are is definitely a good first step. And he seems to have that covered.
