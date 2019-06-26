Round One of First Democrat Debates – 9:00pm Tonight on NBC – Open Discussion Thread

Due to the size of the field, the first Democrat presidential primary debate takes place over two nights: tonight Wednesday, June 26, and Thursday, June 27, in Miami.

NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the debate and hold exclusive rights to broadcast from 9pm EST to 11 p.m EST on both nights.

The moderators for the debate are: NBC News’ Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie and Chuck Todd; MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.

The candidates for the first night are: Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro; Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas; Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland; Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York City; Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey; Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

If you are a communist, socialist, communal activist; or if your hobbies include sitting around a campfire picking parasites off your friends; then grab your sustainable algae cakes and consider this an open discussion thread.

Or if you are just looking for a laugh by watching Moonbats howl, well, that’s OK too.

