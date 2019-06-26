Brilliant Play – President Trump Invites U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to White House “Win or Lose”…

Megan Rapinoe is the co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team and a rabid hater of President Trump. Ms. Rapinoe refuses to sing the U.S. national anthem; kneels during ceremonies to make her hatred for America visible; and grabs every microphone to tell the media about her politics in an effort to increase her resistance credentials.
The age-old axiom is: ‘be careful what you wish for, because you just might get it”. Today, President Trump brilliantly responded to Ms. Rapinoe. First, by calling out her arrogance in declaring victory before she even played the World Cup matches; and secondly, by inviting the entire team to the White House “win or lose”.
The pressure is now upon Ms. Rapinoe. That pressure overlays a preexisting, unstable and tenuous psychological condition related to her tribal self-identification and commercial aspirations. This dynamic is a recipe for implosion. It will not end well for her.
(1) Paint drying…(2) Soccer…(3) Women’s soccer…
Anybody ask WHY she’s playing for a team that represents the country she hates so much? She could play for Iran, another American hater, or Saudi Arabia, or….oh yeah, that’s right. Never mind.
Interesting point czarowniczy.
You would think that some one playing a sport that is not followed much at all by Americans would be trying to boost the viewership or at least the following of fans.
But not this dumb a**.
She is annoying at least half of the American population who might have encouraged their little girls to play the game.
Now, I would encourage my grand daughters to play any thing but soccer.
And let’s not forget this is one of the few countries where she could insult the country as she does and not get nailed to the wall when she comes home. Let’s see her do that in France or Germany.
Stage 4 of Trump Derangement Syndrome. For help please Call 1-800-STFU
lol, too funny!
🤣 🤣 🤣
Smarter than the average bear, that PresTrump
Men’s soccer, outside of the Mexican Leagues and the US MSL, is actually a very interesting game. You just have to understand how the teams are laid out, how they move, how they pass, how they set up the plays. It’s actually much more complicated than a typical NFL play. In some ways, it seems like basketball, but played on a much larger scale.
OTOH, women’s soccer is slow. This is because women don’t have the running speed or kicking force of men. So the end result reminds me of watching boys playing soccer… mostly clustered around the ball. If women were to play in a 7/8th or 3/4 size field, it would be much more interesting.
Quite exciting for soccer fans are the German Bundesliga matches. In my area they are carried on FS1 and sometimes on local FN channel. The season ended about a month ago though. Then there are the British soccer matches but I have yet to figure out what the schedule is. I agree that men’s soccer is better than women’s although stats are claiming the women’s bring in more money. If true then the players wanting equal pay should be honored.
Men’s soccer brings in a ton more money. It’s not even close.
Women’s soccer is good in general (but men’s players far superior in skill) but outside international competitions there is not a big interest.
I’m rooting for the American team but this is the kind of stuff that turns a lot of people away.
Sorry my fellow Americans, but I am a raging soccer fan. Primarily the EPL and Champions League. I follow most all the players, including the $100M Transfer fee players. Yep. $100M + just for the privilege of buying the top players in the world … then you have to pay them $350K+ per week! All of the above said about the sport is accurate, and I must add that in my opinion top level Prof. Soccer players are the best athletes in the world (both upper body and lower body). Yes, men’s soccer is played as physically with the upper body as the lower. It is a full contact sport.
I coached both boys and girls teams at a very competitive level, and Ioved coaching the girls … but let’s be absolutely honest … women’s soccer bears little resemblance to the men’s game. The worst pub team of fat old wankers could beat any of these WWC teams. The women’s game is wayyyyy slower with mediocre skill, mediocre power, and goalkeeping that is excruciatingly awful. Top level men’s European soccer is lightyears beyond this game the women are playing. Take Dyke Rabinhoe for instance … put her on the worst English Second division team of U21’s … and she’d never touch the ball. She wouldn’t get near the ball, even if she jumped on the back of any of the men.
Yeah, yeah, I get it … women are supposed to be “equal” to men in every way … therefore the women’s World Cup has got to be “equal” to the men. Sorry. It’s not. Not. Even. Close. And I get really annoyed when the US Women’s team is compared to the men’s. Look! The American women always WIN! And the men always LOSE! I could bend your ears for hours as to why that’s an insane comparison. But suffice to say, I would take Christian Pulasic 1v5 against the best 5 women … and bet he’d humiliate them all.
Megan Rapinoe Cancelled Wedding Bells; New Girlfriend Soon After, Wife-To-Be?
June 19, 2019
“Megan Rapinoe, a professional football player, didn’t profess the ordinary ‘coming out’ stories like most gay women. What’s more, she’s even become one-of-less gay individuals who’ve had a unique taste of relationship; breaking a marriage to beginning a new love-life…
A new development in Megan’s love story might surprise everyone as she has broken up her engagement with her then wife-to-be, Sarah.
As per the reports, Megan is in an affair with Sue Bird, American-Israeli baller….”
Not surprising that she hates Donald Trump, apparently the first President afflicted with Toxic Masculinity.
https://hollywoodmask.com/sports/megan-rapinoe-wedding-girlfriend-wife.html
She’s just mad she can’t get chicks as hot as Trump does. Hater gonna hate.
“I wouldn’t pay attention to a World Cup match if it were going on in my backyard and the beer was free.”
Lewis Grizzard
It’s an honor to go to the White House…regardless of who’s POTUS at the time. I’m sure there are people who went to the White House when Obama was POTUS even if they couldn’t abide him. Just to be in such a historic home, OUR home, with such a rich history. It goes to show you what is taught in public schools these days. She’s not only unhinged, she’s a product of a school system that didn’t teach patriotism or history.
This mentally unstable no class *************** should be kicked off the team. She’s an embarrassment to women’s sports.
All the gay women I have known as acquaintances were molested and/or sexually abused or very neglected at a young age, and often by both parents. The sadness I feel for these women outweighs the anger at their behavior. Pray for them. Their anger and mistrust is deep seated. They need love and healing. Every sweet and innocent thought they had as children was viciously robbed from them. Not to say, we should praise or accept the bad behavior, we shouldn’t. The facts were well documented and published, but the gay rights coalitions have steadily destroyed the Truth about homosexuals in an effort to Normalize the “lifestyle”. It’s tragic really. Trump was hitting back at the arrogance and hatred, which is fine. He did not attack Gender. But he did highlight her so we all could take a look and decide for ourselves. Perfect strategy. I’m fierce when it comes to protecting my children and grandchildren. I recommend private Christian school or homeschooling to shield the children from the gay lobby’s infiltration of public education. But I also teach them to Pray for these souls. It is rare for an LGBTQXYZ person to be happy and fulfilled. Their lives are very difficult and often the anger builds over time. I looked at the woman’s picture filled with hate and anger, and felt so sad. Who did this to her?? I know, I know… Gramma has maybe too much compassion.
“Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!”
Perhaps she should also remember that in all likelihood, a bunch of pubescent boys could beat her and her team, so just how does she get off thinking she’s some great athlete?
Australia’s National Women’s Soccer Team Lose 7-0 To A Bunch Of 15-Year-Old Boys:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/6072/australias-national-womens-soccer-team-lose-7-0-amanda-prestigiacomo
‘Australia’s national women’s soccer team lose 7-0 to U15 boys’ :
The things angry lesbian couples are capable of–https://www.pinknews.co.uk/2019/06/18/lesbian-couple-admit-to-brutal-murder-of-child-who-wanted-to-be-a-girl/
Lesbian mass murderers …
https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2018/04/lesbian-moms-likely-killed-6-kids-driving-car-off-cliff/
Think about THAT when enjoying the rainbow flag flying over your town square this June
They may spell their names differently, but it seems that every overly ambitious Megan wants to get famous off of spewing hate at our president.
Megan Merkel
Megan McCain
Megan Ripinoe
Megyn Kelly
I’m sure I’ve forgotten a few, think the other woman with Stormy was also a Megan. Seems like the name Megan is now synonymous with TDS as a career boosting platform for females who are nothing but ‘nasty’ *****es – ( witches).
Other players not vocal enough against this bullshitski..Would not be surprized if at least half agree with her but are letting her do the dirty work.
Her teammates should suround her during the anthem, with backs turned to her so she cannot be seen. Then I would buy she stands alone and the soccer league is not anti-American.
Interesting observation on google search for citizenship or where born. Her bios say things like, “. . . .born on the laps of ……..” or “. . . .grew up in California.” with no mention of place of birth.
https://bornwiki.com/bio/megan-rapinoe
Weird, huh?
I’m a big supporter of the USWNT. I think I’ve probably seen most of the US women’s world cup games over the years and rooted hard for them every time. I’m not a soccer fan in general so take that for what it’s worth.
I haven’t yet watched a USWNT game this year yet. I think it might be my building level of unease with their use and echoing of their “platform”. Please. One of the tings they want is “fair” compensation — well beyond their value to the TV networks imo. etc. etc. I HATE when politics intrudes on my sports. In them though, I still see a lot of the young girls who played and competed in sports over the years at the local level. I don’t feel like they would ever make themselves bigger than the team, which I feel Megan is doing here. I’m cheering for the their team representing MY country. I’m not rooting for her.
I’ve never heard of Rappinho ’till today. Now I’m culturally enriched.
I KNEW this one was another cultural marxist bulldyke. The first time I saw her. I KNEW it. Another dyke under the delusion PDT is after her ilk. He’s never said or done a damn thing against them. Actually every indication is that he could care les.
Brilliant move by POTUS. He knows how to play their (haters) game better than they do. I’ve never enjoyed watching any soccer until this World Cup (still don’t care for the men’s).
The girls play rough. Been fun to watch (except MR, that is…)
She doesn’t know it yet, but she’s about to get Lindsey Vonn’d. *muhahaha*
