Tuesday June 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Be Strong
by Pastor John Fredericksen
There was once a young man who stood in the shadow of a great leader. When that leader passed away, it fell to his young apprentice to pick up the reins of leadership. As he did so, he faced his circumstances with a certain amount of understandable doubts and fears. Then someone encouraged him, telling him to be strong and exhibit courage, because God would enable him. The leader was Moses, his apprentice was Joshua, and the encourager was the Lord Himself (Josh. 1:1-9).
God likewise challenges believers in the dispensation of grace to be strong. Paul told grace believers to “…quit you [or act manly] like men, be strong” (1 Cor. 16:13) and to “…be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might” (Eph. 6:10). We must not cower in fear nor surrender to Satan who is waging spiritual warfare against us. We must be strong!
We can do so by remembering God’s power is available to us. Paul prayed the saints would comprehend “…the exceeding greatness of His power [is available] to us-ward who believe” (Eph. 1:19). The Lord offers us His power, and wants us to have it. Believe it! God’s power is accessed “by His Spirit in the inner man” (Eph. 3:16). We can never triumph over Satan in our own strength, but we can when we allow God’s power to flow in our lives in our inner man. Nourish your inner “new man” in Christ!
Our inner man is empowered by equipping ourselves with “the whole armour of God” (Eph. 6:11). This can be summarized by choosing to have a consistent daily walk in truthfulness and righteous behavior as our standard (v. 14), being always prepared to give the gospel (v. 15), protecting our minds through faith in God’s Word (v. 16), living in the confidence of our eternal victory (v. 17a), using the Scriptures to slice through Satan’s lies (v. 17b), and being constant in prayer (v. 18). Be vigilant in clothing yourself with apparel that enables you to have victory in your daily life!
Paul’s admonition is “…and having done all to stand, stand therefore…” (Eph. 6:13-14). Have you done all you need to do to stand victorious today? Are you remembering God’s power is available to you? Have you been spiritually strengthening your inner man? Will you consistently equip your soul with the whole armour of God? Be strong believer! God will enable you if you look to Him for His power to overcome whatever you face today.
