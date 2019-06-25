June 25th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #887

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * 3 (or 2?) more days til G-20 in Japan * 🇺🇸 * USA (497 more Days to E-Day)
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Oh, how great is Your goodness, Which You have laid up for those who fear You,
Which You have prepared for those who trust in You
In the presence of the sons of men! “ 🌟 -— Psalm 31:19
————-
***Praise: Mex has 15,000 soldiers/Nat’l Guards at Us/Mex border
***Praise: More new Sanctions on Iran’s Supreme Leader and his associates
***Praise: Better Health Care is going forward
————-
This Week, another busy week for prayers:
>> Supreme Court decisions to be handed down (8 Cases)– pray for MAGA Decisions
>> Tues & Wed—Wall-A–Thon for WBTW (Brian’s wall) Pray for successful raising of funds
>> Wed & Thurs– Dem Circus Debates–High circus-style Entertainment value
>> Thur, Fri & Sat–President Trump at G-20–pray for good health, protection and more tying up of loose ends of deals, zero scheming, two-timing & backstabbing of “allies”
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel to Trump Int’l Hotel in DC, for a meeting and remarks at a fundraiser event (Dep about 6:20pm, back at WH about 8:10pm)
— AG Barr, Durham and Team to stay the course exposing government crimes
— continue to befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran and China to lose their power of aggression
— Canada to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 On To Victory 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Together, we are breaking the most sacred rule in We are not going Back. We’re going on to victory.” -–(6-18-19 ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (5th of seven places)
5) The White House, Washington, D.C.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday June 25, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle ! Hope he is well , missed his Monday postings !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or are caring for a loved one !
Praying for the Wall-A-Thon !
May it be a great success and keep all involved safe and sound !
Amen, Betsy.
GC, thank you for your prayers. I perceive them personally.
I find myself up yet again tonight beyond usual bedtime, having had again to care for my ill significant other. Am trying newly legal CBD meds, as the prescribed doctor stuff has (again) recently stopped working to resolve her anaphylactic shock induced PSTD anxiety, and more recently adverse drug reaction related fibromyalgia. ‘I cannot breathe’ was not a good thing to encounter at dinnertime today.
I wait on the Lord via your prayer fo renew my strength to continue to care for her.
Praying for you ristvan and your loved one twice a day !
Being a caretaker is brutal , I did it for five months , 24/7 for my
father and when he finally passed I could barely stand up ,
I was a human puddle on the floor.
Getting up and coming to the Treehouse helped me pull
myself back together .
Keep coming here , the people are truly wonderful !
And Sundance will give you a better than ANY college education
for free !
God Bless you !
Praying !
Good luck to you and your loved one Ristvan.
I hope things improve for both of you.
So sorry to hear you are going through this, ristvan. All love for your loved one and peaceful perseverance for you.
Clear warning to the world right there. Either you want US leadership in Gulf safety – or you should look to secure it yourself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Never Trumpers think it’s the US’s duty to protect China’s oil – and to allow China’s abusive trade practices.
Scanning it quickly it looks like “magic wand”. Same thing.
After Judd answered Bream’s question and convincingly tagged KM as the leaker, she didn’t give him the courtesy of a reply and re-directed her attention to Homan by touting a nyt editorial board article trashing the DHS’s handling of illegals. That is why I quit watching Fox over a year ago.
Bream is quickly following in Megan’s footsteps.
As a google stockholder I’ll still say they need to die in their current form.
During the presidency of George W. Bush, conservatism as a political ideology became equated with military adventurism. This was mostly due to the Iraq War – a largely unnecessary war, that was started by neoconservatives and establishment types who thought they could “export” democracy and human rights. The war in Iraq was so unpopular that the Republican nominee in 2008 (the admittedly weak Senator John McCain) had little to no chance of winning. Conservatism as a brand was tarnished, it seems, beyond recovery.
In the years since then, however, many reasonable right-of-center voters and commentators have done some serious soul searching, and they have concluded that the likes of Rand Paul and President Trump were right when they criticized the Iraq War and similar military adventures in the Middle East.
Sadly, however, establishment conservatives and neoconservatives continue to stick to their proverbial guns. Even after the Bush years and the necessary years of introspection by common sense conservatives, these individuals are merely waiting for a chance to start a new war. Their preferred target is, this time, Iran — a country run by an admittedly despotic, oppressive and aggressive regime.
Now that Iran has shot down an American military drone, they believe they finally have their reason to go to war. National Security Adviser John Bolton, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Tom Cotton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and CIA director Gina Haspel are reportedly all calling on Trump to pull the trigger. Senator Graham tweeted Thursday, for example, that “the only thing Iran and every other thuggish regime understands is Strength and Pain.”
So far President Trump has resisted this demand for war. He has adopted a foreign policy in which military strikes are a last rather than a first resort. We should be glad about that: not only does that serve America’s interests best, but it’s also best for the world as a whole, and for conservatism.
Because, if we go back to the conservatism of the Bush years – a supposedly “compassionate conservatism” mixed with large-scale military adventures that cost thousands of lives[more thousands of limbs which will never grow back] , trillions of dollars, and that wreak havoc and chaos – conservatism as a political philosophy is doomed. If Bolton, Graham and their ilk have their way, conservatism and “warmongering” will be interchangeable terms which will result in conservatives losing elections on a nightmarish scale.
Compared to these establishment “conservatives” and neoconservatives, aka warmongers, serial killers are less to be feared.
All we need is some sort of a chart, and it will all be pretty clear.
I just learned tonight that the little kids, illegally in my country, receive medical, dental and vision treatment after they cross the border.
I am an American citizen, and currently, i receive none of those services.
LIVE: We Build the Wall – Wall-A-Thon: Day 2 – (Tuesday) – RSBN
Monday June 24th 6PM-12PM EST – (Video)
Tuesday June 25th 4PM-12PM EST
Wednesday June 26th 6PM-1PM ESTÈ
—————
—————
Hmmmmmm…..will there be an alternate ending where Trump colluded and obstructed????
I think I’ll wait for the “Spygate” play to priemere.
Defense, State Department Documents Reveal Obama Administration Knew that al Qaeda Terrorists Had Planned Benghazi Attack 10 Days in Advance…
ISIS was just the junior varsity team. Nothing to worry about.
Twany Williams has Finally made it 2 the BIG tyme ~~ he’s been CarpeD
Evidently we will be treated with more leftist climate theater in the form of a hearing staring AOC!
One of their talking points is:
Due to climate change, “the number of hurricanes that reach Categories 4 and 5 in strength has roughly doubled” since the 1970s
Which is, well, not true…but hey..so Judy Curry will be there to add a sane voice
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/24/hearing-on-climate-change-extreme-weather/
I know, I know this has nothing to do about the “Donald,” but even he needs to laugh as we all do. The Boi’s of CNN )Clown News Ninny’s
Tom Fitton: New Smoking Gun Emails Expose FBI-Media Collusion against Trump
