Tom Homan Identifies Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan as Deep State Leaker, Trying to Undermine President Trump…

BACKSTORY: A little more than a week ago President Trump identified former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, as a likely candidate for the position of border czar. “He’ll be a border czar, he’ll be very much involved in the border, he’ll be reporting directly to me,” Mr. Trump said.

However, in a follow up interview with Lou Dobbs, Tom Homan said there were discussions, and he wants to support the president, but he would only take the position if certain “structural changes” within the internal DHS system were made. In essence, Homan appeared to be saying he’d only take the job if chain-of-authority was changed, and all the hurdles to doing the job were removed.

Today, Mr. Homan seemed to clearly identify Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan as the person working against the interests of the President; leaking information to impede the immigration policy of President Trump; and likely the reason why Homan would only consider entering back into the administration if the process was changed to allow him to work around a corrupt Acting DHS Secretary, McAleenan.

Suffice to day, after this interview Tom Homan and Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan will likely never work together. It would appear if President Trump wants Homan as border czar, he’s going to have to fire McAleenan…. or change something.

