Tom Homan Identifies Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan as Deep State Leaker, Trying to Undermine President Trump…

Oh boy, this is interesting.
BACKSTORY: A little more than a week ago President Trump identified former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, as a likely candidate for the position of border czar. “He’ll be a border czar, he’ll be very much involved in the border, he’ll be reporting directly to me,” Mr. Trump said.
However, in a follow up interview with Lou Dobbs, Tom Homan said there were discussions, and he wants to support the president, but he would only take the position if certain “structural changes” within the internal DHS system were made. In essence, Homan appeared to be saying he’d only take the job if chain-of-authority was changed, and all the hurdles to doing the job were removed.
Today, Mr. Homan seemed to clearly identify Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan as the person working against the interests of the President; leaking information to impede the immigration policy of President Trump; and likely the reason why Homan would only consider entering back into the administration if the process was changed to allow him to work around a corrupt Acting DHS Secretary, McAleenan.
Suffice to day, after this interview Tom Homan and Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan will likely never work together. It would appear if President Trump wants Homan as border czar, he’s going to have to fire McAleenan…. or change something.
Trump should fire the person in a cabinet level position who is leaking and thwarting his agenda. As for Homan, would you take a job where you were expected to deliver results while your supervisor would be opposing you at every turn, trying to get you fired and embarrassing you in the media?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Half hearted attempt, priority #12 for him.
LikeLike
I thought a Czar worked independently and reported directly to the President.
LikeLike
Got to say, I like the fact that Homan is a bit like Trump. He did not hold back. Good thing Trump is making him an immigration/border Czar. The corruption in DHS and border patrol as well as ICE is something Homan knows about first hand. No wonder McAleenan kicked up a stink about Trump’s real pick getting the appointment. OUT YOU GO McAleenan, a patriot skewered you. And Trump has created a post that bypasses all the civil service crap. We expect that he will go this route to put some proper supervision in place over corrupt organizations.
LikeLike
Is this McAleenan the guy who leaked about the ICE sweeps coming next week? Good that Trump verbally postponed the illegal alien roundup. There is absolutely no reason for actions like that to be telegraphed ahead of time. JUST DO IT.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP 2020 ~~~~~~~
LikeLiked by 3 people
More 4D chess? My only guess is he wants to look reasonable”, like with Iran.
Twenty six months, NOTHING. Pelosi will now change her tune? Really?
AND STOP BROADCASTING YOUR PLANS AND NUMBERS!
Why focus on 2,000 “families” when there are over ONE MILLION who can be deported now!! “We’re gonna deport Millions! … we’re gonna deport 2,000” … opps, not!
We have go facd hd really doesn’t support this as a top priority, we do. He cut regulations… cut taxes… trued to end ObamaCare… tried to build infrastructure … everything but border security, and deportations. …
Be always mentions how we need workers… and what happens when we hit a Recession? What happens with a Democrat $15 an bour Minimum wage, when corporations automate their warehouses like Amazon? U employment and social costs will skyrocket.
Ann Coulter may be right after all. Prove me wrong. Fire the ding dong leaker, and hire Kobach and Homan – as Czars if needed.
LikeLike
Ann Coulter has been right from the beginning. President Trump is not really interested in deporting anybody. His dream scenario is a big amnesty in exchange for “modernizing” immigration laws. It’s the same nonsense that has lived in Republican politics for as long as I can remember. Will it be good for the country? Depends on the final outcome. But for now the Democrats know he’s bluffing about deportations. Until he shoot some hostages nobody’s going to take him seriously on this. That said, two weeks is not a long time.
LikeLike
Correct. They’ll start with a big number – 5 Million, 7 Million, 10 Million.
Which begets more illegal immigration.
Then a Democrat wins in 6 years, or even 12 years, and there will be another Amnesty, and every relative or friend or fellow gang member.
1. Enforce the laws.
2. Deportation proceedings – talks can happen at the same time … 26 months, and nothing has happened!!
POTUS has made numerous proposals! He even offered TRIPLE the number for Amnesty! They gave him ZERO for the Wall; delayed monies for humanitarian aide; and then bash him for it.
He sounds a little whacky saying we’ll deport “Millions” (Trump exaggeration, not lies), when he won’t even deport 2,000. GIVE NO NUMBER!! Jesus! Easy.
Just commence regular run-of-the mill deportations. Work with cooperating agencies. Punish leakers. Use sources. There are cooperating law enforcement in Oakland (tough-on-crime Alameda County) and other liberal cities. Have a Law Enforcement Tip Line!
Mr Leverage … ???
LikeLike
I don’t know if Reagan was betrayed on this issue, or actually worked with those who clearly never intended to secure our southern border and make illegal entry and residency more difficult and less profitable.
Either way, the last time Congress and the administrative bureaucracy were similarly tasked, NOTHING of any lasting effect was done, except, of course, the blanket amnesty part.
LikeLike
Sometimes I think the swamp is just too wide, too deep, too murky
LikeLike
Or Trump really doesn’t care.
What happens to the Angel Moms and Dads?
LikeLike
Do you really believe Trump doesn’t care?? That’s just awful!! He is doing the best that he can and always has a plan B.
LikeLike
PC deserves its name….remember the “giant sucking sound going south”?
LikeLike
😂😂🤘
LikeLike
“Obama administration kicks off family deportation raids ”
https://www.politico.com/story/2016/01/obama-family-deportation-raids-217329
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see the negative nellies are out in full force here. PLEASE tell us all WHO you will vote for if not VSG ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they will vote for Biden?? Oh wait his party is trying to take him out so …….
The round ups will happen …..I have no doubt about it.🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
Of course there is NO ONE else!!!!
That is the problem!
This is destroying our country.
If PT won’t do it, no one will.
PT promised the caravans weren’t coming in. Not on his watch.
I did not miss one rally last presidential election. I have them memorized. And I have read every article by Sundance since the escalator announcement.
Sundance always looks at facts. Not just blind faith and Sundance warned us a while back immigration is not a big priority for PT. PT shines with his trade and economics.
So we need to be honest. This is a huge problem. It’s ok to want to see PT succeed on immigration so he can win in 2020. The alternative is dark indeed.
Many voted for him to put an end to this. We have been very patient while we have been invaded by a million this year.
If we lose TX. We lose it all.
That is the big problem.
Please come to south Texas if you think this is fearmongering.
LikeLike
VSGPT smoked them all out with his announcement last week: The Dems, Sanc City mayors, McAleenan and the leakers…and gave Homan an opportunity to speak to ICE directly. It’s all good. Pelosi will do nothing, Sanc City mayors looking down the barrel of contempt charges, McAleenan will be gone if he isn’t already, the leakers will be gone if they aren’t already, Homan will be Czar..and let the deportations begin with the Director of ICE a the helm.
LikeLike