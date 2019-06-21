National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd Discusses ICE Immigration Enforcement…

Posted on June 21, 2019 by

President Trump announced on Twitter last week about an enhanced immigration enforcement action to remove illegal aliens.  National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd appears on Fox Business to discuss the upcoming program.

.

Interestingly, no-one has wondered why there would be such advanced and public notification of the upcoming enhanced enforcement. Curiouser and curiouser…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Illegal Aliens, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd Discusses ICE Immigration Enforcement…

  1. justlizzyp says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:50 pm

    “We’re not going to telegraph what we’re going to do”
    Candidate Donald Trump, 2016

    Curiouser and curiouser indeed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. trialbytruth says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    I think the advance notice does two things.

    1 Allow folks to self report.

    2 Give the Democrats a chance to trip over their tongues about daring to remove people who have been court ordered to leave.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. joeknuckles says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Deterrent

    As in a deterrent to the people considering making the journey here. The sooner the word gets out, the sooner the flow will stop.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  5. DJT2020 says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    As long as they do not announce what cities I am fine with a general announcement to cause panic all across the land. These people should not be walking around without worry.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • cheering4america says:
      June 21, 2019 at 11:05 pm

      They have already announced which 10 cities they are focusing on.

      I’m wondering if some of this “announcing” was done by an ill-intentioned leaker.

      Like

      Reply
    • jeans2nd says:
      June 21, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      Too late. The noon news (ABC Radio) was listing targeted cities – Houston, Miami, LA, Denver, others.

      Like

      Reply
    • Sprawlie says:
      June 21, 2019 at 11:15 pm

      But they have announced what cities. And it appears they’ve even given the local Police Departments exact numbers, and perhaps exact names of those targeted. In California, the pinko politicians are already soiling their bloomers in anticipation of the action against people that have gone through and exhausted their legal options. How many will actively obstruct a federal enforcement action and open themselves up to prosecution?

      It’s the politicians and enablers who are the real target here. The enforcement action is the bait with which to trap these rats.

      Like

      Reply
    • DJT2020 says:
      June 21, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      I see from the replies below that the cat is out of the bag. How effing dumb is that?

      Like

      Reply
  6. Mari in SC says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Advance notice so they self-deport?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. California Joe says:
    June 21, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    Trump can use 4,000 HSI agents who so far have avoided any deportation assignment like the plague. In addition, all 20,000 Border Patrol and CBP agents can be used plus US Marshals and BOP officers. In total President Trump can muster 50,000 Federal Officers plus local police to deport as many Mexicans and Central Americans as they want gone. I think this is why Kelly and Neilson quit! They were against the mass deportations.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. littleanniefannie says:
    June 21, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    Deport Obama judges!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  9. CoffeeBreak says:
    June 21, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    President Trump is impossible to decipher! One of the many reasons why he’s loved. He messages and watches. I so support this man. Six more years… What a time to be alive!!

    Like

    Reply
  10. C says:
    June 21, 2019 at 11:14 pm

    But what of the 15-30million? Will we ever see those deportations? Is this testing the water?

    Like

    Reply
  11. rvsueandcrew says:
    June 21, 2019 at 11:17 pm

    A couple days ago I was in my small Arizona town near the border and a very long train came through transporting sand-colored military vehicles. I noted several armored tanks/jeeps, also those trucks that have an open air back with seats for moving groups of people, and also trucks with the red cross medical symbol on the side. I missed how many engines were at the front; three engines were pushing at the end.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s