SCOTUS Rules 7-2 The Bladensburg Memorial Cross Does Not Violate Establishment Clause…

The Blandensburg Cross, aka The Peace Cross, is a war memorial, located in the three-way junction of Bladensburg Road, Baltimore Avenue, and Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, Maryland.
The American Humanist Association had sued the American Legion to have the cross removed, arguing the memorial represented a Christian symbol on public land and violated the establishment clause.
Lower courts had agreed with the plaintiff, against the American Legion, and the memorial was to be removed. The American Legion appealed the ruling all the way to the Supreme Court.
Today the Supreme Court reversed the lower court rulings (full pdf below). In a 7-2 decision authored by Justice Alito, the court acknowledged the Bladensburg Cross -as a memorial- represents more than religion and does not violate the establishment clause.
“The cross is undoubtedly a Christian symbol, but that fact should not blind us to everything else that the Bladensburg Cross has come to represent. For some, that monument is a symbolic resting place for ancestors who never returned home. For others, it is a place for the community to gather and honor all veterans and their sacrifices for our Nation. For others still, it is a historical landmark. For many of these people, destroying or defacing the Cross that has stood undisturbed for nearly a century would not be neutral and would not further the ideals of respect and tolerance embodied in the First Amendment.”
~ Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.
BEAUTIFUL!
Seven to two. It is almost like the court is not really as Liberal as it is routinely made out to be.
Don’t kid yourself, if Hillary has won the outcome would have been 4/3 the other way!
5/4 you mean.
Great News!
Yes. Amen!
Turn it UP to eleven.
The usual suspects dissented.
RBG’s corpse and the “Wise” Latina, right?
7-2. It was a Great victory!
Thank God sanity prevails, even with the 2 loony dissenters. I was born and raised in Bladensburg — the Peace Cross is an historical landmark that we walked past/drove by daily. I was holding my breath on this decision — both from a freedom of religion standpoint but also from a nostalgic one.
Freedom of religion — NOT freedom from religion.
Finally some common sense prevails…..
It is religious plus plus plus …
It is a symbol of selfless sacrifice for the good of others, which is what even atheist soldiers do. There is no other symbol on this earth that represents selfless sacrifice better than the cross.
I think this decision will give the president joy today,
The American Humanist Association? Is it related to George Costanza’s favorite charity, the Human Fund?
http://festivusweb.com/festivus-the-human-fund.php
Silent majority getting our voice back? We’ll need to clear our throats many times as we have to be “in tune and on song” before Nov., 2020! Rulings like this and the Gibson/Oberlin College decision are key to our confidence and resolve.
The only thing the silent majority ever lacked was a leader.
All these organizations with benign sounding names like the “Humanist Society” are inherently evil. My grandmother used to say that evil people READ THE BIBLE BACKWARDS. It puzzled me as a child and for many years as an adult I found many different ways to draw wisdome from what she said. But I can truthfully say that the current Dem party epitomizes what she meant. These people do the exact opposite of everything that is good honest and Godly, that is READING THE BIBLE BACKWARDS. So we can conclude that all of their heroes like Alinsky are evil and satanic, because all their strategies are bold and opposite to anything good. This is now coming to light more broadly, but the Dems have always been evil as hell, and lying as hell too, as with how racist they are, and how they have always tried to keep their foot on the Black race while smilingly pretending that they are doing good. So proud to see Mr. Burgess say it straight to their faces today. HIs statement before congress also unmask the great hypocrisy of the Black puppets who have worked against their own people for decades, all for power and a handful of beans. So Proud of you Mr. Burgess. KEEP SPEAKING TRUTH AND BRINGING LIGHT TO EXPOSE THE DEMS!
Great post, brimming with energy — thank you!
Everyone needs to listen to this video. Wow. Amazing.He shut those race-baiting democrats up.
Thank you, God.
Really great ruling!
It was nice to see addressed in the opinion that merely being offended by someone else’s display on public property that may also carry a religious symbolism does not grant automatic standing to sue. Perhaps this will bring relief to towns that have creches at Christmas time in public places by cutting down on lawsuits where someone can simply claim being offended is grounds to screw with other’s rights and community traditions.
Courts don’t rule – royalty rules – courts hold/issue opinions.
There are more than 1 definition for words o.0….DOH!
yes sir. Correct!! The court rules correctly, but for the wrong reason. If you want to see the correct reason (the constitutional reason), read this:
https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/establishment-clause/
First sentence from SCOTUS PDF:
“SCOTUS Decision 7-2: In an opinion by Justice Alito on June 20, 2019.”
Even the courts don’t call their decision a ruling.
Words matter. Ill-advised for We the People to elevate the SCOTUS to an oligarchy of 9. If we call their opinions “rulings,” then we are inclined to acquiesce to their power and “law-making.” ONLY the Legislative branch can make law and no branch, per separation of powers, may transfer their enumerated power to another without a constitutional amendment.
AMEN AND AMEN!!!!
Yes. How about we not let the 5% of people who might have “observer objections” dictate how the other 95% of the population should live. How about that? Amazing what a little common sense will do, even when it has to be dressed up in hyperarticulate legal language. We could use a lot more of it in this nation. Congrats to the Court.
yay! winning!!!
There will be a puff of black smoke when RGB exhales her last breath.
I am happy for this ruling but things must change with regards to the balance of power of the equal branches of government.
I do not like the fact that President Trump has in a way been establishing the supremacy of the courts over the Executive Branch.
He really should have ignored many of the lower court rulings where they obviously have no jurisdictional authority to impose Nationwide injunctions. Furthermore, these injunctions are not just over persons, but over the authority of the Presidency. Hopefully, going forward Trump will stand his ground and will not yield anymore to the courts. Obummer put him on the backfoot to rely on the courts and make his presidency and the executive branch subservient to the Courts. This MUST NOT CONTINUE. Trump, not being an attorney relied on traitors like McGahn and other implanted WH counsel to yield to the lower court’s rather than stand his ground that LOCAL FEDERAL JUDGES LACK ANY AUTHORITY TO ORDER NATIONAL INJUNCTIONS ON ANY TOPIC UNLESS IT IS A CLASS ACTION SUIT, FAR-LESS OVER THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE.
Trump can impose an Executive Order to first name all these monuments as Historical National Landmarks, and in that same order institute guidelines for their preservation as vital to our progeny and American History.
“…would NOT further the IDEALS of respect and TOLERANCE embodied in the First Amendment.” (Alito).
Beautifully & non-antagonistically stated. Reminds me of Apostle Paul’s advice to “HEAP FIERY COALS ON THEIR HEADS” (ie, “Be Nice” in order to make the guilty ashamed, though it’s hard to imagine any such contriteness from any group called “Humanist.”)
So, on that note, I would like to include a dig into the hearts of the rebels & crybabies by adding: “SCOTUS THREW ‘TOLERANCE’ BACK in YOUR FACES! How does it feel, suckas?!” 😀
