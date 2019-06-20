June 20th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #882

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
USA ** 🇺🇸 ** 8 more days to G-20 in Japan ** 🇺🇸 ** USA #502
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”I will be glad and rejoice in Your mercy, For You have considered my trouble;
You have known my soul in adversities,“ 🌟 -— Psalm 31:7
***Praise: President Trump’s Re-elect Rally is a huge Triumph
***Praise: President Trump arrived home safely from Florida
***Praise: Mexico ratified USMCA 114-4 (Sundance’s article) Winning…
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and Team
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— that meeting between XI and Kim Jong Un will be a positive outcome-Eyes on China
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro to leave Venezuela peacefully.
— Iran to lose their power of aggression
— that there are MAGA people investigating voter/election fraud…Please, Lord….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— Mexico and Guatemala keep their word to help us reverse the invasion of America
— for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 No More Do-Over 🇺🇸
🦅 “A vote for any Democrat in 2020 is a vote for socialism and the destruction of the American Dream.”
—–(6-18-19 for ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
For a while, the U.S. added stripes and stars to the flag when welcoming new states. When Kentucky and Vermont joined the union, the flag took on two more stars from the original, so that from 1795 to 1818, 15 stripes and 15 stars graced the flag. Anticipating a crowded field of stripes, lawmakers decided to honor each new state with a star, and leave the stripes at the original 13, after 1818.
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday June 20, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or taking care of a loved one !
Amen and thank you.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
The President’s frustration with the lack of consequences for Hillary, et.al’s criminal behavior is boiling over.
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
• Tweet with short Brietbart article covering Angel parents, Steve Ronnebeck & Mary Ann Mendoza.
• Tweet with article covering situation between WBTW the IBWC Public Affairs Officer Lori Kuczmanski.
• More tweets about illegals crossing border. Reposted video set to Cops theme song: “Bad Boys”.
Related
Previous (June 19th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/19/june-19th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-881/comment-page-1/#comment-7119244
Tweet with article.
Angel Parents @SteveRonnebeck & @mamendoza480 delivered a powerful message to @SpeakerPelosi demanding she pay attention to the crisis at our border. Ronnebeck also called out @AOC on her latest “concentration camp” rant.
– (June 19,2019)
Watch – Angel Dad: How Many Need to Die Before AOC Stops Concentration Camp Rhetoric? –
“Steve Ronneback, whose son was murdered by an illegal immigrant, called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for their failure to cooperate with House Republicans to secure the U.S. border.”
Continued: (Breitbart.com)
Tweet with article.
‘We Build the Wall’ founder sends warning to ‘out-of-control’ rogue public official after ugly dustup
– (June 19, 2019)
‘We Build the Wall’ founder sends warning to ‘out-of-control’ rogue public official after ugly dustup – 6/17/19
“The privately funded We Build the Wall group is encountering a one-woman would-be wrecking crew in the form of IBWC Public Affairs Officer Lori Kuczmanski whose Twitter page is filled with smears and lies.
Kolfage and company are fighting back, however, and following an attorney’s warning letter sent to the IBWC, the lightweight, PR flack’s Twitter account is locked.”
Continued: (bizpacreview.com)
🤫 nobody tell the media that populist wall builders @WeBuildTheWall are about to overtake #MeToo as the largest GoFundMe of all time!
– (June 19, 2019)
Tweet with same video of coyotes escorting illegals around wall. (Video set to Cops theme song: Bad Boys.)
HUGE! Theres a crisis in Sunland Park New Mexico, we won’t stop exposing until it’s fixed.
– (June 17, 2019)
All outlets have covered us… except @FoxNews. Even @CNN gave us a good story.
– (June 19, 2019)
The Democrats Wall of Lies and Deceptions is starting to crumble and fall all around them. The people of this country will put up with a lot of crap, but they can’t stand liars. The Democrats are nothing but liars and it’s all catching up to them now. Have faith Treepers. These people are about to get their butts handed to them big time!
LikeLiked by 10 people
The truth sure has a ring to it doesn’t it.
I hope it includes FBI directors.
Excellent, but it will NEVER get through the House. Would have been nice to see something like this when we held both houses.
Sean Spicer… (3:37)… good
This is going to be fun! I wonder what funny nicknames the president will give the Democrats in the debates.
Gotta love the genius of Branco. PU indeed!
I was in downtown Los Angeles this past weekend. There are homeless everywhere, and it’s sad what the city has been turned into. The Democrats control every major city, have super majorities in the state legislature, and they hold every single statewide office. If they’re looking for someone to blame for the mess out here they better look in the damn mirror!
It’s about time that someone tore into the Koch brothers and start telling the truth….for a change…..
The Kochs are just two more phony libertarians, using the label as cover for their real motives. They just wanna make more billions at the expense of our country.
Hannity has at least 2 annoying habits.
1. Interrupting
2. Stealing the thunder of their message scoop.
And this:
This is very true. I can explain in DETAIL some of those cyber-TOOLS, what these do, & physical effects resulting from a couple. I can also describe various methods used & cycled thru. These are meant to ONLY torment, intimidate, coerce, & threaten.
Fortunately, I am a born skeptic, independent by nature, & also level-headed… but I hate thinking of the impact these acts (cyber-warfare) have on those not as strong, a/o more susceptible to suggestion. I have contended with all types of bullies t/o my life, this goes far beyond– it’s on a level that can only be described as Terroristic.
That this was/is done to average PRIVATE CITIZENS, & should NEVER be allowed to happen in AMERICA. I can also ASSURE you this went on AFTER N0bama’s reign. The reason for? Nothing more than being on the “wrong-side” of Political agendas.
Should you see someone get a little frustrated on the LACK of JUSTICE, hearing only more EXCUSES & DELAYS… stop to consider they might be one of many with a personal stake in it– & having possibly made it out of a very DARK place, one they never sought to visit.
So a RETURN to JUSTICE, ultimately becomes a chance for seeing some semblance of retribution.
(FTR: if you think they don’t BLOCK the ability to report it during, a/o those avenues aren’t in someway involved… please, think again.)
