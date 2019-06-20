diGenova and Toensing Discuss Scope Memos, Rosenstein and Joe Biden…

Joe diGenova has a great deal of confidence in AG William Barr. After the interview last night (w/ Hannity) where President Trump outlined the lack of investigative information from the DOJ and FBI to the executive office of the president, I’m not sure that confidence is deserved.
In this interview with Lou Dobbs, diGenova and Victoria Toensing discuss the currently suppressed Rosenstein scope memos issued to allow Weissmann and Mueller to expand their targeting of Trump; while simultaneously retaining optimism toward Bill Barr.
Additionally, both Toensing and diGenova discuss presidential candidate Joe Biden.
It could be possible that AG Bill Barr is keeping President Trump in the dark in order to (1) protect the office of the President, considering that President Trump was the target of a seditious plot to overthrow his administration…
However, it could also be possible that AG Bill Barr is using the concentric circles of protection around the office of the President for the reverse purpose…. (2) To protect the DOJ and FBI as institutions from the power of the executive office.
The #1 option is the optimistic outlook which requires all Trump supporters to have “hope” and “trust” in the Attorney General. The #2 option is professionally cynical, and contains the most currently visible evidence; and could explain why Barr wanted to neuter the risk of President Trump declassifying information by taking institutional control of it.
Honorable Barr, or Bondo Barr?… you decide.
Look behind door #2. Barr and Mueller are friends. Trump appointed Sessions. Trump appointed Wray? Maybe Trump is protecting the institution of the CIA and DOJ. There has to be a reason for these appointments. Maybe the Swamp wins again. I’m afraid Sundance has been very prescient and has a bad feeling about the Deep State winning.
Just stop.
Barr isn’t the type to remain cozy with a Mueller who hangs him out to dry with prejudice. DiGenova remains firm about Barr. I have no reason to waver in faith in Barr. Delayed release of information is a timing issue. We will know at some point with hindsight. Until then, we simply do not have access to facts to explain every issue, concern, or perceived delay.
I’m going with “honorable.” He has been so far. My gut feeling is he had no idea what type of person Mueller was until he saw the report. He is walking the line for now, but if protecting Mueller affects Barr’s credibility, his credibility will win.
If we cannot have faith in Di Genova, then it is Katie Barn the DOORS.
Trump is a strategic genius. He gave Barr the unlimited ability to de-classify and thus put Barr and Horowitz in checkmate. If they don’t do their job then he can always rescind this delegation of power and de-classify everything of his own accord. In which case Barr and Horowitz will be exposed to the public as deep state hacks. Trump is ingeniously forcing the Swamp to do it’s job.
People would do well to remember this scandal is way bigger than the US DOJ/IC. It is exposing a global cabal using allied nations to spy on citizens. If recent reports from Italy are accurate then Obama tried to have the Italians plant classified information on Trump’s servers to “prove” a Russian connection. How many other people were framed? For how long has this been happening? Trump and Barr must tread carefully.
They had Sessions by the balls and he cried UNCLE!
PDJT has been saying for 2 years
He thinks the people of this country
Have a right to see what was going on
With all of the corruption from the Obama DOJ/fbi, cia etc. just because
He made the choice to give AG Barr
the power to do the declassification
Process doesn’t mean he can no
longer declassify himself ! If Barr so chooses to be a gatekeeper for the
Corruption of the DOJ/fbi an the past administration the country is done!
If Barr is having resistance from anyone
In any agency he should ask for their
Resignation if he has the power to do
so or let PDJT know so he can! If Barr
is slowing things up with the declassification because of the plan still
on going to get PDJT out of the office
In the next election, just will show We the People that our govt is Giving us
the Bird with smiles on their faces!!
If there is no Justice there will be no
Peace in this situation !!
I dunno about you Yankees, but this Aussie happens to believe the American system will win in the end.
It may not happen the way you want it to happen, or it may not happen as quickly as you want it to happen, but it will happen.
Contemplating the opposite would be a tragedy, not just for America, but for the World.
Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
When PDJT starts saying he wishes Barr would resign, then I’ll get concerned. The man has only been in his position for around 5 months. As far as getting the unredacted documents, I can live without them as long as we see some justice sometime before I get too old to enjoy it.
In times such as this, one of my fondest memories of college was my professor of finance: ” You can’t be just a little bit pregnant. In 9 months everyone will know.”
Why would the scope memos still be kept secret?
The obvious reason is one you’ve already identified, Sundance; that is the one where the memos are active evidence components in an ongoing investigation.
A) Mueller/Weissmann committed illegal acts that were not in their current scope memo(s).
Some communication(s) must have occurred:
* a) communicate the need for additional scope needs to Rosenstein.
* b) Likely return discussions from Rosenstein to his alleged lackey Mueller requesting details.
* c) Possibly other communications(s) from others, including interested conspiracy parties and colluding media.
The three scope memos are critical components that were absolutely necessary to:
1) Initiate the investigation!
* i) An investigation planned many months before the first scope memo.
2) Continue the investigation!
* i) An investigation that rapidly ran into dead ends and empty illegalities that prosecutors could not advance.
* ii) An investigation that rabid prosecutors were desperately escalating while coaching witnesses, harassing witnesses and threatening witnesses families.
Colluding media, rabid legal teams, corrupt investigators, colluding judges, a corrupt FBI Deputy AG willing to do anything to impeach/convict Trump, a special counsel who was unable to perform any of the Deputy AG and rabid legal team expectations/demands?
That is a huge mess that requires meticulous efforts to unravel; especially when the likelihood of many accessories to these crimes.
Especially, if as the evidence indicates; Wray, Rosenstein, Huber, Sessions, prosecutors and perhaps even Horowitz have been actively whitewashing evidence.
I am still not convinced Barr is fully on the level; yet, I strongly hope that Barr is seeking to right the wrongs, clean up the DOJ and FBI and bring justice back to America.
The way I look at it, if these classified documents are evidence against the criminals of the coupe, the only people I want hearing it are the Grand Jury and then, the sitting jury during the trial. Otherwise, the door is open for a mis-trial or a successful appeal.
If you live long enough, you see really bad people walk because the prosecution tried the case in public rather than in the court room. This has to be done by the book; it will be slow and tedious but it will be successful.
Mueller/Weissman are shut down, Flynn was able to fire the Holder law firm and hire real attorneys to represent him and Manafort is not being transferred to certain death. That is progress, IMHO
It occurred to me that both Flynn and Cohen were coerced into hiring DNC hacks for their defense and they both got screwed. I wonder if Manafort was forced to do the same?
The fact that Flynn was able to dump them is YUGE. Power has shifted, IMO
Can we split the difference, say, Goldilocks Barr? It’ll be a measured and patrician housecleaning. That’s been my feeling from the beginning. Barr is Bush Swamp. You had George Sr’s funeral on a Saturday. That Monday POTUS announced Barr as his replacement AG. Barr got Mueller off Trump’s back. That’s a very big deal. Otherwise the SC would be ongoing today. The quid pro quo was that Trump would leave Barr to sort through the mess.
I know it was a ceremonial pro forma event and these guys are pros. But Barr was very effusive in his praise of Wray at the FBI graduation ceremony a couple of weeks ago. There was no evidence of animus.
If you recall when he was asked about the Assange arrest shortly after Barr was on board, POTUS said the equivalent of “That’s not my job. Talk to Barr” (paraphrasing). Very perfunctory of Trump. That seemed like him implicitly delineating the parameters of the new deal.
Clinton and Bush malfeasance are two heads of the same coin. I just don’t see how it can reach that far. Some Lieutenants, yes, for Patriot bread and circus. The system is like a self-healing sewer creature. It subsists on delay, byzantine processes and energy dissipation. We’re the visiting team in our own stadium. The home team manages the clock and holds all the time-outs.
P.S. I really really hope I’m wrong.
IMHO, it’s Bondo Barr. He may very well try to institute changes in the DOJ and FBI, but the bad actors will all continue to roam as free as they are today. This is necessary to protect the institutions from what would be revealed via prosecutions. We little folk must not be permitted to know just how bad the corruption actually is. So all those looking for perp walks or flights to Gitmo are going to be very disappointed. The Deep State is far deeper and wider than folks imagine.
As other posters have repeatedly pointed out, this isn’t just the US IC. It’s several nations around the world – I’ll go so far as to say most. Two men, against the whole world, both of which have giant red targets painted on their backs, one of which is already peppered full of (thank God – so far: ) metaphorical bullet holes, trying to bring down institutions of corruption so vast it’s mind-boggling. That President Trump has accomplished anything is jaw-dropping. That he’s accomplished so much is mind-blowing. This? With this he’s taking on the very institutions of corruption, of Satan, while being a, the, primary target of said institutions. And he has, as far as I can tell, one man who we don’t know if is helping or not – but hope he is. But even so, that’s two men. Against literally the whole world.
Our case against our criminally negligent apartment complex, when I was a teen, took more than two months – and that was with nine years’ of evidence immediately to hand. The process alone will make you think the next ice age will be here before it’s all finished. Maybe Barr is as bad as the rest, but for my part, I will wait and see.
Does the theory still hold that when President Trump is traveling outside the country is when swamp busting things happen? If so, maybe we will get the answer to the question when VSG-PDJT is at the G20, a nice time for DOJ indictments, arrests, to go down.
Great observation. G20 here he comes!
Now if only he can get Zero, Cankles and John F Ketchup in the US at that time to be indicted for treason.
Does everyone know, I mean really know, the danger We The People face in this coming election. This Deep State, the powerful Clinton cabal, this corrupted media will steal this election, they have to or they will face military tribunals (if I have my way). I expect only the thinnest veneer of authenticity over massive Election Fraud. And when we object we will face lying media, lying politicians and probably massive “United Nations Peace Keeping Forces”.
We Just Cam Not Be Too Little Too Late.
I told you after the 2016 election that social media would silence us, and they have almost accomplished that.
