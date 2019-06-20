diGenova and Toensing Discuss Scope Memos, Rosenstein and Joe Biden…

Joe diGenova has a great deal of confidence in AG William Barr. After the interview last night (w/ Hannity) where President Trump outlined the lack of investigative information from the DOJ and FBI to the executive office of the president, I’m not sure that confidence is deserved.

In this interview with Lou Dobbs, diGenova and Victoria Toensing discuss the currently suppressed Rosenstein scope memos issued to allow Weissmann and Mueller to expand their targeting of Trump; while simultaneously retaining optimism toward Bill Barr.

Additionally, both Toensing and diGenova discuss presidential candidate Joe Biden.

It could be possible that AG Bill Barr is keeping President Trump in the dark in order to (1) protect the office of the President, considering that President Trump was the target of a seditious plot to overthrow his administration…

However, it could also be possible that AG Bill Barr is using the concentric circles of protection around the office of the President for the reverse purpose…. (2) To protect the DOJ and FBI as institutions from the power of the executive office.

The #1 option is the optimistic outlook which requires all Trump supporters to have “hope” and “trust” in the Attorney General. The #2 option is professionally cynical, and contains the most currently visible evidence; and could explain why Barr wanted to neuter the risk of President Trump declassifying information by taking institutional control of it.

Honorable Barr, or Bondo Barr?… you decide.

