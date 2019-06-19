Team Trump Raises $24.8 Million During Re-Election Kick Off…

In the 24 hour period surrounding the Trump/Pence 2020 kick-off the RNC is reporting supporters of President Trump raised a whopping $24.8 million.
WASHINGTON – President Trump’s re-election effort raised $24.8 million in under 24 hours, the Republican National Committee said Wednesday morning, announcing new numbers tied to the president’s kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla.
The RNC said the funds were split across the Trump re-election campaign and two joint Trump-RNC fundraising committees, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again Committee.
The Trump campaign and the RNC together raised more than $75 million in the first quarter and had more than $80 million in the bank at the end of March. The next quarterly reports are due in July.
The 24-hour haul underscores Mr. Trump’s fundraising command and how the GOP has coalesced behind him after shunning his unconventional foray into the 2016 presidential primary. His incumbency has enabled him to partner with the Republican Party to seek six-figure individual donor checks. (read more)
“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”
~ RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
And they had set a goal of 7 million,great news.
Amazing isn’t it, Dennis L?!!! I donated yesterday too. MAGA
As did I.
I should add that this is the very first time I’ve sent money to *any* candidate.
So did I
Luv President Trump
Our POTUS is somewhat of an overachiever.
Ha! And he’s overachieving for you, me, and all Americans.
And yet he’s being beaten by all his Democrat competitors. Who can explain such a mystery?(sarc)
Ha ha hmm I wonder as well….😏
Still not tired of winning!
6.1 and 6.4 million actually. Lol
But…but…but…Bernie and Sleepy Joe both raised $7 million.
Yeah, and they are short on enthusiasm, too!
100% of that is from China I bet!
And I bet most of that was from ordinary people….not billionaires trying to buy influence for their crazy schemes..
The mean donation amount would tell a lot.
The average was roughly $35.00.
WOW!!
I’m guessing none of it from “CCP, via CoC”, and thats the point, isn’t it.
There surely are some MAGA companies, that are seeing benefits from PDJT’s trade policies, and are placing there bets on a winning horse.
Nice thing about winning; nobody likes to be a ‘loser’, or associate with or ‘bet’ on,…a LOSER.
And you have to be VERY much TDS, not to see the,writing on the wall.
Average was $34 according to something I read.
So somewhere close to 700K donors
And we’re not done yet!!! If Pres Trump needs us, we are there.
Well far from ordinary, I signed up for monthly donations yesterday. I also bought two brand new MAGA hats for the DC event on July 4th!
See y’all in DC!
This is America. Everything about President Trump’s America First platform is 100% American. The Democrat party platform (and all they talk about) is a three-headed hate platform:
1. Hate Trump
2. Hate Whites
3. Hate America
Anyone who see this as an a-ok platform has to ask themselves: Does anything good ever come about of starting with hate?
Let us all find a way to support this President financially. IN oregon this is my primary way to support the president-along with prayer daily. Awesome first day fund raising!!!
You’re in Oregon? When I heard that Trump might target Oregon all I could think was I’d do anything to be part of any group that gets to see him in person.
Whenever I go to the Trump winery or Trump Intl hotel I tell hubby we are making our contribution to the Trump family coffers. Next week I’m going to the golf club where I shall make another contribution 😎😎😎😎😎. Rather give it to them than anyone else I can think of.
Why that’s a Quarter Billion Dollar$.
250 million is a quarter of a billion
Uhhhh no. That’s 1/10th of a quarter billion dollars.
Thanks.
I’m just too excited!
An idea?
Whenever PDJT has a rally, have a ‘tailgate party’, with a big flatscreen to watch the rally, and attendees putting $ in the pot, to donate to DJT reelection,
Details to be arranged?
There’s a reason for that, Ronna. I hope you’re paying attention. You and all the rest of the RINO’s.
To paraphrase Sally Field’s exclamation when she won her Oscar award: We like him. We REALLY like him!!!!!!!!!!
Maybe should could tell her daddy.
Or he is her uncle? Whatever…
lying propaganda democrat and mainstream media are hate president because president love’s
America and doing a excellent job,
more you hate him but we love winning,
Faux News has sunk to even lower levels today with their pro Communist propaganda and fake polls!
What if that is part of the plan of people voting for Trump? I know if I ever bothered to answer a poll (which I might closer to election) I would lie my behind off and tell them I am voting for whatever radical is up for the dems, just to mess with them. It’s none of their business and I’d lie to them with no compunction at all, just to see everyone melt down again!
CAUTION: Team Trump needs to be extra careful about any and all donations. Deep State would love to send foreign donations to trip up Trump. Once you see their evil M.O, you can’t unsee it.
“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”
Funny how huge Trumps rallies are and how anemic democrat “rallies” are, yet the last election the dems took the House, and some of Republicans endorsed by Trump lost
Remember all the Republicans that won and then by magic, poof, many switched to dem wins?
Vote fraud looms large, and the President and the Republicans better be on top of it this time. You know damn well the dems will pull out all the stops, as this one is the biggie
