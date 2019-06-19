Team Trump Raises $24.8 Million During Re-Election Kick Off…

In the 24 hour period surrounding the Trump/Pence 2020 kick-off the RNC is reporting supporters of President Trump raised a whopping $24.8 million.

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s re-election effort raised $24.8 million in under 24 hours, the Republican National Committee said Wednesday morning, announcing new numbers tied to the president’s kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla.

The RNC said the funds were split across the Trump re-election campaign and two joint Trump-RNC fundraising committees, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again Committee.