In the 24 hour period surrounding the Trump/Pence 2020 kick-off the RNC is reporting supporters of President Trump raised a whopping $24.8 million.

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s re-election effort raised $24.8 million in under 24 hours, the Republican National Committee said Wednesday morning, announcing new numbers tied to the president’s kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla.

The RNC said the funds were split across the Trump re-election campaign and two joint Trump-RNC fundraising committees, Trump Victory and Trump Make America Great Again Committee.

The Trump campaign and the RNC together raised more than $75 million in the first quarter and had more than $80 million in the bank at the end of March. The next quarterly reports are due in July.

The 24-hour haul underscores Mr. Trump’s fundraising command and how the GOP has coalesced behind him after shunning his unconventional foray into the 2016 presidential primary. His incumbency has enabled him to partner with the Republican Party to seek six-figure individual donor checks. (read more)

“The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”

~ RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

41 Responses to Team Trump Raises $24.8 Million During Re-Election Kick Off…

  1. Dennis Leonard says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    And they had set a goal of 7 million,great news.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  2. Fake Nametag says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    Still not tired of winning!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. SoCal Patriot says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    But…but…but…Bernie and Sleepy Joe both raised $7 million.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. margarite1 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    And I bet most of that was from ordinary people….not billionaires trying to buy influence for their crazy schemes..

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Rynn69 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:29 pm

    This is America. Everything about President Trump’s America First platform is 100% American. The Democrat party platform (and all they talk about) is a three-headed hate platform:

    1. Hate Trump
    2. Hate Whites
    3. Hate America

    Anyone who see this as an a-ok platform has to ask themselves: Does anything good ever come about of starting with hate?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. William Schneider says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Let us all find a way to support this President financially. IN oregon this is my primary way to support the president-along with prayer daily. Awesome first day fund raising!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      June 19, 2019 at 4:48 pm

      You’re in Oregon? When I heard that Trump might target Oregon all I could think was I’d do anything to be part of any group that gets to see him in person.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • CountryClassVulgarian says:
      June 19, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Whenever I go to the Trump winery or Trump Intl hotel I tell hubby we are making our contribution to the Trump family coffers. Next week I’m going to the golf club where I shall make another contribution 😎😎😎😎😎. Rather give it to them than anyone else I can think of.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. SwampRatTerrier says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    Why that’s a Quarter Billion Dollar$.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Dutchman says:
    June 19, 2019 at 4:54 pm

    An idea?
    Whenever PDJT has a rally, have a ‘tailgate party’, with a big flatscreen to watch the rally, and attendees putting $ in the pot, to donate to DJT reelection,

    Details to be arranged?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 19, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!” ~ RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

    There’s a reason for that, Ronna. I hope you’re paying attention. You and all the rest of the RINO’s.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    June 19, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    lying propaganda democrat and mainstream media are hate president because president love’s
    America and doing a excellent job,
    more you hate him but we love winning,

    Like

    Reply
  11. Right to reply says:
    June 19, 2019 at 5:17 pm

    Faux News has sunk to even lower levels today with their pro Communist propaganda and fake polls!

    Like

    Reply
    • III% says:
      June 19, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      What if that is part of the plan of people voting for Trump? I know if I ever bothered to answer a poll (which I might closer to election) I would lie my behind off and tell them I am voting for whatever radical is up for the dems, just to mess with them. It’s none of their business and I’d lie to them with no compunction at all, just to see everyone melt down again!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Logger says:
    June 19, 2019 at 5:34 pm

    CAUTION: Team Trump needs to be extra careful about any and all donations. Deep State would love to send foreign donations to trip up Trump. Once you see their evil M.O, you can’t unsee it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 19, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen!”

    Funny how huge Trumps rallies are and how anemic democrat “rallies” are, yet the last election the dems took the House, and some of Republicans endorsed by Trump lost

    Remember all the Republicans that won and then by magic, poof, many switched to dem wins?

    Vote fraud looms large, and the President and the Republicans better be on top of it this time. You know damn well the dems will pull out all the stops, as this one is the biggie

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

