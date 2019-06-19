Creepy Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Found Guilty on All Charges…

Posted on June 19, 2019

This entire story is creepy, really creepy.  God bless those poor people on the jury who had to sit and hear all these skeezy details….

Following a six-week trial the Democrats favorite sex trafficker, Keith Raniere (58), was convicted on all charges including: sex trafficking, racketeering, wire fraud, forced labor and attempted sex trafficking; all conspiracy charges. He will be sentenced Sept. 25.

Here’s the statement by U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue after the conviction of Keith Raniere outside the Brooklyn federal courthouse:

NEW YORK – NXIVM’s founder Keith Raniere was convicted on Wednesday on all seven counts against him, for creating what prosecutors described as a sex cult in which female members were branded with his initials and kept in line through blackmail.

Raniere, 58, was convicted after a six-week trial of charges including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and attempted sex trafficking. He will be sentenced Sept. 25.

Raniere, also known as “Vanguard” to members within NXIVM, and Allison Mack, who is best known for her role on the TV series “Smallville,” were both indicted by a grand jury in April 2018 on charges arising from Raniere and Mack’s alleged roles in a secret society within NXIVM.

Prosecutors say many of the female victims were branded and forced to participate in sex acts with Raniere. (read more)

  1. Henry chance says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    Isn’t this a racketeering case where there will be a long string of convictions?

  2. Perot Conservative says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    How much time for accomplice Allison Mack?

    • Chuck says:
      June 19, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      I wonder if she was branded like the rest or got out of it being an actress where something like that could accidentally be exposed. Was she blackmailed as well? Her dedication to this freak seems really weird.

      • Bill says:
        June 19, 2019 at 8:34 pm

        Actors are Bat S crazy for the most part. They are disconnected from reality. Doesn’t surprise me in the least. Psychos. Hope they throw the book at her.

  3. Mike Robinson says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    A very bizarre sexual cult with overt reference to “pyramid marketing” schemes. One wonders how sentient human beings could be drawn into such madness – and yet, they are.

    Death penalty, anyone? We’ll get a pistol with a big magazine, and each one of the women gets one shot.

    • Payday says:
      June 19, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      “One wonders how sentient human beings could be drawn into such madness – and yet, they are.“

      …one wonders the same thing about Leftists.

  4. Marshall says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Chloe Sullivan fell to Darkseid. Glad to see the Justice League prevail.

  5. littleanniefannie says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:48 pm

    Is he a close associate of Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein?

  6. v4ni11ista says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    The production of child porn wasn’t it’s own charge?

  7. teaforall says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Put him in general population , he will be a Boytoy to Bubba
    KARMA

  8. sundance says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:52 pm

  9. CarolynH says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Hollywood Actress Penelope Cruz sent her child to one of their schools. She wasn’t the only one.

  10. Aqua says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Have fun with your new mates Keith. Your going to see them for a long time. Enjoy your new family!

  11. bcsurvivor2 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    As someone who has experienced sexual abuse as a little girl through young womanhood I hope you all will forgive me when I say I hope he finds himself on the sharp end of a shiv and then rots in hell.

  12. AA says:
    June 19, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    Trump Karma, apparently the daughter of Vicente Fox (Mexican ex president was involved in this particular cult) and some other very wealthy Mexicans involved.

    https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/english/mexicans-allegedly-involved-nxivm-and-keith-raniere

  13. Please says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    US senator from NY Kirsten Gillibrand has a connection to NXIVM…her father was employed by the ‘group’. There are other creepy connections to her and him and the Clintons with NXIVM if you dig deeper.

    LOL…Wikipedia’s first line about NXIVM: ” NXIVM (/ˈnɛksiəm/ NEKS-ee-əm) is an American multi-level marketing company[2] based near Albany, New York, that offered personal and professional development seminars through its “Executive Success Programs”.

  14. Alexander Bocephus Hamilton says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    What a sick f%&k. May he be granted the Subway Jared pedophile spokesman punishment every night in prison-6 inch or foot long.

  15. snarkybeach says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    what I find most disturbing about the whole cult is they ran day care canter in NY.

  16. VinceWhirlwind says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Interesting, no mention of the Gillibrand or Clinton connections?

    This rabbithole goes very deep.

  17. CALIFORNIA JOE says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    What’s his connection to Democrat high-rollers besides many of them being perverts?

    • Joebkonobi says:
      June 19, 2019 at 8:22 pm

      Chuckie Schumer was considered an ally by NXIVM, i.e, a supporter. NXIVM leaders also made illegal contributions to HC’s presidential campaign. This is the Democrat party and shows money rules for them and why they could care less about the humanitarian crisis on our border, they are the crisis!

  18. 4EDouglas says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    This may be the tip of the iceberg. We’ll see at sentence time .
    Teewt,tweet..

  19. Streak 264 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    The Weiner laptop?
    I wonder if that is what got this started?

  20. Gadsden says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:25 pm

    Why is it that not even conservative outlets have been beating the drum on this organization? Where are the deep dive investigations? This is being sold as just another wacky sex cult, but it goes WAY deeper than that. Federal prosecutors, FBI agents, judges and politicians were all protecting them for years. They are closely connected to the Democrat Party in NY state, including Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and her parents were members, yet there’s crickets.

    • vikingmom says:
      June 19, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      I suspect that most “conservative” outlets also have people working for them who were participants in sick organizations such as this one…now they are all working together to keep a lid on this story because the names involved would probably create major tsunamis in a whole lot of areas – legal, political, media, entertainment, just to name a few!

  21. Moe Grimm says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    Real Heartland Americans, no?

  22. bcsurvivor2 says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    God bless the jury, Sundance? ok.
    May God bless the girls who were harmed and will never forget. I’m praying that the victims find some sort of peace within their ruined souls. One can overcome this evil and go on to a wonderful life, it is very difficult but achievable. I know.
    ….

    • bcsurvivor2 says:
      June 19, 2019 at 8:32 pm

      Sorry Sundance…I know you care very much about the victims….I do care about the jury also. It’s very difficult to unsee or unhear stuff.
      Mea Culpa

  23. alliwantissometruth says:
    June 19, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Feeble minded and easily manipulated adults who follow and succumb to a shallow, perverted, lying dork

    Hmm, where have I heard of that before……..

    Oh yeah, now I remember. The typical democrat voter

