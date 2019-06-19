Creepy Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Found Guilty on All Charges…

This entire story is creepy, really creepy. God bless those poor people on the jury who had to sit and hear all these skeezy details….
Following a six-week trial the Democrats favorite sex trafficker, Keith Raniere (58), was convicted on all charges including: sex trafficking, racketeering, wire fraud, forced labor and attempted sex trafficking; all conspiracy charges. He will be sentenced Sept. 25.
Here’s the statement by U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue after the conviction of Keith Raniere outside the Brooklyn federal courthouse:
NEW YORK – NXIVM’s founder Keith Raniere was convicted on Wednesday on all seven counts against him, for creating what prosecutors described as a sex cult in which female members were branded with his initials and kept in line through blackmail.
Raniere, also known as “Vanguard” to members within NXIVM, and Allison Mack, who is best known for her role on the TV series “Smallville,” were both indicted by a grand jury in April 2018 on charges arising from Raniere and Mack’s alleged roles in a secret society within NXIVM.
Prosecutors say many of the female victims were branded and forced to participate in sex acts with Raniere. (read more)
Isn’t this a racketeering case where there will be a long string of convictions?
How much time for accomplice Allison Mack?
I wonder if she was branded like the rest or got out of it being an actress where something like that could accidentally be exposed. Was she blackmailed as well? Her dedication to this freak seems really weird.
Actors are Bat S crazy for the most part. They are disconnected from reality. Doesn’t surprise me in the least. Psychos. Hope they throw the book at her.
A very bizarre sexual cult with overt reference to “pyramid marketing” schemes. One wonders how sentient human beings could be drawn into such madness – and yet, they are.
Death penalty, anyone? We’ll get a pistol with a big magazine, and each one of the women gets one shot.
“One wonders how sentient human beings could be drawn into such madness – and yet, they are.“
…one wonders the same thing about Leftists.
Chloe Sullivan fell to Darkseid. Glad to see the Justice League prevail.
It blows my mind, having watched some Smallville and like her character, that Allison Mack did this.
Is he a close associate of Bill Clinton and Harvey Weinstein?
Not sure but a close associate of Gillibrand’s father and stepmother, that I do know. I have only seen one paper covering the story near us in NY.
Catch the relationship of Gillibrand’s parents.
All a bunch of sickos.
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exclusive-former-nxivm-sex-cult-employees-kirsten-gillibrands-father-and-stepmother-second-cousins-were-very-active-in-sex-cult/
Check and check.
The production of child porn wasn’t it’s own charge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Put him in general population , he will be a Boytoy to Bubba
KARMA
They won’t put him in general pop. The federal prison system has several sexual predator units throughout the country.
Hollywood Actress Penelope Cruz sent her child to one of their schools. She wasn’t the only one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Have fun with your new mates Keith. Your going to see them for a long time. Enjoy your new family!
I dont think he’ll be breathing for long.
When he gets sentenced, the judge should give him a jar of Vaseline and say to him, you will need this.
As someone who has experienced sexual abuse as a little girl through young womanhood I hope you all will forgive me when I say I hope he finds himself on the sharp end of a shiv and then rots in hell.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Understood!
Watched a family destroyed by a pedophile.Being Oregon this monster got out in
2 yrs. didn’t get to sevre time in the general population,either.
Fell a tree on himself -God’s own justice..
I am truly sorry that happened to you.
That which doesnt kill you makes you stronger…or something like that.
Im one strong lady…and very well blessed.
Trump Karma, apparently the daughter of Vicente Fox (Mexican ex president was involved in this particular cult) and some other very wealthy Mexicans involved.
https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/english/mexicans-allegedly-involved-nxivm-and-keith-raniere
US senator from NY Kirsten Gillibrand has a connection to NXIVM…her father was employed by the ‘group’. There are other creepy connections to her and him and the Clintons with NXIVM if you dig deeper.
LOL…Wikipedia’s first line about NXIVM: ” NXIVM (/ˈnɛksiəm/ NEKS-ee-əm) is an American multi-level marketing company[2] based near Albany, New York, that offered personal and professional development seminars through its “Executive Success Programs”.
What a sick f%&k. May he be granted the Subway Jared pedophile spokesman punishment every night in prison-6 inch or foot long.
what I find most disturbing about the whole cult is they ran day care canter in NY.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Interesting, no mention of the Gillibrand or Clinton connections?
This rabbithole goes very deep.
RedNationRising^
What’s his connection to Democrat high-rollers besides many of them being perverts?
Chuckie Schumer was considered an ally by NXIVM, i.e, a supporter. NXIVM leaders also made illegal contributions to HC’s presidential campaign. This is the Democrat party and shows money rules for them and why they could care less about the humanitarian crisis on our border, they are the crisis!
LikeLiked by 3 people
This may be the tip of the iceberg. We’ll see at sentence time .
Teewt,tweet..
Check out frankreport.com for a pretty comprehensive rundown on the case, also the Times Union and gateway pundit.
This stuff is satanic.
The Weiner laptop?
I wonder if that is what got this started?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why is it that not even conservative outlets have been beating the drum on this organization? Where are the deep dive investigations? This is being sold as just another wacky sex cult, but it goes WAY deeper than that. Federal prosecutors, FBI agents, judges and politicians were all protecting them for years. They are closely connected to the Democrat Party in NY state, including Hillary Clinton and Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand and her parents were members, yet there's crickets.
I suspect that most “conservative” outlets also have people working for them who were participants in sick organizations such as this one…now they are all working together to keep a lid on this story because the names involved would probably create major tsunamis in a whole lot of areas – legal, political, media, entertainment, just to name a few!
Exactly!
Real Heartland Americans, no?
God bless the jury, Sundance? ok.
May God bless the girls who were harmed and will never forget. I’m praying that the victims find some sort of peace within their ruined souls. One can overcome this evil and go on to a wonderful life, it is very difficult but achievable. I know.
….
Sorry Sundance…I know you care very much about the victims….I do care about the jury also. It’s very difficult to unsee or unhear stuff.
Mea Culpa
Feeble minded and easily manipulated adults who follow and succumb to a shallow, perverted, lying dork
Hmm, where have I heard of that before……..
Oh yeah, now I remember. The typical democrat voter
It, sexual abuse, is ALL about POWER. Power over the vulnerable.
