Orlando Trump Campaign Launch – “45 Festival” Livestream….

President Trump is launching the 2020 campaign tonight at 8:00pm in Orlando at the Amway Center. The event has turned into a “45 Festival” as tens-of-thousands of supporters participate in the day-long events. RSBN is broadcasting a livestream:
Advertisements
Wish I could be there! Hope the weather starts to turn around for those who are watching from the outside!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Funny how Trump tweeted yesterday that ICE was going to round up millions but the media reported he was not clear in his tweets. Now everyone has to watch the rally to get clarity on that plus whatever bombshell Trump is going to throw out to get the media in a tizzy fest.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I am very excited. I cannot wait for the speeches tonight!
I imagine that the crowd is having an amazing experience. There is NOTHING like a President Trump Rally and they are getting bigger and better each time.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Four hours to go until the rally starts and already the crowd is huge! MAGA! TRUMP 2020! AMERIA FIRST ALWAYS! 45 BABY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So it begins, the path to keeping America Great!
It is in our hands folks!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Praying for you Patrick Henry! Hope you are watching.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Et tu, Faux News?
Massive war chest, massive crowds, but lagging poll numbers? Too funny!
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-launches-campaign-machine-with-massive-war-chest-despite-polling-lag
LikeLiked by 5 people
Disney owners, Disney script!
LikeLiked by 1 person
PINNOCHIO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BKR By the end of the story Pinocchio was an honest boy. No such luck with the lame stream media.
LikeLike
What’s that age old saying?
Oh Yes.
“The Proof is in the Pudding!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox is trying to get Trump to part with some of that massive war chest by telling Trump he is behind in the polls! Probably why Fox is going more left, to attract democrats in to watching so Trump will spend more money on Fox. Otherwise Trump will spend it all on the fake news networks.
LikeLike
I saw that headline earlier. All I could do was laugh and wonder if it was conducted by the polling firm of Comey, McCabe, Brennan & Clapper. LOL!!
As an aside, it would not surprise me if online streaming of President Trump’s Orlando event will outshine cable & network ratings tonight.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My President! KAG!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Just checked the weather radar and it looks like the rain has cleared over Orlando.
Even with bad weather, people show up to support President Trump. I know I’ve done it a couple of times umbrella and/or heavy jacket in hand. President Trump is truly a man of the people.
I remember the Mobile Alabama Thank You Tour rally in Dec. 2016. Rain threatened all day and of course, the media-rats really played that up; to hear them talk, it would make the Indian monsoon season look like a garden hose. The event was held in an open air football stadium that held 50,000. Because of the weather, ONLY about 35,000 people showed up, LOL. When President Trump came out to speak, it started sprinkling. Rather than go back under cover, President Trump simply said, I didn’t like this suit anyway and continued with the speech. What an amazing man.
There has never been a President that has inspired and motivated so many people to get involved like President Trump. President Trump is our eras George Washington leading the second American Revolution to free us from Globullist tyranny.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Beautifully said^
May I add:
GOD, Please watch over President Trump and his MAGA Patriots, keep everyone SAFE, happy and healthy.
May everyone attending this ‘Historical Event’ have memories of a life time!!!
What a time to be alive and witness incredible history being made!
PRESIDENTRUMP2020!
Thank you GOD, Amen.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She says President TRUMP is about to board Air Force One.
TRUMP Train, all aboard! 🙂
Dear Lord, Please hold safe our President, his family, his admin, his campaign team and volunteers and all of these America loving patriots, and their families, today and every day.
In your name, Amen
LikeLiked by 11 people
I pray for the weather to clear and for the safety of President Trump and all of his Orlando supporters joining in such an historic event. May God bless and guide you all. MAGA and Again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Rubio & Lindsey Graham are on board with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here we go again, team. I wish they had an escalator near the stage, if you know what I mean. 😄
LikeLiked by 2 people
Summer,
What makes you think they DON’T?
After all, our ‘Donald’ is QUITE the show man!
Geez, remember back when he was “the Donald”? Not that long ago,….
LikeLike
LOL, we can feel the excitement all the way over here in Orange Country, Ca! It’s like Christmas and the 4th of July all rolled up into one. Whoo HOO!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Make America great again Pac is asking for every one who can to donate tonight They want to raise 7 million dollars Just donated $100.00 not much but gave also to his Birthday pac and will try to do more next month His son Eric is the one trying to raise the money for just today so he is going to try hard to get to the 7 million in one day. Oh yes, forgot just donated to the
build the wall too almost forgot LOL
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wish I could be there too This looks like so much fun and to hear the President Speak in person would be so great , anyway will be Watching tonight God bless all of those lovely people who was able to be there May the good lord bless them all
and Please Lord would you give AOC something so she cant be nasty anymore thanks
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen !
LikeLike
RSBN just reported Lindsey Graham and Rubio are on air Force 1 with the president. Wonder if they will be talking at the Rally?
LikeLike
Watch for a “FEW SURPRISES” as we were told earlier.
LikeLiked by 2 people