Orlando Trump Campaign Launch – "45 Festival" Livestream….

Posted on June 18, 2019 by

President Trump is launching the 2020 campaign tonight at 8:00pm in Orlando at the Amway Center.  The event has turned into a “45 Festival” as tens-of-thousands of supporters participate in the day-long events.  RSBN is broadcasting a livestream:

28 Responses to Orlando Trump Campaign Launch – "45 Festival" Livestream….

  1. fanbeav says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Wish I could be there! Hope the weather starts to turn around for those who are watching from the outside!

    • bertdilbert says:
      June 18, 2019 at 4:31 pm

      Funny how Trump tweeted yesterday that ICE was going to round up millions but the media reported he was not clear in his tweets. Now everyone has to watch the rally to get clarity on that plus whatever bombshell Trump is going to throw out to get the media in a tizzy fest.

  2. FL_GUY says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    I am very excited. I cannot wait for the speeches tonight!

    I imagine that the crowd is having an amazing experience. There is NOTHING like a President Trump Rally and they are getting bigger and better each time.

  3. Luke of the D says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    Four hours to go until the rally starts and already the crowd is huge! MAGA! TRUMP 2020! AMERIA FIRST ALWAYS! 45 BABY!

  4. FofBW says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:10 pm

    So it begins, the path to keeping America Great!

    It is in our hands folks!

  5. magacombover says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:11 pm

    Et tu, Faux News?
    Massive war chest, massive crowds, but lagging poll numbers? Too funny!
    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-launches-campaign-machine-with-massive-war-chest-despite-polling-lag

  6. Right to reply says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    My President! KAG!

  7. FL_GUY says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Just checked the weather radar and it looks like the rain has cleared over Orlando.

    Even with bad weather, people show up to support President Trump. I know I’ve done it a couple of times umbrella and/or heavy jacket in hand. President Trump is truly a man of the people.

    I remember the Mobile Alabama Thank You Tour rally in Dec. 2016. Rain threatened all day and of course, the media-rats really played that up; to hear them talk, it would make the Indian monsoon season look like a garden hose. The event was held in an open air football stadium that held 50,000. Because of the weather, ONLY about 35,000 people showed up, LOL. When President Trump came out to speak, it started sprinkling. Rather than go back under cover, President Trump simply said, I didn’t like this suit anyway and continued with the speech. What an amazing man.

    There has never been a President that has inspired and motivated so many people to get involved like President Trump. President Trump is our eras George Washington leading the second American Revolution to free us from Globullist tyranny.

    • Attorney at Law says:
      June 18, 2019 at 4:32 pm

      Beautifully said^

      May I add:

      GOD, Please watch over President Trump and his MAGA Patriots, keep everyone SAFE, happy and healthy.

      May everyone attending this ‘Historical Event’ have memories of a life time!!!

      What a time to be alive and witness incredible history being made!

      PRESIDENTRUMP2020!

      Thank you GOD, Amen.

  8. TwoLaine says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    She says President TRUMP is about to board Air Force One.
    TRUMP Train, all aboard! 🙂

    Dear Lord, Please hold safe our President, his family, his admin, his campaign team and volunteers and all of these America loving patriots, and their families, today and every day.
    In your name, Amen

  9. Summer says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:33 pm

    Here we go again, team. I wish they had an escalator near the stage, if you know what I mean. 😄

    • Dutchman says:
      June 18, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Summer,
      What makes you think they DON’T?
      After all, our ‘Donald’ is QUITE the show man!

      Geez, remember back when he was “the Donald”? Not that long ago,….

  10. Aeyrie says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    LOL, we can feel the excitement all the way over here in Orange Country, Ca! It’s like Christmas and the 4th of July all rolled up into one. Whoo HOO!

  11. rustybritches says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    The Make America great again Pac is asking for every one who can to donate tonight They want to raise 7 million dollars Just donated $100.00 not much but gave also to his Birthday pac and will try to do more next month His son Eric is the one trying to raise the money for just today so he is going to try hard to get to the 7 million in one day. Oh yes, forgot just donated to the
    build the wall too almost forgot LOL

  12. codasouthtexas says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:38 pm

  13. rustybritches says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Wish I could be there too This looks like so much fun and to hear the President Speak in person would be so great , anyway will be Watching tonight God bless all of those lovely people who was able to be there May the good lord bless them all
    and Please Lord would you give AOC something so she cant be nasty anymore thanks

  14. permiejack says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    RSBN just reported Lindsey Graham and Rubio are on air Force 1 with the president. Wonder if they will be talking at the Rally?

  15. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Watch for a “FEW SURPRISES” as we were told earlier.

