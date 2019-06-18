Orlando Trump Campaign Launch – “45 Festival” Livestream….

President Trump is launching the 2020 campaign tonight at 8:00pm in Orlando at the Amway Center. The event has turned into a “45 Festival” as tens-of-thousands of supporters participate in the day-long events. RSBN is broadcasting a livestream:

The party is started at #45Fest nearly 12 hours before @realDonaldTrump takes the stage in Orlando! pic.twitter.com/H1lBVgaBXW — Marc Lotter (@marc_lotter) June 18, 2019

MAGA supporters waiting for President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ through the rain in front of the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida! pic.twitter.com/mU4cPjY4JK — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) June 18, 2019

