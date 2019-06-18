Announced – President Trump and Chairman Xi Will Meet During G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan….

Posted on June 18, 2019 by

President Trump tweeted about a phone call this morning with Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping. There will be a G20 meeting between Trump and Xi. So, extending our conversation from yesterday…. the “magnanimous panda” approach appears confirmed.

[White House] President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Xi Jinping of China this morning. The two leaders discussed the importance of leveling the playing field for U.S. farmers, workers, and businesses through a fair and reciprocal economic relationship. This includes addressing structural barriers to trade with China and achieving meaningful reforms that are enforceable and verifiable. The leaders also discussed regional security issues. The two Presidents look forward to meeting again in Osaka, Japan at the G20 Summit. (read more)

With Chairman Xi Jinping traveling to North Korea for talks with his captive Kim Jong Un prior to the G20; and with the meeting between Xi and Trump confirmed; it certainly looks like Beijing is deflecting the weakness of their economic/trade position by shifting the optic toward a geopolitical magnanimous panda.  The scale of the uprising in Hong Kong was also a likely influence on the margins.

What we don’t know is whether Xi will tell/threaten Kim Jong Un to wait-out President Trump, with warnings that Trump may not be around to save him after 2020…. If Xi takes that approach with Kim it means his thinking is similar; if so, the Chairman is taking a big gamble on his own economic survival by trying to wait-out President Trump.

However, if Xi tells Kim Jong Un that Kim’s captivity is over, then the denuclearization of North Korea will be the visible outcome.  In this scenario Xi will play the role of magnanimous panda and *guide* Kim into the West.  South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be heralded as the hero so that Xi doesn’t look like he lost to Trump.

President Trump has threatened more tariffs and more consequential action as it relates to non-tariff barriers, IP protection, forced technology transfers etc as a result of China reneging on their prior agreement. In essence, President Trump has put Chairman Xi under threat. Beijing’s traditional and cultural position would be no-meeting and no negotiation while under threats.

Chairman Xi agreeing to meet with President Trump at the G20 would normally be a sign of weakness due to Trump threats.  This indicates that some outcome from the meeting with Kim will flip “weakness” to “strength” in the eyes of China.

My best guess would be the magnanimous panda play.

However, watch out for the delay and stall approach to wait-out Trump until 2020.

  1. snellvillebob says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:25 pm

    I am sure that the obama, Kerry, Clinton, Bush Crowd have been telling Xi just that, to wait Trump out for 1-1/2 years.
    You know China stands to lose $400 billion in profits every year for a bunch of years if trade were balanced. It would be cheap to buy off all our Senators and Representatives with $100 million each. It would only cost them $53.5 billion once.

  2. sucesfuloser says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Interesting, another date to look forward to. End of sentence prepositions; A-OK.

  3. joshuamayes5487 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    How can you stop someone who is not afraid to dance with the dragon?

  4. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:29 pm

    Kim fires big missiles over Japan just prior to (or early during) G20 to show NoKo will wait out PDJT. Per Xi’s orders. “Not only no but hell no.”

  5. GB Bari says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Fully concur with the last sentence.
    China / Xi have zero credibility and should be dealt with accordingly.

    By this time PDJT and his teams know this to be fact and have their strategies appropriately planned.

  6. fangdog says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:31 pm

    Waiting out Trump until 2020 is a waste of time. Trump will win by a landslide bigger than any President in our history.

    • Dee Paul Deje says:
      June 18, 2019 at 2:40 pm

      Record low unemployment, lower taxes, higher wages, low inflation, less regulation, and on and on and on. But the Democrats promise to change all that if they are elected.

    • permiejack says:
      June 18, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      Be sure that xi knows about the Potus rally today. Does that rally look like he will lose or has little support? I wouldn’t bet my country’s livelihood on it.

  7. roger duroid says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    You are too generous. Those hoes would do it for for far less, IMO.

  8. codasouthtexas says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    Media and demorats are underestimating POTUS and his supporters as usual! They have no idea! How the heck did fox come up with the ridiculous poslls? Trump should not tell them his internals are great! Just ignore them

    • ALEX says:
      June 18, 2019 at 2:40 pm

      Better yet ignore FOX. I will enjoy the afternoon and night streaming onto my big screen from multiple YouTube channels covering the festivity’s….FOX and their opinion won’t even register…

    • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
      June 18, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      Yes the Fox.. thinks he’s a sly one.
      Funny , despite being a regular FNC viewer for 13+yrs I just can’t recall ever being “polled” by them.
      EVAH!
      Just who exactly are these pollees??

      • codasouthtexas says:
        June 18, 2019 at 2:58 pm

        Ignore fox polls! or any polls!

      • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
        June 18, 2019 at 3:04 pm

        The ‘Fox’ is no longer relevant in this henhouse.
        I too have many venues lined up to view our ‘magnanimous lion’ tonight.
        THE only thing better would be to have been there. I gladly would have pitched a tent overnight if only I could have swung the airfare to Orlando.
        But it’s a pricey venture since I’m stuck here in Socialist SH,Seattle.☔

        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          June 18, 2019 at 3:35 pm

          FOX IS THE ENEMY!!!!

          ALWAYS HAVE BEEN!

          They’re a CON JOB not conservative.

          It’s all Marketing.

          They saw a market segment to be fleeced,
          and that’s all they care about. MONEY.

  9. ALEX says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:37 pm

    Nice work from the very beginning of the Trump Administration on this subject Sundance. There are few voices attempting to do this type of analysis and quite frankly the click bait world doesn’t have the skills….

    We need China for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, so this is excellent news so far. It gives China some face if that’s their goal, because they are being badly outplayed by President Trump on the trade side.

  10. Defanged says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:38 pm

    IMO…Whatever the message delivered/announced after G20, Xi’s real intention is to stall and hope Trump loses in 2020.

    As SD has pointed out many times, there are trillions at stake.

    • Garry Smith says:
      June 18, 2019 at 2:43 pm

      The difference is that Trump’s future doesn’t depend upon how well he cheats.

    • Dutchman says:
      June 18, 2019 at 3:03 pm

      I’m not sure China CAN wait out till 2020. Because the only economic #’s we get are from CCP, and they lie and cheat, everyone starts by assuming their #’s are ‘cooked’, and all guestimate how much they are cooked.

      So, even B.T. (Before Trump, Before Tariffs) their #’s were “off”. Of COARSE they are going to jigger them even more, A.T.

      I am thinking its possible they are projecting out, 1 1/2 years, and seeing their position as untenable, and unrecoverable at that point.

      In other words, even if DJT were to lose in 2020, wouldn’t matter, cause their economy and rule will have disintegrated by then.

      The exodus of manufacturing jobs, bankrupting of their reserves to try to prop up the economy, adverse effects of devalueing currency, housing bubble burst and food shortages is simply too much, in too short a time.

      They were so consumed with the long term, the ‘long game’ 100 year plan, that they didn’t pay enough attemtion to PDJT’s “2 year plan”, and so confident muh Russia weisman/mueller would save them, that they put all their survival eggs, in that one very leaky basket.

      Just saying its possible they are in much worse shape than prognostications think, in which case Xi isn’t negotiating to save “face”; he is negotiating for SURVIVAL.

      • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
        June 18, 2019 at 3:14 pm

        I hope and pray THIS everyday.
        And with President Trumps badgers at the’ AT’ helm, U.S. has a real shot.🐼

        • Dutchman says:
          June 18, 2019 at 3:26 pm

          Additional way to view it; millions of government run companies, each cooking the books, to make their CCP managers look good, to those higher up. Major downturn, obviously they are going to minimise it initially, hoping its temporary. At some point they have to square the circle, to ‘reconcile’ the #’s, and the full depth of the hole they are in becomes apperent.
          First rule of holes; quit digging!

          Again not sayin its happening, just MIGHT. As was posted recently, when USSR ‘collapsed’ it was ‘sudden and unexpected’, by everyone but Reagan.

          Praying

    • Perot Conservative says:
      June 18, 2019 at 3:10 pm

      And what happens if: we impose a 25% tariff on the remaining $300 Billion in exports?

      1. Will their economy free fall?

      2. How many corporations will exit then?

      3. How hard will Xi punish said companies?

      4. Which means corporations moving to China become zero (0).

      5. What happens to their currency?

      Can they live with – all of the above – for 18 months?

  11. Defanged says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    Will Kim have any say in the matter?

    • Pa Hermit says:
      June 18, 2019 at 3:01 pm

      Ya can never underestimate the power of freedom. I’m willing to bet dollars to donuts that POTUS know how to sway people with the promise of the power of the dollar! Don’t forget that since Trump has engaged with Kim, the latter has gone from uniform wearing to suit wearing! That’s more a mark of a diplomat than a dictator! MAGA (Maybe even make the World great again!)

  12. Jim in TN says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:42 pm

    Question: Is North Korea a drag on China’s economy, or is it a boon?

    When Germany united, the East was a big financial drag on the West. Long term it has strengthened Germany financially, but weakened them politically.

    Denuclearization will be followed by removal of sanctions and some economic openness. At least as much as the North can tolerate. This can translate the burdens of supporting North Korea from China to South Korea and America.

    And it will free up the Chinese banks that had to back off of supporting N.K. due to sanctions.

    So rephrasing the Question: Can China use denuclearization of N.K. to their financial benefit? (Or is the geopolitical benefit of having a crazy puppet too much to give up?)

  13. Kristin DeBacco says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    Because the Boss is showing up. I envy all the attendees. Wish I was there!!

  14. kathy (@kathy94304350) says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    President just ignore fake poslls

  15. Spectre says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:52 pm

    Thanks for all the work you do SD. You’re indispensable.

  16. Brant says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Can Xi afford to wait 1.5 more years? It is a game of chicken pure and simple.

    • Brant says:
      June 18, 2019 at 2:56 pm

      I wonder if Xi will wait for IG report and other Barr/Durham possible activities. If those start kicking into high gear, he will decide. Maybe something will come or before the Japan meeting that will push him. Maybe something was said in the phone call.

    • Dutchman says:
      June 18, 2019 at 3:13 pm

      Put yourself in there position, as an individual or small company;

      You KNOW what your income is.

      You know what your outgo is.

      You know your reserve.

      You can go, for awhile ‘treading water’, i.e. income = outgo.

      And, you can go ‘in the hole’, FOR A WHILE, that is income < outgo, by making up difference from reserves, and cutting back on non essentials.

      But, if you project out no change in that situation you will deplete your reserves, and CONTINUE bleeding money. There IS a point of no return, and it IS predictable.

      Not saying its for sure, JUST saying its POSSIBLE that,….well,
      THIS is what WINNING looks like.
      But, "we'll see what happens",..

    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      June 18, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      He has to calculate whether or not he can wait 5.5 years. 1.5 years is just hope, and hope is not a plan.

  17. marywilbur says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    Your right on the button as always; delay and stall to wait out 2020 is the logical outcome of this affair.

  18. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    June 18, 2019 at 2:56 pm

    It sure is a possibility that they stall it out and listen to Creepy China Joe and Fake News polls.

    But even if they wait until 2020 the next 18 months would be hell for their economy if they don’t make a deal now.
    It might not be in their DNA but they will still see the numbers which must be terrifying. Huawaii going down alone could break them.

  19. Perot Conservative says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:02 pm

    A 25% tariff on an additional $300 Billion in exports would be market shaking. My guess is Trump may ratchet it in like he did for Mexico, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, to not rattle markets too much.

    Strong Q2 GDP number, USMCA approved and Japan deal inked, our position becomes even stronger.

    (Atlanta Fed now estimating Q2 at 2.0% GDP growth.)

    Interesting times. Trump adding a few chapters to tariff history.

  20. jb says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    “The scale of the uprising in Hong Kong was also a likely influence on the margins.”….
    will be nothing compared to the one in Taiwan.

  21. Guyski says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    What information, hard facts, statistical data does China look at too determine what will happen in 2020? If they rely on American media and American polling they can’t be that bright.

  22. SwampRatTerrier says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    RE: “What we don’t know is whether Xi will tell/threaten Kim Jong Un to wait-out President Trump, with warnings that Trump may not be around to save him after 2020….”

    If President Xi Xi is that STUPID then everybody better tweet this to him non-stop for the next 2 years.

  23. ltravisjr says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Hmm I wonder if all these recent polls showing Trump down to everyone are being packaged just as much for Xi’s eyes to convince him he can wait Trump out until 2020.

  24. chojun says:
    June 18, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    I’m not certain anymore that the DPRK has any choice in the matter with respect to denuclearization. This is because I have a feeling that the DPRK’s nuclear program is really a front for China’s nuclear program.

    China conducted tests all the way up until 1996, when they signed the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty. That, conveniently, is around the time that North Korea began scaling up their nuclear testing program via Kim Jong-il.

    A denuclearized NK would, I theorize, be an event whereby China removes its testing programs from North Korea and leaves them twisting in the wind. China presenting North Korea to the US in exchange for favorable trade deals would be an empty victory for the US – but would be a massive victory on humanitarian grounds for the Korean peoples.

    North Korea supposedly has a nuclear weapons program but very little ability to deliver these weapons to their targets (via ballistic missile technology). Their military hardware through all branches of service is rusting and ancient in terms of modern military technology. It makes literally zero sense that North Korea would have such a program without the ability to use it to defend themselves. I hope all of this sheds some light on the possibility that magnanimous panda may also be scheming dragon.

    • Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
      June 18, 2019 at 4:44 pm

      Never underestimate China. Remember, aside from military technology Bill & Hillary sold them on the way out the door, Hillary’s bathroom server may as well have been set up in Beijing.

    • Ready Steady Go says:
      June 18, 2019 at 4:46 pm

      Bingo! It’s always been Chinese scientists, technology, missiles, and nukes. The country is ruled by Chinese generals not Kim. Noko is a province of China. That is the price Kim’s grandfather paid during the war. The Kim family is a powerless monarchy. China gives up nothing in this deal. I would think Trump knows this already.

      • chojun says:
        June 18, 2019 at 4:57 pm

        +1. And people seem to ignore how China is seemingly not conducting nuclear weapons development but is making great strides in space technology. The technology to accurately shoot satellites into space is the same technology to place nuclear warheads over a target.

  25. Evelyn says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Welp, as Mark Twain said, history may not repeat itself but it does rhyme. From Isaiah 45 about the gentile King Cyrus, written hundreds of years before he was born, relates to our POTUS 45:

    “This is what the Lord says to his anointed,
    to Cyrus, whose right hand I take hold of
    to subdue nations before him
    and to strip kings of their armor,
    to open doors before him
    so that gates will not be shut:
    2
    I will go before you
    and will level the mountains;
    I will break down gates of bronze
    and cut through bars of iron.
    3
    I will give you hidden treasures,
    riches stored in secret places,
    so that you may know that I am the Lord,
    the God of Israel, who summons you by name.
    4
    For the sake of Jacob my servant,
    of Israel my chosen,
    I summon you by name
    and bestow on you a title of honor,
    though you do not acknowledge me.

    14 This is what the Lord says:“The products of Egypt and the merchandise of Cush,
    and those tall Sabeans—they will come over to you and will be yours; they will trudge behind you, coming over to you in chains. They will bow down before you and plead with you, saying,
    ‘Surely God is with you, and there is no other;
    there is no other god.’”

  26. jkash (@USjkash2) says:
    June 18, 2019 at 4:22 pm

    1) How much would Xi be taking Obama and Hillary’s advice when the whole world can see how radically they’ve misread Trump? What strength is there in it, unless Xi also has TDS, which nothing seems to indicate?

    2) HOWEVER, what is the possibility that embedded communists have more clout than Xi and his apparent camaraderie with Trump is not indicative of CHina’s overall response to Trump?

