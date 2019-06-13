June 13th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #875

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🎈 ** 🎈 ** Tomorrow is President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈
—– 🇺🇸 —– National Flag Week —– 🇺🇸 —– Flag Day June 14 —– 🇺🇸 —–
There are 50 stars and 13 stripes on the American flag. The 50 stars represent each of the 50 states in the U.S. and the 13 stripes represent the original 13 colonies that became the first states in the Union.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”I will extol You, O Lord, for You have lifted me up,
And have not let my foes rejoice over me. “🌟 —Psalm 30:1
———–
***Praise: President Trump’s meeting with President of Poland is productive and exceptional
***Praise: IBWC heard the voices of American citizens and locked Brian’s gate
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— AG Barr and Team to find truth about gov’t crimes
— for AG Barr, Sec Ross, McGahn regarding this sham contempts on them
— to keep befuddling all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at So. Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helps invaders reach USA border
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen
— for unrest/rioting against the police in Memphis to get under control and quiet down
—America Flag Old Glory
————————————————–
🦅 “You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before.”
(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday June 13, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying! and saying Amen! for the answers to all these prayers!
With men it is impossible, but with God ALL things are possible.
Tweet with article and video
Footage of porous US-Mexico border purportedly shows armed coyote smuggling dozens with ease – 6/12/19 – (Fox News)
(Footage dated between 6/6/19 and 6/10/19. See bottom of footage for specifics.)
“Footage filmed at a porous section of the U.S. border with Mexico purports to show scores of migrants paying off an armed smuggler – known as a coyote – to come into the U.S., highlighting not only the ease of entry but the flourishing business of the smuggling industry.”
Continued: https://www.foxnews.com/us/footage-of-porous-u-s-mexico-border-shows-armed-coyote-smuggling-through-dozens-with-ease
—————
—————
Related
Previous (June 12th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/12/june-12th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-874/comment-page-1/#comment-7101023
Foreman Mike & Jim Benvie Test Drive The New Border Wall Road & Lights – 6/11/19 – (9:40)
(This is a short part of the longer clip I posted yesterday.)
(Includes most of the transcript. I excluded part of the beginning and ending.)
1:18 – Jim: I think we’re just about getting ready. They tested out the lights. And here comes Foreman Mike.
1:35 – It’s been an honor since I’ve been out here, you know, he’s been just amazing on the project here… working with WeBuildTheWall, and working… him and how Fisher worked together and get this stuff done. Bringing in their equipment.
Foreman Mike:
2:53 – You guys ready? Here we go. Going up the mountain.
3:23 – Jim: See how the lights came in and lit everything up. That’s the sensors.
Foreman Mike: Going up the 18% grade right now. Going to hit the 31% grade. We may have to throttle this Ford F-150 up a little bit. Now we are at the top Jim.
Jim: We have made it to the top and I don’t know exactly how long it took but I don’t think it took more than 30, 40 seconds.
Foreman Mike: Can’t thank Brian Kolfage enough for doing this. He’s saving this country. Brian, Kris Kobach, Tom Tancredo; all the staff. Steve Bannon. I mean everybody. The donors are the most important thing. You’ve got to get out and see this from the top. Just got to see this.
Jim: And that’s what we are going to do right now guys. Where going to take a step outside. I know some of you have seen this but…
And it’s just amazing every time we’re up here.
4:46 – Foreman Mike: What used to be safe and totally pitch black with people running through, 300-400 people a night, is now lit up and safe and protected.
– Our border agents, our American people are safe. Our border agents and Homeland Security. IBWC personnel… can’t speak enough. Can’t speak enough. This is a monumental task.
– Again, my thanks go to Tommy Fisher, Fisher Industries; Stanley Jobe, RT Electric, Outer Banks, ASE(?) Electric, all our favorite suppliers, our concrete pumpers, Concrete Pumping Professionals Inc.; Just been a great thing.
– Our donors, you can crack a beer or have some cake tonight. This is an excellent job and this is coming to fruition.
– And again we want to thank Commissioner Harkins from the IBWC and the IBWC staff for working with us so diligently along with our DHS friends and our Border Patrol patriot brothers. Appreciate it greatly. You all have a nice evening.
5:48 – Jim: Thanks Mike. We’ll get a shot here. You guys can see another shot of the border looking down.
That was the official test. You guys were on it. I think it took us less that 40 seconds to get to the top. (Just under a minute.)
You can see all the roads here that Border Patrol has now. Like I said, the landscape here is different. Now the gate’s closed.
6:18 – Actually, we’re gonna take you guys down the hill too. Show you that view. Those are the cartel trails over there that were cut off.
6:40 – Okay, so you’re a Border Patrol agent. You can see all this stuff. You’ve got a nice view up here. You can sit up here. You can see how easy it is for 1 agent to observe a big area as a result of the little birds nest perch up here that I call it.
There’s where the wall ends for those of you guys that have asked me about it. It’s cliffed off on both sides. Right into the mountain.
7:09 – Foreman Mike: The base of that mountain right there goes to a 41% grade. Almost entirely impassible. If the bad guys want to go that far we’ll catch them for sure.
Jim: Absolutely, as you can see here guys. Here we go now. Just like being on a roller coaster ride.
7:42 – Foreman Mike: 35 miles an hour; base of the 31 (% grade); going down to the 18% grade. We have an up pitch here, about 9 degrees. We ease off, break off, riding free. Cutting into the 12% grade turn. Little hump, nice.
Back down to flat ground on the Rio Grande, the great state of Texas right in front of up. Gotta love it.
8:14 – Jim: Absolutely. Fisher Industries, who build the wall. I think we just showed the media how this works. That being said guys, I want to thank all you guys who, like I said, continued to support WeBuildTheWall.us. And Foreman Mike is going to say good night.
Foreman Mike: Night everybody. Really appreciate everything you do and keep it up. Love America. Love all the Patriots.
Stillwater:
Seeing the pictures, watching the videos and reading about the nitty, gritty details makes you want to join them and get your hands dirty building the thing! Appreciate all the details coming out!
Tweet with article.
Private US-Mexico border wall ordered open by gov’t, fights back and is now closed again – 6/12/19 – (American Military News)
“The privately funded portion of the U.S.-Mexico border wall is now fully secure and closed again after one of its gates had been ordered to remain open until disputes about waterway access could be resolved.
“Our border wall & gate are secure again and we still have not had a single breach. I want to thank the IBWC for acting swiftly and we look forward to working with you on our future projects,” triple amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage posted to Twitter on Tuesday night.”
Continued: https://americanmilitarynews.com/2019/06/private-us-mexico-border-wall-ordered-open-by-intl-group-later-closed-locked-after-security-concerns/
Tweet in response to a question.
Q: Why is the gate only closed and locked at night? Why is it not closed & locked 24/7/365 and only unlocked & open when absolutely necessary for waterway maintenance, etc? What’s the justification for leaving it unlocked and open 8-10 hours daily?
Amputee Vets’ Wall Declares Bureaucratic Victory – 6/12/19 – (Newsmax)
Continued: https://www.newsmax.com/t/newsmax/article/920004/16
Stillwater: Great to see border wall updates. Suspect we are soon to be in a news blackout to protect the next wall project! Then we will get more great real wall pictures!
I think your probably right. We’ll have some slow news days.
WBTW had a drone operator film the speedway test(w/ Foreman Mike) below. So we may have some more footage in the future.
Edit: “…you’re probably…”
Just wanted to let you know that I’ve really been enjoying the wall updates Stillwater !
Yes, we all have. Glad to see them continue here.
Oh, hi Betsy! 🙂
We Build the Wall closed by public safety officers Tuesday night in El Paso – 6/12/19 – (El Paso Times)
“International Boundary and Water Commission guards close the gate at We Build the Wall’s fence on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Sunland Park, N.M.”
Continued: https://www.elpasotimes.com/picture-gallery/news/2019/06/12/we-build-wall-closed-u-s-border-patrol-tuesday-night-el-paso/1428840001/?cid=twitter_elpasotimes
(Posted by “hard masada” yesterday.)
New border gate built on border barrier stirs up controversy over blocking access to Monument One – 6/10/19 – (KTSM)
“New border gate built on border barrier stirs up controversy over blocking access to Monument One.”
LikeLike
But but bit his rallies are dwindling and Beto is drawing such crowds!
And…and…and Quinnipiac poll has him losing to almost everybody everywhere. (setting up even a bigger Young Turk head explosion in the next election!)
Love this. Just great before bedtime.
Panic in Downer’s camp I suspect !
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/complete-beat-up-downer-laughs-off-trump-s-russian-probe-conspiracy-theory-20190529-p51se5.html
I doubt ScMo, (Scott Morrison) our new Prime Minister, will do much to help you guys out.
Chris.
early innings for Oz … we’ll see
TRAITOROUS ROMNEY
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/12/75-conservative-groups-oppose-any-carbon-tax-days-after-mitt-romney-was-reportedly-looking-at-one/
it’d be my guess that mittens knows diddle about climate or science but he’s fixed on big gov controlling us – with him at the wheel, of course – no difference from the totalitarian left at all
Anyone have an idea why The Japanese Prime Minister met with Iran? Any thoughts?
That is well known from the PM Abe meeting with Potus. PM Abe can access the Iranian mullahs, as they refuse to talk to the US, with many threatening and screaming rhetoric.
stealth attack.
The media was going gaga today over this… LOL
IMHO this is big. Twitter is doing a shadow ban on this thread for wishing VSG PDJT a happy birthday:
They have hidden numerous pro-PDJT tweets, by indicating that there is only one reply to a given pro-PDJT tweet. When you open the reply, it is another pro-PDJT tweet with allegedly 1 reply, they you open that pro-PDJT tweet, which says there is only 1 reply, and that pro-PDJT tweet, says it has 1 reply, and on and on. I was opening one over and over again and there seemed to be no end.
They are not doing this to the anti-PDJT tweets.
The president needs to know about this. He will hit them back 10X.
I am beginning to have some serious anger issues with these cultural marxists/useful idiots.
And there is something really else weird going on. When I paste the URL in my post, a different URL shows up that takes you to a different website, that doesn’t allow you to see the abuse that I am writing about.
Here is the text to the real URL:
“https://twitter.com/TeamTrump/status/1138870147907821568”
If you want to verify that the shadowbanning I am reporting is real, copy the text, remove the quotes and paste in the address window of your browser, then hit return.
Go down about 30 or 40 posts and open some pro-PDJT comments that “have 1 reply”.
The farther down you go, the longer the hidden chain of “1 pro-PDJT replies” get longer and longer.
