President Trump Renewable Energy Policy Speech – Council Bluffs, Iowa – 4:20pm EST Livestream…

President Trump travels to Iowa today to deliver a policy speech on renewable energy. The remarks are taking place at Southwest IA Renewable Energy in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Later this evening President Trump will deliver remarks at the Republican Party of Iowa annual dinner. Start time for the energy speech approximately 4:20pm EST:
WH Livestream Link – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
Gonna be a great speech! Make Gropin Joe eat those flip-flops.
Not one question on energy at the Chopper Presser. Not one question on disbarred felon obstructionist Dean. Lots on Mexico deal/no deal “Got it right here in my pocket!”
MAGA –> KAG
Has anyone done a MEME with Flip Flop Joe in a real pair of flip flops (Lord Boards, Goodyear sandals, etc)??
Interestingly enough, the first major city in the USA to go 100% renewable will be Dallas.
Deep in the Heart of Texas, the wind blows almost all the time. A friend once remarked that if you watched the TV show DALLAS, if the wind was blowing they were onsite in Texas. If it was calm they were in Hollywood.
Texas does not offer California type incentives. Texans are just cheap when it comes to power bills.
I drive through west TX throughout the year. I never see the prop forest move. Then again I never drove through during a tornado. High maintenance, low output, just what we need. PDJT had a comment about postponing war until the sun came out (ref. to solar power). He can also have a similar comment about wind (i.e., postponing war until the wind kicks up.
Just another scam by the globalists to control energy supplies.
I drove through there in early October 2017 – estimate maybe 95% were rotating. Same in Oklahoma.
I’m not a fan of those things. A blight on the landscape, IMO. They’re all over Illinois and the midwest.
High maintenance, low output. Sounds like Joe Biden
Like a lot of other cities who have signed onto the climate change hoax, what Dallas promises will NEVER happen. They will buy energy they claim comes from wind producers but really it is from the grid and from fossil fuel sources because the wind will not be able to provide adequate energy for high demand times. Dallas taxpayers will pay MORE for the supposed wind energy that is promised to them. It is a complete scam.
Over a hundred years ago the horseless buggy came out.
It was run by the same battery technology we have today.
It was replaced by the combustion engine, which was more efficient and more power.
We have been using wind and solar power since the beginning of man.
They would be lucky to last 25 years, then we discovered energy.
Now we average in the high 70’s years of age.
Why go backwards, the poor can’t afford it.
So just let them die younger, so we redistribute wealth, not rich to poor,
But affordable to elites only?
Welcome to tyranny!
This appears to be a live feed at Offutt AFB. I think Trump just landed. https://www.wowt.com/content/news/President-Trump-visits-Council-Bluffs-511138072.html
Ethanol is expected to be a big part of the president’s speech today, specifically his administration changing the rules so that gas stations can sell E15 year-round.
Until just days ago, the EPA banned the sale of E15 in the summer because of concerns that it leads to smog. But Trump’s administration says that E15’s impact on air quality is similar to E10.
The biofuel, made from 15 percent ethanol, is still not very common at U.S. gas stations, but corn farmers are hoping the rule change will increase its use and also help farmers suffering from the U.S. trade war with China.
Uses more energy to produce, than it yields, and with the fossil fuel surge, makes (if possible) even LESS sense.
Only reason is Iowa so prominent in primaries. Should be making corn liquor, if anything. A stupid idea, who’s time has passed. JMHO,..
I just looked that up. The term is “energy balance”.
In 1995 the USDA released a report stating that the net energy balance of corn ethanol in the United States was an average of 1.24. It was previously considered to have a negative net energy balance. However, due to increases in corn crop yield and more efficient farming practices corn ethanol had gained energy efficiency [3]
Ken Cassman, a professor of agronomy at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, said in 2008 that ethanol has a substantial net positive direct energy balance—1.5 to 1.6 more units of energy are derived from ethanol than are used to produce it. Comparing 2008 to 2003, Alan Tiemann of Seward, a Nebraska Corn Board member, said that ethanol plants produce 15 percent more ethanol from a bushel of corn and use about 20 percent less energy in the process. At the same time, corn growers are more efficient, producing more corn per acre and using less energy to do so.[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ethanol_fuel_energy_balance
And ueah, a study by the Nebtaska corn board is really where I’m gonna look, for unbiased truth.
Lies, DAMN lies, and Statistics. And notice the progression, with ‘statistics’ being the WORST.
This was first said at a time when calling someone a “DAMN liar” was fighting words, and IIRC, resulted in one in Congress beating another, right on the floor of congress, that he broke his cane, and while he didn’t die, the beatee was never the same.
Ethanol in gasoline is like global warming, a hoax. IMHO
https://www.wired.com/2011/06/five-ethanol-myths-busted-2/
Myth No. 1: Ethanol requires more energy to make than it yields. —————————————————————-
False. Argonne National Laboratory research has shown that corn ethanol delivers a positive energy balance of 8.8 megajoules per liter. The energy balance from second-generation biofuels using cellulosic sources is up to six times better, according to a study published in Biomass and Bioenergy Journal.
Myth No. 2: Ethanol production reduces our food supply. ——————————————————-
False. Only 1 percent of all corn grown in this country is eaten by humans. The rest is No. 2 yellow field corn, which is indigestible to humans and used in animal feed, food supplements and ethanol.
There’s more.
Seems there’s a lot of old misinformation out there that people keep repeating. It’s time for everyone to cite sources, not just make claims here.
Biomass and Bioenergy Journal, and Wired, now THERES a couple of unbiased sources!
I’m not going to argue, but I DO wonder at posters on THIS site, defending ethanol. Might as well be arguing “Climate change” hoax is ‘real’, and we only have 12 years, so green new deal!
Argonne Laboratory. I’m sorry if you cannot accept science. If you don’t like ethanol or you have at type of car that can’t use it, that’s great, don’t use it. But some of the stuff you’re saying just is not true.
Yeah, thats what the libbies say when I tell them climate change is ‘junk science’,…again, I am compelled to ask, WHY are you here?
Besides..ethanol production uses huge supplies of groundwater which we need for drinking water and food irrigation
Actually, ALMONDS are probably the worst, and previously ‘fallow’land was used to fill the sudden demand resulting from ethanol mandate.
Farming by governmint committee, what a great idea. It worked out SO great for the Soviets!/s
https://extension.illinois.edu/ethanol/wateruse.cfm
The live feed is done, Trump is in the limo driving to the event.
Wonder if it’s running late b/c POTUS on the phone w/ AG Barr about asserting Executive Privilege
So, let me see… the House Democrats want the AG to break the law, so they sue him.
Isn’t that like a conspiracy?
Will AG Barr then indict and arrest the House Democrat leaders for conspiring to make him break the law?
How about if AG Barr countersues the House Democrats for damages for their conspiracy to make him break the law?
Wouldn’t that be sweet.
It remains to be decided whether the House of Representatives CAN pursue “civil” actions against Members of the Executive Branch. Civil courts have previously and very-recently concluded that the Congress has no standing there, in part for obvious Separation of Powers issues. The Courts will not insert themselves into internecine power struggles between the co-equal branches of Government.
However, the radicalized House is hurling itself headlong towards this political cliff, and I don’t think that any measure of good sense will stop them.
I know President Trump will pander to the ethanol lobby, but I would very much like the option of buying non-ethanol gasoline at my local gas station. If an ethanol mixture is what people want, they can buy it. If they don’t, they won’t. Remember, the customer is always right.
I drive older vehicles, and they run much better and get better mileage on non-ethanol gasoline. It’s not impossible to find, but difficult. And more expensive. But after overhauling my lawnmower carburetor twice and replacing a weedeater, non-ethanol is the only thing I use in small engines.
Using corn for ethanol also drives up the cost of food, particularly meats that are corn-fed. But our betters know what’s best for us yokels, so we have the ethanol mandate, like it or not.
Lets see, in plain language, it makes gasoline less volatile,…less flamable.
And isn’t that just what you want, from a fuel?/S
Specifically, ethanol adsorbs water from the atmosphere, so there is steam in your cylinders and exhaust system where water is not supposed to be. This greatly reduces the life of the engine and is particularly damaging for 2-stroke garden equipment.
Yeah, sort of. In cars, a little steam cleaning can be a good thing, and expansion from water to steam is something like 1200?. Hence H20 injection. But not for small engines, yeah.
1,700 to 1
I was going from memory, which is either the first,…or last,..thing to go, but I can’t remember which!
The single most effective way to improve automotive mileage, AND reduce emmisions is to make a major adjustment to the big nut, that sits just behind the steering wheel.
FAR more effective than anything else you can do.
@Dutchman..
Think of it this way,,
Asa FUEL..
Would you rather have the 1% Joes Bidens Gas, = LESS Energy
Or Would you fill your car with NON-ethanol-TRUMP Gas = MORE Energy?
It’s NOT a “trick question”..
Exactly. “Adjust the BIG NUT, that SITS just behind the steering wheel.”
THINK, what BIG NUT sits just behind the steering wheel? THE DRIVER. Adjust “driving habits”, in other words.
NO, NO , NO! Dutchman..
Look..
When you “blend” ethanol into Gasoline.. YOU ARE REDUCING BTU’s “available” in the same amount of “gas”..
IN other words your getting LESS Energy for your Dollar than, NON- ethanol..
I SUPPORT our great American Farmers..
But..
Using Corn, or other organic feedstock that could otherwise be used for FOOD, is just crazy..
NOT to mention the WATER that is used to “Make” ethanol..
Look Lets KISS..
You using more energy to make ethanol, than you get “out of it”.. It’s the MATH..
NOT counting the problem that ethanol presents for 2-stroke engine AND, Most Modern Day cars..
I’m in AGREEMENT with you! They further confused the issue, with “Premium” gas having a higher “Octane” rating, which actually means LESS energy.
Funny to see people using ‘Premium’ gas in cars that don’t specifically call for it, cause they think its ‘better’.
SOME newer cars, along with fuel injection, computer control, etc. Went to a higher compression ratio; above the old ‘standard’ of around 10:1. Those with high compression need higher ‘octane’ rating, to prevent engine ‘deiseling’ or knocking.
I DO understand, as I said I have worked on my own vehicles all my life, not just maintenance repair, but major modifications, as well.
LOL. The natural byproducts of combustion are WATER and CO2. The reason ethanol is “bad” is it is a non-lubricant. Injecting water on the intake side adds trivial (if any) wear downside.
Not saying ethanol doesn’t have substantial downside in use, just that affinity for water isn’t much (if any) of the basic wearout/gum-up/leak physics.
I found it bad in rubber lines and rubber seals. It seems to make them harden and crack faster than straight petrol fuel.
You shoulda seen what it does to older Outboard engines!
Actually the water attracted by ethanol combines with other present compounds and elements to form acids, and will rot fuel lines from the inside out, eat away at engine seals, create rust and distortion @ injector nozzles, etc., and break the gasoline down at a rapid rate(shortened shelf life). This is especially true in marine environments. There is so much water present in exhaust systems, most manufacturers put water drains in the systems. As you know complete combustion of a hydrocarbon yields only CO2 and H2O. Nothing on earth can achieve complete combustion, but several plants come close with their photosynthesis processes.
I can’t believe the climate scammers picked CO2 as a target ‘bad gas’. Best plant food on earth.
Ethanol sux and will decrease gas mileage significantly. It doesn’t store well. It does damage to engines, large and small.
It does get votes for the Issas and Grassleys of the world.
Probably the worst thing I disagree with President Trump on, but insignificant compared to all he is accomplishing. I can always pay more for Etoh-free gasoline. But it is hard to find around here.
Amen and amen.
I can buy non ethanol fuel but only at 93 octane. My car only needs 87 octane but by law 87 octane must have 10% ethanol.
pure-gas .org has a good site …
you can find the closest ethanol free gas for your location .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Didn’t see all the replies before posting mine (same as yours)🤣
Elric, Clark Howard’s Newsletter included this information last year.
Link to ethanol-free gas in U.S. and Canada.
Find gasoline without ethanol here:
https://www.pure-gas.org/index.jsp?stateprov=NY
FNC right now had Biden and Trump in a splitscreen with Creepy China Joe talking before the President.
The ENERGY difference couldn’t be different. Joe is old, slow and weak mentally and physically.
Joe Biden is not fit for the presidency.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never use gasoline with ethanol in it in any small engine. I can’t stand President Trump pandering to the ethanol lobby. Ethanol drives up the cost of food, wrecks small engines and ethanol production is dependent of government subsidies. There is nothing good about ethanol. Nothing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Good article here: https://www.chicagotribune.com/sns-201505181900–tms–askbildrctnab-a20150529-20150529-story.html Ethanol isn’t always a problem.
its all about votes and re-election – – cut The Boss some slack
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great speech. Good for the corn farmers and ethanol producers.
Note: Check your vehicle’s manual for E15 compatibility – while many run OK with E10 (10% ethanol), they will not run properly with E15 (15%) unless certified as such by the vehicle manufacturer as having fuel system components and computer-controlled tuning range compatible with 15% ethanol / 85% gasoline mixed fuel.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, I needed that tidbit.
The only thing green about renewable energy is the real dollar subsidies required to make it economical.
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/06/lowcost_renewable_energy_is_breathtakingly_expensive.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are few things more permanent than a temporary government program.
Yes, that’s the part we do t like about it, but Iowa’s been going this way for 20 years, so it won’t end. Done bitching about it. Husband repairs small engines, doesn’t hurt the newer ones or newer autos.
Renewable energy is a boondoggle, BUT those Midwest farmers are addicted to their big government corporate welfare checks so whaddaya gonna do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s actually the fundamental problem. We need about 20-30 years of Trump presidency and a complete overhaul of Congress to fix that.
I know it’s an renewable energy speech, but I’m hoping for a good “low energy” Biden joke.
I understand why PDJT did E15 politically, but it remains a bit of a disappointment.
E10 made sense for two technical reasons. First, ethanol replaced groundwater polluting MBTE as the octane enhancer used to wring maximum ‘good’ gasoline out of a barrel of crude. Second, it is an oxygenate so helps cut air pollution in the engine combustion exhaust. The E 10 blendwall was set for premium gas in LA summer. And that is why gas pumps say ‘up to 10% ethanol’, because the actual blend varies by region and season and grade (regular v premium).
E10 never had the food impact claimed by ignorati in cyberspace. Fact is, about 42% of US corn goes to E10 ethanol, but the ethanol industry returns about 27% protein (from yeast) and roughage enriched distillers grain ‘residue’, an ideal ruminant supplement. On my Wisconsin dairy farm, we stopped supplemental crushed corn feed (and sold the crusher, and scrapped the corn storage bins), sold all the corn for ethanol, taking back BETTER supplemental distillers grain kindly stored for us by the ethanol producer—since they sell it by the truckload. That allowed us to reduce primary alfalfa acreage and plant more secondary corn acreage. Made the switch about 2000.
The E10 blend wall also allowed auto manufacturers to optimize engine components (fuel tubing and fuel filter [ethanol is hygroscopic], electronic engine controls) for E10 chemistry.
Going to E15 throws all that carefully thought out stuff out the window. A bit Disappointing.
Trump won Iowa in 2016, let’s keep it that way.
R Winner D. Trump 51.8% 798,923
D H. Clinton 42.2% 650,790
L G. Johnson 3.7% 57,322
P E. McMullin 0.8% 12,267
G J. Stein 0.7% 11,119
C D. Castle 0.5% 7,252
O L. Kahn 0.1% 2,181
O D. Vacek 0.1% 2,256
P R. De La Fuente 0.0% 450
S G. La Riva 0.0% 320
Trump won by 148,133. But look at how many votes were thrown away on can’t-win candidates, a whopping 93,167 !! If your candidate is not viable don’t throw your vote away on that person, you choose the least worst of the viable candidates or just stay home and do something productive with your time. lol
Maybe, maybe not. My money is on NOT.
‘Planning Engineer’ (a very senior large electric utility exec in real life) and I wrote a very detailed analysis for Prof Judy Curry’s blog Climate Etc. Titled ‘True Cost of Wind’ maybe 2015? You can find it there searching the guest post title. Turns out CCGT costs about $56/MWh (using US EIA levelized cost annuity methodology) while wind (using Texas ERCOT grid for backup and transmission) is about $147/MWh.
Further proof that our calcs were ‘right’ is that every time wind subsidies are cut, wind investment tanks. US and UK examples. Wind is a nonstarter. Costly, intermittent, and no grid inertia.
Oops. Been wordpressed. This was a supposed to be a reply to Dallas renewables comment far upthread.
ristvan;
Wind energy is JUST ‘hot air’, lol.
Same sentiment, less words, lol.
The whole boondoggle comes from the notion of tieing ‘renewable’ energy (specifiacally wind and solar) into “the grid”.
They are GREAT as a stand alone, remote system. Cattle trough warmers, all the,way up to a ‘whole house system’, for those who want to live ‘off the grid’.
However, the idea of businesses and residences covering their roofs with solar panels, and ‘selling their excess to the utility companies’, and getting tax incentives, government mandates, etc.
is all a Demms scam.
Ristvan, quick question, have you ever heard rumblings of using excess wind turbine power to produce liquid hydrogen? I personally would rather have a product that can be stored and used when desired.
Just Who Is the DEEP STATE?
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/just-who-is-the-deep-state/
Wind turbines. Wife and I were driving thru West Virginia several years ago. Rusting turbines. Looked up the lifespan and break even on energy to construct and install. Life span was something like 15 years. Break even was 17 years.
