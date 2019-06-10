President Trump Impeachment Hearings Begin – House Judiciary Committee 2:00pm Livestream…

Today the House Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Jerry Nadler officially begins the House Impeachment Hearings. Yes, these are impeachment hearings; they are just being presented under other names in an effort by Democrats to avoid the political fallout from holding impeachment hearings. They’ll get away with it because: (1) U.S. media are on their team; and (2) Leadership Republicans are idiots (and many also on the ‘D’ team).
The hearings will be broadcast live and -by design- carried on most media outlets. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairman Jerry Nadler, having planned the approach for several months, name their impeachment kick-off event:
“Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes”
.
[John Dean Testimonial embed below].
.
I can’t Nadler any more. I’ll lurk here and read everyone’s comments. (In an Elvis voice out of no where, and for no discernible reason): Thank you, thank very much.
He’s Nadle-brained. (We need to get Trump to start calling him adled, adler or adle-brain.)
The Gonadler
ditto. I see Nadler , I just want to puke.
Me too!
As the impeachment investigations in the House of Representatives move forward, and as the Spygate abuses are being systematically revealed, the question of whether or not the spying was done legally and with a valid predicate justification will take center stage.
Any previous surveillance done against people and organizations within the scope of a FISA warrant done prior to the issuance of that warrant is instantly legalized upon issuance — procedurally, at least.
As long as the FISA warrant against Carter Page was in effect, all surveillance done prior to its issuance against anyone within the scope of the warrant was then, and still is now, considered to be technically legal just for the fact that the warrant was approved by the FISA court at least once.
With the issuance of a FISA warrant, all past sins disappear. Poof, just like that. In addition to the raw information gathering power afforded by the NSA’s surveillance database, the ability to instantly erase all past illegalities of a surveillance operation through the issuance of a FISA warrant makes politically inspired abuse of the system a certainty.
As things stand today, if you can convince the right people to check the right procedural boxes, it doesn’t matter if a valid predicate exists or it doesn’t. You can still spy on anyone in a position of influence in commerce, in politics, in the press, or in government and get away with it.
How do these facts relate to what will we be seeing in the House of Representatives and in the mainstream press over the next sixteen months before the November 2020 elections?
Recognizing that impeachment of a president by the House of Representatives is more a political process than it is a legal process, we should look at the overall context of the impeachment investigation drama as it will be playing out between now and November 2020.
Charges of obstruction of justice against President Trump can’t be made unless there was a criminal justice process to be obstructed. In this case, the justice process in question was the Mueller team’s Russia collusion investigation.
In turn, the Mueller team’s investigation could not have been initiated without a procedurally approved body of evidence for alleged criminal activity. The Steele Dossier and its Russia collusion narrative is the primary body of evidence of alleged criminal activity which supplies a predicate justification for the Mueller team’s investigation.
Legally, it is possible for a prosecutor to bring charges of obstruction of justice against a defendant without ever charging that defendant with some other indictable crime.
However, for purposes of impeachment, a mostly political act, obstruction cannot be proven without first proving collusion. If Donald Trump is to be convicted of high crimes and misdemeanors in the minds of the American people — which is where the verdict concerning President Trump’s innocence or guilt will ultimately be decided — evidence of both collusion and of obstruction must be defended with equal vigor.
It can’t be done any other way if Trump is to be defeated in the 2020 election. (Massive vote fraud is another option for the Democrats, but that’s a story for another day.)
Over the next sixteen months, the Democrats and the mainstream press have no other choice but to continue pushing the Russia collusion narrative, regardless of what the Mueller Report says about it.
More than that, the Democrats and the mainstream press have no other choice but to defend the government’s illegal spying on US citizens, regardless of what the Spygate documents reveal about the Obama Administration’s massive abuse of power in surveilling many prominent and not-so prominent Americans for political purposes.
In making their defense of the Obama Administration ‘s spying, the Democrats and the mainstream press will be claiming that all the right boxes were checked by all the right people along the way, so that technically and procedurally, everything that was done was both justified by the evidence and was perfectly legal as a valid investigative process.
It was all being done ‘by the book ‘ as President Obama was so fond of saying it.
The Presiding Judge of the FISA Court, Judge Collyer, fortunately disagrees with your evaluations here. She made a 99-page [REDACTED] ruling which first revealed to the public what Adm. Mike Rogers had already discovered regarding the top-secret databases under his command, namely, that they had been repeatedly used for unauthorized purposes by three or four authorized users.
A FISA warrant approved by the Court is indeed a very broad-reaching warrant … unless it was obtained through perjury. Unless the Presiding Judge knows it.
Furthermore, warrants can’t be used as “ex post facto” justification for an act which was a crime at the time it was committed.
It’s extremely clear that all of these actions were made on the naive assumption that Mrs. Clinton would become the next President and would thus sweep everything under the rug. When she didn’t win, the intelligence and justice communities realized their opportunity and began to make their moves, even as the President remained motionless to stymie attempts for his enemies to claim that he was “obstructing” their precious but illegal investigation. Now that Mr. Mueller has officially closed up shop, both the remaining conspirators (through their cohorts in various House committee chairmanships) and the justice / intelligence communities are racing for the finish.
Today’s inspid call for testimony from John Dean(!) clearly demonstrates that the conspirators are shooting blanks now.
Right and most aren’t listening anymore.
Absolutely correct, Mike. So, why is Battleship Wisconsin so vigorously promoting the meme here that criminal, illegal, unauthorized spying can be ex post facto made legal by a later, fraudulent FISA warrant? The FBI likes to do “parallel construction” of evidence, when they learn of issues from surveillance, legal or illegal. So, they get a warrant, then build up evidence they already know about (which is easier because they already know about it), to hide their earlier surveillance as the source.
That does not condone or pardon earlier crimes, when the spying was illegal.
Seems like B. Wisconsin is concerned that AG Barr will find out that the pre-Fraudulent-FISA was extensive, and illegal !!
Alternative listening….
Dan Bongino describes the two hop rule dragnet on the TRUMP Team.
It is interesting that the dems would also threw in former US Att. Joyce White Vance as a witness. Her father-in-law Robert Vance, chair of the Alabama dem. party 1966-77 was a party to the DNC lawsuit against Dean and the RNC/CREEP claiming his rights were violated by the bugging. Alfred Baldwin, the U of New Haven adjunct prof colleague of Bill Clinton hird by the CIA’s Jim McCord to monitor the tap testified that 8/10 people would consider believe the conversations he overheard related to prositution. He also testified that the conversations were “primarily sexual’ and “explicity intimate”.
http://lukenichter.com/12-mc-74-RCL/Nichter-ExhibitE.pdf
It is clear the American people do not want this. If the Dems didn’t fear Barr, they wouldn’t be doing this. They can screech and preen before the cameras all they want. All they have is deception. IMO, this is just the signs of panic before the storm. They know the s**t is getting ready to hit the fan.
As Mark McQueen said above, this is an outrage trap to distract. Don’t fall for it.
The impeachment process serves two purposes for the Democrats. Gin up their rabid base for the 2020 election and provide months of exciting talking points for corporate media, while also giving a counter to Trump’s DOJ investigating Obama’s corrupt administration.
Impeaching Trump will likely solidify the Dems’ chances in the 2020 House races, but absolutely hurt them at the Senate and Presidential level. I foresee a likely divided government once again after 2020.
I disagree.Tthere is NOTHING there. If there was Mueller would have gone for it.
All the dems have to offer is ANOTHER huge letdown to their brainwashed audience.
After the second strike out they will be left with NOTHING going into 2020.
Even the NYC and California Libs will see the real story >SEDITION > election by CIA/FBI versus The People.
Hey…somebody actually reads my posts. 😀
the Dems do fear Barr , and Barr needs to give them something concrete to fear and SOON.
The best form of defense is attack.
Let the MSM cover the arrest of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe and Strozk up to the election and the arrest of Hilary Clinton et al after it.
Impeachment would not even make the news.
What is this “ storytime “ for dummies ?.. this is ridiculous and these people should be publicly shamed and stoned …
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pitch fork…check….torch…..check….filled zippo….check….let’s get it on.
sharpened knives and sharpened axes, magazines loaded, scopes sited in, ready for corrupt dems and rinos and Obama an his henchmen and the other domestic enemies of our US Constitution and above all the jack-booted thugs of a corrupt government – picking the place to defend against their assault. Waiting to fight!
Hey porpaganda liar Democrats i want impeach most of Democrats,Not President Trump,
Nothing But Hold bunch clowns Democrat jokers,
The best part of the Watergate hearings was John Dean’s wife Maureen. She was hot then but looks like most of the lady shoppers coming out of Dollar General.
So pointing out the corruption or questionable nature of a special prosecutor is “obstruction”?
Sorry, but orders for recusal a NORMAL. Happens all the time. They had our first AG recuse himself.
LikeLike
Only if it is done by Republicans. Ds get a pass on everything. Remember, nobody is above the law, not even the President, says Hillary Rodham Clinton, who is above the law.
And who is NOT the president, for which we should all be thankful . . .
Where this Pelosi/Nadler scheme fails is subpoena power. Explained in a latish detailed comment on yesterday’s Nunes thread.
Unless Pelosi and Nadler declares these Judiciary hearings ARE impeachment hearings pursuant to existing House rules under A1§2.5, they serve no A1§8 legitimate legislative purpose. Courts will not enforce any resulting subpoenas. Nadler is Nadless and PDJT can tell him to pound sand. The potential blowback risk is large. PDJT has already tested his rally soundbite on Twitter: “Dems want to impeach Repub me for ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ committed by Dems.”
ristvan: I am continually reassured and educated by your posts. The post you refer to was so helpful to me yesterday and again today as I reread it just now, that I’m posting it here again:
[with “brain cramp” correction of 218 instead of 216 and a few extra hard breaks for even easier reading — I hope you will not be offended ristvan]
Everybody on this thread should relax. Here is why an ‘impeachment investigation circus without actual impeachment’ fails miserably, even though Nunes and Sundance correctly point out that is what Pelosi is allowing to start this coming week.
SCOTUS has held that Congressional investigative powers (including subpoena) only exist in service of a legislative purpose under A1§8–unless an actual impeachment investigation (A2§4) pursuant to A1§2.5, in which case it must be declared as such and initiated under present House rules by Nadler’s Judiciary committee. Schiff and Cummings are irrelevant to an actual impeachment investigation.
ALL other investigations MUST have a LEGITIMATE legislative purpose.
SCOTUS has held many times that there are only two: inquiry into making, changing, or eliminating a law pursuant to A1§8 powers, and oversight of the Executive branch properly implementing/following an existing law.
Absent a legitimate legislative purpose, courts will not enforce Congressional subpoenas and PDJT’s executive branch can tell the House to pound sand.
As one relevant example, Nadler’s referral of AG Barr for a full House contempt vote (this coming week) for failing to obey a subpoena requiring Barr to break FRCP rule 6E (grand jury materials remain confidential) is theater of the absurd for two reasons.
1. No legitimate legislative purpose,
2. On its face an unlawful subpoena.
That is why AG Barr is unperturbed. That farce is going nowhere legally.
IMO, Pelosi won’t dare let Nadler begin a formal impeachment inquiry. Three reasons.
1. No collusion, no obstruction, so no plausible grounds under A2§4.
2. Optics. Or, as PDJT already framed it (likely coming to many future rallies) “Dems want to impeach a Repub President (me) for ‘High crimes and Misdemeanors’ committed by Dems.”
3. The House votes needed to actually impeach IF Nadler were to vote such a motion out of his Committee simply aren’t there. Report is ~58 are declared in favor, like Tlaib and AOC. 218 are needed. Too many vulnerable Dem representatives in an upcoming election year. Pelosi knows she would have an unmitigated disaster on her hands if a full House vote failed.
source: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/09/devin-nunes-discusses-next-weeks-house-impeachment-hearings/comment-page-2/#comment-7094404
Thank you for your post always educating us from lawyer point of view!
I try not to care because it will only make me mad.
However, I admire how the DEMS, RINOS and DeepState, work together, unrelentingly, and according to a plan to accomplish their goals no matter how evil those plans are.
What pisses me off more than anything is how TOTALLY useless our side is on doing anything about it. From the White House, to the DOJ and especially Congressional MAGA folks, they are letting this happen. If they cannot stop it then PDJT needs to declassify everything and take it to the American people and embarrass those jackasses.
Don’t want to hear about trusting plans, trust Barr, trust anyone. I want some evidence of SOMETHING but ANYONE WITH A WHITE HAT on these things. And no, tick-tocks, Hannity monologues, PDJT tweets, etc. are not evidence of anything real.
At the end of it all, all I am expecting to get is a lousy t-shirt that simply says “2 MORE WEEKS”.
Cannot stand what is happening to our wonderful President and country.
Jim Jordan & Louie G. & Matt G.. are there fighting for OUR President!
All is not lost..
EEEEEEYYYYRRRROOOEEEE!
HEEEE HAAAWWW!
LOL. I am hardly an eeeyore.
What I am is fed up that our side is content with monologues and so-called breaking news but no real results while the other side doesnt care about how foolish they may look but instead stay focused on bringing down our President.
PDJT, his family and our country desire better. That is all.
I feel the same way. I understand these things take time, but it’s been too long a wait for me. It appears and feels like we- and I mean Trump and his people AND the DOJ- are doing nothing. And Barr goes to Alaska to discuss Justice problems?? WTF?
I have been involved in online politics (and also physically protesting etc) since 1996. So I know how it works. But I feel this is going nowhere except where the Demonazis want it to go. I’m tired of waiting for the “indictments” or even ONE indictment to happen. Just ONE!
They need to throw us loyal Trump folks a bone. Do they even know we are here- and waiting?
Ok-rant over. I will still support Pres Trump, but we- his people- need a taste of justice and so far, we haven’t even gotten a crumb! And we can’t live on just hope and tick tocks.
Very nice piece that points out that “yes, there are analogies between Watergate and Donald Trump, but they’re not what the Democrats think they are.”
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/06/when_john_dean_testifies_the_real_watergate_analogy_should_be_made_clear.html
Enjoy.
I have to wonder if the Dem’s plan to literally arrest Bill Barr in a last desperate attempt to stop declassification? Apparently their contempt vote is the legal version that allows this…
At this point I’d say they’d be crazy enough to do it.
AP article today claims Mueller found “insufficient” evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. What word in “NO evidence” don’t they understand? Similarly I have found insufficient evidence the the AP collectively has an IQ above room temperature.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AP article today claims Mueller found “insufficient” evidence of Trump campaign collusion with Russia. What word in “NO evidence” don’t they understand? Similarly I have found insufficient evidence the the AP collectively has an IQ above room temperature.
Love Rep. Louie Gohmert. Going after Dean, bigly.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Rep Louie G. is on fire!
I want to hear more from Louie Gohmert and will someone please ask John Malcolm some questions.
First question: Have you ever been charged with a felony? Yes
Second Question: What was that felony? Obstruction and lying to Congress
Third question: Were you found guilty of these charges? Yes
I cede the rest of my time Mr. Nadler. Done.
👍🎉
Does that make him an “expert” witness? 😉
Jim Jordon going scorched earth..
Bwahahahahahaha! Go git ’em, Mr. Jordan.
Jim Jordan is sticking it to John Dean.
Can President Trump not sue for libel, seeing that the name given to these hearings implies that he committed multiple crimes?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I can’t stand watching this stuff, but love to hear recaps on the good parts…pray tell, please tell us what was said!!!
John Dean “testimony”? Next comes showings of “Doctor Strangelove”, with Stewart Hayden ranting about his “vital bodily fluids” under attack. We are all being cast as Peter Sellers in “Being There”.
I see John Brennan as Dr. Strangelove.
Chanucey Gardner: “I don’t read. I watch T.V.”
And while we are at it…
Let’s bring in the Ghost of Rose Mary Woods to testify! Let’s bring in Sean Penn!
Let’s bring in SHRILLARY and BILLY JEFF CLINTON! They should have all kinds of things to say about assassinations and visits to curious party islands with underage girls and etc. etc. etc.
They are just hurting themselves by continuing to take up our news cycles with this. The majority of people are over the Russia thing, and aren’t interested in it anymore.
Anybody recall what G. Gordon Liddy called John Dean? It was true then, and even more true now.
LikeLike
Ghost of Christmas Past.. re: Nixon 😉 Baww HaHa Ha!
“The Ghost of Christmas Past” — I love it.
crossthread42, is this eligible for the next Tony on Broadway. Old white guys getting an award for “strutting and fretting their hours upon the stage…”? It would be entertaining except that we are paying for it…BIG time. No discounts for sitting in the rafters.
Gaetz is busting Dean’s chops….
Go Go GO! Matt Gaetz!!!!
Layed out FACTS! BOOM
FTA – Democrats have called in former President Richard Nixon’s lawyer John Dean to offer testimony that would bolster their case for Trump’s impeachment. Dean is expected to draw parallels between Nixon, who resigned before his own imminent impeachment, and Trump, who committed the heinous crime of talking with his personal lawyer about ending the special counsel investigating him.
Dershowitz said that the difference between Nixon and Trump is that Nixon paid off potential witnesses, told them to lie, and physically destroyed evidence that could be used against him in the Watergate scandal. Trump, by contrast, had a phone call with his lawyer.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/alan-dershowitz-house-democrats-looking-to-create-something-that-isnt-there-with-impeachment
As long as we are re-hashing history, I wish someone would ask Mr. Dean what the real reason for the Watergate break-in really was. I remember.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always a Lady involved.. 😉
Always. No matter whether Rs or Ds involved, look to the ladies.
The NSA was not available in 1974
Matt Gaetz was great!
Matt Gaetz rendered Dean speechless!
Will some gop member ask the witches, er witnesses, the definition of “obstruction of justice”, as in bleach-bitting & and smashing hardrives when the evidence had been subpoenaed?
A FURTHER PERSPECTIVE
The End of Legitimacy and the Collapse of Democracy/
What else have we been experiencing?
by ABRAHAM H. MILLER
June 9, 2019, 1:33 AM
“All empires and great societies come to an end. Ours will be no exception. The fissures of collapse are already in evidence.”
https://spectator.org/the-end-of-legitimacy-and-the-collapse-of-democracy/
First comment excellent description of what the Democrat party has
morphed into and apropos for this thread –
Avatar
tony sabell • a day ago
tony sabell • a day ago

I wish the conservative news outlets would just come out and say it: This thing we call the Democrat party has morphed into something else. Journalists shouldn't dignify the party by using its old name. The Democratic party is anything but Democratic. If it had recourse to military power it would more properly be called a Bolshevik party. It is the party dedicated to obstruction, to deposition, to the destruction of habeas corpus–to blatant pandering, to junk science, to the sacking of our history, to Stalinesque show trials, to marxist social engineering, to sociopathic projection, to open borders, to the dissolution of ICE, to industrialized baby killing for political as well as economic profit, to socialism, to a studied mendacity, to a militant intransigence–it monopolizes our media with a political correctness deliberately designed to stifle reasonable argument and productive discourse. What we call the Democratic party is unapologetically sympathetic to the avowed terrorist group Antifa. Thus it endorses using physical violence against its opposition. How is that American? It's the party of planned race baitings consciously exploited by our leftist media in order to foment enough division and outrage to justify reasons for national racial conflict–even though no significant racial conflict previously existed! The Democrat party is a party devoted to the incitement of anarchy not unlike the Bolshevik party. What might it do if it gained control of the executive branch or the American military?

The old American Democrat party is no more yet we speak of it as if it were still a legitimate American political party which continues to operate under the guidelines of our constitution and Bill of Rights–it does not. It has become the party to end all parties–it will tolerate no rivals. A party which conducts itself as the Democrat party does would more properly be identified as a terrorist organization. And as such it ought to be stopped as ISIS was stopped. It is destroying this nation.
The old American Democrat party is no more yet we speak of it as if it were still a legitimate American political party which continues to operate under the guidelines of our constitution and Bill of Rights–it does not. It has become the party to end all parties–it will tolerate no rivals. A party which conducts itself as the Democrat party does would more properly be identified as a terrorist organization. And as such it ought to be stopped as ISIS was stopped. It is destroying this nation.
45
•Reply•Share ›
Nice YouTube piece here, albeit with a strangely exclamation-point-ridden headline. The special counsel from the Bill Clinton investigation speaks (quite calmly).
This is nothing more than a fodder producer, something to produce talking points for the democrats and the enemy of the people “media”. Their hope is to create enough stories, create enough suspicion and be able to ride that wave up until the election, where they hope enough voters and enough voter fraud will get rid of Trump
I’d say it’s now time for the President to go nuclear, and get the evidence out in the public arena. Waiting for Barr and others to produce results may take too long
The truth needs to be exposed now, with ample time to destroy the guilty’s defenses. Coming out just prior to the election isn’t a wise move when the “media” can and will frame it to the democrats advantage, with no time to set things straight
Rep. Andy Biggs, continuing on Mr. Jim Jordan’s scorched Earth policy.. Now, with the Salting of Scorched Earth..
Biggs: “You [witnesses] don’t know any more than any of us.”
LIAR!!!!!! (John Dean)..
OMG.. where did they get these witnesses? The venom against our President is obvious! Im late to the hearing.. I ll have to go back to hear the good parts.
The continued witch hunt keeps getting shut down on me. I continually have to keep going into it . Is anyone else having this problem? I started out on you tube and switched to CTH.
The fibber Dean is doing it again and those women are pieces of libtard crap. I wonder how many lawyers they interviewed before they came up with these two who obviously want the president impeached.
Meanwhile, down in Texas and other MAGA areas of the country, the folks sit around the campfire telling stories of heroic adventures of those they know and respect while the old men smile and stir the coals with their bodily appendages.
