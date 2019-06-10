President Trump Impeachment Hearings Begin – House Judiciary Committee 2:00pm Livestream…

Today the House Judiciary Committee led by Chairman Jerry Nadler officially begins the House Impeachment Hearings. Yes, these are impeachment hearings; they are just being presented under other names in an effort by Democrats to avoid the political fallout from holding impeachment hearings. They’ll get away with it because: (1) U.S. media are on their team; and (2) Leadership Republicans are idiots (and many also on the ‘D’ team).

The hearings will be broadcast live and -by design- carried on most media outlets. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chairman Jerry Nadler, having planned the approach for several months, name their impeachment kick-off event:

“Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes”

.

[John Dean Testimonial embed below].

.

Advertisements