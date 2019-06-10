Jordan and Gaetz Expose Pelosi and Nadler’s Ridiculous Political Impeachment Stunt…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judicary Chairman Jerry Nadler constructed a political hearing to kick-off their impeachment narrative and fuel their base. In an effort to create the appearance of hearing credibility the plan was to use testimony from former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. The plan failed, miserably… Dean was showcased for what he is, a political prop for the left-wing base of MSNBC moonbats.
Committee members Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz spotlight the ridiculous positions of Mr. Dean by highlighting his ideological history and presenting questions which showcase the absurdity of it all. First up, Jim Jordan:
.
Following Mr. Jordan, representative Matt Gaetz: “the ghost of Christmas past“….
.
Worth noting, Chairman Jerry Nadler has not requested the appearance of the proclaimed author of the Mueller report, Mr. Robert Mueller himself. The reasoning is transparent; they can’t bring Mueller before the committee because the questioning would show the entire investigation was a fraud from day-one!
If the Dems wanted cover-up expert testimony, bring in Hillary Clinton.
Hahahah, Thanks for the laugh, so true though!…
Or James Comey
Rush called this ‘a trial impeachment run’.
he also pointed out the vagaries of fate that a helicopter crash preempted the airing of the farce in the friendly media.
Could be. See how it plays, then decide what to do.
The question is which position Pelosi takes, and that depends on polls and money.
Whatever you want to call it, it’s a stupid idea.
After watching this entire hearing it felt like a huge step back for the Democrats. They were exposed for their extreme bias being Maddow worshippers plus a convicted CNN flunkie.
I didn’t think it was possible, but they were even more biased than Mueller and his team of Clintonites because they proposed something Mueller Time couldn’t: actually come to the conclusion Trump was guilty of obstruction.
Ratcliffe was the megastar at the hearing. His summation of what was transpiring with this hearing is worthy of immortality. And his mic drop ending needs to be seen again and again. WOW!
“The Ghost of Christmas Past”
Brilliant!
The Ghosts of Inquisitions Past.
Gaetz was incredibly fast on his feet.
He took everything Dean said and turned it into ammunition against him.
Nice job.
.The Ghosts of Inquisitions Past.
Absolutely!
I wish Jordan and Gaetz could have a chance at Mueller.
Mueller has run away
Bravely run away
He has turned his head
And fled
Ni!
And for want of a shrubbery!
Cover that with a side of Ratcliffe!
Jim Jordan house speaker 2020.
Love Jim Jordan. He’ll only win Speakership if we clean out the Never Trumpers
July 2019.
We aren’t hearing things the same way Democrats hear them.
That’s the problem in a nutshell.
There are 61 who want to impeach and they need 118.
Was that 118 a typo? Don’t they need 218?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I hope so!
The dems aren’t even talking to us. Everything they (and the corrupt media) say and do is for their peeps.
They know they have a weak hand and will not convince normal, lucid, semi-informed citizens they are doing anything but trying to oust a fairly elected president.
We don’t need a Mueller testimony to show the entire investigation was a fraud. It’s already happening.
“We don’t need a Mueller testimony to show the entire investigation was a fraud.”
Not only a fraud…BUT a spectacular failure to boot.
The proof….LOL….We can just watch the veins popping on Nadler’s neck & forehead….A few more days of public hearings with Dean & the Dems will have “Mission Accomplished” but in reverse. ….. No one will buy into any actual impeachment proceeding & for Nadler & Co it’s back to square one.
Nadler is going to have a sever medical emergency well before these hearings are over. And, having stepped up to be the first committee he will be the one they throw under the bus when the entire fiasco fails miserably.
He’s already in the hospital. I’m sure his BP will increase as he see’s his boys humiliated. I hope G. Gordon Liddy was able to watch. He would relish seeing Dean humiliated as he tried to act like he has some integrity, which he sold back in ’73.
I believe G. Gordon has already departed the living.
The G man hasn’t left the building yet.
And a plot twist. Mueller did it because they spied on him too.
They spied on everyone.
And THIS is why Mueller and probably Weissman will NEVER, EVER be in a position to be questioned under oath voluntarily. Of course, I could see breaking down their doors at 3am with a 100 heavily armed guys to “help” them answer questions. But that’s just me.
What a sh💩t show! Embarrassing. Can these morons get to work already?
Gaetz and Jordan expose Dean for the doddering old fool he is. Well done.
While we are at relitigating watergate, hey John Dean, could you maybe tell us if Stefan halper was one of the original rat f ers with Donald segretti?
Also can you tell us what exactly happened with Hilary’s role in the hearings?
Kudos to Jordan and Matt!
And Louie!
The plan of dragging John Dean out of mothballs failed. So grateful to Reps. Jim Jordan & Matt Gaetz.
Oh wow, Lion. My nose just had a flashback to my granny’s house, IN THE 70’s. Hahaha!!!!
There are those who say inquisitions only existed in the distant past. They are wrong and the repeated actions of the illiberal regressives throwbacks Nadker and Pelosi prove it.
I hope that the Senate committees will soon become involved because the House committees are clearly incapable of anything other than doing Mrs. Clinton’s bidding.
This is not the “United States(!) Congress” that I intended to hire.
after today, the RINOs don’t want anywhere near this mess
Their attitude will be the same as Trent Lott’s when Slick Willie was impeached for obstruction of justice. Real obstruction of justice, not the DimoKKKRat made up kind.
the clowns the Dems are sending out as surrogates are coming across as insane asylum escapees. what they are trying to spin as crimes, the average american sees as crazy talk about innocent contacts. He ordered Russian dressing for his salad … collusion!!! He wanted to fire Mueller … thought crime!!!! Orange Man bad, off with his head!!!
Maybe its better Dems are spending time shooting themselves in the proverbial foot rather than trying to pass social justice, progressive, legislation. At least they aren’t screwing things up, and setting crazy narrative, in a manner they would otherwise probably be doing.
Circular firing squad.
I read a list of accomplishments this congress has produced. The most significant seems to be giving a post office a new address.
I haven’t watched a bit of this nonsense nor read any info on this issue, but can someone please explain to me why, exactly, is Dean testifying? How was he involved in the making of the Mueller report and what is his testimony supposed to prove?
Think the older version of Rachel Maddow and a smidgen more gravitas.
That comes under the category of a $64,000 question 🙂
Guilt by innuendo and postulated association to previous hit jobs.
They want to equate Nixon and Trump. That’s what the 2 Obozo US Aturnees were there to do. They had the questions in advance. Answers were right there from the Demo pamphlets. A little more thought when R’s asked. D’s NEVER asked Heritage Fdn witness a question.
Littleannie, they can equate all they want, but the majority of low info voters have NO idea who Richard Nixon was, nor do they care. The schools quit teaching history or civics decades ago. Of the remaining people that do know who Nixon was, most don’t care. What a sh*tshow.
It comes under the same heading as when Congress, in debating a farm bill, brought in as “expert witness” a Hollywood actress who once played a farm wife in a movie.
Gaetz covered this.
He is a Watergate/Impeachment prop because Mueller can’t testify.
For their next trick the Dems will have OJ Simpon testifying about MS-13’s affinity for preferring knives over guns in their turf enforcement.
McConnell or Graham subpoena him.
I would love to see Mueller subpoenaed by Sen. Graham’s committee to expose Weitzman’s innuendo filled report of half truths and ask him if he did not find it curious that his charge from RR was to investigate Russian coordination in 2016 with the Trump campaign and not Russian interference overall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Apparently, he was there to explain how the “Russian Collusion” investigation paralleled the Watergate investigation. His main point being that the DNC was targeted in both and that a Coverup/Obstruction was instigated in an attempt to “protect” the President.
He did mention that WH Counsel McGahn, like himself, was asked by President to commit “obstructions”. But unlike himself, he said that Mr. McGahn PREVENTED President Trump from committing acts that could be seen as “Obstruction”.
So even “Mr. Nadler’s” Ringer is saying there is not any “There” there.
Well, there you go again, with the NO OBSTRUCTION!
How do you know of anything he said.
Weissman said so?
Graham is all talk. He won’t do it because he is a part of the SWAMP.
Row….good point…
Paging Sen. Graham…Paging Sen. Graham…..
More Democrat idiocy. Half the people in the country probably don’t know who this dinosaur is. He has no connection to current events and his appearance is pointless. This hearing is ridiculous.
One thing that came out of it was exposing Dean the disbarred lawyer as a convicted felon for – no less – than obstruction in the Watergate case. And that he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for it. Many NPCs would not have had a clue about this.
It was under that line of questioning that today’s circus caught fire.
Yes!! Congressmen Jordan and Gaetz have it 100% correct! This is nothing but a horse 🐴 and pony show!!!
I listened to the first hour of this charade and I heard 3 “expert” witnesses claim the muller report contained all the facts needed in order to indict and convict POTUS of obstruction if those facts applied to “any other person besides the POTUS”.
I would have laid out all the facts jimmy The Weasel laid out against hillary clinton and ask if they as “prosecutors?” would indict or convict. If these FACTS applied to “another American” other than the Democrat candidate for POTUS would THEY have been convicted?
If not, than don’t we need to reexamine ALL Americans convicted with similar circumstances WERE prosecuted. Or, do we just have 2 standards of justice?
Hmmmmm??
So these witnesses were saying that Mueller, Weissmann and the rest of the SCabal weren’t smart enough to arrive at collusion or obstruction? According to them it was there, in plain sight, but they were just too stupid to get it.
Yeah, right. Those two persons (I won’t insult either by implying there is anything female or feminine about them nor masculine—just neutered animals I guess) made their appointee proud. They towed the party line well, as did Dean. Dean and Comey. The Weasel Duo.
Mueller went from the savior to incompetent twit. Just like Comey. lol If you look at Comey’s twitter, libtards are still blaming him for Hillary’s loss.
No, what they were saying was but for the OLC memo, muller would have indicted, in direct contradiction to what mulehead said to Barr.
I’d love to see that issue, (of whether or not muller told Barr 3 times the OLC memo had nothing to do with his decision NOT to indict) brought out into the light and find out who is lying. My money is on muller lying.
I would have loved to have seen a lifesized “Ghost of Richard Nixon” wheeled into the hearing room to mock DeaCNN. Say hey John, did you forget your prop?
The deafening silence from establishment republicans is only highlighted all the more when men like Jordan storm the beaches….and storm the beach he did!
Thanks, Sundance.
As Mark Twain would say, the GOPe has the smallest minds and the selfishest souls and the cowardliest hearts that God makes.
Trump will call them on it one day.
thank you, SD! I watched a very few minutes of this charade from the sh*thole of the world and decided you would give us the relevant parts regarding a convicted felon talking about – what exactly and to what end? I was right. Thanks.
250 more of these pit bulls might find the drain plug for the swamp. 275-300 of them might be a better start of they had the power to fire knuckle and butt dragging bureaucrats impeding real progress.
Tom McClintock (CA) and Kelley Armstrong (ND) had some great exchanges and illuminations from John Malcolm that legally and literally destroyed the D’s whole day.
true!!
Matt, Matt, Matt, ask where mueller is. Demand nadler call him to testify.
Call nadler out for his ham fisted, cement shoe wearing john dean charade when he is afraid to have a contemporary (RELEVANT) witness show up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
50% Approval Rating for President Trump? Well, then, the President’s real approval rating is at 65 to 70 percent.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yep!
Jordan and Gaetz are heroes. I can’t imagine doing what they do. I am SO grateful for them and their continual desire for justice and the rule of law. May God continue to give them strength and widsom.
Sometimes I have to remember that one should not pray for ill to happen to another, like today when I bit my tongue from praying for Nadler to pass out again like he did at the DeBlasio function. I confess, I was thinking of a permanent type of passing out. We can blame the democrats a we want and we should, but we cannot overlook that we had the House and Paul Ryan volleyed for the Dems to have the ball to do this. May Paul Ryan roast in hell for the evil he permitted to go underground on his watch.
Not satisfied with blocking Nunes, and the efforts of the Republicans’ investigation, he misdirected GOP House incumbents purposefully on what topics to focus on in their campaign costing them their seats. Worse yet, the Freedom Caucus should have moved to force Pauly Ryan’s early resignation but did nothing. to send him packing before he could put his last nails in the coffin of a GOP House majority in 2018. So I’m looking sideways at the entire lot of them who constantly milk television appearances and self-promotion, but didn’t/don’t really take the necessary and important steps to really win. Too many are like the double-agent corrupt blowhard Trey Gowdy. Loads of talk and bravado, but never any real results.
I want Nadler to have an aneurysm and bleed out in session.
I don’t wish an aneurysm on but I will settle for a 6 week case of extreme diarrhea. He’s so full of it that it will fully take 6 weeks to empty his intestines once. What I would like to see is his toilet paper turned into sand paper. Large grit. No Pepto. No paregoric.
Esther, you are my kind of gal.
I did not pray for Nadler to pass out, but I sure did secretly root for it!
I thought I would be disappointed it did not happen. But after seeing Mr. Jordan and Mr. Gaetz humiliate dean, I am glad nadler had to witness it.
Just goes to show that I enjoy small wins and big wins equally!!!
There are those who say Inquisitions and Lynch Mobs are things of the past. They are wrong and the iliberal regressive throwback Democrats prove it.
If I were a constituent of any of these Dems going for “impeachment” I would be writing my Congressperson asking when the h*** are you going to actually do something you promised during your campaign?
Does Mr. Jordan have an older available brother?
Asking for a friend!!
WOW! That was awesome!!!
The Jordan clan is one of the foremost wrestling families in Ohio.
Those clips were Wicked AWESOME! Which is the highest form of praise here in New Hampsha.
am going to make sure they know how proud of them we are..send them an email..or better yet..”hit the tip jar”!!!!!!!!!!
What a waste of taxes…….what a frustrating disgrace. Are you kidding me….John Dean? What has he got to do with anything, other than being a political hack. He has known Lanny Davis for over twenty years….so what! Proves how corrupt he is. Stuck in the swamp and making a lot of money shlepping around in it. BTW, Thanks to all the legal….(and illegal) votes that elected these Corrupt Losers and gave them control of the house in 2018.
It’s astounding that they dredged up John Dean. First of all, the vast majority of lo-fo libtards have no idea who Dean is and the younger ones, if they see any clips of this hearing, probably are thinking “great, another doddering old white person”. And just as Gaetz said, Dean contributes NOTHING to the discussion. Every time I think the Dems hit rock bottom they manage to drop further.
LoL about the millenials thinking he’s just another old white man. when i read that john dean was testifying, i figured it must be a different john dean.
I always enjoy Matt & Jim…. They nailed it. Exposing them for what they are. Partisan boobs.
The two best clips I have seen in a long time. Thank you for this post
We DEMAND that Mueller and Weismann appear for questioning.
We spent $30 Million of our taxpayer money, we deserve to hear from the leaders.
Did Mueller pad his pension? Did he have an expense account for 2 martini lunches? Did he have a driver? What was he paid for this farce?
Great question, no ONE uniparty creature has asked the most obvious question. It HAS to be public info, why can’t we find this? No way he worked for $170K a year.
John Dean, Back in Black.
No fool like an old fool.
A gaggle of stupid rats
A gaggle of stupid rats
See how they run.
See how they run
They all run after Trump to take his life
Just wait till he turns around and cuts off their tails with a carving knife
It will be the greatest sight you ever saw in your life!
Not to be overlooked….karma. That helicopter incident this afternoon in NYC completely drowned out any “juice” Nads thought he might get from this circus act 🙂
Literally nobody noticed the Dean junk!
Priceless!
Reader App for full thread.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1138218316135223301.html
EXCELLENT PIECE HERE^^^^
DAMN, THAT WAS SO AWESOME!!!
Mr. Jordan and Mr. Gaetz just ripped new anal orifices in the fraud liar criminal john dean,
and the entire marxist democrat party.
Everybody keep your distance, they’re all leaking now!
just watched Louie!
I love watching Bolshevik scum self immulate…
Self immolate.
A complete joke that Nancy Pelosi said no to impeachment and Nadler is going rogue. To believe that would be incredibly naive. Rush made the same comment today about Nadler. People at those levels of power do not allow their orders to be challenged and/or ignored.
Very gradually, the impression builds that over the next sixteen months or so these Rat guttersnipes will be speaking only to Kook Fringe anosognosiacs (1914), those exhibiting “cognitive dissonance” as a psychotropic Dunning-Kruger Syndrome “too stupid to know they’re stupid”.
Anyone who thinks these power-hungry subversives’ attacks on Pres. Trump’s manifestly pro-American, successful polices will win a turn-about election are just plain fools. Meantime, the damage inflicted on hitherto legitimate institutions is immeasurable.
Just imagine how little time it would take to bring back real justice if we had more reps like Gaetz and Jordan instead of the weak horse rinos. They are two men of honor.
You see that ‘John Dean’ thing? That is a swamp snake.
Dean and the Watergate Roadmap under seal
They will stop at nothing, great read
Rosie Memos
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1138218316135223301.html
