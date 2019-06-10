Jordan and Gaetz Expose Pelosi and Nadler’s Ridiculous Political Impeachment Stunt…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judicary Chairman Jerry Nadler constructed a political hearing to kick-off their impeachment narrative and fuel their base. In an effort to create the appearance of hearing credibility the plan was to use testimony from former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean. The plan failed, miserably… Dean was showcased for what he is, a political prop for the left-wing base of MSNBC moonbats.

Committee members Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz spotlight the ridiculous positions of Mr. Dean by highlighting his ideological history and presenting questions which showcase the absurdity of it all. First up, Jim Jordan:

.

Following Mr. Jordan, representative Matt Gaetz: “the ghost of Christmas past“….

.

Worth noting, Chairman Jerry Nadler has not requested the appearance of the proclaimed author of the Mueller report, Mr. Robert Mueller himself. The reasoning is transparent; they can’t bring Mueller before the committee because the questioning would show the entire investigation was a fraud from day-one!

