Jordan and Gaetz Expose Pelosi and Nadler’s Ridiculous Political Impeachment Stunt…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judicary Chairman Jerry Nadler constructed a political hearing to kick-off their impeachment narrative and fuel their base.  In an effort to create the appearance of hearing credibility the plan was to use testimony from former Nixon White House Counsel John Dean.  The plan failed, miserably…  Dean was showcased for what he is, a political prop for the left-wing base of MSNBC moonbats.

Committee members Jim Jordan and Matt Gaetz spotlight the ridiculous positions of Mr. Dean by highlighting his ideological history and presenting questions which showcase the absurdity of it all.  First up, Jim Jordan:

Following Mr. Jordan, representative Matt Gaetz: “the ghost of Christmas past“….

Worth noting, Chairman Jerry Nadler has not requested the appearance of the proclaimed author of the Mueller report, Mr. Robert Mueller himself.   The reasoning is transparent; they can’t bring Mueller before the committee because the questioning would show the entire investigation was a fraud from day-one!

 

113 Responses to Jordan and Gaetz Expose Pelosi and Nadler’s Ridiculous Political Impeachment Stunt…

  1. Genie says:
    June 10, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    If the Dems wanted cover-up expert testimony, bring in Hillary Clinton.

  2. jackphatz says:
    June 10, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    Rush called this ‘a trial impeachment run’.

  3. Winning Inc. says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    After watching this entire hearing it felt like a huge step back for the Democrats. They were exposed for their extreme bias being Maddow worshippers plus a convicted CNN flunkie.

    I didn’t think it was possible, but they were even more biased than Mueller and his team of Clintonites because they proposed something Mueller Time couldn’t: actually come to the conclusion Trump was guilty of obstruction.

    • Mike says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:27 pm

      Ratcliffe was the megastar at the hearing. His summation of what was transpiring with this hearing is worthy of immortality. And his mic drop ending needs to be seen again and again. WOW!

  4. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    “The Ghost of Christmas Past”

    Brilliant!

  5. donnyvee says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    I wish Jordan and Gaetz could have a chance at Mueller.

  6. Nessie509 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    We aren’t hearing things the same way Democrats hear them.
    That’s the problem in a nutshell.
    There are 61 who want to impeach and they need 118.

  7. SpotTheSpook says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    We don’t need a Mueller testimony to show the entire investigation was a fraud. It’s already happening.

    • vegas guy says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      “We don’t need a Mueller testimony to show the entire investigation was a fraud.”

      Not only a fraud…BUT a spectacular failure to boot.

      The proof….LOL….We can just watch the veins popping on Nadler’s neck & forehead….A few more days of public hearings with Dean & the Dems will have “Mission Accomplished” but in reverse. ….. No one will buy into any actual impeachment proceeding & for Nadler & Co it’s back to square one.

      Nadler is going to have a sever medical emergency well before these hearings are over. And, having stepped up to be the first committee he will be the one they throw under the bus when the entire fiasco fails miserably.

  8. FL_GUY says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    And THIS is why Mueller and probably Weissman will NEVER, EVER be in a position to be questioned under oath voluntarily. Of course, I could see breaking down their doors at 3am with a 100 heavily armed guys to “help” them answer questions. But that’s just me.

  9. Tiffthis says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    What a sh💩t show! Embarrassing. Can these morons get to work already?

    Liked by 2 people

  10. Zimbalistjunior says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Gaetz and Jordan expose Dean for the doddering old fool he is. Well done.

    While we are at relitigating watergate, hey John Dean, could you maybe tell us if Stefan halper was one of the original rat f ers with Donald segretti?
    Also can you tell us what exactly happened with Hilary’s role in the hearings?

  11. codasouthtexas says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    Kudos to Jordan and Matt!

  12. Lion2017 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    The plan of dragging John Dean out of mothballs failed. So grateful to Reps. Jim Jordan & Matt Gaetz.

  13. Carson Napier says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    There are those who say inquisitions only existed in the distant past. They are wrong and the repeated actions of the illiberal regressives throwbacks Nadker and Pelosi prove it.

  14. Mike Robinson says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    I hope that the Senate committees will soon become involved because the House committees are clearly incapable of anything other than doing Mrs. Clinton’s bidding.

    This is not the “United States(!) Congress” that I intended to hire.

    • snarkybeach says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:32 pm

      after today, the RINOs don’t want anywhere near this mess

      • Quartermaster says:
        June 10, 2019 at 7:48 pm

        Their attitude will be the same as Trent Lott’s when Slick Willie was impeached for obstruction of justice. Real obstruction of justice, not the DimoKKKRat made up kind.

        • snarkybeach says:
          June 10, 2019 at 8:06 pm

          the clowns the Dems are sending out as surrogates are coming across as insane asylum escapees. what they are trying to spin as crimes, the average american sees as crazy talk about innocent contacts. He ordered Russian dressing for his salad … collusion!!! He wanted to fire Mueller … thought crime!!!! Orange Man bad, off with his head!!!

    • All Too Much says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      Maybe its better Dems are spending time shooting themselves in the proverbial foot rather than trying to pass social justice, progressive, legislation. At least they aren’t screwing things up, and setting crazy narrative, in a manner they would otherwise probably be doing.

  15. 100% YOOPER says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    I haven’t watched a bit of this nonsense nor read any info on this issue, but can someone please explain to me why, exactly, is Dean testifying? How was he involved in the making of the Mueller report and what is his testimony supposed to prove?

    • Ray Runge says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      Think the older version of Rachel Maddow and a smidgen more gravitas.

    • bessie2003 says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:39 pm

      That comes under the category of a $64,000 question 🙂

    • Sean Supsky says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Guilt by innuendo and postulated association to previous hit jobs.

    • littleanniefannie says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:50 pm

      They want to equate Nixon and Trump. That’s what the 2 Obozo US Aturnees were there to do. They had the questions in advance. Answers were right there from the Demo pamphlets. A little more thought when R’s asked. D’s NEVER asked Heritage Fdn witness a question.

      • Chip Doctor says:
        June 10, 2019 at 8:47 pm

        Littleannie, they can equate all they want, but the majority of low info voters have NO idea who Richard Nixon was, nor do they care. The schools quit teaching history or civics decades ago. Of the remaining people that do know who Nixon was, most don’t care. What a sh*tshow.

    • Jeff says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:04 pm

      It comes under the same heading as when Congress, in debating a farm bill, brought in as “expert witness” a Hollywood actress who once played a farm wife in a movie.

    • Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:12 pm

      Gaetz covered this.
      He is a Watergate/Impeachment prop because Mueller can’t testify.

      For their next trick the Dems will have OJ Simpon testifying about MS-13’s affinity for preferring knives over guns in their turf enforcement.

  16. Rowdyone says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    I would love to see Mueller subpoenaed by Sen. Graham’s committee to expose Weitzman’s innuendo filled report of half truths and ask him if he did not find it curious that his charge from RR was to investigate Russian coordination in 2016 with the Trump campaign and not Russian interference overall.

    • nccosmiccurmudgeon says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:43 pm

      Apparently, he was there to explain how the “Russian Collusion” investigation paralleled the Watergate investigation. His main point being that the DNC was targeted in both and that a Coverup/Obstruction was instigated in an attempt to “protect” the President.

      He did mention that WH Counsel McGahn, like himself, was asked by President to commit “obstructions”. But unlike himself, he said that Mr. McGahn PREVENTED President Trump from committing acts that could be seen as “Obstruction”.
      So even “Mr. Nadler’s” Ringer is saying there is not any “There” there.

    • FrankieZee says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:45 pm

      Graham is all talk. He won’t do it because he is a part of the SWAMP.

    • Remington..... says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:55 pm

      Row….good point…
      Paging Sen. Graham…Paging Sen. Graham…..

  17. jx says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:26 pm

    More Democrat idiocy. Half the people in the country probably don’t know who this dinosaur is. He has no connection to current events and his appearance is pointless. This hearing is ridiculous.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:34 pm

      One thing that came out of it was exposing Dean the disbarred lawyer as a convicted felon for – no less – than obstruction in the Watergate case. And that he was sentenced to 4 years in prison for it. Many NPCs would not have had a clue about this.

      It was under that line of questioning that today’s circus caught fire.

  18. freepetta says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Yes!! Congressmen Jordan and Gaetz have it 100% correct! This is nothing but a horse 🐴 and pony show!!!

  19. JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    I listened to the first hour of this charade and I heard 3 “expert” witnesses claim the muller report contained all the facts needed in order to indict and convict POTUS of obstruction if those facts applied to “any other person besides the POTUS”.

    I would have laid out all the facts jimmy The Weasel laid out against hillary clinton and ask if they as “prosecutors?” would indict or convict. If these FACTS applied to “another American” other than the Democrat candidate for POTUS would THEY have been convicted?

    If not, than don’t we need to reexamine ALL Americans convicted with similar circumstances WERE prosecuted. Or, do we just have 2 standards of justice?

    Hmmmmm??

    • littleanniefannie says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      So these witnesses were saying that Mueller, Weissmann and the rest of the SCabal weren’t smart enough to arrive at collusion or obstruction? According to them it was there, in plain sight, but they were just too stupid to get it.
      Yeah, right. Those two persons (I won’t insult either by implying there is anything female or feminine about them nor masculine—just neutered animals I guess) made their appointee proud. They towed the party line well, as did Dean. Dean and Comey. The Weasel Duo.

      • covfefe999 says:
        June 10, 2019 at 8:16 pm

        Mueller went from the savior to incompetent twit. Just like Comey. lol If you look at Comey’s twitter, libtards are still blaming him for Hillary’s loss.

      • JIM COMEY IS A WEASEL_DOUG says:
        June 10, 2019 at 8:33 pm

        No, what they were saying was but for the OLC memo, muller would have indicted, in direct contradiction to what mulehead said to Barr.

        I’d love to see that issue, (of whether or not muller told Barr 3 times the OLC memo had nothing to do with his decision NOT to indict) brought out into the light and find out who is lying. My money is on muller lying.

        I would have loved to have seen a lifesized “Ghost of Richard Nixon” wheeled into the hearing room to mock DeaCNN. Say hey John, did you forget your prop?

  20. TreeperInTraining says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:31 pm

    The deafening silence from establishment republicans is only highlighted all the more when men like Jordan storm the beaches….and storm the beach he did!

    Thanks, Sundance.

  21. elizabethraynorshort says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:36 pm

    thank you, SD! I watched a very few minutes of this charade from the sh*thole of the world and decided you would give us the relevant parts regarding a convicted felon talking about – what exactly and to what end? I was right. Thanks.

  22. lansdalechip says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    250 more of these pit bulls might find the drain plug for the swamp. 275-300 of them might be a better start of they had the power to fire knuckle and butt dragging bureaucrats impeding real progress.

  23. Krashman Von Stinkputin says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    Tom McClintock (CA) and Kelley Armstrong (ND) had some great exchanges and illuminations from John Malcolm that legally and literally destroyed the D’s whole day.

  24. codasouthtexas says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    true!!

    • Jederman says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:10 pm

      Matt, Matt, Matt, ask where mueller is. Demand nadler call him to testify.

      Call nadler out for his ham fisted, cement shoe wearing john dean charade when he is afraid to have a contemporary (RELEVANT) witness show up.

  25. codasouthtexas says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:41 pm

  26. Landslide says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Jordan and Gaetz are heroes. I can’t imagine doing what they do. I am SO grateful for them and their continual desire for justice and the rule of law. May God continue to give them strength and widsom.

  27. Esther says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:47 pm

    Sometimes I have to remember that one should not pray for ill to happen to another, like today when I bit my tongue from praying for Nadler to pass out again like he did at the DeBlasio function. I confess, I was thinking of a permanent type of passing out. We can blame the democrats a we want and we should, but we cannot overlook that we had the House and Paul Ryan volleyed for the Dems to have the ball to do this. May Paul Ryan roast in hell for the evil he permitted to go underground on his watch.

    Not satisfied with blocking Nunes, and the efforts of the Republicans’ investigation, he misdirected GOP House incumbents purposefully on what topics to focus on in their campaign costing them their seats. Worse yet, the Freedom Caucus should have moved to force Pauly Ryan’s early resignation but did nothing. to send him packing before he could put his last nails in the coffin of a GOP House majority in 2018. So I’m looking sideways at the entire lot of them who constantly milk television appearances and self-promotion, but didn’t/don’t really take the necessary and important steps to really win. Too many are like the double-agent corrupt blowhard Trey Gowdy. Loads of talk and bravado, but never any real results.

    • Robert Smith says:
      June 10, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      I want Nadler to have an aneurysm and bleed out in session.

      • littleanniefannie says:
        June 10, 2019 at 8:04 pm

        I don’t wish an aneurysm on but I will settle for a 6 week case of extreme diarrhea. He’s so full of it that it will fully take 6 weeks to empty his intestines once. What I would like to see is his toilet paper turned into sand paper. Large grit. No Pepto. No paregoric.

    • bambamtakethat says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      Esther, you are my kind of gal.
      I did not pray for Nadler to pass out, but I sure did secretly root for it!

      I thought I would be disappointed it did not happen. But after seeing Mr. Jordan and Mr. Gaetz humiliate dean, I am glad nadler had to witness it.

      Just goes to show that I enjoy small wins and big wins equally!!!

  28. Carson Napier says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    There are those who say Inquisitions and Lynch Mobs are things of the past. They are wrong and the iliberal regressive throwback Democrats prove it.

  29. dottygal says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    If I were a constituent of any of these Dems going for “impeachment” I would be writing my Congressperson asking when the h*** are you going to actually do something you promised during your campaign?

  30. Carson Napier says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    There are those who say Inquisitions and Lynch Mobs are things of the past. They are wrong and the iliberal regressive throwback Democrats prove it.

  31. bambamtakethat says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Does Mr. Jordan have an older available brother?
    Asking for a friend!!

    WOW! That was awesome!!!

  32. Paintingal says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    Those clips were Wicked AWESOME! Which is the highest form of praise here in New Hampsha.

  33. Annie says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:58 pm

    am going to make sure they know how proud of them we are..send them an email..or better yet..”hit the tip jar”!!!!!!!!!!

  34. Dizzy lizzy says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    What a waste of taxes…….what a frustrating disgrace. Are you kidding me….John Dean? What has he got to do with anything, other than being a political hack. He has known Lanny Davis for over twenty years….so what! Proves how corrupt he is. Stuck in the swamp and making a lot of money shlepping around in it. BTW, Thanks to all the legal….(and illegal) votes that elected these Corrupt Losers and gave them control of the house in 2018.

  35. covfefe999 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    It’s astounding that they dredged up John Dean. First of all, the vast majority of lo-fo libtards have no idea who Dean is and the younger ones, if they see any clips of this hearing, probably are thinking “great, another doddering old white person”. And just as Gaetz said, Dean contributes NOTHING to the discussion. Every time I think the Dems hit rock bottom they manage to drop further.

    • pattyloo says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:42 pm

      LoL about the millenials thinking he’s just another old white man. when i read that john dean was testifying, i figured it must be a different john dean.

  36. Citizen One Vote says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    I always enjoy Matt & Jim…. They nailed it. Exposing them for what they are. Partisan boobs.
    The two best clips I have seen in a long time. Thank you for this post

  37. Perot Conservative says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    We DEMAND that Mueller and Weismann appear for questioning.

    We spent $30 Million of our taxpayer money, we deserve to hear from the leaders.

    Did Mueller pad his pension? Did he have an expense account for 2 martini lunches? Did he have a driver? What was he paid for this farce?

    • roger duroid says:
      June 10, 2019 at 8:50 pm

      Great question, no ONE uniparty creature has asked the most obvious question. It HAS to be public info, why can’t we find this? No way he worked for $170K a year.

  38. Zorro says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    John Dean, Back in Black.

    No fool like an old fool.

  39. Carson Napier says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    A gaggle of stupid rats
    A gaggle of stupid rats
    See how they run.
    See how they run
    They all run after Trump to take his life
    Just wait till he turns around and cuts off their tails with a carving knife
    It will be the greatest sight you ever saw in your life!

  40. L4grasshopper says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    Not to be overlooked….karma. That helicopter incident this afternoon in NYC completely drowned out any “juice” Nads thought he might get from this circus act 🙂

    Literally nobody noticed the Dean junk!

    Priceless!

  41. Troublemaker10 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Reader App for full thread.

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1138218316135223301.html

  42. codasouthtexas says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:32 pm

  43. 335blues says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:35 pm

    DAMN, THAT WAS SO AWESOME!!!
    Mr. Jordan and Mr. Gaetz just ripped new anal orifices in the fraud liar criminal john dean,
    and the entire marxist democrat party.
    Everybody keep your distance, they’re all leaking now!

  44. codasouthtexas says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:38 pm

    just watched Louie!

  45. Retired USMC says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:39 pm

    I love watching Bolshevik scum self immulate…

  46. TKA says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:43 pm

    A complete joke that Nancy Pelosi said no to impeachment and Nadler is going rogue. To believe that would be incredibly naive. Rush made the same comment today about Nadler. People at those levels of power do not allow their orders to be challenged and/or ignored.

  47. Pyrthroes says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:45 pm

    Very gradually, the impression builds that over the next sixteen months or so these Rat guttersnipes will be speaking only to Kook Fringe anosognosiacs (1914), those exhibiting “cognitive dissonance” as a psychotropic Dunning-Kruger Syndrome “too stupid to know they’re stupid”.

    Anyone who thinks these power-hungry subversives’ attacks on Pres. Trump’s manifestly pro-American, successful polices will win a turn-about election are just plain fools. Meantime, the damage inflicted on hitherto legitimate institutions is immeasurable.

  48. Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Just imagine how little time it would take to bring back real justice if we had more reps like Gaetz and Jordan instead of the weak horse rinos. They are two men of honor.

  49. Heika says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    You see that ‘John Dean’ thing? That is a swamp snake.

  50. teaforall says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Dean and the Watergate Roadmap under seal
    They will stop at nothing, great read

    Rosie Memos
    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1138218316135223301.html

