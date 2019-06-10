Attorney General Barr Sends DOJ Review Scope Letter to Chairman Nadler (full pdf)…

Responding to a request from Chairman Jerry Nadler, Attorney General William Barr has sent a letter (full pdf below)explaining the scope of the DOJ review of intelligence activities in the 2016 presidential campaign.  According to the letter AG Barr says the review is “broad in scope and multifaceted,” and includes examining actions by US and foreign intelligence agencies, “as well as non-governmental organizations and individuals.”

Here’s the letter:

(Source pdf)

Here’s the embed version:

.

…“It is now well established that, in 2016, the U.S. government and others undertook certain intelligence-gathering and investigative steps directed at persons associated with the Trump Campaign. … There remain open questions relating to the origins of this counter-intelligence investigation and the U.S. and foreign intelligence activities that took place prior to and during that investigation.”

  1. bessie2003 says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Today the most beautiful letter in the alphabet “s” as in “. . . into certain activities involving the campaigns in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and certain . . .”

    adding that “s” to campaign moves the ball into investigating, reviewing, both campaigns, opens up the world of possibilities.

    Yeah!

  2. zephyrbreeze says:
    June 10, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    I wonder if Romney’s hit against Russia in the debate was a PRE-EMPTIVE strike, in case he won, and then got attacked for colluding with Russia.

  3. redline says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    “Among other things, the Review will seek to determine whether the investigation complied with applicable policies and laws.”

    What an interesting point to deliver.

  4. mtk says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    Alex, I’ll have, “My butt is not big enough” for $2000.

    Daily Double… Going all in, Alex.

    What is, “At this point, what does it really matter Mr. Nadler?”

    Alex, I’ll have, “Sang first” for $2000

    Audio Daily Double… Going all in, Alex!!!

    [audio src="https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/8/84/Lake_of_Fire.ogg" /]

    Who are the, “Meat Puppets?”

  5. AnotherView says:
    June 10, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    Very very interesting……….

