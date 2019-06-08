CNN Iowa Poll: Creepy 24%, Crazy 16%, Dopey 14%, Spank Me 7%, and How 15%…

Making the assumption that Iowa voters are the most engaged current Democrats; and considering that all candidates have spent the most time there so far; it’s worth taking a look at how Iowa Democrat voters are aligning with their field of candidates.
According to the latest CNN Poll of likely Iowa voters, Creepy Joe leads the way with 34%; followed by Crazy Bernie at 16%; Indian Liz sneaking up with 15%; Dopey Buttigieg jumping to the four position with 14%; and media darling Spank-Me Harris at 7%.
All other candidates, including Booker and Beto, are not attracting much Iowa support beyond their campaign team paychecks. Down twinkles…
WASHINGTON (CNN) – Joe Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic caucuses, but his advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling, even as just five candidates out of a field of 23 crack 5% support.
A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Selzer and Co., finds Biden leads among both those who plan to participate in the caucuses the traditional, in-person way, or via a new process for caucusing virtually.
Overall, 24% say they favor the former vice president, with 16% backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 15% Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and 14% South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. California Sen. Kamala Harris rounds out the five over 5% with 7% support.
Biden has regularly been above 30% in national polling since announcing his candidacy in April, with his nearest competitor trailing by double-digits. But there hasn’t been high-quality polling in Iowa since his entry to the race. (read more)
Obviously it’s still early, but barring an unforeseen late entry, it looks like the Iowa final tier is going to be Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, and Harris.
Statistically, barring some unpredictable event, however the polling data aligns July 1st, 2019 through August 1st, 2019, will be the exact same line-up outcome when the first 2020 primary is held seven months later. It won’t change much (if at all) between August 1st 2019, and the 2020 Iowa caucus.
The DNC has a LOW-ENERGY problem, and a lack of authenticity problem, and they know it. Yes, it’s still a hot mess….
.
Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can combine the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against the similarly sized GOP field in 2016. Here’s the way it looks:
- ♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as…. Vice-President Joe Biden is to 2020
- Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020
- Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020
- Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Mayor Pete Buttigieg is to 2020
- Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020
- Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020
- Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020
- Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020
- Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020
- Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020
- Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020
- Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Andrew Yang is to 2020
- Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. John Delaney is to 2020
- Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020
- Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020
- Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020
- Gas Station Sushi was to 2016 as… Eric Swalwell is to 2020
- Eating Steak with a Spork was to 2016 as… Michael Bennet is to 2020
- Drinking a bucket of sweat was to 2016 as… Steve Bullock is to 2020
- Inhaling a fly was to 2016 as…. Marianne Williamson is to 2020
- Free Chinese WiFi was to 2016…. as Wayne Messam is to 2020
Resistance is futile…
Dems, party of 2 old white guys and 2 Indian women. Go figure.
It’d like the lineup ofThe Usual Suspects.
Absolutely correct! Where is Johnny Carson to comment in their lineup when we need him???
My own view is that the democrat party is being used as a lunatic asylum and dumping ground by a superior civilization, to get rid of the most undesirable and unfit. I can’t prove it, but no one can disprove it either and the circumstantial evidence is overwhelming.
And it has only gotten worse,obviously far worse, since the late, great Christopher Hitchens said that several years ago now.
Some people say there would be a better Congress by picking people out of the phone book at random. I say, there would be a better Democrat Presidential field by picking people out of an insane asylum at random. But then, I think they already beat me to it.
“If we thought there was evidence to exonerate them, we would have said so.”– Special Tribunal Gorp Mueller from Remulak 5.
Well….if the President allows the 140,000 illegals per MONTH who enter and are mostly released, encouraged as they are to vote without ID… and he knows when they get eventual future citizenship through amnesty, they will vote mendicant, ie. Democrat…..it won’t matter if the Democrats put up Rin Tin Tin, because they will have the vote locked up by that demographic.
Demographics are destiny.
I believe the Democrats goal is to have at least 5,000,0000 illegal aliens voting in the 2020 election with most of them voting early and often..
More than that. They had at least 4million fraudulent votes just in CA in 2016.
Go President Trump, these lame of brain do not even lay a glove on you, Sir! Trump 2020!!!
11 years ago, all over many blogs on MySpace, I can’t tell you how many times I wrote and opined thus:
Without voter integrity guards enacted and rule of law being followed, demographic changes will overwhelm and shatter any chance of actual voting integrity.
11 years ago! And there have been more ways to cheat devised since then.
Campaign promise #1. Like most (all) politicians, quickly forgotten/ignored.
Good thing President Trump is Not a Politician. Huh
I recently laughed by butt off reading an article that declared that Creepy Joe was ahead of President Trump in the polls in Texas. Whaaaat???
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah, like HRC in 2016.
But, but, but…we may need to consider that said polls are including hoped for illegal alien votes by then.😉
That’s easy, all of them except for those with an ax to grind.
How many Iowa Democrats hung up on the pollsters in disgust?
WHAT?!? These clowns are my choices?!? *click*
With only 74 people responding out of 782,396 calls made, yeah, it is hard to pick a frontrunner.
;o)
How does that go now? These Democrat candidates have a kindly feeling for idiots, and a compassion for them, on account of personal experience and heredity. I think that’s it.
Sleepy at 24 or 34?
Figured it out.
You know what that graphic means?
IT’S TIME FOR IDIOT BINGO!
Compared to the last CNN Iowa poll it looks like Sanders support is shifting to Warren.
Quoting Austin Powers “who are these people?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Has been actors from The Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Quoting me….”What are these people?!” 🤨
Alien Life Forms……..
Yeah…from the Prison Planet for “dem” crazies and insane, because these people have truly left off all sanity, common sense and decency.
I’m still waiting for the R.E.A.L. “D” Candidate for 2020…..and there’s plenty of time b/c he/she/they (whatever their gender identity is..), won’t have to go anywhere or do anything.
I think it is going to be candidate Pelosi! She has been working very hard on her national profile, not identifying with any of the fringe females, sparing constantly with The President, I even think she is younger than Bernie or Joe.
Check on her age; she’s older than D.I.R.T.!!!
And has the gravitas of a S.T.O.N.E.! LOL!!!
Since Dems know none of these boneheads stand any chance of beating PDJT in a fair election…
Nunes says “Show” is about to start. “Impeachment Hearings” will begin next week in the House.🤨
(Go to the 12:50 mark)
The only one who’s not a total lunatic is Tulsi Gabbard, so of course she’s at 1%. And she’s a pro-abortion gun-grabber.
I don’t believe any dem in Iowa has this amount of support. I think the polls and media are lying. 💯
SD, your humor is only exceeded by your great analysis. Thank you for that.
I see Howe, but not Dewey or Cheatem. 🤣
DC&H…
HA!!😆
Democrat Primary will probably come to Biden vs Bernie.
I’m convinced the Dem powerbrokers are lost and don’t know who they want to put up against our President. They need to delay the decision as long as possible.
They are certain (just as they were in 2016) that they do not want Crazy Bernie to lead the ticket. Having Biden in the race ensures that Bernie does not amass enough delegates to grab the nomination on the first ballot. (On that ballot, superdelegates cannot vote unless one candidate already has enough delegates to win the nomination without them.)
This will then empower the superdelegates to survey the national political landscape at the time, and select a candidate on the second or a subsequent ballot who they believe has the best chance to win in the general.
A long primary season works to their benefit. They have a sack full of candidates to bash the President daily and the ability to suck up a lot of media oxygen along the way.
The far left has hijacked the DNC….anyone moderate enough to win the the general election is not possible to get the democrats nomination. Conspiracy theory: they know very well that they are toast in 2020 but lots of ‘em run for name recognition to set up a better chance in 2024. The others are hoping for a miracle like Trump gets sick or that dirty cop Mueller will ad libb a charge that sticks to the POTUS.
I think the superdelegates will ensure that the candidate can pass as moderate enough to make the general election a contest. That’s why Biden is in the race, not necessarily to win the nomination but to ensure that none of the other wackos amass enough delegates to win on the first ballot, especially Bernie.
In short, Biden’s job to ensure a second and third ballot at the convention. That’s the way it looks to me.
And with a Biden win at convention; he can then switch back to moderate D to run a general POTUS contest against VSGPDJT! That’s what THEY do!
Dopey is also VERY creepy… I suppose we could call him Creepy and Biden “Handsy”.
Either way, all these Democrat dwarfs have nothing on our VSGPDJT.
That said — over 3/4 of Dems want someone other than Biden. And it’s inconceivable that a voter going for Warren would have Biden as 2nd choice…more likely if her TeePee burns up, her tribe will go Sanders or Mayor Butt. Etc.
Biden is toast. The modern Marxist Dem wants something more radical.
LikeLiked by 1 person
By far.
Yes.
“Gas Station Sushi was to 2016 as… Eric Swalwell is to 2020”
LOL!
When I read, quite unexpectedly, “Gas Station Sushi was to 2016 as Swalwell to 2020” I smiled.
When I read “Eating Steak with a Spork… some random dude” I chuckled. By the time I got to the “Inhaling a Fly” I was laughing so hard that I had to run to the bathroom.
Seriously, why are all these people in the race? They can’t possibly hope to win. Building name recognition for potential future endeavors? Splinter strategy?
$$$… They keep any “Unspent” campaign “Donations”.
Funny that!
Oh, and to attack the President and feed info to the King Makers, so it can be data mined. They pave the way for a “Smooth” entrance for the Annointed One.
And, imho, The Annointed One will wait as long as possible to appear, so no “Blow Back” dirties them. Besides… you never know who will pop up in a tweet… Don’t wanna go “Trotting someone out” only to have them cut of at the knees. I mean… who’s the backstop?
These “people” ^^^^^^^^
HA!!😆
The time will come when a first world America will outlive its usefulness. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that America is the opiate of the people. I say that when America outlives its usefulness and becomes a majority Mexican and Central American nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh that’s not a bad idea we are going to need that very badly especially when the booze runs out
And the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democrat file Presidential candidates for their non-fiction movie BAT SHIITE CRAZY. Now BAT SHIITE CRAZY is a token of this group’s genius. They told me so themselves and repeatedly that they could change perceptions by just looking in the mirror and calling everyone and everything they hated what they saw in the mirror. In other words, they could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, they have come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nation’s first world status and sanity.
It appears that Biden’s real purpose is as a puppet candidate.
Biden is weaker and more wishy washy than he ever was and definitely slipping fast into senility.
I suspect that Biden’s running mate is meant to be the real President either by a shadow puppet Presidency or Biden outright declaring personal issues and resigning.
That HRC Cankles is desperately trying to remain in the public eye puts her as the likely VP in waiting to control the puppet.
Still, the only way the democrat candidates have a chance is if the are already committing voter fraud in multiple urban areas to steal the election.
A distinct possibility, ATheoK.
I suspect, there are many gambits on the table.
gambit
noun
An opening in chess in which the player risks one or more minor pieces, usually a pawn, in order to gain a favorable position.
n. In chess-playing, an opening in which a pawn or a piece is sacrificed, or at least offered, for the sake of, or with the object of obtaining, an advantageous attack.
I also suspect, that Voter Fraud, et al., is the New Insurance Policy.
Unlikely, they care, who wins the Presidency…
As long as it isn’t, President Trump.
They control everyone else.
…even with massive voter fraud she could not win…that is why the left are so issed off…..the truth slammed them right upside the head and only the entrenched administrative seditionists saved them to fight to this very day…..
I agree, Kent.
That said…
They Will NOT STOP!!
Whether circumventing the Electoral College, VOTE Harvesting, “Found Ballots”, 27/7/365 Corporate Media Slander and Ridicule…. what have you.
They 1 shot!
And They know it!
They are all in.
It’s 2020 or bust.
There is Nothing, imo, they will NOT DO to regain power.
Including trying to get hildabeast as Vice President; then the President steps down, and Hildabeast selects o as VP.
Nothing… NOTHING
Should be unexpected!!
Just sayin
Love your sense of humor, lol.
If it was me and I was polling less than at least 5%, I would drop out from embarrassment. Democrats don’t have that emotion though.
Spank Me at 7%. LOL!
I can’t get that out of my head.
Thanks. Arrrrrrr.
Keep eyes on Dopey.
There is a lot of good insight here.
Here is what I have to add:
The Dems seem to believe the best person to run is someone whose Persona captures and enraptures the populace.
The D want to capture Camelot in a bottle. The D want the Next JFK.
I saw this when D instantly became so enamored and smitten with Wendy Davis. They thought they had the next JFK. The public did not agree. That star flamed out quick.
I think they have been trying to see what will stick to the wall.
Sure, a congenial appeal is important. But D voters require some substance, as well. The D do not want The Voter to look at the issues. That cannot end well. They are too allied with Communism. The D just want Overnight Sensation Charisma.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lord, deliver us from evil.
AMEN
Here’s a question for the statistically minded, how long at the rate of a million a year will it take 3rd world migration voters, illegal and legal, to erase President Trump’s electoral college victory margin by force of numbers?
As the over talkative, “I’m more interesting than my interviewee”, Hannity would say, “tick tock”.
I quote….
“I, Donald John Trump, do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of the President of the United States and will to the best of my ability preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help me God.”
I stand with his oath of office …..he is my President….may God bless and protect he and his family…and our nation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN
It took me a second to figure out Willie’s mistress was Spank Me, not Buttageek.
