CNN Iowa Poll: Creepy 24%, Crazy 16%, Dopey 14%, Spank Me 7%, and How 15%…

Making the assumption that Iowa voters are the most engaged current Democrats; and considering that all candidates have spent the most time there so far; it’s worth taking a look at how Iowa Democrat voters are aligning with their field of candidates.

According to the latest CNN Poll of likely Iowa voters, Creepy Joe leads the way with 34%; followed by Crazy Bernie at 16%; Indian Liz sneaking up with 15%; Dopey Buttigieg jumping to the four position with 14%; and media darling Spank-Me Harris at 7%.

All other candidates, including Booker and Beto, are not attracting much Iowa support beyond their campaign team paychecks. Down twinkles…

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Joe Biden leads as the top choice of likely participants in the first-in-the-nation Iowa Democratic caucuses, but his advantage there is smaller than the one he has held in recent national polling, even as just five candidates out of a field of 23 crack 5% support.

A new CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll conducted by Selzer and Co., finds Biden leads among both those who plan to participate in the caucuses the traditional, in-person way, or via a new process for caucusing virtually. Overall, 24% say they favor the former vice president, with 16% backing Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 15% Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and 14% South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. California Sen. Kamala Harris rounds out the five over 5% with 7% support. Biden has regularly been above 30% in national polling since announcing his candidacy in April, with his nearest competitor trailing by double-digits. But there hasn’t been high-quality polling in Iowa since his entry to the race. (read more)

Obviously it’s still early, but barring an unforeseen late entry, it looks like the Iowa final tier is going to be Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, and Harris.

Statistically, barring some unpredictable event, however the polling data aligns July 1st, 2019 through August 1st, 2019, will be the exact same line-up outcome when the first 2020 primary is held seven months later. It won’t change much (if at all) between August 1st 2019, and the 2020 Iowa caucus.

The DNC has a LOW-ENERGY problem, and a lack of authenticity problem, and they know it. Yes, it’s still a hot mess….

Knowing it’s likely the ♦UniParty DNC is following a similar ♦UniParty RNC strategy, we can combine the personal characteristics and political traits together and contrast them against the similarly sized GOP field in 2016. Here’s the way it looks:

♦Governor Jeb Bush was to 2016 as…. Vice-President Joe Biden is to 2020

Senator Ted Cruz was to 2016…. as Senator Elizabeth Warren is to 2020

Governor John Kasich was to 2016… as Senator Bernie Sanders is to 2020

Senator Marco Rubio was to 2016… as Mayor Pete Buttigieg is to 2020

Dr. Ben Carson was to 2016… as Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke is to 2020

Governor Rick Perry was to 2016…. as Senator Kamala Harris is to 2020

Senator Lindsey Graham was to 2016 as… Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is to 2020

Governor Mike Huckabee was to 2016… as Senator Corey Booker is to 2020

Senator Rand Paul was to 2016…. as Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is to 2020

Governor Chris Christie was to 2016 as… Governor J. Hickenlooper is to 2020

Governor Scott Walker was to 2016 as… Governor Jay Inslee is to 2020

Senator Rick Santorum was to 2016…. as Senator Andrew Yang is to 2020

Governor George Pataki was to 2016 as…. John Delaney is to 2020

Governor Bobby Jindal was to 2016…. as Julian Castro is to 2020

Carly Fiorina was to 2016 as…. Senator Amy Klobuchar is to 2020

Governor Jim Gilmore was to 2016 as… Rep. Tim Ryan is to 2020

Gas Station Sushi was to 2016 as… Eric Swalwell is to 2020

Eating Steak with a Spork was to 2016 as… Michael Bennet is to 2020

Drinking a bucket of sweat was to 2016 as… Steve Bullock is to 2020

Inhaling a fly was to 2016 as…. Marianne Williamson is to 2020

Free Chinese WiFi was to 2016…. as Wayne Messam is to 2020

