President Donald Trump Puts USA on Top of D-Day Proclamation…

Posted on June 7, 2019 by

When fifteen world leaders were all given the opportunity to sign the united D-Day Proclamation all the leaders put their names on the bottom of the document… Not Trump.

President Trump boldly penned his signature on the top of the proclamation.  According to reports (likely tongue-in-cheek) his reasoning was simple: ‘America Is The Reason The Rest Of You Aren’t Speaking German Right Now’...

(Axios Source)

Gotta love our President !  Always putting America on top.

Trump really is like General George S. Patton.

89 Responses to President Donald Trump Puts USA on Top of D-Day Proclamation…

  1. belle819 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    I do so love President Trump, besides his policies and willingness to fight – I really like the fact he makes me laugh or at least smile once a day.

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      Same here in our household.

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        June 7, 2019 at 5:25 pm

        It’s only fitting.

        What other country scarified more for them.

        Reply
        • pippakin says:
          June 7, 2019 at 5:44 pm

          Russia who are said to have lost 30 million people during WW2 is a good place to start.

          Reply
          • SwampRatTerrier says:
            June 7, 2019 at 5:51 pm

            But they did it for themselves – not other countries.

            Reply
            • pippakin says:
              June 7, 2019 at 5:59 pm

              The UK did it for other countries too and as for Russia they also had other countries to support. Trump appears to have been left without much option which knowing Merkel and the EU may have been deliberate But to his credit he rightly chose to put America at the top but in WW2 the only bottom was the Nazis

              Reply
            • The Gipper Lives says:
              June 7, 2019 at 6:41 pm

              Early in the war, half of Europe was in the hands of a mustachioed National Socialist dictator. When the war ended, half of Europe was in the hands of a mustachioed International Socialist dictator.

              Until Reagan.

              And now half of Europe is in the hands of a mustachioed Global Socialist: Angela Merkel.

              Enter the Trumpster…

              Reply
          • ploome says:
            June 7, 2019 at 5:55 pm

            only after Russia was attacked

            Reply
          • daylight58 says:
            June 7, 2019 at 6:16 pm

            True.
            But let me add two words.
            Lend-Lease

            Reply
          • Monticello says:
            June 7, 2019 at 6:18 pm

            Russia started the war with a treaty with Hitler. They fought because they were invaded and almost overrun. All other countries were attacked except for US Which was attacked by Japan but the USA chose to give Europe highest priority it did not have to join that war effort. (Before you say it…. Australia,Canada, New Zealand etc were part of ((colonies of)) and expected to help when Great Britain was attacked.) Besides even Russia AND Great Britain were highly dependent on lend lease equipment like tanks and ships to even fight Hitler.

            Reply
            • snellvillebob says:
              June 7, 2019 at 6:35 pm

              We were all geared up to fight the Germans under the guise of military aid to England. To fight Japan would take ships and lots of ships which take time to build. However, we knew that Japan was totally dependant on imported food and raw materials. When we finally dropped the A-bombs, there was no shipping even between Japanese ports and half the country was starving. We gave the Japanese the food we meant for our invasion force saving about 10 million Japanese.

              Reply
          • Brian in CA4 says:
            June 7, 2019 at 6:28 pm

            I salute the Soviet subjects who fought against the Nazi’s in WW2 and died. I don’t salute their socialist government that had little regard for the common man and fed them into a meat grinder.

            Reply
    • Nora Redondo says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:21 pm

      Same here! When is going to be a rally is like a party at home! God bless him.

      Reply
    • Gail says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Exactly!!!

      Reply
  2. bertdilbert says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    Put the rest of them in their place with the stoke of a pen. Trump floats above the swamp.

    Reply
    • PBR says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Why be at the bottom when you can be at the top- symbolism at it’s best.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        June 7, 2019 at 5:44 pm

        “And the LORD shall make thee the HEAD, and not the tail; and thou shalt be ABOVE only, and thou shalt not be beneath; if that thou hearken unto the commandments of the LORD thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them”

        Deuteronomy 28

        1And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on HIGH ABOVE all nations of the earth: 2And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God.

        3Blessed shalt thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field.

        4Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep.

        5Blessed shall be thy basket and thy store.

        6Blessed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and blessed shalt thou be when thou goest out.

        7The LORD shall cause thine enemies that rise up against thee to be smitten before thy face: they shall come out against thee one way, and flee before thee seven ways. 8The LORD shall command the blessing upon thee in thy storehouses, and in all that thou settest thine hand unto; and he shall bless thee in the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee. 9The LORD shall establish thee an holy people unto himself, as he hath sworn unto thee, if thou shalt keep the commandments of the LORD thy God, and walk in his ways. 10And all people of the earth shall see that thou art called by the name of the LORD; and they shall be afraid of thee. 11And the LORD shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the LORD sware unto thy fathers to give thee. 12The LORD shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow. 13And the LORD shall make thee the head, and not the tail; and thou shalt be above only, and thou shalt not be beneath; if that thou hearken unto the commandments of the LORD thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them: 14And thou shalt not go aside from any of the words which I command thee this day, to the right hand, or to the left, to go after other gods to serve them.

        Reply
        • Carrie2 says:
          June 7, 2019 at 7:20 pm

          Swamp, never ceases to amaze me how the Bible literally forecast so much of what we have seen over centuries but on the other hand Satan hates his creator and will do anything to bring his people down. Somewhat stupid as you are a fallen angel with n real powers but can do a lot of misleading.

          Reply
  3. Moe Grimm says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    Watch the cultmarx serpents jump on this. Signed it on top. As he damn well should have.

    Reply
  4. Nigella says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    LOL! That’s Our president.. Proud to be a Deplorable…

    Reply
  5. TheTorch says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    He really is awesome.

    When I saw this on twitter earlier today, I thought for a moment it was a photo shop and therefore fake news. When I looked again at this later I realized it was indeed true.

    Glad you blog posted it as well because it just sums up everything really! 🙂

    Reply
  6. Skippy says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:05 pm

    Where would you like him to sign? It looks like the bottom signers boxed him out!

    Reply
  7. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    There’s no room at the bottom- it’s all full up.

    Reply
  8. FL_GUY says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    Had the USA not armed the allies, had our sailors and merchant marine not risked the terror of the NAZI wolf packs, had our heavy industry not retool for war, had our troops not fought and died, the NAZIs would have won. President Trump is right; President Trump tells the truth no matter how non-PC it is. President Trump, returning sanity back to the world every day.

    Reply
  9. RyderLee says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    🌟🌟🌟
    🌟BOSS🌟
    🌟🌟🌟

    Reply
  10. 6x47 says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Wow they spared no expense printing that proclamation. Laser printed on standard letter sized paper, and a foil seal?

    Classy.

    Reply
  11. namberak says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    If you look up “the man,” you see a picture of PDJT. 🙂

    Reply
  12. Mari in SC says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    I don’t think any signee received a penmanship award in school.

    Go POTUS Trump@

    Reply
  13. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:15 pm

    Thank you for posting that gif which President Trump slam-pulled back that no name leader from no name country. Lol

    That’s what I felt like doing to Macron after that immature, arrogant treatment he gave President Trump at the Normandy ceremony yesterday.

    Most of those leaders are rubbish. They made sure there was no room for President Trump to sign it but President Trump did it again…he found a way to make everything even better…we are back at the top with our smart President. Boom!

    MAGA–at the Top

    Reply
    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Grandma C, I scrolled down before commenting about the GIF cuz it was my favorite
      Presidents best move at the NATO talks(?) as well. Boom Boom and a fist pump!!
      MAGA- no other place to be but at the TOP.

      Reply
  14. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    And that video is a perfect example. “Hey move over that’s my (America’s) spot.

    Reply
  15. hoghead says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    POTUS is so much more genuine than little willie. Remember when willie was filmed walking on Omaha Beach, and “found” some stones, placing them in the shape of a cross [like he gives a damn about the cross]. And all while a US Navy ship was strategically placed over his shoulder. That swine posing where those brave men fought and died. One word: vulgar.

    I don’t know how long this will last, but for the first time in many decades, the USA has a president who is a LEADER!

    Reply
  16. Scott says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    If not speaking German, then Russian.

    Reply
  17. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:23 pm

    Great move Mr. President!

    On another front overseas his Administration denied the request from a number of US Embassies to fly the “Rainbow Pride” flag outside all month. Rules are rules; that flagpole out front is for the Stars & Stripes only. They are of course allowed to put up the dumb rainbow whatever banner elsewhere on the property.

    TRUMP 2020

    Reply
  18. Tom22ndState says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:25 pm

    Is that Herr Merkel’s signature at 8 o’clock? If so that’s a real shame.

    Reply
  19. starfcker says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    Okay, but why did Angela Merkel sign the thing at all? Bottom left

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      We should all watch CNN tonight, so they can tell us how the German troops that fought beside us on D-Day helped us gain a decisive victory over………… well I’m a little hazy on who we were fighting with. President Trump should have signed right over top of her name. With a sharpie.

      Reply
    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      On her take home copy will she get the European Union mouthpiece
      and old Luftwaffe supplier Jean-Claude Juncker to autograph in red?

      Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      You mean the new Nazi Party leader of the German Fourth Reich?

      Reply
    • schizoid says:
      June 7, 2019 at 5:52 pm

      You could ask Macron the same question.

      Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 7, 2019 at 6:26 pm

      Without Germany, there would be no special day to commemorate. Trump would not have had that great opportunity to place a smiley face on the queen. Melania would not have provided us with a great fashion show in the UK. We owe the entire event to Hitler.

      Reply
  20. roger duroid. says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    One of his finest acts, I’d say. Thinks out of the box, real fast.

    Reply
  21. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Mueller/?/ Wiesman adding an addendum to Part 2 of their Report “President Trump clearly may have obstructed the feelings of the other participants”

    Reply
  22. Donald says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Might it not also be said that, BUT FOR the United States, the entirety of Europe would, today, be speaking Russian??
    Those who most agree with my statement?? The Communists, of course!!
    That’s why, as a consequence, they all decamped ‘post haste’ to the US!
    You can read Diana West for the rest of the unhappy story!

    Reply
  23. d says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:37 pm

    Pure Aplha

    Reply
  24. Katherine McCoun says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    He knows he is representing the USA and he represents U.S. so Well!

    Reply
  25. colmdebhailis says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    The Kenyan Indonesian coke sniffer would have asked that the signature for America be attached in an appendix that also apologized for the United States’ responsibility for causing the rise of Nazism.

    Reply
  26. simicharmed says:
    June 7, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    THIS>>>>>>>>> “President Trump boldly penned his signature on the top of the proclamation.”

    ONE of the MANY reason I VOTED for President Donald Trump and I will vote for him in 2020!

    President Trump is WE THE PEOPLES voice AND OUR Juggernaut against to the out-of-control system called the “deep state”.

    Reply
    • Pegm says:
      June 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

      One wonders if the others planned to do that so as to perhaps embarrass our President as he looked for a place to sign. But President Trump is so quick to see an advantage, he outfoxed them all. Heh.

      Reply
  27. Blind no Longer says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Our Lion…in a world of Jackels!! MAGA!!!!

    Reply
  28. flatlandgoober says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    I love having a POTUS with some SWAGGER!

    Reply
  29. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    Is it possible to love our President too much? ‘Cause dagnabbit I love that man…..

    Reply
  30. RightAroundTheCorner says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    A true silverback of the highest order…

    Reply
  31. ParteaGirl says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    It’s so much easier for most to just go with the gravity and the gravy and descend to the bottom. That must be why the bottom is always so crowded and few ever rise to the top. Thank you, President Trump, for not only rising to the top, but for taking us with you!

    Reply
  32. NJF says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:22 pm

    I remarked to my boss (who I know is not a fan of POTUS) that it was pretty outrageous to characterize Merkle as part of the “Allied Forces” and he went completely triggered. I e never seen it in an adult it’s actually really damn scary. Started ranting about how “how do you think Hiltsr rose to power? Look at all this “stuff” trump is doing & no one is willing to do anything bc the economy is is good.”

    Literally freaked me out. I just slowly backed out of the room & thought this guy needs to turn off CNN. SMH

    I love that POTUS did this as I bet the little weenies thought they could embarrass him by filling up the bottom.

    Reply
  33. kallibella says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    I love you Mr. President! You do so many great and MAGA things for We the People and this blessed land!
    May the Lord protect you and keep you, and may He give you success in all your endeavors for this great country.

    Reply
  34. pigletrios says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:31 pm

    Perfect!

    Reply
  35. snellvillebob says:
    June 7, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    Nancy Pelosi is going to jump all over this like a witch on a broom.

    Reply
  36. Robert Palmar says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    If Trump was the last or near last to sign there wa really no room left at the bottom
    without writing over the other signatures for his famously larger than life signature.

    Reply
  37. frank field says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    OMG.

    Trump for Rushmore.

    Yes. I MEAN IT

    Reply
  38. Ben D says:
    June 7, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    The question arises, in what order did they sign, if Donald signed last, you can see there was no room for his signature at the bottom, he would have had only the option of signing vertically at one side or other of the script near the bottom or horizontally at the top where he signed?

    Reply

