President Donald Trump Puts USA on Top of D-Day Proclamation…

When fifteen world leaders were all given the opportunity to sign the united D-Day Proclamation all the leaders put their names on the bottom of the document… Not Trump.
President Trump boldly penned his signature on the top of the proclamation. According to reports (likely tongue-in-cheek) his reasoning was simple: ‘America Is The Reason The Rest Of You Aren’t Speaking German Right Now’...
Gotta love our President ! Always putting America on top.
Trump really is like General George S. Patton.
I do so love President Trump, besides his policies and willingness to fight – I really like the fact he makes me laugh or at least smile once a day.
Same here in our household.
It’s only fitting.
What other country scarified more for them.
Russia who are said to have lost 30 million people during WW2 is a good place to start.
But they did it for themselves – not other countries.
The UK did it for other countries too and as for Russia they also had other countries to support. Trump appears to have been left without much option which knowing Merkel and the EU may have been deliberate But to his credit he rightly chose to put America at the top but in WW2 the only bottom was the Nazis
Let’s not forget Russia was an ally of Hitler until Germany attacked them.
True but in theory they were natural allies Russia Communist Germany National Socialist No socialist or communist government has ever successfully governed a country.
Early in the war, half of Europe was in the hands of a mustachioed National Socialist dictator. When the war ended, half of Europe was in the hands of a mustachioed International Socialist dictator.
Until Reagan.
And now half of Europe is in the hands of a mustachioed Global Socialist: Angela Merkel.
Enter the Trumpster…
only after Russia was attacked
True.
But let me add two words.
Lend-Lease
Russia started the war with a treaty with Hitler. They fought because they were invaded and almost overrun. All other countries were attacked except for US Which was attacked by Japan but the USA chose to give Europe highest priority it did not have to join that war effort. (Before you say it…. Australia,Canada, New Zealand etc were part of ((colonies of)) and expected to help when Great Britain was attacked.) Besides even Russia AND Great Britain were highly dependent on lend lease equipment like tanks and ships to even fight Hitler.
We were all geared up to fight the Germans under the guise of military aid to England. To fight Japan would take ships and lots of ships which take time to build. However, we knew that Japan was totally dependant on imported food and raw materials. When we finally dropped the A-bombs, there was no shipping even between Japanese ports and half the country was starving. We gave the Japanese the food we meant for our invasion force saving about 10 million Japanese.
I salute the Soviet subjects who fought against the Nazi’s in WW2 and died. I don’t salute their socialist government that had little regard for the common man and fed them into a meat grinder.
We lost 470,000 Americans in WWII, the Russians lost 430,000 just attacking Berlin.
Same here! When is going to be a rally is like a party at home! God bless him.
Exactly!!!
Put the rest of them in their place with the stoke of a pen. Trump floats above the swamp.
Why be at the bottom when you can be at the top- symbolism at it’s best.
“And the LORD shall make thee the HEAD, and not the tail; and thou shalt be ABOVE only, and thou shalt not be beneath; if that thou hearken unto the commandments of the LORD thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them”
Deuteronomy 28
1And it shall come to pass, if thou shalt hearken diligently unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe and to do all his commandments which I command thee this day, that the LORD thy God will set thee on HIGH ABOVE all nations of the earth: 2And all these blessings shall come on thee, and overtake thee, if thou shalt hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God.
3Blessed shalt thou be in the city, and blessed shalt thou be in the field.
4Blessed shall be the fruit of thy body, and the fruit of thy ground, and the fruit of thy cattle, the increase of thy kine, and the flocks of thy sheep.
5Blessed shall be thy basket and thy store.
6Blessed shalt thou be when thou comest in, and blessed shalt thou be when thou goest out.
7The LORD shall cause thine enemies that rise up against thee to be smitten before thy face: they shall come out against thee one way, and flee before thee seven ways. 8The LORD shall command the blessing upon thee in thy storehouses, and in all that thou settest thine hand unto; and he shall bless thee in the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee. 9The LORD shall establish thee an holy people unto himself, as he hath sworn unto thee, if thou shalt keep the commandments of the LORD thy God, and walk in his ways. 10And all people of the earth shall see that thou art called by the name of the LORD; and they shall be afraid of thee. 11And the LORD shall make thee plenteous in goods, in the fruit of thy body, and in the fruit of thy cattle, and in the fruit of thy ground, in the land which the LORD sware unto thy fathers to give thee. 12The LORD shall open unto thee his good treasure, the heaven to give the rain unto thy land in his season, and to bless all the work of thine hand: and thou shalt lend unto many nations, and thou shalt not borrow. 13And the LORD shall make thee the head, and not the tail; and thou shalt be above only, and thou shalt not be beneath; if that thou hearken unto the commandments of the LORD thy God, which I command thee this day, to observe and to do them: 14And thou shalt not go aside from any of the words which I command thee this day, to the right hand, or to the left, to go after other gods to serve them.
Swamp, never ceases to amaze me how the Bible literally forecast so much of what we have seen over centuries but on the other hand Satan hates his creator and will do anything to bring his people down. Somewhat stupid as you are a fallen angel with n real powers but can do a lot of misleading.
Watch the cultmarx serpents jump on this. Signed it on top. As he damn well should have.
LOL! That’s Our president.. Proud to be a Deplorable…
….and Stinky Wal-Mart Shoppers!
He really is awesome.
When I saw this on twitter earlier today, I thought for a moment it was a photo shop and therefore fake news. When I looked again at this later I realized it was indeed true.
Glad you blog posted it as well because it just sums up everything really! 🙂
Where would you like him to sign? It looks like the bottom signers boxed him out!
Haha, seriously Skippy. I guess he thought if Angela Merkel can sign it, he can sign it at the top!
That was my first thought.
The flip side is that they crowded out his signature with their own.
There’s no room at the bottom- it’s all full up.
That’s good…they all feed off of us…
Bottom-dwellers.
I wonder if they purposely gave it to him last to sign… He turned it around!
Had the USA not armed the allies, had our sailors and merchant marine not risked the terror of the NAZI wolf packs, had our heavy industry not retool for war, had our troops not fought and died, the NAZIs would have won. President Trump is right; President Trump tells the truth no matter how non-PC it is. President Trump, returning sanity back to the world every day.
“….had we not keep our secured borders…..had we not keep our heavy industry in country….”
kept
🌟🌟🌟
🌟BOSS🌟
🌟🌟🌟
Wow they spared no expense printing that proclamation. Laser printed on standard letter sized paper, and a foil seal?
Classy.
Looks like a middle schooler did it in word. And centered text … eek. Guess the best graphic designers are German though … hmm…. Love POTUS’ style.
If you look up “the man,” you see a picture of PDJT. 🙂
I don’t think any signee received a penmanship award in school.
Go POTUS Trump@
I think Macron signed in crayon.
And spelled his name wrong.
Is Trudeau’s eyeliner on there?
No. Just an eyebrow.
Thank you for posting that gif which President Trump slam-pulled back that no name leader from no name country. Lol
That’s what I felt like doing to Macron after that immature, arrogant treatment he gave President Trump at the Normandy ceremony yesterday.
Most of those leaders are rubbish. They made sure there was no room for President Trump to sign it but President Trump did it again…he found a way to make everything even better…we are back at the top with our smart President. Boom!
MAGA–at the Top
Grandma C, I scrolled down before commenting about the GIF cuz it was my favorite
Presidents best move at the NATO talks(?) as well. Boom Boom and a fist pump!!
MAGA- no other place to be but at the TOP.
And that video is a perfect example. “Hey move over that’s my (America’s) spot.
POTUS is so much more genuine than little willie. Remember when willie was filmed walking on Omaha Beach, and “found” some stones, placing them in the shape of a cross [like he gives a damn about the cross]. And all while a US Navy ship was strategically placed over his shoulder. That swine posing where those brave men fought and died. One word: vulgar.
I don’t know how long this will last, but for the first time in many decades, the USA has a president who is a LEADER!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Monica sure thought so!
The Office was due respect.
Little winkle willy… was just along for the “rides.” Imho
The Clintons… GRIFTERS To the End!!
You mean the one who got a B***w J*B in the oval office,you need to look for a different person to respect.
If not speaking German, then Russian.
Great move Mr. President!
On another front overseas his Administration denied the request from a number of US Embassies to fly the “Rainbow Pride” flag outside all month. Rules are rules; that flagpole out front is for the Stars & Stripes only. They are of course allowed to put up the dumb rainbow whatever banner elsewhere on the property.
TRUMP 2020
Is that Herr Merkel’s signature at 8 o’clock? If so that’s a real shame.
Okay, but why did Angela Merkel sign the thing at all? Bottom left
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
and old Luftwaffe supplier Jean-Claude Juncker to autograph in red?
You mean the new Nazi Party leader of the German Fourth Reich?
You could ask Macron the same question.
Without Germany, there would be no special day to commemorate. Trump would not have had that great opportunity to place a smiley face on the queen. Melania would not have provided us with a great fashion show in the UK. We owe the entire event to Hitler.
berdilbert,you might want to rethink what you put down here,it is very belittling.
LikeLike
LikeLike
One of his finest acts, I’d say. Thinks out of the box, real fast.
Mueller/?/ Wiesman adding an addendum to Part 2 of their Report “President Trump clearly may have obstructed the feelings of the other participants”
Might it not also be said that, BUT FOR the United States, the entirety of Europe would, today, be speaking Russian??
Those who most agree with my statement?? The Communists, of course!!
That’s why, as a consequence, they all decamped ‘post haste’ to the US!
You can read Diana West for the rest of the unhappy story!
Pure Aplha
Lol Alpha
He knows he is representing the USA and he represents U.S. so Well!
The Kenyan Indonesian coke sniffer would have asked that the signature for America be attached in an appendix that also apologized for the United States’ responsibility for causing the rise of Nazism.
THIS>>>>>>>>> “President Trump boldly penned his signature on the top of the proclamation.”
ONE of the MANY reason I VOTED for President Donald Trump and I will vote for him in 2020!
President Trump is WE THE PEOPLES voice AND OUR Juggernaut against to the out-of-control system called the “deep state”.
One wonders if the others planned to do that so as to perhaps embarrass our President as he looked for a place to sign. But President Trump is so quick to see an advantage, he outfoxed them all. Heh.
Our Lion…in a world of Jackels!! MAGA!!!!
I love having a POTUS with some SWAGGER!
Is it possible to love our President too much? ‘Cause dagnabbit I love that man…..
A true silverback of the highest order…
It’s so much easier for most to just go with the gravity and the gravy and descend to the bottom. That must be why the bottom is always so crowded and few ever rise to the top. Thank you, President Trump, for not only rising to the top, but for taking us with you!
I remarked to my boss (who I know is not a fan of POTUS) that it was pretty outrageous to characterize Merkle as part of the “Allied Forces” and he went completely triggered. I e never seen it in an adult it’s actually really damn scary. Started ranting about how “how do you think Hiltsr rose to power? Look at all this “stuff” trump is doing & no one is willing to do anything bc the economy is is good.”
Literally freaked me out. I just slowly backed out of the room & thought this guy needs to turn off CNN. SMH
I love that POTUS did this as I bet the little weenies thought they could embarrass him by filling up the bottom.
Next time you see your boss, ask him if he donated to Hillary.
Sure you do not want to change jobs?
I love you Mr. President! You do so many great and MAGA things for We the People and this blessed land!
May the Lord protect you and keep you, and may He give you success in all your endeavors for this great country.
Perfect!
Nancy Pelosi is going to jump all over this like a witch on a broom.
If Trump was the last or near last to sign there wa really no room left at the bottom
without writing over the other signatures for his famously larger than life signature.
Sorry Robert, I see you beat me to it,
Any of us can easily make that error, Ben,
and we all do one time or another
often never realizing we did.
OMG.
Trump for Rushmore.
Yes. I MEAN IT
The question arises, in what order did they sign, if Donald signed last, you can see there was no room for his signature at the bottom, he would have had only the option of signing vertically at one side or other of the script near the bottom or horizontally at the top where he signed?
