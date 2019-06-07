President Donald Trump Puts USA on Top of D-Day Proclamation…

When fifteen world leaders were all given the opportunity to sign the united D-Day Proclamation all the leaders put their names on the bottom of the document… Not Trump.

President Trump boldly penned his signature on the top of the proclamation. According to reports (likely tongue-in-cheek) his reasoning was simple: ‘America Is The Reason The Rest Of You Aren’t Speaking German Right Now’...

(Axios Source)

Gotta love our President ! Always putting America on top.

Trump really is like General George S. Patton.

